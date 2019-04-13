Number Fourteen – Pete Buttigieg Enters Presidential Race Sunday…

Spoiler Alert…. Pete Buttigieg is officially set to kick off his entry into the 2020 Democrat presidential primary with big announcement tomorrow. However, FEC filings by his campaign yesterday showed his pre-annouced intent, he’s running.
There was a ton of DNC Club public relations and media communication effort over the past three weeks to push the former South Bend Indiana mayor into position. That effort has paid off, and Buttigieg has bumped Elizabeth Warren to fourth place.
[Oh, there’s where the attacks will come from Watch Pocahontas go full bananas.]
Currently Buttigieg is polling third in Iowa: Biden (27%), Sanders (16%), Buttigieg (9%), Warren (7%), Harris (7%) and O’Rourke (6%), etc.
[Monmouth University Poll – Iowa]
The Club has done a great job pushing Pete into blocker position. Yes, notice how Pete backstops ♦Biden. With the Data-Harvest complete the bloom is off the Beto, and he goes back to snorting adderall and flapping arms without cameras; however, this helps Bernie.
Pocahontas and Harris will need to react fast to Buttigieg, and their oppo-research teams are likely diving into the gay mayors’ shallow history.
The Club has done very well with Pete. Similar to RNC Club and Marco 2015, it is going to be difficult for the field to push past Pete with the executive-suite donors propping up their play. Booker’s desperation today reflects the diminished value of his jazz hands.
That said, we are still not seeing the official launch of the ‘chosen one‘, the intended party donor candidate; however, we have now entered the timeline most favorable for launch, April to May/June/July 2019.
The DNC is predictable; it’s a club. Inside the club the board members control everything. From the outside, it appears Joe Biden still holds the most board member votes. The test run to bring out all the ‘creepy Joe’ trouble appears to have worked. He goes silent now, and re-emerges having left the creepy memes in the past. Smart play.
Again, planning and strategy is one of the key elements of the Democrat party. It might seem weird at first, but the DNC club is not chaotic; and that is their weakness. It makes them predictable.
The chosen-one would generally come into play immediately after the democrats have set down a larger trumpeted baseline. The chosen-one roll out would be designed to flow from the Club’s baseline political narrative. The Democrats rarely, if ever, go off script….
Knowing it’s likely the ♦UniParty DNC is following a similar ♦UniParty RNC strategy, we can start to put the personal characteristics and political traits together and contrast them against 2016. Here’s the way it looks so far:
- Senator Ted Cruz was to 2016…. as Senator Elizabeth Warren is to 2020
- ♦Governor Jeb Bush was to 2016 as….
- Senator Marco Rubio was to 2016… as Mayor Pete Buttigieg is to 2020
- Governor John Kasich was to 2016… as Senator Bernie Sanders is to 2020
- Senator Lindsey Graham was to 2016 as… Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is to 2020
- Governor Mike Huckabee was to 2016… as Senator Corey Booker is to 2020
- Senator Rand Paul was to 2016…. as Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is to 2020
- Dr. Ben Carson was to 2016… as Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke is to 2020
- Governor Chris Christie was to 2016 as… Governor J. Hickenlooper is to 2020
- Governor Scott Walker was to 2016 as… Governor Jay Inslee is to 2020
- Senator Rick Santorum was to 2016…. as Senator Sherrod Brown is to 2020
- Governor George Pataki was to 2016 as…. Eric Swalwell is to 2020
- Governor Rick Perry was to 2016…. as Senator Kamala Harris is to 2020
- Governor Bobby Jindal was to 2016…. as Julian Castro is to 2020
- Carly Fiorina was to 2016 as…. Senator Amy Klobuchar is to 2020
- Governor Jim Gilmore was to 2016 as… Rep. Tim Ryan is to 2020
Reminder, despite their current stumbling with their executive suite efforts, anyone who is announcing their presidential bid ahead of Speaker Pelosi and the DNC delivering the election narrative (impeachment or similar) is not part of the DNC plan.
Pelosi and Club leadership will not easily give up on an impeachment plan that took months of effort. They will work to modify it, shift angles of attack, adjust to Barr and yet still hope to retain the goal for as long as possible. They don’t give up on these schemes easily….. As we saw admitted last weekend from Jerry Nadler, they are modifying their plans as each roadblock presents.
The “Chosen One” will likely surface during the April/May to June/July period when the legislative ‘impeachment‘ crew, the DNC crew and the media crew have been able to align the scheme for maximum political benefit.
We will most likely be able to identify the “Chosen One” by: (#1) the Pelosi narrative (when cemented) and everyone falls in line; and (#2) the “roll out” that accompanies the announcement. [ex. remember the Greek columns, trumpets, pomp, etc.?]
Once we get a few more names (approx. 16), and we discover the ‘Chosen Candidate’, we can start to have fun with the celebrity squares graphics and the top 16 contenders.
Pete the guy looks like Dukakis with a weird name.
Are they going to run the entire Democrat Party? Dumb as hammers.
The Chosen One …
Would have to be, or in ANY Combination..
Woman or TRANS, (transgendered) or looking at that “Option”, or supporter there of..
Victim class.. Black, Mixed Race, LBTQRSZ, Woman, (Or otherwise)..
Muslim Double plus.. ( the Left can then,, cry, “Religious Racism)
Open Borders..
willing to give #Illegal Immigrant Families,, Student loans over Military Families..
Cut Services for VETS & Disabled, yet INCREASE Services for #Illegals ..
DECREASED Affordable housing, for #Americans..
When you see 3 or 4 Families crammed into a “Affordable” home.. Times 100X, NOW you know WHY….We have “homeless” VETS, and in general, the WHITE population..
When YOU Go to the ER with a broken bone…. YOU KNOW it’s broken..
In this case My Wrist …
UNABLE to get care, in a timely matter BECAUSE….
ILLEGALS with (KIDS) that have “sniffles” or are un-vaccinated..
TB in the ER!
BED BUGS on the chairs!
Roaches!
In short..
@Sundance I hope you are correct.. In your “assumptions’ going forward..
If WE don’t have, (or get) a Similar, President.. After TRUMP, Stick a fork in our country…
IF (A Big IF) through Fraud,, Democrats get the “ticket” this country is FINISHED.. (In 2020)
I can go on & on..
Sincerely CT42..
Micheal Obama fits all of that criteria. There you have it.
red- AGREE with you 100% and am shocked that he/she is not being mentioned YET as a serious candidate.
Michael/ Michelle O. checks every box on the candidate list, not to mention it would be giving Hussein a third term.
I would ask anyone out there who’s reading to name ONE potential candidate who’s stronger than Michael/Michelle.
I suspect they are saving Mic for 2024. Who is the Republican bench for 2024? Pence? Cruz? Rubio? Nah. We better groom a deplorable replacement, or Mic is gonna have a cake walk in 2024, and they know it.
Micheal Obama fits all of that criteria. There you have it.
Crossthread;
Nah. The chosen one will CAPITALISE on the extramist tilt of the “Democrat Socialists in the party, in order to LOOK “moderate” by comparison, while,winking AT the Dem Socialist voters, to say “Not REALLY! I am just TALKING moderate, to get elected. I am really ‘one of you’, shhhh.!”
So, he/she will not flamethrow, once they get the nomination, “Common sense gun restrictions”, may even come out AGAINST infanticide, etc.
And, suspect they will be WHITE, this time around.
Actually, article says Buttplug is like,2016 Jeb Bush, and my recollection is Jeb WAS the annoited one, for the RNC.
Wondering if we MAY have a winner?
This guy will be the nominee, book it.
He’s a blank canvas, like Obama in 1998 and Clinton in 1992.
Oppo research? There is no oppo research by design. He’s never taken a stand on a real issue and won’t start soon. No one else in the D field can say that.
Obama was not a blank canvass. He was groomed from an early age.
I b’lieve if my last name started ‘butt’ I’d find a different job. Maybe ‘plumber’? He could drive that septic tank truck painted bright yellow and labeled ‘Stool Bus.’
Splitter strategy at its finest. Can’t risk having someone like Tulsi Gabbard; she might actually try and improve the country and represent the will of the people. No, we’d much prefer paid for Joe Biden.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Need I say more? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uo9bKdIG_Yw
That last name, though! Maybe it’s petty of me, but that last name! 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣
And I hope they do run on impeachment!! For what? He’s done literally nothing wrong – talk about an empty platform!
(That last name! xD)
Other than his ‘fight’ with Pence…..and his husband …..what does he have ~
The Democrats have made it clear there will be no white male nominee for president.
My 2 cents: it won’t matter who runs for the Dems, Trump will have a bloody fight on his hands. Buttigieg would be a threat. The Dems are crazy and United with hate, hysteria, wild delusions, and Messianic fervor. Imagine the lying, hysterical media. Imagine this site gone, and Twitter and Facebook removing conservative posts and groups right and left. Imagine Fox News completely broken by a coordinate boycott of advertisers. This election will be beyond awful.
I’m not being dramatic. Unlike most of you, I live and work deep behind enemy lines. In all my career. And I have never seen anything like THIS. This hatred of Republicans, this insane, insane new brand of Antifa Democrats. It’s chilling.
Agreed. I work in NYC and the tenor has not been lost. The mania is still there and once they boot up the hysteria media machine again … it will be far worse than the first time.
At this point the only thing missing from this circus is a Muslim woman going around yelling at us constantly wearing her slave headgear for the cameras like Minnesota Congresswmn Omar. Since she’s from Mogadishu one might wonder if any of her relatives were on the rooftops and alleyways back when, just “some people doing some things” on October 3, 1993?
Buttigieg. Excellent! I like a Democrat candidate whose last name is a natural punchline to so many good jokes.
As far as “political narrative ” goes, was New Zealand an “Off Broadway” test run?
I think Oprah could be a possibility. She ticks the Dem boxes of being black, female and well known with a cult like following – plus she has a record supporting LGBT rights. She has been a bit more vocal lately without getting too far out there. And she has never said she wouldn’t run for president when asked directly (didn’t she invoke the would take her lead from God response?)
