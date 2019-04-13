Number Fourteen – Pete Buttigieg Enters Presidential Race Sunday…

Spoiler Alert…. Pete Buttigieg is officially set to kick off his entry into the 2020 Democrat presidential primary with big announcement tomorrow. However, FEC filings by his campaign yesterday showed his pre-annouced intent, he’s running.

There was a ton of DNC Club public relations and media communication effort over the past three weeks to push the former South Bend Indiana mayor into position. That effort has paid off, and Buttigieg has bumped Elizabeth Warren to fourth place.

[Oh, there’s where the attacks will come from Watch Pocahontas go full bananas.]

Currently Buttigieg is polling third in Iowa: Biden (27%), Sanders (16%), Buttigieg (9%), Warren (7%), Harris (7%) and O’Rourke (6%), etc.

[Monmouth University Poll – Iowa]

The Club has done a great job pushing Pete into blocker position. Yes, notice how Pete backstops ♦Biden. With the Data-Harvest complete the bloom is off the Beto, and he goes back to snorting adderall and flapping arms without cameras; however, this helps Bernie.

(FEC LINK)

Pocahontas and Harris will need to react fast to Buttigieg, and their oppo-research teams are likely diving into the gay mayors’ shallow history.

The Club has done very well with Pete. Similar to RNC Club and Marco 2015, it is going to be difficult for the field to push past Pete with the executive-suite donors propping up their play. Booker’s desperation today reflects the diminished value of his jazz hands.

That said, we are still not seeing the official launch of the ‘chosen one‘, the intended party donor candidate; however, we have now entered the timeline most favorable for launch, April to May/June/July 2019.

The DNC is predictable; it’s a club. Inside the club the board members control everything. From the outside, it appears Joe Biden still holds the most board member votes. The test run to bring out all the ‘creepy Joe’ trouble appears to have worked. He goes silent now, and re-emerges having left the creepy memes in the past. Smart play.

Again, planning and strategy is one of the key elements of the Democrat party. It might seem weird at first, but the DNC club is not chaotic; and that is their weakness. It makes them predictable.

The chosen-one would generally come into play immediately after the democrats have set down a larger trumpeted baseline. The chosen-one roll out would be designed to flow from the Club’s baseline political narrative. The Democrats rarely, if ever, go off script….

Knowing it’s likely the ♦UniParty DNC is following a similar ♦UniParty RNC strategy, we can start to put the personal characteristics and political traits together and contrast them against 2016. Here’s the way it looks so far:

Senator Ted Cruz was to 2016…. as Senator Elizabeth Warren is to 2020

♦Governor Jeb Bush was to 2016 as….

Senator Marco Rubio was to 2016… as Mayor Pete Buttigieg is to 2020

Governor John Kasich was to 2016… as Senator Bernie Sanders is to 2020

Senator Lindsey Graham was to 2016 as… Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is to 2020

Governor Mike Huckabee was to 2016… as Senator Corey Booker is to 2020

Senator Rand Paul was to 2016…. as Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is to 2020

Dr. Ben Carson was to 2016… as Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke is to 2020

Governor Chris Christie was to 2016 as… Governor J. Hickenlooper is to 2020

Governor Scott Walker was to 2016 as… Governor Jay Inslee is to 2020

Senator Rick Santorum was to 2016…. as Senator Sherrod Brown is to 2020

Governor George Pataki was to 2016 as…. Eric Swalwell is to 2020

Governor Rick Perry was to 2016…. as Senator Kamala Harris is to 2020

Governor Bobby Jindal was to 2016…. as Julian Castro is to 2020

Carly Fiorina was to 2016 as…. Senator Amy Klobuchar is to 2020

Governor Jim Gilmore was to 2016 as… Rep. Tim Ryan is to 2020

Reminder, despite their current stumbling with their executive suite efforts, anyone who is announcing their presidential bid ahead of Speaker Pelosi and the DNC delivering the election narrative (impeachment or similar) is not part of the DNC plan.

Pelosi and Club leadership will not easily give up on an impeachment plan that took months of effort. They will work to modify it, shift angles of attack, adjust to Barr and yet still hope to retain the goal for as long as possible. They don’t give up on these schemes easily….. As we saw admitted last weekend from Jerry Nadler, they are modifying their plans as each roadblock presents.

The “Chosen One” will likely surface during the April/May to June/July period when the legislative ‘impeachment‘ crew, the DNC crew and the media crew have been able to align the scheme for maximum political benefit.

We will most likely be able to identify the “Chosen One” by: (#1) the Pelosi narrative (when cemented) and everyone falls in line; and (#2) the “roll out” that accompanies the announcement. [ex. remember the Greek columns, trumpets, pomp, etc.?]

Once we get a few more names (approx. 16), and we discover the ‘Chosen Candidate’, we can start to have fun with the celebrity squares graphics and the top 16 contenders.

