Sunday Talks: Lindsey Graham Discusses Three Immigration Fixes….

Senator Lindsey Graham appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss his proposal for three legislative immigration fixes to help the border crisis.

  1. Joe says:
    April 14, 2019 at 2:58 pm

    “If 90% don’t meet the standard, the standard needs to change.” re requesting asylum.

    NOT liking the sound of that.

  2. CNY3 says:
    April 14, 2019 at 3:03 pm

    I still don’t trust him. Just a gut feeling.

  3. John Doe says:
    April 14, 2019 at 3:07 pm

    Miss Lindsey is gonna get right on that, after 15 years in the Senate and as soon as this latest recess is over. Make book on it.

  4. Dennis Leonard says:
    April 14, 2019 at 3:11 pm

    Ms Graham,
    Your COC talking points are growing old.

  5. Carrie2 says:
    April 14, 2019 at 3:19 pm

    For a long time we have wanted these laws changed and/or repealed in order to get what we want – no invaders on our soil. They disappear and no one knows where. Time to SAVE our Republic and face reality on removal of these laws turning our country into another nothing country with real laws!

  6. rustybritches says:
    April 14, 2019 at 3:22 pm

    Graham cant be trusted now or ever He just cosigned a bill with blumuthrol that goes after our guns and the Second Admin and now he is coming up with ideas on how to talk the President into more immigration fixes I don’t think so, Please Mr. President do your self a big favor and don’t trust this idiot now or ever

  7. tgimacb says:
    April 14, 2019 at 3:25 pm

    What IS THE GOAL?
    Re-election, full-speed ahead?
    “Tough Love”!
    Remove at once this ’emotions’ strategy

  8. buanadha says:
    April 14, 2019 at 3:25 pm

    I’ve got some fixes:

    1. Build the wall (Trump working on this)
    2. Enforce federal law – cut funding to sanctuary cities and send executives to jail if they run companies that bypass the law to hire illegals (to me this is the biggest deal, bigger than the wall. Cut their ability to work and they will self deport)
    3. End birthright citizenship (OK, not happening anytime soon, but I can hope).
    4. Longer term, gut the teacher’s unions and take a bite out of public schools. Why is this important, if we have ANY immigrants they need to be assimilated. Our schools are dead set against this

  9. twingirls (@twingirls49) says:
    April 14, 2019 at 3:28 pm

    Wasn’t Lindsay going to investigate the Diane Feinstein interference in the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings?

