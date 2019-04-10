Apropos – Mad Maxine, Chairwoman of House Finance Committee, Doesn’t Know Feds Took Over Student Loan Program…

Boy howdy this video snippet of Maxine Waters is apropos of the bizarre results we get when voters put democrats in office. Ms. Maxine is Chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee.  In 2010, as part of the Obamcare law, the U.S. federal government took over all federal student loans.  Apparently Chairwoman Waters was unaware of this….

WATCH:

.

Quite incredible those banking executives didn’t start laughing. Strong self control.

..”reclaiming my dime… impeach forty pies…. reclaiming my dime”…

19 Responses to Apropos – Mad Maxine, Chairwoman of House Finance Committee, Doesn’t Know Feds Took Over Student Loan Program…

  2. centurion69 says:
    April 10, 2019 at 9:00 pm

    It’s shocking how incredibly ignorant many of our congress critters are. If it was so alarming, it would be quite funny.

  3. Tiffthis says:
    April 10, 2019 at 9:00 pm

    I saw this yesterday on insta- it’s an instant classic. I hope someone does a video montage of Maxine and AOC competing for the dunce cap 🤣😂😂😂💯

  4. lisaginnz says:
    April 10, 2019 at 9:04 pm

    Scary that this person is in “charge” of ANYTHING. Scary she got “elected”, too…. yerrssh

  5. lotbusyexec says:
    April 10, 2019 at 9:05 pm

    “Reclaiming my MIND. Reclaiming my mind.” Or was it time…? God help us!

  6. Niagara Frontier says:
    April 10, 2019 at 9:09 pm

    Almost as bad as this was a clip I saw (but cannot find online) of Al Green asking the panel members to raise their hands if they were not white. He then went on to ask the bankers to raise their hands if they knew that their replacement would be a minority. The level of his bigotry was shocking.

  7. Tiffthis says:
    April 10, 2019 at 9:12 pm

    I learned in pharmacy school that the 2 most common elements on the planet are hydrogen and stupidity 💯🤣 my professor wasn’t lying

  8. duchess01 says:
    April 10, 2019 at 9:12 pm

    God Help Us – we have 3rd graders running the House Financial Services Committee! After Secretary Mnuchin spent over two hours answering questions, he had to jump through hoops to end the session and keep his appointment – of all the people in the House – these two nutcases are asking questions of Bank CEOs? How embarrassing for our country!

  9. titan28 says:
    April 10, 2019 at 9:13 pm

    This woman is an absolute moron.

  10. Nagothm says:
    April 10, 2019 at 9:13 pm

    “I am afraid this island may tip over….”
    “When the Mars rover gets to Mars will it go where we planted the flag….”
    Just another example that these people are selected for high office because of their lack of intelligence and aptitude.

  11. Peoria Jones says:
    April 10, 2019 at 9:16 pm

    Strong self control, SD? Those people should have righteously LAUGHED OUT LOUD!

    These idjits need to be mocked openly. The game of playing pseudo-respect to abject morons is old. Ridicule them – it’s the only thing to which they’ll respond.

  12. Skippy says:
    April 10, 2019 at 9:16 pm

    What can one say….?

  13. snarkybeach says:
    April 10, 2019 at 9:18 pm

    a banana slug has a higher IQ

  14. GenEarly says:
    April 10, 2019 at 9:18 pm

    Is it Waacist to notice that Black democRats in the House are We tar ted?
    Ask Hank “capsize” Johnson for his opinion on Maxine’s questions.

  15. alliwantissometruth says:
    April 10, 2019 at 9:21 pm

    No, what’s scary is the imbeciles that vote her into office

    “Well I know she hasn’t done a thing for the people in her district and most live in poverty. I know she lives in a mansion outside the district and became well off while in office

    So are you going to vote for her again?

    HELL YEAH! Of course I am!”

    That’s the real problem

