Rudy Giuliani Preparing Rebuttal Report….

According to CBS and the AP President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani, together with the legal team, is preparing a lengthy rebuttal report for distribution soon after the Mueller report is made available tomorrow.
The majority of the Mueller report is anticipated to be politically framed, using innuendo and appearances of impropriety in order to help President Trump’s political opposition inflict damage. However, without any substantive evidence supporting the central purpose of the original investigation, the Russia conspiracy-collusion narrative will likely play a much smaller role. The majority focus for media and political opposition will stem from the “obstruction investigation”.
The inherent bias of the Mueller Team is anticipated to come out in the framework of the report. A report with a built-in resistance angle would also align with the larger strategy of Democrats and specifically House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Initial reports from media quoting Giuliani suggest the rebuttal from President Trump’s team will be dozens of pages, and will be released within hours of the Mueller release.
LikeLiked by 12 people
My fantasy is that they’ll announce indictments against the entire Spy Cartel, from the very very bottom to the very very top!!
LikeLiked by 18 people
Why do I have a strange feeling that Barr will have Mueller present as well….
After he destroyed the leftists at that hearing… I think he would be quite capable of that
LikeLike
Tomorrow’s news could be much bigger than just the Mueller report with this announcement. I am totally stoked now!
LikeLike
Oh good. I’ll still be in bed as it will be only 6:30 here in the Pacific Time Zone. I’ll enjoy watching the Screaming Mimi’s (Pelosi, Schumer & friends) with steam coming out their floppy ears as they call for the head of Alfredo (aka William Barr).
Next I’ll really enjoy hearing D.A. Barr’s rebuttal to the clowns.
I’ll have me some sweet dreams tonight. 🙂
LikeLike
If Barr uses the term ‘boomerang’ tomorrow, we must all take a shot.
The Big Ugly is nigh.
Screw them all.
LikeLike
Just curious….will they hold this presser after, before, or simultaneously with release of the Report?
LikeLike
THIS is why Barr kept Rosie on; so he can right beside Barr, as he disabuses any notion of collusion or obstruction.
And yeah, he OUGHT to have mueller up there, doing the same.
I see a headline on Fox, that A.G.Barr WILL allow committee members tobview SOME of the redacted material.
Barr and Nunes have both sent a message “there better NOT be any leaks of redacted material”.
Why does it feel JUST like when various Congressional leaders said “PDJT better NOT fire Mueller!”, you know, baiting him to?
Go ahead Schiff, do your leaking thing, I DARE ya.
LikeLike
Release the Lip Smacking Kracken!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOL!!!
Let the Big Dog Eat!
LikeLiked by 1 person
If the liberals can behead President Trump in memes, then we can return the favor to The Hildabeast.
LikeLike
Our lion fights back.
You can’t stump the (VSGPDJ) Trump.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And you just know President Trump will have a few things to say afterwards as well.
He sorely deserves to tongue lash those who have tried more than two years to impeach him thereby invalidating our 2016 votes.
LikeLike
Hope Wonderful President Donald J. Trump does lots of these things tomorrow!
Top 5 Trump Triggers
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s not it. Dishonest TubeYou.
LikeLike
Jack Posobiec and I were just talking. It should be called the Weissmann report. If you’ve missed it, see my article at https://sidneypowell.com/media/mueller-report-will-shroud-the-truth-corrupt-cabal-began-illegal-spying-on-trump-in-2015/
It will be Weissmann’s version of what he wants people to believe. It won’t be the Truth which lies in the documents the President needs to declassify and release so the public can see the real villains. Sundance has written about this too. We are on the same page.
LikeLiked by 40 people
#Wolverines 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you for all your hard work!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Amen to that!👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
God willing, Weissmann will be brought to Justice one day.
LikeLiked by 5 people
#ObfuscationThursday
LikeLike
Sidney Powell- you are the BEST. Thanks for your patriotism, vigilance and all the hard work that you do for our Republic. So glad that I found you here at the Tree House.
LikeLiked by 14 people
👍🏻 Yes, thank you, SP! You are a valued Patriot!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I completely agree about Weissman. You could tell he was completely deflated that last day walking out from SC HQ. The summaries that he wrote was his last chance to make a mark. Weissman , from what you & others write, seems like he does his line of work as if it is a blood sport.
As I have known from the start. All will work out OK.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We love you Sidney!
LikeLike
BY and large that is probably true. But I want to believe that Barr’s presence has neutered weismann somewhat. We’ve seen how quickly this all wrapped up when suddenly Barr became AG.
mulehead knows Barr knows a RAT when he smellls one.
Great work Sydney!!! Thank you for helping us pleebs know what’s really going on in the swamp.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wish President Trump would do what you list in your posted article. And tweet it all so the press doesn’t filter and narrate it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
is this the real Sidney Powell or a fake ( like undercover Huber?
LikeLike
Avi;
Site gets ovrr 100,000 hits a day, easy to forget. And yes, we have some recognisable public names reading, and even posting.
This is NOT memorex, its the real deal.
LikeLike
Avi;
Real deal, you may genuflect now.
LikeLike
If the only thing I knew about Robert Mueller was that he made the soulless nazi like monster Andrew Weissmann one of his lead “investigators”, that would be more than sufficient to know that Robert Mueller has even less integrity than Thief Stolen Feathers has American Indian ancestry.
LikeLike
Oh yes, a counter report has been in the works for a while now. Trump has already given the swamp a head’s up. From Dec. 7, 2018
LikeLiked by 13 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
I’m hoping this includes counter punching too….with images and examples.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here is Trump today on the Larry O’Connor show:
https://omny.fm/shows/the-larry-o-connor-show/president-donald-trump-on-the-larry-oconnor-show-0
LikeLiked by 2 people
At 3:30 is where he starts talking about Spygate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks ParTeaGirl!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m hoping it contains some non-redacted things: Like the FISA warrents and Rosyie’s little special instructions to Mueller.
LikeLike
Page 1
The following have been indicted for crimes ranging from false statements to treason and are instructed to report to the nearest federal law enforcement officer.
Pages 2 thru 87
List of names.
LikeLiked by 2 people
From your fingers to God’s Eyes……..
Hope so!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is essentially what Rush had to say today about it.
The malignant ankle biters are salivating…
Gird your loins everyone….and God Speed VSGDJT.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I was just thinking- when Mueller was appointed I felt confident in him. When conservative media started questioning his team full of Democratic donors and Hillary supporters, I kinda shrugged and thought, well maybe its just the way it is in DC. I really couldn’t believe the entire upper echelons of both Justice and the FBI would become so corrupt (I never held much hope for the intelligence agencies, theyve always been corrupt but at least theyre also completely inept). Man, what a ride. Its so much worse than I would possibly have believed even two years ago.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I knew the second Comey pronounced HER innocent, after outlining why she was guilty, that the DoJ was hopelessly corrupt.
LikeLiked by 10 people
This is a serious question. Why couldn’t you believe that both Justice and FBI were corrupt?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mind you this was 2 years ago, a LOT has obviously been revealed since them, but I always did go along with the ‘popular conception’ that the DOJ and FBI lifers were mostly above politics and really cared about the institutional integrity if not justice. Obviously political hacks like Holder and Lynch came and went, but I really thought the full time people were more honest than not.
What I think I’ve found most shocking is that for months and then years I kept waiting for a real whistle blower to stand up and blow this whole thing apart (or at least pieces of it). I just couldn’t process that huge swathes of the departments were in on this, or at least not willing to risk their careers to take a stand. I think I kept waiting for that to happen, and the fact that nobody has yet come forward on the record makes me really, really sad.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jerome Corsi was on the Sunday with Charles YouTube show this week. He described what Team Mueller put him through. Also discussed Julian Assange at length. The part with J Corsi starts at 1:00 and runs to 2:18.
Adjust the YouTube settings to play at 1.25 or even 1.5 speed. It saves time and the sound quality is not degraded.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Corsi investigation/accusation/intimidation was to get Corsi to lie and swear that he had given the Podesta emails to Wikileaks, so a Corsi-Assange connection would have been important in the hacked DNC server hoax. Team Mueller didn’t break Corsi and frighten him into lying. Don’t worry, they’ll find a way to work over Assange no matter what the current indictment says. If Seth Rich downloaded those emails, somebody may need to answer for murder. There is no statute of limitations of murder.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And now Corsi can go full blast back at them.
Seth Rich was murdered – no doubt about that!
LikeLiked by 1 person
As has been pointed out, the emails were obtained thru a phishing scam, and so COULD have been obtained by anyone.
That doesn’t mean Seth Rich, disgusted with seeing what was going on, DIDN’T do the phishing.
For those that dismiss this as a right wing conspiracy, look at Donna Brazils responce, upon hearing Seth Rich was dead.
She didn’t want to be near an undraped window, afraid of snipers. And its clear she was NOT afraid of right wingers.
Knowing what she knew, she feared she would be next. Aka “arcanticide”.
This may be ONE reason for going to extream prejudice with SR. After all, if he had already transfered the info to wikileaks, why kill him?
Possible answer to discourage anyone else in DNC from even considering emulating him?
LikeLike
I remember all the anticipation for the Starr report 20 years ago.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All that sordid nasty detailed sex stuff with Monica was entered permanently in the 1998 Congressional Record for all the school children to read about and report in class the next day.
And they couldn’t figure out why even middle school kids were referring to “getting a Lewinsky”. But, hey…. It’s history, right?
LikeLike
Mon centre cède, ma droite recule, situation excellente, j’attaque.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Donald Trump … America’s Immune System
Dave Morrison
LikeLiked by 4 people
That was pretty creative 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Personally I am.disappointed that the release of the report was not delayed until it had been established that the investigation was legal to begin with Special Council requires underlying crime.
Trump will survive this I am hopeful the worst of the swamp won’t.
LikeLiked by 13 people
#MeToo!
LikeLike
Personally I am.disappointed that the release of the report was not delayed until it had been established that the investigation was legal to begin with Special Council requires underlying crime.
Trump will survive this I am hopeful the worst of the swamp won’t.
LikeLiked by 1 person
#MeToo!
LikeLike
I expect the Mulehead report to read like this…
“We thought we had enough on obstruction to charge him, but Trump’s fear mongering tweets led us to believe it might start a civil war. Did you see his rallies? So, anyway we, the Meuller team, we fell on our sword for the good of the country and didn’t charge Donald, we’re heroes and Trump is mean.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
you forgot “Orange Man Bad”…
LikeLiked by 8 people
I agree with this assessment. Mueller, who now owns all of the election malfeasance of the 2016 cycle, is vulnerable on the Russia aspect. The entire investigation was built on the Trump-Russia collusion narrative. The public (writ large) only learned on the day the principle conclusion summary was released, that the collusion aspect was small and dead-ended. The entire purpose of the Mueller report now is to set the justification/outrage trap as smartly observed by Sundance.
It will create a new narrative – which is the frame of reference from which the instigators operated – which is based on the (knowingly false) assumption that Trump and/or Campaign were compromised by Russia. In other words, the Mueller report will mirror the Mueller investigation by being both a sword and a shield – a sword to attack Trump with more innuendo and a shield to create the justification narrative for everyone involved in this the greatest political scandal in US history.
The last, final aspect of the SpyGate debacle is for the WikiLeaks-Russia angle to be debunked. Assange has all the info and he’s been taken into custody. Note that many UK MPs feel strongly that Assange should be extradited to Sweden. I have no doubt that under the covers an extradition battle between the US and UK is under way. Assange has publicly stated that he has proof that WikiLeaks did not get its 2016 leaks from Russia. This makes Assange a huge threat to Mueller.
I believe that we are now living at the greatest and most pivotal moment in US history.
LikeLiked by 8 people
One of Assange’s associates has stated he received a USB from a young man in a park (maybe Seth Rich).
LikeLiked by 2 people
I believe his parents were threatened or coerced; to get their son off of front page news.
LikeLiked by 1 person
they did have a DNC fixer handling media…
LikeLike
That equates to “killer” in Democrat Speak???????
LikeLike
Sword & Shield – nice KGB reference 👍
LikeLiked by 1 person
Assange could spill the beans about Seth Rich as the “leaker” in Hillary’s campaign. Then maybe, just maybe the Feds would take over that murder investigation – if they can be trusted to do anything at this point… I would love for that young man’s murder to be traced back to Hillary’s goons.
.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I find it passing strange that 2 agents reported their weapons stolen that night in that area. Coincidence? Maybe. Hopefully. But do I put anything past them? No, sadly I do not.
LikeLike
Assange isn’t going to reveal sources to save himself prison time or to save 3rd parties (Trump) grief. He has a principle and will hold to it. Imagining that pressure from separate charges (Manning password crack) will drive him to reveal a source in Russiagate doesn’t make any sense anyways. It’s just wish fulfillment. Would be nice. But it’s just what people want to happen. Not what will/
LikeLike
Such a principle save a source and deny the truth and justise a murdered man deserves. I would not call that a rightous principle.
That is if the rumor is true regarding Seth Rich’s death.
LikeLike
I would, too. If it were true, which there isn’t any public information about.
If – *IF* it came out that Seth Rich was WikiLeaks’ source, then it would turn DC on its ear.
But at this point I think that the likely scenario would be that Assange would reveal Seth Rich and even if the autopsy report revealed that the stolen FBI service weapon was used in the murder, MS-13 thugs were already bumped off and so law enforcement would just say the gangsters stole the weapons and killed Seth Rich. Of course there’s NO evidence of this, which means it’s a conspiracy theory and pure fantasy.
Therefore, I’m now and have always been in a “wait and see” mode.
LikeLike
Not so sure that MS 13 thugs were the ones that killed him.
The fact that he wasn’t robbed was/is a big give away on that.
Think it was someone he knew and associated with. On
a political and personal basis. A go out and have drinks together
associate.
The stolen gun ( considering it was FBI, even that aspect is suspect)
could have been used as a frame up attempt. The MS 13 thugs
might have been collateral damage in the larger scheme of things.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Given the cut outs the Clantons had for their other dirty work, I think its safe to assume we will NEVER be able to make a direct tie in, between Hillary GIVING the order, and someone pulling the trigger.
We just won’t be that lucky,…
LikeLike
I believe Sweden dropped their extradition request about 4 months ago. I suspect that was a frame up to get Assange out of the UK to a neutral country to be extradited here afterward. It seems the UK is always unwilling to extradite to the USA since we have a death penalty and everyone knew Hillary was running our DOJ and FBI.
LikeLike
“I believe we are now living at the greatest and most pivotal moment in the WORLD history.
Fixed it?
This is THE epic battle, between good and evil; it isn’t a “cold” civil war of the U.S., it is a WORLD War. It is a SPIRITUAL war, between God and Satan, the father of lies. And we see his “fingerprints” all over EVERYTHING the Globalist marxists do.
IMHO
LikeLiked by 4 people
PDJT is playing for all the marbles…. because he has to.
LikeLike
The Demosocialists are drooling in anticipation of #ObfuscationThursday.
LikeLike
(Read: “Marxists are…)
LikeLike
I can’t decide if I’m glad or annoyed that I’ll be at work when this hits the fan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
NJF- I’m sure you’ll have to take a glance at your phone or computer once in awhile to see what’s going on.
LikeLike
I’m glad I’ll miss the nonsense. I’ll come home after things have cooled a bit, briefly check out CTH, listen to Levin while getting dinner, then wait for SD to drop some fantastic piece of writing after he’s had enough time to digest the day’s events and gather research. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump/Giuliani 2020
LikeLike
Simultaneously…
#Declassify
Take the wind out of their narrative with a knock-out punch.
Go insurgent on them for a change.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The whole Witch Hunt/ Coup and the effect it’s had on our Republic, is like a giant malignant tumor that’s taken over the patient’s body. Unless great care is taken in removing it, the patient will die.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just need to get off the “meat” of the matter and eat the veggies!! A little Divine Intervention helps bigly!
LikeLike
The key is obstruction, not collusion. There will be lots of spin, but no substance, tomorrow. Barr has already spoken.
Will be a noisily eventful next few days.
And we have Neal’s tax return Tuesday and PDJT rally Saturday next week also.
Expect MSM to also whine about PDJT looming efforts to quash Trump orgs accounting firm and Deutsche Bank subpoenas. Those plus his tax returns will lead to the biggest legislative oversight scope SCOTUS case(s) since Watkins v US in 1957.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ristvan: I agree the Dems will go on the offense to try and regain the msm agenda.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Self-inflicted pain is coming for Elijah Cummings:
https://oversight.house.gov/sites/democrats.oversight.house.gov/files/2019-04-17.EEC%20to%20Stephen%20Miller%20re%20Witness%20Invite.pdf
This should be good. No, this should be epic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What authority does Congress have to run oversight on a President? Yes I understand they have oversight on how the Administration spends tax dollars but the Administrative is separate and EQUAL to the Legislative branch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s really nothing Mueller can say, we heard it all already. BS with a buff.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember a few facts people:
1) WikiLeaks published EMAILS retrieved from inboxes, not ‘documents’ retrieved from some (DNC) file-server, i.e. not of the documents published by WikiLeaks requires any hack of a computer network, such as is alleged to have happened to the DNC.
2) WikiLeaks published emails (+attachments) from Podesta’s GMAIL account (inbox stored on Google servers, not DNC of course), they received those from an unknown party who had successfully phished his password for the email-account.
3) WikiLeaks also published emails (+attachments) from 10 people from DNC Finance, and none from other DNC personnel. See also https://theforensicator.wordpress.com/2019/04/10/sorting-the-wikileaks-dnc-emails. Why only those 10? Well you can only retrieve such emails from MS Exchange by getting them from the inbox. MS Exchange does not store the emails as files in directories, but everything is stored in one big (huge) database. Normally even an admin can’t access emails of users, and if they do they will still have to get them from people’s inboxes.
4) In both #2 and #3 the same approach can be used: phish for the email-account password, Log-in remotely to the email-inbox and then start a backup retrieval for each single email in the inbox.
5) The Guccifer 2 (G2) operation published a different set and published documents (normal documents, retrieved from a fileserver & copied to a USB stick, no emails AFAIK). The few documents that were also included in the WikiLeaks set (as attachments) were corrupted by G2.
G2 claimed that he wanted to give those his ‘watermark’, but this was only done to a few documents. And that included the few documents that were also attachments to emails from Podesta or the DNC Finance people.
Why did he do that? IMHO for two reasons:
a) to lead people to think he was a Russian (he used a Russian language pack for old version of MS Word) and
b) to ensure that the files he published were binary different from the ones that were attachments in the emails (likely because G2 did not know exactly what binary version was in the emails, because he didn’t have those).
6) G2 had a conversation with people from Motherboard, partially in Romanian (https://motherboard.vice.com/en_us/article/53dwvx/guccifer-20-speech-at-cybersecurity-conference, https://motherboard.vice.com/en_us/article/yp3bbv/dnc-hacker-guccifer-20-full-interview-transcript ). People concluded he spoke Romanian badly, but the differences between his Romanian and proper Romanian can’t be explained by him being a Slavic East European using something like Google Translate, He simply used a different dialect or made grammar errors that an actual Romanian speaker could also make. From checking several of the ‘errors’, it seems clear that he was speaking in what is called “Romanian” by the state of Moldova (and which is called Moldovan by the left-leaning part of that country). That means that this G2 member has a Moldovan language background. And because of the use of a Russian language pack for MS Word when putting their/his watermark in some documents, we should be looking for people from a country where we have Moldovan (or Romanian) and Russian speakers, people who speak otherwise a Slavic language but who are normally better English speakers that the average Russian.
And there is only one that makes sense: Ukraine.
“Moldovans in Ukraine are the third biggest minority recorded in the 2001 All Ukrainian Census after Russians and Belarusians. …
There is an ongoing controversy whether Moldovans are part of the larger Romanian ethnic group or a separate ethnicity.” [Wiki]
And remember Ms. Chalupa, Ukrainian-American and DNC operative…
I think the G2 operation was done by Anti-Russian Ukranians, either in direct collusion with the DNC or with tacit support.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This thing is going to read like a novel, I’m sure. Needs some cover artwork.
LikeLike
To all y’all tweeters…might want to include this delightful MAGA video in your arsenal for tomorrow’s battle.
From Something Wicked.
https://mobile.twitter.com/som3thingwicked/status/1117737448682004480
RATED ‘M’ FOR MAGA
So.
Much.
#MAGA.
YT https://t.co/TGYdbV8xmO?amp=1
LikeLike
Hehe… excellent, DR!
LikeLike
Mueller was hired to give Weissmann’s “angry Democrat” report credibility just like Steele was hired to give the Ohr Pee-Pee dossier “international” credibility.
LikeLiked by 1 person
H&H,
Hello, again. I fully understand, accept and agree with you and Sidney Powell above, that it SHOULD be called
“The WEISMAN Report”
The thing is, it ISN’T. Its calked the MUELLER report, and his name is forever more, throughout history going to be LINKED with this odiferous report.
He OWNS it. He can’t have been anything other than 100% on board with it, from day one.
IF, Sundances explanation for the Oval office meeting, between PDJT, Mueller and Rosie is right, Mueller was trying to hang Obstruction around the Presidents neck, even before he was appointed.
Given Gohmerts excellant review of Muellers resume, its easy to dismiss Mueller as a ‘swamp creature’, and let it go at that.
However, after reading about Comeys love of marxist ideology, and given the close protege relationship, I’m more than wondering about Mueller.
And, when you look at Brennan, and the Ohrs,…it really starts to look like this wasn’t Russia, as in Putin, but embeds from the old Soviet Union.
When the USSR collapsed, they didn’t become consigned to the ash heap of history, they just continued their assignment; burrowing in and up within the government, in order to subvert it.
Just cause you think there are ‘reds’ under every bed,…doesn’t mean you aren’t absolutely RIGHT!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Assange has been very quiet…think tomorrow he says: SETH RICH!
LikeLike
Pencil Neck has been oddly quiet these past several days, too. Gee, I wonder why? 🙂
LikeLike
Nah. He’s tweeting. He’ll be making noise long after he is gone and forgotten.
LikeLike
He is in prison… 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
That would be right where he belongs. 🙂
LikeLike
Ladies and Gentlemen, boys and girls of all ages, get ready for Part 2 of “The Clown Show Formerly Known As Your United States Government”
You’ll be amazed at the outrageous and idiotic accusations!
Watch as criminal acts are manufactured out of thin air!
You’ll fume as your Congressional and Senatorial Clowns do nothing to help the American people and spend all their time on absurd nonsense!
You’ll shed a tear as you watch a true love story, the intense bond and mutual admiration of your governmental clowns and the Enemy of the People “Media”, as they work hand in hand bringing you their stories of deception
Yes, Part 2 will be just like Part 1, non-stop 24/7 bullshit spewing from the clowns mouths while their “media” partners repeat their lies with glee!
Forget about the peoples business and helping America. That’s boring!
So buckle up and get ready America! The Clowns are getting their dishonest narrative ready for Act 2! The Enemy of the People “Media” are being given their talking points and stories!
The entire Deception Game begins anew!
Huh? You don’t want to see Part 2? You’re tired of all of it?
Well too bad! You paid for it already. Americans bought their tickets when they voted the Clowns in
Enjoy the show!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“ENJOY THE RIDE!” – President Donald J. Trump.
LikeLike
You’ll laugh as you watch the clowns tripping over themselves trying to buff a turd to a high shine!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Anticipation at it’s finest.
The players will be showing their cards tomorrow.
Then comes the Royal Flush from President Trump.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Jesus, take the wheel.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The problem is the MSM will not report President Trump’s report.
You know it, I know it.
Another darn injustice.
LikeLike
I’ll bet Fox News has him on live.
LikeLike
President Trump will FORCE them to cover it.
You know he can.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Today is starting to feel like one of those calm before the storm days.
Looking forward to reading the report that gets released and to hearing what Barr has to say.
Am really hoping the rebuttal report, if that is what it is going to be called, like Sundance and others have shown, will be a focus on the originating events, give a report the press isn’t expecting, yet one that the press cannot shirk away from reporting on; that it’s something so outside the press and politicians already scripted responses; keep it on the who,.why, what, when and wheres because truth, not only has no agenda, but it has a presence that the majority of Americans will instantly recognize. That alone will clear a lot of decks on that crazy ship called Muh, Russia.
I’m looking forward to watching, following, President Trump’s lead on this. How often does a nation get to see, and learn from its commander-in-chief, in real time instead of after the fact from history books?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have not accomplished one worthy task yesterday or today. Been too focused on the coup.
LikeLike
Gee, I feel real sorry for those who have chosen to pull the plug on Fox News and other cable TV shows. They won’t get to watch Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity blast the Dems for their Russia, Russia, Russia conspiracy.
As the old saying goes, “I feel for you, but I just can’t quite reach you”. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love Tucker
LikeLike
They’re no YouTube.
Never fear!
LikeLike
But they’ll have to wait for that.
LikeLike
True but denying the MSM of their false profits is sweet still……….
LikeLike
Touche’
LikeLike
Just a little delay before fellow net denizens upload it.
LikeLike
Agree. Those who completely “cut the cord” deprive themselves of some great analysis on Fox’s opinion shows like Tucker, Dobbs, Hannity, Ingraham, Pirro, and others.
Nothing but virtue signaling in my opinion……
LikeLiked by 1 person
Focusing on obstruction of Justice for firing an asshole is the worst thing Mueller could have done, especially after unjustified spying. Another Wily Coyote attempt.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hmmm Pompeo seen leaving DOJ/Barr earlier.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh my. 625 pm announcement that pressed will precede by hours the release of report.
Another sign that something is up. Up up up up.
As in the jig may be up up up up.
Prepare for boomerang Thursday. I’d say there’s a 25 percent chance for an early Purim.
Oh my. Get the Kleenex ready for some. Chains for others.
Screw them all.
LikeLike
Have to prep the field for the long strategy of releasing documents and bludgeoning the traitors.
LikeLike
My heart has been in my throat all day and I have been praying for all of this to be ok
Tomorrow I just hope that nothing comes of it , and AG Barr has the goods on all of them, and
RR and Mueller last day will finally end and We can get on with helping America to be the best it can be.. Please Guys and Gals hold my hand tonight as we all say prayers for AG Barr and Our wonderful President, His family and friends who has been threw so much
Devin Nunes said last night that no matter what happens tomorrow PT is a free man and I am sure he has to know more than the rest of us.. I pray that he is right
please lord watch over PT his family and friends until this mess is finally over
LikeLiked by 1 person
Know what’s “cool” about this Report about to drop??
We don’t have to worry if there will be any big “bomb” in it, because we already KNOW that there was no collusion found, and no justification for any legal obstruction 🙂
So the whole day will be a furious “spin cycle” by the Left to portray tids and bits as “serious” and “impeachable”.
And as SD has stated: focus on the origin story…don’t get sucked into trying to argue the “meaning” of any of the tidbits Weismann and company have left in this thing that the Left is going to grab onto like a Titanic passenger grasping for a lifeboat seat 🙂
LikeLike
Right on, grass.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m guessing Assange?
LikeLike
Look up.
LikeLike
Okay So Assange
LikeLike
Emperor Mueller’s “Report”, all bow both men and women, has no clothes.
LikeLike
Mueller walked into a trap, if Trump disagrees with his report he can merely release all information to rebutt the corrupt special counsil’s attempt to set up Trump’s campaign staff. This is good, while the media run with allegations and planted evidence Trump can release all the evidence of corruption within the FBI and DOJ and Wray can’t do a darn thing about it.
LikeLike