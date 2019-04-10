Apropos – Mad Maxine, Chairwoman of House Finance Committee, Doesn’t Know Feds Took Over Student Loan Program…

Boy howdy this video snippet of Maxine Waters is apropos of the bizarre results we get when voters put democrats in office. Ms. Maxine is Chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee. In 2010, as part of the Obamcare law, the U.S. federal government took over all federal student loans. Apparently Chairwoman Waters was unaware of this….
WATCH:
.
Quite incredible those banking executives didn’t start laughing. Strong self control.
..”reclaiming my dime… impeach forty pies…. reclaiming my dime”…
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s shocking how incredibly ignorant many of our congress critters are. If it was so alarming, it would be quite funny.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I saw this yesterday on insta- it’s an instant classic. I hope someone does a video montage of Maxine and AOC competing for the dunce cap 🤣😂😂😂💯
LikeLiked by 3 people
Don’t leave out presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand who repeatedly used the term tactile missiles when discussing the US nuclear arsenal in her recent town hall – (video in the link)
http://acecomments.mu.nu/?post=380797
LikeLiked by 1 person
I should say – hilarious video at the link. All 20 attendees were practically falling asleep too.
LikeLike
Scary that this person is in “charge” of ANYTHING. Scary she got “elected”, too…. yerrssh
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Reclaiming my MIND. Reclaiming my mind.” Or was it time…? God help us!
LikeLike
Almost as bad as this was a clip I saw (but cannot find online) of Al Green asking the panel members to raise their hands if they were not white. He then went on to ask the bankers to raise their hands if they knew that their replacement would be a minority. The level of his bigotry was shocking.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I learned in pharmacy school that the 2 most common elements on the planet are hydrogen and stupidity 💯🤣 my professor wasn’t lying
LikeLiked by 1 person
God Help Us – we have 3rd graders running the House Financial Services Committee! After Secretary Mnuchin spent over two hours answering questions, he had to jump through hoops to end the session and keep his appointment – of all the people in the House – these two nutcases are asking questions of Bank CEOs? How embarrassing for our country!
LikeLike
Unfortunately, it appears the dhimmilib/desoc voterbase has no capacity for shame or concern for the common good.
LikeLike
This woman is an absolute moron.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“I am afraid this island may tip over….”
“When the Mars rover gets to Mars will it go where we planted the flag….”
Just another example that these people are selected for high office because of their lack of intelligence and aptitude.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Strong self control, SD? Those people should have righteously LAUGHED OUT LOUD!
These idjits need to be mocked openly. The game of playing pseudo-respect to abject morons is old. Ridicule them – it’s the only thing to which they’ll respond.
LikeLike
What can one say….?
LikeLike
The Inmates Are Running the Asylum.
LikeLike
a banana slug has a higher IQ
LikeLike
Is it Waacist to notice that Black democRats in the House are We tar ted?
Ask Hank “capsize” Johnson for his opinion on Maxine’s questions.
LikeLike
No, what’s scary is the imbeciles that vote her into office
“Well I know she hasn’t done a thing for the people in her district and most live in poverty. I know she lives in a mansion outside the district and became well off while in office
So are you going to vote for her again?
HELL YEAH! Of course I am!”
That’s the real problem
LikeLike