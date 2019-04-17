Rudy Giuliani Preparing Rebuttal Report….

According to CBS and the AP President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani, together with the legal team, is preparing a lengthy rebuttal report for distribution soon after the Mueller report is made available tomorrow.

The majority of the Mueller report is anticipated to be politically framed, using innuendo and appearances of impropriety in order to help President Trump’s political opposition inflict damage.  However, without any substantive evidence supporting the central purpose of the original investigation, the Russia conspiracy-collusion narrative will likely play a much smaller role.  The majority focus for media and political opposition will stem from the “obstruction investigation”.

The inherent bias of the Mueller Team is anticipated to come out in the framework of the report.  A report with a built-in resistance angle would also align with the larger strategy of Democrats and specifically House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Initial reports from media quoting Giuliani suggest the rebuttal from President Trump’s team will be dozens of pages, and will be released within hours of the Mueller release.

  1. sundance says:
    April 17, 2019 at 4:35 pm

    Reply
    • John Doe says:
      April 17, 2019 at 4:54 pm

      My fantasy is that they’ll announce indictments against the entire Spy Cartel, from the very very bottom to the very very top!!

      Reply
    • Don McAro says:
      April 17, 2019 at 5:09 pm

      Why do I have a strange feeling that Barr will have Mueller present as well….
      After he destroyed the leftists at that hearing… I think he would be quite capable of that

      Reply
    • SpotTheSpook says:
      April 17, 2019 at 5:44 pm

      Tomorrow’s news could be much bigger than just the Mueller report with this announcement. I am totally stoked now!

    • andyocoregon says:
      April 17, 2019 at 5:58 pm

      Oh good. I’ll still be in bed as it will be only 6:30 here in the Pacific Time Zone. I’ll enjoy watching the Screaming Mimi’s (Pelosi, Schumer & friends) with steam coming out their floppy ears as they call for the head of Alfredo (aka William Barr).
      Next I’ll really enjoy hearing D.A. Barr’s rebuttal to the clowns.

      I’ll have me some sweet dreams tonight. 🙂

    • Zimbalistjunior says:
      April 17, 2019 at 6:17 pm

      If Barr uses the term ‘boomerang’ tomorrow, we must all take a shot.

      The Big Ugly is nigh.

      Screw them all.

    • L4grasshopper says:
      April 17, 2019 at 6:34 pm

      Just curious….will they hold this presser after, before, or simultaneously with release of the Report?

    • Dutchman says:
      April 17, 2019 at 6:43 pm

      THIS is why Barr kept Rosie on; so he can right beside Barr, as he disabuses any notion of collusion or obstruction.
      And yeah, he OUGHT to have mueller up there, doing the same.

      I see a headline on Fox, that A.G.Barr WILL allow committee members tobview SOME of the redacted material.

      Barr and Nunes have both sent a message “there better NOT be any leaks of redacted material”.

      Why does it feel JUST like when various Congressional leaders said “PDJT better NOT fire Mueller!”, you know, baiting him to?

      Go ahead Schiff, do your leaking thing, I DARE ya.

  2. SwampRatTerrier says:
    April 17, 2019 at 4:38 pm

    Release the Lip Smacking Kracken!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  3. ichicinnabar says:
    April 17, 2019 at 4:39 pm

    Our lion fights back.

    You can’t stump the (VSGPDJ) Trump.

  4. Sidney Powell says:
    April 17, 2019 at 4:41 pm

    Jack Posobiec and I were just talking. It should be called the Weissmann report. If you’ve missed it, see my article at https://sidneypowell.com/media/mueller-report-will-shroud-the-truth-corrupt-cabal-began-illegal-spying-on-trump-in-2015/
    It will be Weissmann’s version of what he wants people to believe. It won’t be the Truth which lies in the documents the President needs to declassify and release so the public can see the real villains. Sundance has written about this too. We are on the same page.

  5. ParteaGirl says:
    April 17, 2019 at 4:41 pm

    Oh yes, a counter report has been in the works for a while now. Trump has already given the swamp a head’s up. From Dec. 7, 2018

  6. PInky1920 says:
    April 17, 2019 at 4:43 pm

    This is essentially what Rush had to say today about it.

    The malignant ankle biters are salivating…

    Gird your loins everyone….and God Speed VSGDJT.

  7. MB says:
    April 17, 2019 at 4:46 pm

    I was just thinking- when Mueller was appointed I felt confident in him. When conservative media started questioning his team full of Democratic donors and Hillary supporters, I kinda shrugged and thought, well maybe its just the way it is in DC. I really couldn’t believe the entire upper echelons of both Justice and the FBI would become so corrupt (I never held much hope for the intelligence agencies, theyve always been corrupt but at least theyre also completely inept). Man, what a ride. Its so much worse than I would possibly have believed even two years ago.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • snarkybeach says:
      April 17, 2019 at 5:03 pm

      I knew the second Comey pronounced HER innocent, after outlining why she was guilty, that the DoJ was hopelessly corrupt.

    • III%er says:
      April 17, 2019 at 5:21 pm

      This is a serious question. Why couldn’t you believe that both Justice and FBI were corrupt?

      • MB says:
        April 17, 2019 at 5:35 pm

        Mind you this was 2 years ago, a LOT has obviously been revealed since them, but I always did go along with the ‘popular conception’ that the DOJ and FBI lifers were mostly above politics and really cared about the institutional integrity if not justice. Obviously political hacks like Holder and Lynch came and went, but I really thought the full time people were more honest than not.

        What I think I’ve found most shocking is that for months and then years I kept waiting for a real whistle blower to stand up and blow this whole thing apart (or at least pieces of it). I just couldn’t process that huge swathes of the departments were in on this, or at least not willing to risk their careers to take a stand. I think I kept waiting for that to happen, and the fact that nobody has yet come forward on the record makes me really, really sad.

    • Sherri Young says:
      April 17, 2019 at 5:58 pm

      Jerome Corsi was on the Sunday with Charles YouTube show this week. He described what Team Mueller put him through. Also discussed Julian Assange at length. The part with J Corsi starts at 1:00 and runs to 2:18.

      Adjust the YouTube settings to play at 1.25 or even 1.5 speed. It saves time and the sound quality is not degraded.

      • Sherri Young says:
        April 17, 2019 at 6:14 pm

        The Corsi investigation/accusation/intimidation was to get Corsi to lie and swear that he had given the Podesta emails to Wikileaks, so a Corsi-Assange connection would have been important in the hacked DNC server hoax. Team Mueller didn’t break Corsi and frighten him into lying. Don’t worry, they’ll find a way to work over Assange no matter what the current indictment says. If Seth Rich downloaded those emails, somebody may need to answer for murder. There is no statute of limitations of murder.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • SwampRatTerrier says:
          April 17, 2019 at 6:41 pm

          And now Corsi can go full blast back at them.

          Seth Rich was murdered – no doubt about that!

        • Dutchman says:
          April 17, 2019 at 7:01 pm

          As has been pointed out, the emails were obtained thru a phishing scam, and so COULD have been obtained by anyone.
          That doesn’t mean Seth Rich, disgusted with seeing what was going on, DIDN’T do the phishing.

          For those that dismiss this as a right wing conspiracy, look at Donna Brazils responce, upon hearing Seth Rich was dead.
          She didn’t want to be near an undraped window, afraid of snipers. And its clear she was NOT afraid of right wingers.

          Knowing what she knew, she feared she would be next. Aka “arcanticide”.

          This may be ONE reason for going to extream prejudice with SR. After all, if he had already transfered the info to wikileaks, why kill him?

          Possible answer to discourage anyone else in DNC from even considering emulating him?

  8. webgirlpdx says:
    April 17, 2019 at 4:46 pm

    I remember all the anticipation for the Starr report 20 years ago.

    Liked by 1 person

    • andyocoregon says:
      April 17, 2019 at 6:43 pm

      All that sordid nasty detailed sex stuff with Monica was entered permanently in the 1998 Congressional Record for all the school children to read about and report in class the next day.
      And they couldn’t figure out why even middle school kids were referring to “getting a Lewinsky”. But, hey…. It’s history, right?

  9. MB says:
    April 17, 2019 at 4:48 pm

    Mon centre cède, ma droite recule, situation excellente, j’attaque.

  10. phattcat says:
    April 17, 2019 at 4:50 pm

    Donald Trump … America’s Immune System

    Dave Morrison

  11. trialbytruth says:
    April 17, 2019 at 4:57 pm

    Personally I am.disappointed that the release of the report was not delayed until it had been established that the investigation was legal to begin with Special Council requires underlying crime.

    Trump will survive this I am hopeful the worst of the swamp won’t.

  12. trialbytruth says:
    April 17, 2019 at 4:57 pm

    Personally I am.disappointed that the release of the report was not delayed until it had been established that the investigation was legal to begin with Special Council requires underlying crime.

    Trump will survive this I am hopeful the worst of the swamp won’t.

  13. Derangement Syndrome says:
    April 17, 2019 at 4:57 pm

    I expect the Mulehead report to read like this…

    “We thought we had enough on obstruction to charge him, but Trump’s fear mongering tweets led us to believe it might start a civil war. Did you see his rallies? So, anyway we, the Meuller team, we fell on our sword for the good of the country and didn’t charge Donald, we’re heroes and Trump is mean.”

  14. chojun says:
    April 17, 2019 at 4:59 pm

    I agree with this assessment. Mueller, who now owns all of the election malfeasance of the 2016 cycle, is vulnerable on the Russia aspect. The entire investigation was built on the Trump-Russia collusion narrative. The public (writ large) only learned on the day the principle conclusion summary was released, that the collusion aspect was small and dead-ended. The entire purpose of the Mueller report now is to set the justification/outrage trap as smartly observed by Sundance.

    It will create a new narrative – which is the frame of reference from which the instigators operated – which is based on the (knowingly false) assumption that Trump and/or Campaign were compromised by Russia. In other words, the Mueller report will mirror the Mueller investigation by being both a sword and a shield – a sword to attack Trump with more innuendo and a shield to create the justification narrative for everyone involved in this the greatest political scandal in US history.

    The last, final aspect of the SpyGate debacle is for the WikiLeaks-Russia angle to be debunked. Assange has all the info and he’s been taken into custody. Note that many UK MPs feel strongly that Assange should be extradited to Sweden. I have no doubt that under the covers an extradition battle between the US and UK is under way. Assange has publicly stated that he has proof that WikiLeaks did not get its 2016 leaks from Russia. This makes Assange a huge threat to Mueller.

    I believe that we are now living at the greatest and most pivotal moment in US history.

    • snarkybeach says:
      April 17, 2019 at 5:07 pm

      One of Assange’s associates has stated he received a USB from a young man in a park (maybe Seth Rich).

    • SAFVet says:
      April 17, 2019 at 5:13 pm

      Sword & Shield – nice KGB reference 👍

    • Annie Ok says:
      April 17, 2019 at 5:21 pm

      Assange could spill the beans about Seth Rich as the “leaker” in Hillary’s campaign. Then maybe, just maybe the Feds would take over that murder investigation – if they can be trusted to do anything at this point… I would love for that young man’s murder to be traced back to Hillary’s goons.
      .

      • III% says:
        April 17, 2019 at 5:26 pm

        I find it passing strange that 2 agents reported their weapons stolen that night in that area. Coincidence? Maybe. Hopefully. But do I put anything past them? No, sadly I do not.

      • Anonymous says:
        April 17, 2019 at 5:33 pm

        Assange isn’t going to reveal sources to save himself prison time or to save 3rd parties (Trump) grief. He has a principle and will hold to it. Imagining that pressure from separate charges (Manning password crack) will drive him to reveal a source in Russiagate doesn’t make any sense anyways. It’s just wish fulfillment. Would be nice. But it’s just what people want to happen. Not what will/

        • Rebelchick says:
          April 17, 2019 at 6:07 pm

          Such a principle save a source and deny the truth and justise a murdered man deserves. I would not call that a rightous principle.
          That is if the rumor is true regarding Seth Rich’s death.

      • chojun says:
        April 17, 2019 at 5:35 pm

        I would, too. If it were true, which there isn’t any public information about.

        If – *IF* it came out that Seth Rich was WikiLeaks’ source, then it would turn DC on its ear.

        But at this point I think that the likely scenario would be that Assange would reveal Seth Rich and even if the autopsy report revealed that the stolen FBI service weapon was used in the murder, MS-13 thugs were already bumped off and so law enforcement would just say the gangsters stole the weapons and killed Seth Rich. Of course there’s NO evidence of this, which means it’s a conspiracy theory and pure fantasy.

        Therefore, I’m now and have always been in a “wait and see” mode.

        • Your Tour Guide says:
          April 17, 2019 at 5:44 pm

          Not so sure that MS 13 thugs were the ones that killed him.

          The fact that he wasn’t robbed was/is a big give away on that.
          Think it was someone he knew and associated with. On
          a political and personal basis. A go out and have drinks together
          associate.

          The stolen gun ( considering it was FBI, even that aspect is suspect)
          could have been used as a frame up attempt. The MS 13 thugs
          might have been collateral damage in the larger scheme of things.

      • Dutchman says:
        April 17, 2019 at 5:56 pm

        Given the cut outs the Clantons had for their other dirty work, I think its safe to assume we will NEVER be able to make a direct tie in, between Hillary GIVING the order, and someone pulling the trigger.
        We just won’t be that lucky,…

    • snellvillebob says:
      April 17, 2019 at 5:42 pm

      I believe Sweden dropped their extradition request about 4 months ago. I suspect that was a frame up to get Assange out of the UK to a neutral country to be extradited here afterward. It seems the UK is always unwilling to extradite to the USA since we have a death penalty and everyone knew Hillary was running our DOJ and FBI.

    • Dutchman says:
      April 17, 2019 at 5:42 pm

      “I believe we are now living at the greatest and most pivotal moment in the WORLD history.

      Fixed it?
      This is THE epic battle, between good and evil; it isn’t a “cold” civil war of the U.S., it is a WORLD War. It is a SPIRITUAL war, between God and Satan, the father of lies. And we see his “fingerprints” all over EVERYTHING the Globalist marxists do.
      IMHO

  15. Zorro says:
    April 17, 2019 at 5:01 pm

    The Demosocialists are drooling in anticipation of #ObfuscationThursday.

  16. NJF says:
    April 17, 2019 at 5:07 pm

    I can’t decide if I’m glad or annoyed that I’ll be at work when this hits the fan.

    • Seneca the Elder says:
      April 17, 2019 at 5:17 pm

      NJF- I’m sure you’ll have to take a glance at your phone or computer once in awhile to see what’s going on.

    • Peoria Jones says:
      April 17, 2019 at 6:21 pm

      I’m glad I’ll miss the nonsense. I’ll come home after things have cooled a bit, briefly check out CTH, listen to Levin while getting dinner, then wait for SD to drop some fantastic piece of writing after he’s had enough time to digest the day’s events and gather research. 🙂

  17. BarneyRubble says:
    April 17, 2019 at 5:09 pm

    Trump/Giuliani 2020

  18. Akindole says:
    April 17, 2019 at 5:16 pm

    Simultaneously…

    #Declassify

    Take the wind out of their narrative with a knock-out punch.
    Go insurgent on them for a change.

  19. Seneca the Elder says:
    April 17, 2019 at 5:20 pm

    The whole Witch Hunt/ Coup and the effect it’s had on our Republic, is like a giant malignant tumor that’s taken over the patient’s body. Unless great care is taken in removing it, the patient will die.

  20. ristvan says:
    April 17, 2019 at 5:21 pm

    The key is obstruction, not collusion. There will be lots of spin, but no substance, tomorrow. Barr has already spoken.
    Will be a noisily eventful next few days.
    And we have Neal’s tax return Tuesday and PDJT rally Saturday next week also.
    Expect MSM to also whine about PDJT looming efforts to quash Trump orgs accounting firm and Deutsche Bank subpoenas. Those plus his tax returns will lead to the biggest legislative oversight scope SCOTUS case(s) since Watkins v US in 1957.

  21. sucesfuloser says:
    April 17, 2019 at 5:21 pm

    There’s really nothing Mueller can say, we heard it all already. BS with a buff.

  22. Dr.Jay says:
    April 17, 2019 at 5:22 pm

    Remember a few facts people:

    1) WikiLeaks published EMAILS retrieved from inboxes, not ‘documents’ retrieved from some (DNC) file-server, i.e. not of the documents published by WikiLeaks requires any hack of a computer network, such as is alleged to have happened to the DNC.

    2) WikiLeaks published emails (+attachments) from Podesta’s GMAIL account (inbox stored on Google servers, not DNC of course), they received those from an unknown party who had successfully phished his password for the email-account.

    3) WikiLeaks also published emails (+attachments) from 10 people from DNC Finance, and none from other DNC personnel. See also https://theforensicator.wordpress.com/2019/04/10/sorting-the-wikileaks-dnc-emails. Why only those 10? Well you can only retrieve such emails from MS Exchange by getting them from the inbox. MS Exchange does not store the emails as files in directories, but everything is stored in one big (huge) database. Normally even an admin can’t access emails of users, and if they do they will still have to get them from people’s inboxes.

    4) In both #2 and #3 the same approach can be used: phish for the email-account password, Log-in remotely to the email-inbox and then start a backup retrieval for each single email in the inbox.

    5) The Guccifer 2 (G2) operation published a different set and published documents (normal documents, retrieved from a fileserver & copied to a USB stick, no emails AFAIK). The few documents that were also included in the WikiLeaks set (as attachments) were corrupted by G2.
    G2 claimed that he wanted to give those his ‘watermark’, but this was only done to a few documents. And that included the few documents that were also attachments to emails from Podesta or the DNC Finance people.
    Why did he do that? IMHO for two reasons:
    a) to lead people to think he was a Russian (he used a Russian language pack for old version of MS Word) and
    b) to ensure that the files he published were binary different from the ones that were attachments in the emails (likely because G2 did not know exactly what binary version was in the emails, because he didn’t have those).

    6) G2 had a conversation with people from Motherboard, partially in Romanian (https://motherboard.vice.com/en_us/article/53dwvx/guccifer-20-speech-at-cybersecurity-conference, https://motherboard.vice.com/en_us/article/yp3bbv/dnc-hacker-guccifer-20-full-interview-transcript ). People concluded he spoke Romanian badly, but the differences between his Romanian and proper Romanian can’t be explained by him being a Slavic East European using something like Google Translate, He simply used a different dialect or made grammar errors that an actual Romanian speaker could also make. From checking several of the ‘errors’, it seems clear that he was speaking in what is called “Romanian” by the state of Moldova (and which is called Moldovan by the left-leaning part of that country). That means that this G2 member has a Moldovan language background. And because of the use of a Russian language pack for MS Word when putting their/his watermark in some documents, we should be looking for people from a country where we have Moldovan (or Romanian) and Russian speakers, people who speak otherwise a Slavic language but who are normally better English speakers that the average Russian.
    And there is only one that makes sense: Ukraine.

    “Moldovans in Ukraine are the third biggest minority recorded in the 2001 All Ukrainian Census after Russians and Belarusians. …
    There is an ongoing controversy whether Moldovans are part of the larger Romanian ethnic group or a separate ethnicity.”     [Wiki]

    And remember Ms. Chalupa, Ukrainian-American and DNC operative…
    I think the G2 operation was done by Anti-Russian Ukranians, either in direct collusion with the DNC or with tacit support.

  23. lurker2 says:
    April 17, 2019 at 5:25 pm

    This thing is going to read like a novel, I’m sure. Needs some cover artwork.

  24. DesertRain says:
    April 17, 2019 at 5:30 pm

    To all y’all tweeters…might want to include this delightful MAGA video in your arsenal for tomorrow’s battle.

    From Something Wicked.
    https://mobile.twitter.com/som3thingwicked/status/1117737448682004480

    RATED ‘M’ FOR MAGA

    So.
    Much.
    #MAGA.

    YT https://t.co/TGYdbV8xmO?amp=1

  25. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    April 17, 2019 at 5:37 pm

    Mueller was hired to give Weissmann’s “angry Democrat” report credibility just like Steele was hired to give the Ohr Pee-Pee dossier “international” credibility.

    • Dutchman says:
      April 17, 2019 at 6:18 pm

      H&H,
      Hello, again. I fully understand, accept and agree with you and Sidney Powell above, that it SHOULD be called
      “The WEISMAN Report”

      The thing is, it ISN’T. Its calked the MUELLER report, and his name is forever more, throughout history going to be LINKED with this odiferous report.
      He OWNS it. He can’t have been anything other than 100% on board with it, from day one.

      IF, Sundances explanation for the Oval office meeting, between PDJT, Mueller and Rosie is right, Mueller was trying to hang Obstruction around the Presidents neck, even before he was appointed.

      Given Gohmerts excellant review of Muellers resume, its easy to dismiss Mueller as a ‘swamp creature’, and let it go at that.

      However, after reading about Comeys love of marxist ideology, and given the close protege relationship, I’m more than wondering about Mueller.

      And, when you look at Brennan, and the Ohrs,…it really starts to look like this wasn’t Russia, as in Putin, but embeds from the old Soviet Union.

      When the USSR collapsed, they didn’t become consigned to the ash heap of history, they just continued their assignment; burrowing in and up within the government, in order to subvert it.

      Just cause you think there are ‘reds’ under every bed,…doesn’t mean you aren’t absolutely RIGHT!

  26. Publius2016 says:
    April 17, 2019 at 5:51 pm

    Assange has been very quiet…think tomorrow he says: SETH RICH!

  27. alliwantissometruth says:
    April 17, 2019 at 5:52 pm

    Ladies and Gentlemen, boys and girls of all ages, get ready for Part 2 of “The Clown Show Formerly Known As Your United States Government”

    You’ll be amazed at the outrageous and idiotic accusations!

    Watch as criminal acts are manufactured out of thin air!

    You’ll fume as your Congressional and Senatorial Clowns do nothing to help the American people and spend all their time on absurd nonsense!

    You’ll shed a tear as you watch a true love story, the intense bond and mutual admiration of your governmental clowns and the Enemy of the People “Media”, as they work hand in hand bringing you their stories of deception

    Yes, Part 2 will be just like Part 1, non-stop 24/7 bullshit spewing from the clowns mouths while their “media” partners repeat their lies with glee!

    Forget about the peoples business and helping America. That’s boring!

    So buckle up and get ready America! The Clowns are getting their dishonest narrative ready for Act 2! The Enemy of the People “Media” are being given their talking points and stories!

    The entire Deception Game begins anew!

    Huh? You don’t want to see Part 2? You’re tired of all of it?

    Well too bad! You paid for it already. Americans bought their tickets when they voted the Clowns in

    Enjoy the show!

  28. Sean Supsky says:
    April 17, 2019 at 5:52 pm

    Anticipation at it’s finest.

    The players will be showing their cards tomorrow.

    Then comes the Royal Flush from President Trump.

  29. JoD says:
    April 17, 2019 at 6:00 pm

    Jesus, take the wheel.

  30. cliffaheadwolvesbehind says:
    April 17, 2019 at 6:00 pm

    The problem is the MSM will not report President Trump’s report.
    You know it, I know it.
    Another darn injustice.

  31. bessie2003 says:
    April 17, 2019 at 6:07 pm

    Today is starting to feel like one of those calm before the storm days.

    Looking forward to reading the report that gets released and to hearing what Barr has to say.

    Am really hoping the rebuttal report, if that is what it is going to be called, like Sundance and others have shown, will be a focus on the originating events, give a report the press isn’t expecting, yet one that the press cannot shirk away from reporting on; that it’s something so outside the press and politicians already scripted responses; keep it on the who,.why, what, when and wheres because truth, not only has no agenda, but it has a presence that the majority of Americans will instantly recognize. That alone will clear a lot of decks on that crazy ship called Muh, Russia.

    I’m looking forward to watching, following, President Trump’s lead on this. How often does a nation get to see, and learn from its commander-in-chief, in real time instead of after the fact from history books?

  32. andyocoregon says:
    April 17, 2019 at 6:11 pm

    Gee, I feel real sorry for those who have chosen to pull the plug on Fox News and other cable TV shows. They won’t get to watch Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity blast the Dems for their Russia, Russia, Russia conspiracy.
    As the old saying goes, “I feel for you, but I just can’t quite reach you”. 🙂

  33. John says:
    April 17, 2019 at 6:13 pm

    Focusing on obstruction of Justice for firing an asshole is the worst thing Mueller could have done, especially after unjustified spying. Another Wily Coyote attempt.

  34. NJF says:
    April 17, 2019 at 6:14 pm

    Hmmm Pompeo seen leaving DOJ/Barr earlier.

  35. Zimbalistjunior says:
    April 17, 2019 at 6:28 pm

    Oh my. 625 pm announcement that pressed will precede by hours the release of report.

    Another sign that something is up. Up up up up.

    As in the jig may be up up up up.

    Prepare for boomerang Thursday. I’d say there’s a 25 percent chance for an early Purim.

    Oh my. Get the Kleenex ready for some. Chains for others.

    Screw them all.

  36. buanadha says:
    April 17, 2019 at 6:32 pm

    Have to prep the field for the long strategy of releasing documents and bludgeoning the traitors.

  37. rustybritches says:
    April 17, 2019 at 6:34 pm

    My heart has been in my throat all day and I have been praying for all of this to be ok
    Tomorrow I just hope that nothing comes of it , and AG Barr has the goods on all of them, and
    RR and Mueller last day will finally end and We can get on with helping America to be the best it can be.. Please Guys and Gals hold my hand tonight as we all say prayers for AG Barr and Our wonderful President, His family and friends who has been threw so much
    Devin Nunes said last night that no matter what happens tomorrow PT is a free man and I am sure he has to know more than the rest of us.. I pray that he is right

    please lord watch over PT his family and friends until this mess is finally over

  38. L4grasshopper says:
    April 17, 2019 at 6:39 pm

    Know what’s “cool” about this Report about to drop??

    We don’t have to worry if there will be any big “bomb” in it, because we already KNOW that there was no collusion found, and no justification for any legal obstruction 🙂

    So the whole day will be a furious “spin cycle” by the Left to portray tids and bits as “serious” and “impeachable”.

    And as SD has stated: focus on the origin story…don’t get sucked into trying to argue the “meaning” of any of the tidbits Weismann and company have left in this thing that the Left is going to grab onto like a Titanic passenger grasping for a lifeboat seat 🙂

  39. sundance says:
    April 17, 2019 at 6:40 pm

  40. Carson Napier says:
    April 17, 2019 at 6:57 pm

    Emperor Mueller’s “Report”, all bow both men and women, has no clothes.

  41. Rose says:
    April 17, 2019 at 7:06 pm

    Mueller walked into a trap, if Trump disagrees with his report he can merely release all information to rebutt the corrupt special counsil’s attempt to set up Trump’s campaign staff. This is good, while the media run with allegations and planted evidence Trump can release all the evidence of corruption within the FBI and DOJ and Wray can’t do a darn thing about it.

