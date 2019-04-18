President Trump Remarks During Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride – 10:30am Livestream…

President Donald Trump is expected to deliver his reaction to the findings of Special Council Robert Mueller’s investigations during a a Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride event. Anticipated start time 10:30am EST:
WH Livestream Link – PBS Livestream Link – Global News Livestream Link
.
Advertisements
Can’t wait to see the ten tweets that lead Mueller and Inc to even go down that road to Obstruction. Total and complete joke! When will we see the perp walks?
LikeLike
the “Russia, can you find the Hillary deleted emails for the press?” joke is the main one. Liberals have no sense of humor…
LikeLike