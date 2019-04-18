AG William Barr Holds Press Conference on Mueller Report Release – 9:30am EST Livestream…

A much anticipated press conference today with Attorney General Bill Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as they release the report from Special Counsel Robert Mueller. When the actual report is released we can FIND IT HERE.

The anticipated start time for the press conference is 9:30am EST; with the release of the Mueller report around 11:00am to Noon at the Special Counsel website HERE.

Fox News Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkFox Business Livestream Link

15 Responses to AG William Barr Holds Press Conference on Mueller Report Release – 9:30am EST Livestream…

  1. chipin8511 says:
    April 18, 2019 at 7:33 am

  2. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    April 18, 2019 at 7:35 am

    A page of history will turn today.

  3. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    April 18, 2019 at 7:41 am

    PDJT lives another day rent-free in the minds of the Libs. MAGA

  4. Chris in Australia says:
    April 18, 2019 at 7:42 am

    Thank goodness for live streaming. I expect to be here until at least 3 AM Friday morning. Wouldn’t miss it for Quids !

  5. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    April 18, 2019 at 7:43 am

    Really looking forward to the anticipated meltdowns today.

    Imagine if you believed all this nonsense for two-plus years. If you bought the lies. What a shock the summary would have been, and today is likely to be just as jarring if not more so.

    After today, things likely will be headed towards Zapruder-slow-motion levels of conspiracy theory. Mueller must testify! Remove the redactions!

    Bring on the SpyGate full investigation. The shattered disillusionment of the Dems and their media is going to be incredible.

    We’ve waited nearly three years for this time. Eagerly awaiting what is to come.

  6. Sherri Young says:
    April 18, 2019 at 7:48 am

    While we are waiting and after, here is George Papadopoulos’s interview with Byron York. It is packed. Things are much worse than imagined. Spygate was not a few people. It involves many more than I had envisioned. Barr and Horowitz have a lot on their plates.

    https://ricochet.com/podcast/byron-york-show/spying-did-occur/

  7. wightmanfarm says:
    April 18, 2019 at 7:54 am

    The Dems in congress are going bat-sheet crazy. They know how much trouble they are in, legal trouble and trouble with the citizens of this country.

  8. citizen817 says:
    April 18, 2019 at 7:55 am

  9. MrACC says:
    April 18, 2019 at 7:56 am

    Holy Thursday – The Last Supper, Jesus washes the feet of his disciples, Judas betrays Jesus, The democrats and deep state go to hell and burn with the devil. Thank you God for President Trump.

  10. Doug says:
    April 18, 2019 at 7:59 am

    The Trump Hating Media is apoletic they don’t get to explain to everyone how and why this report has been redacted. It’s hilarious that they think this report belongs to them and they should dictate the release.
    I hope Barr has some surprise for them!!

  11. citizen817 says:
    April 18, 2019 at 7:59 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    April 18, 2019 at 8:03 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    April 18, 2019 at 8:05 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    April 18, 2019 at 8:06 am

  15. Cyber says:
    April 18, 2019 at 8:06 am

    Schiff, Nadler, and company are screaming to high heaven that Barr shouldn’t do this press conference, as it would cause them to drop their tendies and make it harder for them to lie about what is in the report. So I guess Barr will just listen to them, right? NOT! BRING THE PAIN!

