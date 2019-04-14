Senator Lindsey Graham Discusses “Spygate”…

In the second segment with Maria Bartiromo, Senator Lindsey Graham discusses the 2016 surveillance and spying operations against candidate Trump, president-elect Trump, and finally President Trump in 2017.

As Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Graham outlines his approach toward inquiry of the DOJ and FBI.

17 Responses to Senator Lindsey Graham Discusses “Spygate”…

  1. amwick says:
    April 14, 2019 at 5:02 pm

    Isn’t that a Mark Meadows video??

  2. Rondell Gerbs says:
    April 14, 2019 at 5:02 pm

    Lindsey Graham looks younger in. This. Clip of him.

  3. SpotTheSpook says:
    April 14, 2019 at 5:03 pm

    Uhm, that’s not Lindey Graham!

  4. principled says:
    April 14, 2019 at 5:04 pm

    Still hoping with my cold anger that it really happens.

  5. littleanniefannie says:
    April 14, 2019 at 5:05 pm

    Slowly I turned..Drip by drip..Piece by piece..biding my time..watching the rats..waiting to see how long it takes for the rats to start biting each other apart..Tails in the traps..springs snapping..Oh happy days..
    Popcorn and soda..comfy chair..CTH and Sundance..Life doesn’t get much better!

  6. ALEX says:
    April 14, 2019 at 5:09 pm

    What I liked was Senator Graham tying in the Justice Kavanaugh witch hunt into this and the fact democrats are discarding all evidentiary standards which our laws are based upon to smear political opponents…..even using Fake Dossier style material to corrupt our intelligence agencies for political means. I like where this is going.

  7. All Too Much says:
    April 14, 2019 at 5:14 pm

    LG is a new man, and he is on a mission.

    • H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
      April 14, 2019 at 5:24 pm

      Yeah – a mission alright – just to get re-elected. I doubt for one minute he is for “law and order” unless it directly benefits himself. Although, something did make him “snap out of it” during the Kavanaugh hearings. The jury is still out….until his Senate committee starts sending referrals to the DOJ for possible prosecution. Bottom line – – I don’t trust him.

  8. Bob says:
    April 14, 2019 at 5:15 pm

    When is the media going to turn this stuff off? The people can recite the daily news verbatim. The same stuff rehashed. There is enough evidence on the whole Obama Administration to put the under the jail…just get it done so we can go on wining…because if we don’y The 2020 election is going to be vicious and violent….let’s make sure it’s a landslide and not a blood bath.

  9. evergreen says:
    April 14, 2019 at 5:26 pm

    Graham is good at presenting a different image, depending upon the circumstance.

  10. DeAnna Vaughn says:
    April 14, 2019 at 6:02 pm

    If they can do this to the POTUS, imagine what they could do to we “average Joe’s”? How many lives have been destroyed by these corrupt officials that we know nothing about? Scary indeed.

