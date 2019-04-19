President Trump and Rudy Giuliani Point to Lies and Narrative Manipulation in Mueller Report…

President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani appears on Fox News to discuss how the Mueller report is written with misleading information to create a narrative.
Advertisements
President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani appears on Fox News to discuss how the Mueller report is written with misleading information to create a narrative.
|H&HC, 2nd-16th on President Trump and Rudy Giuli…
|Troublemaker10 on April 19th – 2019 Presid…
|Margaret Berger on Australian Government Confirms…
|MaryfromMarin on Good Friday Reproaches
|Perot Conservative on Mark Levin Points Out Highly P…
|solomonpal on Mark Levin Points Out Highly P…
|Coast on It Is Finished. Good Frid…
|joebkonobi on Mark Levin Points Out Highly P…
|Beau Geste on President Trump and Rudy Giuli…
|andyocoregon on Mark Levin Points Out Highly P…
|sc conserv. on April 19th – 2019 Presid…
|Never_Trust_A_Elf on Mark Levin Points Out Highly P…
|The Boss on Mark Levin Points Out Highly P…
|Kintbury on April 19th – 2019 Presid…
|andyocoregon on April 19th – 2019 Presid…
I love my President. These scum bags are going down and I feel blessed that I will experience it along with the fine people on this site.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Ditto. God speed on the going down part.
LikeLike
MR – double ditto/Giuliani sharp as EVER.
LikeLike
I just want to hear the bell for the opening round. Then I’ll be able to sit back and enjoy.
LikeLike
right. sundance has left a beautiful to do list i’m trying to circulate. i call it “what remains.”
Get to the bottom of the targeting/framing of Michael Flynn and the positioning of a false narrative around innocuous Russia contacts.
Fully explain the use of Joseph Mifsud as an asset by the CIA/FBI running a counterintelligence operation against the Trump campaign.
Paying particular attention to the glenn simpson interviews with the russian lady lawyer before and after, deconstruct the Trump Tower meeting as organized by Fusion-GPS.
Prove the July 31st, 2016, Crossfire Hurricane operation originated from fraud by exposing the CIA operation that created the originating “Electronic Communication” memo. Declassify that two-page “EC” document that Brennan gave to Comey.
Release and declassify all of the Comey memos that document the investigative steps taken by the FBI as an outcome of the operation coordinated by CIA Director John Brennan in early 2016.
Reveal the November 2015 through April 2016 FISA-702 search query abuse by declassifying the April 2017 court opinion written by FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer. Show the FBI contractors behind the 85% fraudulent search queries. [Crowdstrike? Fusion-GPS? Nellie Ohr?]
Subpoena former DOJ-NSD (National Security Division) head John Carlin, or haul him in front of a grand jury, and get his testimony about why he hid the abuse from the FISA court in October 2016; why the DOJ-NSD rushed the Carter Page application to beat NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers to the FISA court; and why Carlin quit immediately thereafter. Squeeze this bastard’s nuts in the proverbial legal vice.
Prove the Carter Page FISA application (October 2016) was fraudulent and based on deceptions to the FISA Court. Declassify the entire document, and release the transcripts of those who signed the application(s); and/or depose those who have not yet testified.
Release all of the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages without redactions. Let sunlight pour in on the actual conversation(s) that were taking place when Crossfire Hurricane (July ’16) and the FISA Application (Oct ’16) were taking place.
Release all of Bruce Ohr 302’s, FBI notes from interviews and debriefing sessions, and other relevant documents associated with the interviews of Bruce Ohr and his internal communications. Including exculpatory evidence that Bruce Ohr may have shared with FBI Agent Joseph Pientka. [And get a deposition from this Pientka fella]
Release the August 2nd, 2017, two-page scope memo provided by DAG Rod Rosenstein to special counsel Robert Mueller to advance the fraudulent Trump investigation, and initiate the more purposeful obstruction of justice investigation.
LikeLike
Your intent is admirable however the declassifying and releasing of documents will have little to no effect on the Dems and Libs and low-information voters. Nothing-none-nata. It is obvious the media will not cover it.
However, indictments, arrests, convictions and potential plea deals will have a lasting impact on everyone……and the media will cover it…..and voters will remember it. Until that happens everything is “he said, she said and who cares.”
LikeLike
Trying to press ‘Like’ and it won’t work. But yes, this place is a great education and comfort to so many of us.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hahah love Trump. Calls it like it is
LikeLike
Trying to press ‘Like’ and it won’t work. But yes, this place is a great education and comfort to so many of us.
LikeLike
…a SICK SAD CHAPTER IN AMERICAN HISTORY THAT MUST NEVER HAPPEN AGAIN!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It seems to me that if Bill Barr actually prosecutes the perpetrators of the coup… He could wind up President of the United States in 2024.
These men who are willing to take on the uniparty are rare. #unicorns
LikeLiked by 1 person
or if bill would like to leave it to a younger man, devin nunes.
LikeLike
It seems to me that if Bill Barr actually prosecutes the perpetrators of the coup… He could wind up President of the United States in 2024.
These men who are willing to take on the uniparty are rare. #unicorns
LikeLiked by 1 person
I dunno, Barr seems like he’s too smart to want to be President. I suspect he’d rather retire as the hero of the story and live out his years basking in the glory of his success.
LikeLike
He strikes me as better than that. Joe D and Victoria say he loves the law!
LikeLike
Yes, what were the odds that the Mueller report contained “inaccuracies”. IME that figure was near 100%, and so it’s fully expected Giuliani will point out some of the more egregious fictions.
The Democrats were/are delusional if they thought the President wouldn’t fight back against the ongoing smear attempts. Then again compulsive liars are going to lie when their cause is lost. Having relied so heavily on Mueller to hand them the golden ticket to impeaching the President, their disappointment and outrage is virtually palpable.
As I said to my wife last evening, I wonder how long the Mueller report will be a focus of the “news media”? Likely a vigorous defense mounted by the President will shorten the report’s shelf life considerably. Give it a week or so, the report will fade from the narrative, not to say that some other nonsense won’t erupt to assume the “talking points of the week” position.
LikeLike
Rudy also needs to go into detail as to the missing context for nearly every bit of evidence discussion in the Mueller report. In the worst tradition of CNN and NBC narrative engineering, Muller omits context and allot of content with respect to each one of the “10 instances of potential Obstruction”. He flat lies when describing each count.
As read those “10 instances”, I could recall the tweets, circumstances, content and full context of statement. Not a single one of them was aimed at stopping anything but either a question or complaint involving an action already taken by the Special Counsel or member of that team. The one that especially stick out is the claim the President tried to influence the staff to make a public statement that he was not guilty of a crime. That particular incident involved over 1-2 weeks of media storm after public leaks, tweets and statements by various DoJ or Mueller Team members that stated the President was “not under investigation”. All the president did was ask that a public statement be made specifically stating that fact.
Mueller and his merry band of coup plotters figure nobody remembers nor is able to verify the claims.
LikeLike
Doc, an excellent question to ask Mewller when the Dems “subpoena” his testimony. “Is the President of the United States not allowed to ask his DOJ to state what they told him (in a lie) that he is not under investigation?
It is likely that the DOJ, FBI and CIA-5eyes spied on Bernie Sanders and other non-Hillary candidates, about which they would have claimed the ability to lie “by the book”? But the 2016 election is over, so lying cannot be justified in any way. It is even more likely that the DOJ, FBI, CIA, and NSA “contractors” spy and keep files on ALL Members of Congress and some, if not all Federal Judges. This is J Edgar Hoover’s legacy, continued and enlarged by the Obama regime.
When Mewller, Comey, McCabe and Rosenstein are called to testify, they should be asked about any and all such spying (or, in Deep State-speak, “surveillance”).
“Has the DOJ, FBI, CIA-5Eyes, NSA or its contractors surveilled or otherwise made or kept records on any Members of Congress or their staff, or any Presidential candidates, or any Federal Judges or Supreme Court Justices or their staff, or any Cabinet Members at any time in the past 10 years?” If so, who, when and why? Produce the files….
LikeLike
Seven Days in May — what a great movie title!!!!
(HT for chrono — SD!!!!)
Tuesday May 9th, 2017 FBI Director James Comey was fired
Wednesday May 10th; and he immediately enlisted Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
Thursday May 11th, 2017, Andrew McCabe testifies to congress. McCabe responded: “So there has been no effort to impede our investigation to date. Quite simply put, sir, you cannot stop the men and women of the FBI from doing the right thing, protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution.”
Friday May 12th McCabe met with DAG Rod Rosenstein to discuss the issues, referencing the criminal ‘obstruction’ case McCabe had opened just two days before.
Monday May 15th, McCabe states he and Rosenstein conferred again about the Special Counsel approach. McCabe: “I brought the matter up with him again after the weekend.”
Tuesday May 16th, Rod Rosenstein takes Robert Mueller to the White House to talk with the target of the ‘obstruction’ criminal investigation, Donald Trump, under the ruse of bringing Mueller in for a meeting about becoming FBI Director.
May 17, 2017, after Go8 briefing, Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein notified the public of the special counsel appointment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
👍👍👍👍👍👍👍
LikeLike
… and his liberal wife attorney called all the shots, while she spoke with Hillary several times a day.
LikeLike
Rudy very good here.
The daytime Fox people – yuck!
LikeLike
I am a seriously senior, but I hope I live long enough to see all of these FEDERAL FELONS arrested, prosecuted and RUINED just like they did to innocent people. The list is too long but I do have some SPECIAL favorites:
brennan, clapper, comey, mccabe, weissmann, mueller, strozck, page, et al.
I would add dinglebarry, hil-lie-ry, loretta, yates, rice, powers, et al, but I don’t wan’t to be too disappointed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I want justice served so .my grandchildren and their children may never have to experience this in their lives.
Maybe before they go to Gitmo they can be put in stocks. That’s what the colonials did to criminals. Put them on display for all to see. The whole Washington Mall could be filled up. They tramped on our constitution so that’s what they deserve.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now we need to finish what “they” have started.
Give strong support to POTUS’ cleanup. (From our borders to the sewers of DC.)
LikeLiked by 2 people