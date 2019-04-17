Rudy Giuliani Preparing Rebuttal Report….

According to CBS and the AP President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani, together with the legal team, is preparing a lengthy rebuttal report for distribution soon after the Mueller report is made available tomorrow.

The majority of the Mueller report is anticipated to be politically framed, using innuendo and appearances of impropriety in order to help President Trump’s political opposition inflict damage. However, without any substantive evidence supporting the central purpose of the original investigation, the Russia conspiracy-collusion narrative will likely play a much smaller role. The majority focus for media and political opposition will stem from the “obstruction investigation”.

The inherent bias of the Mueller Team is anticipated to come out in the framework of the report. A report with a built-in resistance angle would also align with the larger strategy of Democrats and specifically House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Initial reports from media quoting Giuliani suggest the rebuttal from President Trump’s team will be dozens of pages, and will be released within hours of the Mueller release.

