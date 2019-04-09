Devin Nunes Announces Lawsuit Against McClatchy News Group…

Posted on April 9, 2019 by

Ranking member of the HPSCI Devin Nunes appears on Fox News to announce a $150 million lawsuit against the McClatchy News Group for their part in a conspiracy to derail and manipulate the Clinton and Russia probes. –Details Here

“The attacks on Nunes were pre-planned, calculated, orchestrated and undertaken by multiple individuals acting in concert, over a continuous period of time throughout 2018. The full scope of the conspiracy, including the names of all participants and the level of involvement of any agents or instrumentalities of foreign governments, is unknown at this time and will be the subject of discovery in this action.” (more)

It’s always important to remember when Nunes was Chairman of the HPSCI he successfully won a lawsuit against Fusion-GPS to gain access to their bank records.

There’s a distinct possibility Devin Nunes knows which reporters and media outlets were paid by Fusion (via Glenn Simpson) for their collaborative efforts. Was McClatchy paid by Fusion-GPS for participation in an organized smear effort? Stay tuned

Advertisements
This entry was posted in 6th Amendment, AG Bill Barr, Clinton(s), Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dept Of Justice, Desperately Seeking Hillary, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2020, FBI, Legislation, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

11 Responses to Devin Nunes Announces Lawsuit Against McClatchy News Group…

  1. ClockUponTheWall (@ClockUponWall) says:
    April 9, 2019 at 5:16 am

    How many times did McClatchy push the bogus Cohen in Prague story? At least 3 even after CNN debunked it, they even brought it back to life early this year just before Cohen’s appearance in front of Congress in some kind of hope he would confirm it, instead he flat out denied it again. It’s a certainty _someone_ was paying for that Fake News to be pushed, Nunes knows.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. Johnny Bravo says:
    April 9, 2019 at 5:37 am

    Oh my word, don’t we know this? If DN wins, the fallout will be epic as a further block is removed from the deep states jenga tower!

    “The purpose of the concerted defamation campaign was to cause immense pain, intimidate, interfere with and divert Nunes’ attention from his investigation of corruption and alleged Russian involvement in the 2016 Presidential Election. The substance and timing of the publication of McClatchy’s online articles and the tweets, retweets, replies and likes by Mair and McClatchy reporters demonstrates that McClatchy and Mair were engaged in a joint effort, together and with others, to defame Nunes and interfere with his duties, employment and investigations of corruption as a United States Congressman.”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. Jase says:
    April 9, 2019 at 5:40 am

    Given that Wormtongue Simpson and his slimey crew at the Dem Department of Agit/Prop more than likely wrote the articles in question, it beats me why Nunes doesn’t just sue Fusion GPS direct.

    Like

    Reply
  4. Rob says:
    April 9, 2019 at 5:46 am

    Trump must be the most un-corrupt politician in Washington
    to have survived an investigation this intense .
    As well as the most courageous.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  5. The Devilbat says:
    April 9, 2019 at 5:57 am

    It looks like things might finally become very interesting. I have some very high quality popcorn ready.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. John-Y128 says:
    April 9, 2019 at 6:18 am

    ‘Fitton: Obama State Dept Conspiracy Against Trump?’
    “Victoria Nuland, President Obama’s assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian Affairs from September 2013 until January 2017, has been linked to the notorious anti-Trump dossier fabricated by Hillary Clinton’s opposition research firm.”
    https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/04/08/fitton-obama-state-dept-conspiracy-against-trump/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Niagara Frontier says:
      April 9, 2019 at 8:06 am

      It’s a family affair. Her husband is Robert Kagan. Kagan is a columnist for The Washington Post, and has served as contributing editor at The New Republic and The Weekly Standard. He has also written for The New York Times, Foreign Affairs, The Wall Street Journal, Commentary, World Affairs, and Policy Review.

      He hates POTUS. Kagan called POTUS a “Frankenstein monster” and also compared him to Napoleon.

      In May 2016, Kagan wrote an opinion piece in the Washington Post regarding Trump’s campaign entitled “This Is How Fascism Comes to America”. Kagan has said that “all Republican foreign policy professionals are anti-Trump.”

      Like

      Reply
  7. Krashman Von Stinkputin says:
    April 9, 2019 at 7:15 am

    “The Janitor” sure ain’t after the cash

    Like

    Reply
  8. jmclever says:
    April 9, 2019 at 7:56 am

    Can’t wait to see what comes out in the discovery. IMHO this is the real meat and potatoes of the lawsuit. Although reigning in Fake News would be amazing!

    Like

    Reply
  9. IrishEyesSouth says:
    April 9, 2019 at 8:03 am

    By the time all of this is over, imagine what’s left of the Democratic party.
    Darkness to light.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s