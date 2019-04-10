Apropos – Mad Maxine, Chairwoman of House Finance Committee, Doesn’t Know Feds Took Over Student Loan Program…

Boy howdy this video snippet of Maxine Waters is apropos of the bizarre results we get when voters put democrats in office. Ms. Maxine is Chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee. In 2010, as part of the Obamcare law, the U.S. federal government took over all federal student loans. Apparently Chairwoman Waters was unaware of this….

WATCH:

Quite incredible those banking executives didn’t start laughing. Strong self control.

