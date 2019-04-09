Rep. Doug Collins Releases James Baker Transcript Day #1…

Representative Doug Collins has released the transcript from former FBI chief legal counsel James Baker during his first day of testimony to congress on October 3rd, 2018. (full pdf below)

Baker was part of the FBI small group who claimed to be somewhat skeptical of the manner in which the FBI investigation was taking place. James Baker told Congress during his testimony the investigation was “highly unusual.”

The transcript of James Baker's first interview with @JudiciaryGOP is now available to the American public. To read the full transcript, visit https://t.co/aeEzGoMajc. pic.twitter.com/vsA8Qxy3DI — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) April 9, 2019

