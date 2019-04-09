Devin Nunes Announces Lawsuit Against McClatchy News Group…

Ranking member of the HPSCI Devin Nunes appears on Fox News to announce a $150 million lawsuit against the McClatchy News Group for their part in a conspiracy to derail and manipulate the Clinton and Russia probes. –Details Here–
“The attacks on Nunes were pre-planned, calculated, orchestrated and undertaken by multiple individuals acting in concert, over a continuous period of time throughout 2018. The full scope of the conspiracy, including the names of all participants and the level of involvement of any agents or instrumentalities of foreign governments, is unknown at this time and will be the subject of discovery in this action.” (more)
It’s always important to remember when Nunes was Chairman of the HPSCI he successfully won a lawsuit against Fusion-GPS to gain access to their bank records.
There’s a distinct possibility Devin Nunes knows which reporters and media outlets were paid by Fusion (via Glenn Simpson) for their collaborative efforts. Was McClatchy paid by Fusion-GPS for participation in an organized smear effort? Stay tuned…
How many times did McClatchy push the bogus Cohen in Prague story? At least 3 even after CNN debunked it, they even brought it back to life early this year just before Cohen’s appearance in front of Congress in some kind of hope he would confirm it, instead he flat out denied it again. It’s a certainty _someone_ was paying for that Fake News to be pushed, Nunes knows.
Oh my word, don’t we know this? If DN wins, the fallout will be epic as a further block is removed from the deep states jenga tower!
“The purpose of the concerted defamation campaign was to cause immense pain, intimidate, interfere with and divert Nunes’ attention from his investigation of corruption and alleged Russian involvement in the 2016 Presidential Election. The substance and timing of the publication of McClatchy’s online articles and the tweets, retweets, replies and likes by Mair and McClatchy reporters demonstrates that McClatchy and Mair were engaged in a joint effort, together and with others, to defame Nunes and interfere with his duties, employment and investigations of corruption as a United States Congressman.”
Given that Wormtongue Simpson and his slimey crew at the Dem Department of Agit/Prop more than likely wrote the articles in question, it beats me why Nunes doesn’t just sue Fusion GPS direct.
Trump must be the most un-corrupt politician in Washington
to have survived an investigation this intense .
As well as the most courageous.
It looks like things might finally become very interesting. I have some very high quality popcorn ready.
‘Fitton: Obama State Dept Conspiracy Against Trump?’
“Victoria Nuland, President Obama’s assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian Affairs from September 2013 until January 2017, has been linked to the notorious anti-Trump dossier fabricated by Hillary Clinton’s opposition research firm.”
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/04/08/fitton-obama-state-dept-conspiracy-against-trump/
It’s a family affair. Her husband is Robert Kagan. Kagan is a columnist for The Washington Post, and has served as contributing editor at The New Republic and The Weekly Standard. He has also written for The New York Times, Foreign Affairs, The Wall Street Journal, Commentary, World Affairs, and Policy Review.
He hates POTUS. Kagan called POTUS a “Frankenstein monster” and also compared him to Napoleon.
In May 2016, Kagan wrote an opinion piece in the Washington Post regarding Trump’s campaign entitled “This Is How Fascism Comes to America”. Kagan has said that “all Republican foreign policy professionals are anti-Trump.”
“The Janitor” sure ain’t after the cash
Can’t wait to see what comes out in the discovery. IMHO this is the real meat and potatoes of the lawsuit. Although reigning in Fake News would be amazing!
By the time all of this is over, imagine what’s left of the Democratic party.
Darkness to light.
Look at their roster of 2020 presidential candidates and the preposterous unworkable policies they’re pushing.
The party is imploding right before our eyes.
