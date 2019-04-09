Rep. Doug Collins Releases James Baker Transcript Day #1…

Posted on April 9, 2019 by

Representative Doug Collins has released the transcript from former FBI chief legal counsel James Baker during his first day of testimony to congress on October 3rd, 2018. (full pdf below)

Baker was part of the FBI small group who claimed to be somewhat skeptical of the manner in which the FBI investigation was taking place. James Baker told Congress during his testimony the investigation was “highly unusual.”

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Bill Barr, Conspiracy ?, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Desperately Seeking Hillary, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, FBI, IG Report Clinton Investigation, IG Report FISA Abuse, IG Report McCabe, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Professional Idiots, Spygate, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

11 Responses to Rep. Doug Collins Releases James Baker Transcript Day #1…

  1. Will J. says:
    April 9, 2019 at 3:57 pm

    The guy who wanted to press charges against Hillary and was shut down by Lynch. This could be interesting.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. littleanniefannie says:
    April 9, 2019 at 3:59 pm

    A couple of things—1) why did they redact the names of the 2 male and 2 female FBI lawyers, 2) old Andy Weissman was the cause of morale issues at the FBI and was described by different complainants as brash, abrupt, dismissive and was said to have problems with the way he treated people and his interpersonal skills,

    Like

    Reply
  3. JTR says:
    April 9, 2019 at 4:04 pm

    GO DOUG! My rep is a wonder, ain’t he?

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  4. Alex M says:
    April 9, 2019 at 4:07 pm

    Criminal Referrals Coming From The House Select Committee on Intelligence On Some Involved In The Mueller Investigation
    https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/criminal-referrals-coming-from-the-house-select-committee-on-intelligence-on-some-involved-in-the-mueller-investigation/

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. freepetta says:
    April 9, 2019 at 4:22 pm

    Thank You Rep. Collins!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s