President Trump Removes Secret Service Director….

A little backstory… Long-time CTH readers will note we have been recommending since candidate Trump first announced, when Donald Trump won the presidency one of the priorities should be to put the Secret Service back into the U.S. Treasury Department.
The reasoning for our recommendations beginning in 2015 was simple: the scale of opposition to an outsider as President would be off-the-charts. DHS is a multi-layered matrix of conflicting political interests and career bureaucrats with internal agendas.
The recently visible political bias within the FBI is an example of the same issues likely to exist within another massive bureaucracy of the DHS. Removing the U.S. Secret Service, and putting them back into Treasury, would give them operational independence and renewed clarity of purpose. Current structures are just too sketchy. That said, here’s the latest…
(CNN) United States Secret Service director Randolph “Tex” Alles is being removed from his position, multiple administration officials tell CNN.
President Donald Trump instructed his acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, to fire Alles. Alles remains in his position as of now but has been asked to leave.
The USSS director was told two weeks ago there would be a transition in leadership and he was asked to stay on until there was a replacement, according to a source close to the director.
Secret Service officials have been caught by surprise with the news and are only finding out through CNN, according to the source.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said later Monday that Trump has picked James M. Murray, a career USSS official, to replace Alles. (read more)
Statement from White House:
There has been something more opaque happening in the background recently…. This story is likely connected to several other elements yet to fully surface. President Trump has excellent instincts.
I’m guessing this has to do with the Mar a Lago incident.
CBSNews is reporting that Alles was informed before the Mar-a-Lago incident that he would be cycled out.
IMO there is multiple incidents of “Loose Lips” involved here.
>>CBSNews is reporting<<
And we all know the msm never lies.
LOL, right and Satan never lies either
Yes – the article stated he was informed of his impending departure “two weeks ago” and that was prior to the attempted Chinese delivery to Mar A Lago….
And they know this from what official White House source? Yeah, I thought so!
SPOT ON.
MSM LIES ABOUT EVERYTHING
WITH HALF TRUTHS TOO
Looks to me like the Mar-A-Lago might have been 1) PAYBACK, or 2) “the last straw” in a long like of mess-ups….?
Correction: “the Mar-A-Lago incident”……”line of mess-ups…?” (Sorry, folks, need to proofread before pulling the trigger – lol)
Guffman et al — how do we know anything is true that comes out of CNN or CBS? If they told me the world was round, I would join the flat earth society
LikeLiked by 9 people
Based on past performance, I must expect EVERYTHING they say, of any substance, is a flat out LIE!!
FIFY
George Carlin (I believe) said “Question EVERYTHING!” Should be just Common Sense.
I think it’s interesting the head of the Secret Service and the director of DHS gets fired within 24 hours of each other. I thought Kirstjen Nielsen was for the border but it could be because of Mar a Lago.
I hope that computer was completely quarantined!!!!!! No telling what got installed.
LikeLiked by 15 people
I certainly hope that was the case… and, that it is STANDARD procedure!.
?
was this the plan from the start?
“Plug it in, and once you see it acting, say ‘oops,’ and pull it out. But make sure it is in with light on for at least 5 seconds.”
LikeLiked by 12 people
Could be sacrificial laptop just for that purpose of testing a hack.
Yes, it was tested on a “standalone” computer and the SS system was not compromised.
Your Assurance is from what source, please?
LikeLiked by 1 person
That question has been asked answered….they are and have been trying to take over the USA….very simple.
LikeLiked by 6 people
+100. You said it!
BINGO!!!
I do some work on a system that has zero outside input, no internet, no ability to connect to it unless you actually install something. But that takes people who understand risk.
It’s a dedicated system handling certain info that is input.
However I doubt that the SS agent’s computer was so isolated.
Most likely connected to a wireless network.
Concur. I did system design and security for most of my career and the idea that the guy would stick that thumb drive into his system is ridiculous *unless* it was a system set up specifically to test such things.
LikeLiked by 10 people
So… (and you all might think I am nuts), what if this intrusion was a head fake, arranged by Trump admin, to provoke concern and a response from China? What if she is NOT a Chinese agent, but something else? Get my drift? Testing the Chinese, testing some comma networks, seeding suspicion? Just my paranoid self….
You need to use what is called a “sand box” (computer) – which wasn’t the case here
Wait, the files were IN the computer?
Zoolander. 🤣
Duh . . that stuxnets !
The compromised computer can be fixed and the virus discovered using good forensics.
A more serious issue is that the Chinese obviously had pre-surveilled Mar A Lago and knew it’s front door security to be lax enough to possibly permit this exploit to be carried out. That the CommieChinks would attempt this in PDJT’s personal home is disturbing to say the least.
IMHO, this isn’t PDJT’s fault by any stretch – he has to rely on security professionals to be 100% competent and they obviously failed. Assuming a few heads are rolling. There is absolutely no room for “oops” in their jobs.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Maybe it was malice, not ignorance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
As an IT professional. FACE PALM! OMG! WTF?
LikeLiked by 3 people
How else would you test it? Stick it up your nose? 😉
Seriously–who would know WHICH computer the SS agent put the thumb drive into? (And you trust a “news” report? For shame!)
FFS if you read the article it states he put it in HIS machine !
LikeLiked by 2 people
“his” doesn’t mean crap. His throw-away machine? His laptop designated for this very purpose? His personal machine? His machine that was assigned to him by the agency. The one in front of HIM versus the one in front of ME? “His” doesn’t tell you jack. You’re making broad assumptions.
yep…something is percolating. Wonder if it ties to, or if Nunes worked with Trump on timing of referrals to DOJ.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Alles was a John Kelly hire…
Very happy to see this change made, especially after the Mar-a-Lago incident.
I am betting this is a lot more to this than we are privy to.
Agreed something is under the radar here-wonder if the Mar-a-lago incident wasn’t a set-up..
LikeLiked by 5 people
A planned test of the Security personel’s competency?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Kirstjen Neilsen is also very tight with Kelly. Coincidence?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes “can two walk together unless they are agreed”
The appearance of Mike Pompeo’s enthusiasm to serve vs Kirstjen Nielsen’s looking miserable in any given situ.
It’s time for our President to be surrounded by supporters, who wholeheartedly support and serve in The Trump administration.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Can’t like your comment so I’ll LOVE it times 1000!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree that SS should move back to Treasury. I never supported the merger into DHS..huge bureaucracies lead to lack of accountability. Makes SS political..who knows what POTUS found out but I am wondering about his and his family’s safety and security.
LikeLiked by 15 people
I read a while back that Trump uses hand-picked private security for much of his protection needs. Likely coordinates through Erik Prince. Also, he has experienced personal security from his Towers.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Remember the Michelle Fields incident in Jupiter?
Uncontrollable bureaucracies at every level — whether public or private — will be the death of the USA. We need a huge pruning.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Someone walks into the White House uninvited. Director of Secret Service fired. Do we need to look for a deeper meaning to the President’s decision?
LikeLiked by 2 people
It was Mar-a-Lago, not the White House, correct?
But, It is the same thing, it’s the President’s home/office when he’s there.
secret service allowed firearms to be present during the border patrol meetings with POTUS. someone called them out on this during the Q & A session. not the usual protocol. seems risky. I am not surprised the guy was fired. I think it was related to this event.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I had mixed feeling as about that (I saw that video where the young man speaking on the right noticed the sidearms and remarked about it.
I thought to myself, If I were POTUS, I’d want ALL those officials who were trained and required to carry as part of their jobs to be carrying then near the border. Who knows what mayhem might have been planned by the cartels for POTUS’ visit…
LikeLiked by 3 people
I didn’t watch the presser (listened on the radio), but I took the comment about “not allowing guns” – with the accompanying laughter – was a reference to the biceps of one of the ICE or BP officers.
LikeLike
Really? That’s a twist. I guess its possible.
I saw the young man lean and peer over the table down at the waist areas of a few of the officers. Seemed like he was looking at their sidearms.
LikeLike
Can the Secret Service be put back under the Treasury Dept without Congressional action?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Likely executive branch lateral Tra sfer. Like Mulvaney.
The President has no statutory authority to reorganize the executive branch, except where acts of Congress delegate authority to make particular changes.
Need both houses and some new non-dipstick reps to accomplish.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good move!!! This might also be an indication that some much needed house keeping is coming.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Here’s a quote from the article SD has linked to above:
“The President in recent weeks empowered Stephen Miller to lead the administration’s border policies “and he’s executing his plan” with what amounts to a wholesale decapitation or the Department of Homeland Security leadership, the official says”.
https://www.cnn.com/2019/04/08/politics/randolph-tex-alles-secret-service-director/index.html
LikeLiked by 9 people
I’m all for Stephen Miller being in charge of just about anything. That guy is ruthless, exactly what we need right now.
LikeLiked by 18 people
YES!! Stephen Miller!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Mattresses require extreme vetting! There were two main groups at the White House: Pence Team and Kelly Team…looks like for 2020, 45 is rolling with Team Pence!
Personally, never understood why military establishment stayed with 44 after Benghazi…
Remember, 2020 is everything!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Obama fire dthones who actually were inolved and critical..
te Pentagon is full of “perfumed Princes.”- Col. Hackworth…
LikeLiked by 6 people
“fired the ones” sneezed and hit send at the same time..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gesundheit!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I remember reading, maybe here, that the military leans left 60/40 and of course Obamboozler made “changes in management”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That means the loyalties of more than 40% are suspect.
That means the loyalties of at least 40% are suspect.
LikeLiked by 1 person
maybe leadership, since Zero demanded resignations of those who didn’t go along with his program, but not rank and file.
Judging from the ears, Randolph “Tex” Alles must be a close Obama relative.
On a more serious note, perhaps Tex was implicated in the bugging of the White House. https://nypost.com/2017/06/28/trump-may-be-right-about-the-white-house-being-bugged/
LikeLiked by 8 people
In that sense he will be difficult to replace; as he carried his own personal dual radar antenna system. OK, drain the swamp!
TRUMP 2020
Hmmm. Mar a Lago incident. A note above said agents put thumb drive in to check it. We all hope mar a Lago is swept clean constantly for prying eyes/ears. Deep state hates that. Wonder if this was a way to get stuff imbedded into the IT system.
Who knows, make computers turn on cameras and listening devices when anyone walks in the room.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There are a lot more who need to go. See my article today on the border crisis at https://t.co/k37A9qZ6FT and please share it widely!
LikeLiked by 49 people
A real eye opener here!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you for writing the truth. That’s all we ask. 😉
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sidney–
Unless is everyone just ” licensed to lie”?
I believe I read that Mulvaney read the entire BILL that you reference and advised POTUS to sign it since it had more good than bad!!!
If that is true, we are screwed, the USA as we know it is on a death spiral and very, very , few can be trusted!!!!!!
I am sending your plan to POTUS and PLEASE GET ON DOBBS AND GET IT OUT!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Done!
I enlisted my vast network of twitter followers (ok, not really) but I tried.
BTW TY for explaining what happened with Enron during your interview with Mark Levin.
TY for being a true Patriot..
LikeLiked by 6 people
Read Licensed to Lie. That will explain what government backed corruption looks like in the judicial system.
LikeLiked by 1 person
as if on cue….
LikeLiked by 15 people
GO STEPHEN GO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
It’s happening. Larger sweep than many know.
Per 8PM CBS radio news: Apparently there are 5 people out including more Secret Service and DHS, fired by POTUS on the recommendation of Stephen Miller.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great article, Sydney! I am praying for your suggestions to become reality. God Bless and protect our President, his family and administration, and great friends and patriots like you.
LikeLiked by 5 people
You said a mouthful in this article and hit on the feelings of a majority of the citizens of this country when you said “We elected a kick-ass man of action who did not kow-tow to political interests.”. Your points are extremely well taken and I would love to see them initiated NOW!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Done!
Forwarded link to your article to quite a few people.
Thank you for laying it all out.
It’s been said that there is a lot of damage done to this country. Mueller circus now done means the gloves are off. No ‘obstruction’ fairy tale to blunt efforts by POTUS and team to start lopping heads.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wasn’t it Mulvaney or Miller that had the plan to cut gov’t by 25+%…… all the graphs, flow and pie charts?…….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mulvaney
LikeLiked by 1 person
Possible that now that the “Mueller Report” is completed, certain topics like who assisted Mueller are coming out…
Remember, 44 labeled 45 an enemy of the state so that 21st Century Surveillance was conducted most likely starting in 2011!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I thought they needed a serious overhaul long before Donald Trump had even announced his candidacy.
Some weirdo walked in to the White House while Sasha and Malia Obama were at home, there was the cavorting with prostitutes, they just weren’t what they used to be.
I had hoped that working for a great guy like President Trump would get at least a handful of the “good ones” on his side, but maybe there aren’t any good ones anymore.
LikeLike
“maybe there aren’t any good ones anymore.” This is what we’re up against, IMO. Not a survivable situation…
LikeLike
Stop that RINO/NINO blackpill nonsense right now.
There are countless millions of faithful, honest, non-degenerate Americans eager to work their hands bloody for the restoration of this republic. DESPITE the forces arrayed against them and seeking to trash them for even trying.
We all have errors of judgment in our pasts. The Mockingbird Media exist in part to make sure that stepping up to leadership is accompanied with concerted programs of attack designed to cow all but the most fierce into submission. (And if they can’t find any errors of judgment, they invent them–as with Judge Kavanaugh and President Trump.)
What they don’t realize is that, if they were more in tune with the Silent Purple Majority, and less vicious/gossipy/outright degenerate, they would help produce a much more moderate leadership by being humane, understanding, and mature.
But by being vicious, degenerate, and adolescent, they ensure that only those with the most “killer” instincts end up being able to run the media gantlet and serve this republic.
Which is not going to go well for the Mockingbird Media. As President Trump is showing everyone, exposing their tactics.
But hey, never interrupt the enemy when s/he’s making a mistake. I have always said about leftists the same things Sideshow Bob (Simpsons) did: “Your guilty conscience may force you to vote Democratic, but deep down inside, you secretly long for a cold-hearted Republican to lower taxes, brutalise criminals and rule you like a king!”
What neither side banks on is the power of the Purple Majority. We want to rule ourselves, in the model and example of our forefathers and our god.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Beautifully stated!!!
There ya go Mr. President.. Just let Eddie Van Miller take the stage and shred ’em.. He’s on a roll..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Brilliant move PDJT 🥰
LikeLiked by 3 people
Like punting Neilsen out of DHS, this could be a way of getting rid of all influences of Chief of Staff John Kelly’s tenure. Alles was a career Marine who probably served under Kelly. Neilsen was a Kelly choice. Kelly and his picks were NOT ON THE THE SAME PAGE with President Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
ANYONE in Federal Law Enforcement, who does such a thing in a “non-airgapped” computer without forensic tools is an idiot who needs consequences, or a bad actor who needs to be investigated.
This dipcrap needs to be suspended and investigated.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I don’t read much into this. PDJT is always listening to his folks, including USSS. Clue is James Murray, the replacement, is career USSS and now in a very senior position. Alles, installed by Kelly, had 35 years in the Marine Corps. After retirement Obama put him in CBP as an acting deputy director (think high middle management) in 2012. Went USSS in April 2017. Reports are this has been in the works for some time and was decided 2 weeks ago with a couple month transition planned. Looks like simply a soft removal of someone with insufficient experience for USSS, maybe causing a rank and file morale problems that PDJT would pick up on instantly.
The negative PR ‘leak’ timing looks to me like maybe deep state retaliation for Nielsen firing yesterday for different reasons—although not fixing Alles cannot have improved her standing with PDJT. As further speculation, withdrawing Vitiello for ICE to ‘go in a tougher direction’ is IMO another Nielsen immigration effectiveness black mark. Stuff piles up, you counsel, observe after counseling, then act. Just normal tough senior exec personnel stuff at which PDJT excels (while proving he also works on Sundays), but which has been sadly lacking in DC.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Gotta remember the secret service was a paragon of virtue during Obama s administration
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great idea!
I suspect that Keith Schiller is far more effective where he is at, operating out of the limelight.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yep!
A lot less paperwork.
Chinese spy (?) got through the first layer st Mara Lago.
Michael Savage says in the Art of War, it is written there are 5 kinds of spies. He hypothesized she was caught on purpose, and a real spy is in place.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It was odd that the woman was so easily snagged…by the receptionist, no less.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tex Alles would not get the vote of confidence from my better half who served with him. Tex oversaw/made a lot of mistakes. Personnel problems were more than most. We were not fans.
FTA – The ouster of Secret Service Director Randolph D. ´Tex” Alles on Monday was not unexpected, and, in fact, was welcome by most members of the law enforcement agency, sources tell DailyMail.com.´The sentiment at the agency is “good riddance,”´ they say. ´
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6900449/Secret-Service-agents-say-good-riddance-director-proposed-no-protection-Trump-family.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
My guess is this has more to do with “the goldmine” found during the Oval Office renovation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Evidence tainted? A search warrant is required when law enforcement seeks to examine the contents of an electronic storage device such as a .thumb drive.
> Removing the U.S. Secret Service, and putting them back
> into Treasury, would give them operational independence
> and renewed clarity of purpose. Current structures are
> just too sketchy.
Agree.
And hope the same can be done for the US Coast Guard–the republic’s Wall On The Waters.
Established, fwiw, as the nation’s fleet of “revenue cutters” in 1789 to ensure bad actors were not avoiding the TARIFFS with which the US funded itself (rather than taxation of the hard working, creative, orderly, law abiding, and productive).
Semper paratus!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perhaps President Trump (if it’s not already the case), has “his own” team protecting him and family.
Sorry folks but I have lost ALL trust in the Federal Government for ALL things…sadly.
Deep State is not a deep swamp (well maybe it is too), but it is DEEPLY embedded into every Federal (and State and Local), entity that is allegedly “serving the people”…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Working for Frankenstein? Diane Fienstein. She has been seen in questionable places at questionable times in china and her handler…er driver…. Er….office boy, a chinese agent.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Secret Service reports to Homeland Security, meaning that Homeland Security Director Kirsten Nielson (fired on Sunday, April 7th) was this guy’s boss. and he was axed the next day. Kirsten Nielson got her job at the recommendation of Trump’s former Chief of Staff General Kelly; she was his aide for years.
So 3 related dominoes have fallen …1 > Gen. Kelly, 2 > Kirsten Nielson 3 > Tex Alles. Trump smelled major issues and has cleaned out those 3 (for starters) … who knows, maybe more to come. Are we having FUN yet?!
