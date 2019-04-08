President Trump Removes Secret Service Director….

A little backstory…  Long-time CTH readers will note we have been recommending since candidate Trump first announced, when Donald Trump won the presidency one of the priorities should be to put the Secret Service back into the U.S. Treasury Department.

The reasoning for our recommendations beginning in 2015 was simple: the scale of opposition to an outsider as President would be off-the-charts.  DHS is a multi-layered matrix of conflicting political interests and career bureaucrats with internal agendas.

The recently visible political bias within the FBI is an example of the same issues likely to exist within another massive bureaucracy of the DHS.  Removing the U.S. Secret Service, and putting them back into Treasury, would give them operational independence and renewed clarity of purpose.  Current structures are just too sketchy.  That said, here’s the latest…

(CNN) United States Secret Service director Randolph “Tex” Alles is being removed from his position, multiple administration officials tell CNN.

President Donald Trump instructed his acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, to fire Alles. Alles remains in his position as of now but has been asked to leave.

The USSS director was told two weeks ago there would be a transition in leadership and he was asked to stay on until there was a replacement, according to a source close to the director.

Secret Service officials have been caught by surprise with the news and are only finding out through CNN, according to the source.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said later Monday that Trump has picked James M. Murray, a career USSS official, to replace Alles. (read more)

 

Statement from White House:

(link)

There has been something more opaque happening in the background recently…. This story is likely connected to several other elements yet to fully surface.  President Trump has excellent instincts.

117 Responses to President Trump Removes Secret Service Director….

  1. Texican says:
    April 8, 2019 at 3:40 pm

    I’m guessing this has to do with the Mar a Lago incident.

    Reply
  2. Ziiggii says:
    April 8, 2019 at 3:40 pm

    Reply
  3. Trump Voter in MN CD 2👌👌👌👌 (@MadVoterInMN) says:
    April 8, 2019 at 3:40 pm

    yep…something is percolating. Wonder if it ties to, or if Nunes worked with Trump on timing of referrals to DOJ.

    Reply
  4. Sandra-VA says:
    April 8, 2019 at 3:47 pm

    Alles was a John Kelly hire…

    Very happy to see this change made, especially after the Mar-a-Lago incident.

    I am betting this is a lot more to this than we are privy to.

    Reply
  5. littleflower481 says:
    April 8, 2019 at 3:50 pm

    I agree that SS should move back to Treasury. I never supported the merger into DHS..huge bureaucracies lead to lack of accountability. Makes SS political..who knows what POTUS found out but I am wondering about his and his family’s safety and security.

    Reply
  6. Fred Donaldson says:
    April 8, 2019 at 3:51 pm

    Someone walks into the White House uninvited. Director of Secret Service fired. Do we need to look for a deeper meaning to the President’s decision?

    Reply
    • Brian McGregor says:
      April 8, 2019 at 4:03 pm

      It was Mar-a-Lago, not the White House, correct?
      But, It is the same thing, it’s the President’s home/office when he’s there.

      Reply
    • susanphd says:
      April 8, 2019 at 4:25 pm

      secret service allowed firearms to be present during the border patrol meetings with POTUS. someone called them out on this during the Q & A session. not the usual protocol. seems risky. I am not surprised the guy was fired. I think it was related to this event.

      Reply
      • GB Bari says:
        April 8, 2019 at 5:27 pm

        I had mixed feeling as about that (I saw that video where the young man speaking on the right noticed the sidearms and remarked about it.

        I thought to myself, If I were POTUS, I’d want ALL those officials who were trained and required to carry as part of their jobs to be carrying then near the border. Who knows what mayhem might have been planned by the cartels for POTUS’ visit…

        Reply
        • OSP says:
          April 8, 2019 at 8:47 pm

          I didn’t watch the presser (listened on the radio), but I took the comment about “not allowing guns” – with the accompanying laughter – was a reference to the biceps of one of the ICE or BP officers.

          Reply
          • GB Bari says:
            April 8, 2019 at 9:22 pm

            Really? That’s a twist. I guess its possible.
            I saw the young man lean and peer over the table down at the waist areas of a few of the officers. Seemed like he was looking at their sidearms.

            Reply
  7. booger71 says:
    April 8, 2019 at 3:52 pm

    Can the Secret Service be put back under the Treasury Dept without Congressional action?

    Reply
  8. BSR says:
    April 8, 2019 at 3:52 pm

    Good move!!! This might also be an indication that some much needed house keeping is coming.

    Reply
  9. littleflower481 says:
    April 8, 2019 at 3:53 pm

    Here’s a quote from the article SD has linked to above:

    “The President in recent weeks empowered Stephen Miller to lead the administration’s border policies “and he’s executing his plan” with what amounts to a wholesale decapitation or the Department of Homeland Security leadership, the official says”.

    https://www.cnn.com/2019/04/08/politics/randolph-tex-alles-secret-service-director/index.html

    Reply
  10. Publius2016 says:
    April 8, 2019 at 3:56 pm

    Mattresses require extreme vetting! There were two main groups at the White House: Pence Team and Kelly Team…looks like for 2020, 45 is rolling with Team Pence!

    Personally, never understood why military establishment stayed with 44 after Benghazi…

    Remember, 2020 is everything!

    Reply
  11. BDCal says:
    April 8, 2019 at 3:57 pm

    Judging from the ears, Randolph “Tex” Alles must be a close Obama relative.

    On a more serious note, perhaps Tex was implicated in the bugging of the White House. https://nypost.com/2017/06/28/trump-may-be-right-about-the-white-house-being-bugged/

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      April 8, 2019 at 8:37 pm

      In that sense he will be difficult to replace; as he carried his own personal dual radar antenna system. OK, drain the swamp!

      TRUMP 2020

      Reply
  12. Brant says:
    April 8, 2019 at 4:03 pm

    Hmmm. Mar a Lago incident. A note above said agents put thumb drive in to check it. We all hope mar a Lago is swept clean constantly for prying eyes/ears. Deep state hates that. Wonder if this was a way to get stuff imbedded into the IT system.

    Who knows, make computers turn on cameras and listening devices when anyone walks in the room.

    Reply
  13. Sidney Powell says:
    April 8, 2019 at 4:04 pm

    There are a lot more who need to go. See my article today on the border crisis at https://t.co/k37A9qZ6FT and please share it widely!

    Reply
  14. gawntrail says:
    April 8, 2019 at 4:04 pm

    It’s been said that there is a lot of damage done to this country. Mueller circus now done means the gloves are off. No ‘obstruction’ fairy tale to blunt efforts by POTUS and team to start lopping heads.

    Reply
  15. Publius2016 says:
    April 8, 2019 at 4:07 pm

    Possible that now that the “Mueller Report” is completed, certain topics like who assisted Mueller are coming out…

    Remember, 44 labeled 45 an enemy of the state so that 21st Century Surveillance was conducted most likely starting in 2011!

    Reply
  16. Bendix says:
    April 8, 2019 at 4:14 pm

    I thought they needed a serious overhaul long before Donald Trump had even announced his candidacy.
    Some weirdo walked in to the White House while Sasha and Malia Obama were at home, there was the cavorting with prostitutes, they just weren’t what they used to be.

    I had hoped that working for a great guy like President Trump would get at least a handful of the “good ones” on his side, but maybe there aren’t any good ones anymore.

    Reply
    • Mandy says:
      April 8, 2019 at 5:45 pm

      “maybe there aren’t any good ones anymore.” This is what we’re up against, IMO. Not a survivable situation…

      Reply
      • DelAware says:
        April 8, 2019 at 6:50 pm

        Stop that RINO/NINO blackpill nonsense right now.

        There are countless millions of faithful, honest, non-degenerate Americans eager to work their hands bloody for the restoration of this republic. DESPITE the forces arrayed against them and seeking to trash them for even trying.

        We all have errors of judgment in our pasts. The Mockingbird Media exist in part to make sure that stepping up to leadership is accompanied with concerted programs of attack designed to cow all but the most fierce into submission. (And if they can’t find any errors of judgment, they invent them–as with Judge Kavanaugh and President Trump.)

        What they don’t realize is that, if they were more in tune with the Silent Purple Majority, and less vicious/gossipy/outright degenerate, they would help produce a much more moderate leadership by being humane, understanding, and mature.

        But by being vicious, degenerate, and adolescent, they ensure that only those with the most “killer” instincts end up being able to run the media gantlet and serve this republic.

        Which is not going to go well for the Mockingbird Media. As President Trump is showing everyone, exposing their tactics.

        But hey, never interrupt the enemy when s/he’s making a mistake. I have always said about leftists the same things Sideshow Bob (Simpsons) did: “Your guilty conscience may force you to vote Democratic, but deep down inside, you secretly long for a cold-hearted Republican to lower taxes, brutalise criminals and rule you like a king!”

        What neither side banks on is the power of the Purple Majority. We want to rule ourselves, in the model and example of our forefathers and our god.

        Reply
  17. Texian says:
    April 8, 2019 at 4:14 pm

    There ya go Mr. President.. Just let Eddie Van Miller take the stage and shred ’em.. He’s on a roll..

    Reply
  18. Tiffthis says:
    April 8, 2019 at 4:19 pm

    Brilliant move PDJT 🥰

    Reply
  19. k4jjj says:
    April 8, 2019 at 4:56 pm

    Like punting Neilsen out of DHS, this could be a way of getting rid of all influences of Chief of Staff John Kelly’s tenure. Alles was a career Marine who probably served under Kelly. Neilsen was a Kelly choice. Kelly and his picks were NOT ON THE THE SAME PAGE with President Trump.

    Reply
  20. The Admiral says:
    April 8, 2019 at 4:58 pm

    ANYONE in Federal Law Enforcement, who does such a thing in a “non-airgapped” computer without forensic tools is an idiot who needs consequences, or a bad actor who needs to be investigated.

    This dipcrap needs to be suspended and investigated.

    Reply
  21. ristvan says:
    April 8, 2019 at 4:59 pm

    I don’t read much into this. PDJT is always listening to his folks, including USSS. Clue is James Murray, the replacement, is career USSS and now in a very senior position. Alles, installed by Kelly, had 35 years in the Marine Corps. After retirement Obama put him in CBP as an acting deputy director (think high middle management) in 2012. Went USSS in April 2017. Reports are this has been in the works for some time and was decided 2 weeks ago with a couple month transition planned. Looks like simply a soft removal of someone with insufficient experience for USSS, maybe causing a rank and file morale problems that PDJT would pick up on instantly.

    The negative PR ‘leak’ timing looks to me like maybe deep state retaliation for Nielsen firing yesterday for different reasons—although not fixing Alles cannot have improved her standing with PDJT. As further speculation, withdrawing Vitiello for ICE to ‘go in a tougher direction’ is IMO another Nielsen immigration effectiveness black mark. Stuff piles up, you counsel, observe after counseling, then act. Just normal tough senior exec personnel stuff at which PDJT excels (while proving he also works on Sundays), but which has been sadly lacking in DC.

    Reply
  22. Petey says:
    April 8, 2019 at 5:13 pm

    Gotta remember the secret service was a paragon of virtue during Obama s administration

    Reply
  23. H. Hawke says:
    April 8, 2019 at 5:14 pm

    Reply
  24. Perot Conservative says:
    April 8, 2019 at 5:24 pm

    Chinese spy (?) got through the first layer st Mara Lago.

    Michael Savage says in the Art of War, it is written there are 5 kinds of spies. He hypothesized she was caught on purpose, and a real spy is in place.

    Reply
  25. Amy1212 says:
    April 8, 2019 at 6:02 pm

    Tex Alles would not get the vote of confidence from my better half who served with him. Tex oversaw/made a lot of mistakes. Personnel problems were more than most. We were not fans.

    Reply
  26. getfitnow says:
    April 8, 2019 at 6:18 pm

    FTA – The ouster of Secret Service Director Randolph D. ´Tex” Alles on Monday was not unexpected, and, in fact, was welcome by most members of the law enforcement agency, sources tell DailyMail.com.´The sentiment at the agency is “good riddance,”´ they say. ´
    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6900449/Secret-Service-agents-say-good-riddance-director-proposed-no-protection-Trump-family.html

    Reply
  27. Comrade Mope says:
    April 8, 2019 at 6:27 pm

    My guess is this has more to do with “the goldmine” found during the Oval Office renovation.

    Reply
  28. youme says:
    April 8, 2019 at 6:36 pm

    Evidence tainted? A search warrant is required when law enforcement seeks to examine the contents of an electronic storage device such as a .thumb drive.

    Reply
  29. DelAware says:
    April 8, 2019 at 6:39 pm

    > Removing the U.S. Secret Service, and putting them back
    > into Treasury, would give them operational independence
    > and renewed clarity of purpose. Current structures are
    > just too sketchy.

    Agree.

    And hope the same can be done for the US Coast Guard–the republic’s Wall On The Waters.

    Established, fwiw, as the nation’s fleet of “revenue cutters” in 1789 to ensure bad actors were not avoiding the TARIFFS with which the US funded itself (rather than taxation of the hard working, creative, orderly, law abiding, and productive).

    Semper paratus!

    Reply
  30. simicharmed says:
    April 8, 2019 at 6:51 pm

    Perhaps President Trump (if it’s not already the case), has “his own” team protecting him and family.

    Sorry folks but I have lost ALL trust in the Federal Government for ALL things…sadly.

    Deep State is not a deep swamp (well maybe it is too), but it is DEEPLY embedded into every Federal (and State and Local), entity that is allegedly “serving the people”…

    Reply
  31. omyword says:
    April 8, 2019 at 7:57 pm

    Working for Frankenstein? Diane Fienstein. She has been seen in questionable places at questionable times in china and her handler…er driver…. Er….office boy, a chinese agent.

    Reply
  32. Dave Sanderson says:
    April 8, 2019 at 9:27 pm

    The Secret Service reports to Homeland Security, meaning that Homeland Security Director Kirsten Nielson (fired on Sunday, April 7th) was this guy’s boss. and he was axed the next day. Kirsten Nielson got her job at the recommendation of Trump’s former Chief of Staff General Kelly; she was his aide for years.

    So 3 related dominoes have fallen …1 > Gen. Kelly, 2 > Kirsten Nielson 3 > Tex Alles. Trump smelled major issues and has cleaned out those 3 (for starters) … who knows, maybe more to come. Are we having FUN yet?!

    Reply

