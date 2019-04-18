President Trump Remarks During Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride – 10:30am Livestream…

Posted on April 18, 2019 by

President Donald Trump is expected to deliver his reaction to the findings of Special Council Robert Mueller’s investigations during a a Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride event.  Anticipated start time 10:30am EST:

WH Livestream LinkPBS Livestream LinkGlobal News Livestream Link

2 Responses to President Trump Remarks During Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride – 10:30am Livestream…

  1. lotbusyexec says:
    April 18, 2019 at 10:25 am

    Can’t wait to see the ten tweets that lead Mueller and Inc to even go down that road to Obstruction. Total and complete joke! When will we see the perp walks?

    • snarkybeach says:
      April 18, 2019 at 10:33 am

      the “Russia, can you find the Hillary deleted emails for the press?” joke is the main one. Liberals have no sense of humor…

