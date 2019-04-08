President Trump Removes Secret Service Director….

A little backstory… Long-time CTH readers will note we have been recommending since candidate Trump first announced, when Donald Trump won the presidency one of the priorities should be to put the Secret Service back into the U.S. Treasury Department.

The reasoning for our recommendations beginning in 2015 was simple: the scale of opposition to an outsider as President would be off-the-charts. DHS is a multi-layered matrix of conflicting political interests and career bureaucrats with internal agendas.

The recently visible political bias within the FBI is an example of the same issues likely to exist within another massive bureaucracy of the DHS. Removing the U.S. Secret Service, and putting them back into Treasury, would give them operational independence and renewed clarity of purpose. Current structures are just too sketchy. That said, here’s the latest…

(CNN) United States Secret Service director Randolph “Tex” Alles is being removed from his position, multiple administration officials tell CNN. President Donald Trump instructed his acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, to fire Alles. Alles remains in his position as of now but has been asked to leave. The USSS director was told two weeks ago there would be a transition in leadership and he was asked to stay on until there was a replacement, according to a source close to the director. Secret Service officials have been caught by surprise with the news and are only finding out through CNN, according to the source. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said later Monday that Trump has picked James M. Murray, a career USSS official, to replace Alles. (read more)

Statement from White House:

(link)

There has been something more opaque happening in the background recently…. This story is likely connected to several other elements yet to fully surface. President Trump has excellent instincts.

