Number Thirteen – Eric Swalwell’s Gun Control Coalition Enters Presidential Race…

Adam Schiff’s little toady Eric Swalwell has entered the 2020 presidential race; and therein the Club moves to activate the Second Amendment removal coalition represented by the Parkland Shooting narrative builders.

38-year-old Congressman Swalwell is one of the most slimy creatures in a swamp of bile dependent on slimy creature comfort.

(Via NYT) […] he has said the top focus of his campaign would be something else: gun control. His first major event as a candidate will be a town hall on Tuesday near Parkland, Fla., which he planned with Cameron Kasky, one of the Parkland students who organized the March for Our Lives.

“I’ve talked to kids who sit in their classroom afraid that they’ll be the next victim of gun violence,” he told Mr. Colbert on Monday. “And they see Washington doing nothing about it after the moments of silence, and they see lawmakers who love their guns more than they love our kids.” (read more)

Swalwell is not a viable candidate. Again, winning by one vote, or ten million votes in New York, Illinois or his home state of California doesn’t help win the electoral college. Schiff’s little toady is an issue candidate. The Club’s agenda/benefit is from the data within the network of Cameron Kasky, Emma Gonzalez and David Hogg et al.

Overall the “Parkland Activist Crew” has around 2 million followers within their social media reach. Blind sheeple, ripe for harvesting. Believe me, The Club is predictable…. just watch them.

That said, we are still not seeing the launch of the ‘chosen one‘, the intended party donor candidate; however, we have now entered the timeline most favorable for launch, April to May/June/July 2019.

The DNC is predictable; it’s a club. Inside the club the board members are debating viability within a select team of unannounced potential candidates. It appeared like Joe Biden held the most board member votes; however he’s having ‘creepy Joe’ trouble.

There is likely an elevated internal debate now. Again, planning and strategy is one of the key elements of the Democrat party. It might seem weird at first, but the DNC club is not chaotic; and, from my perspective, that is their weakness. It makes them predictable.

The chosen-one would generally come into play immediately after the democrats have set down a larger trumpeted baseline. The chosen-one roll out would be designed to flow from the club’s baseline narrative. The Democrats rarely, if ever, go off script….

Knowing it’s likely the ♦UniParty DNC is following a similar ♦UniParty RNC strategy, we can start to put the personal characteristics and political traits together and contrast them against 2016. Here’s the way it looks so far:

Senator Ted Cruz was to 2016…. as Senator Elizabeth Warren is to 2020

♦Governor Jeb Bush was to 2016 as….

Senator Marco Rubio was to 2016… as Senator Bernie Sanders is to 2020

Governor John Kasich was to 2016… as

Senator Lindsey Graham was to 2016 as… Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is to 2020

Governor Mike Huckabee was to 2016… as Senator Corey Booker is to 2020

Senator Rand Paul was to 2016…. as Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is to 2020

Dr. Ben Carson was to 2016… as Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke is to 2020

Governor Chris Christie was to 2016 as… Governor J. Hickenlooper is to 2020

Governor Scott Walker was to 2016 as… Governor Jay Inslee is to 2020

Senator Rick Santorum was to 2016…. as Senator Sherrod Brown is to 2020

Governor George Pataki was to 2016 as…. Eric Swalwell is to 2020

Governor Rick Perry was to 2016…. as Senator Kamala Harris is to 2020

Governor Bobby Jindal was to 2016…. as Julian Castro is to 2020

Carly Fiorina was to 2016 as…. Senator Amy Klobuchar is to 2020

Governor Jim Gilmore was to 2016 as… Rep. Tim Ryan is to 2020

Reminder, despite their current stumbling with their executive suite efforts, anyone who is announcing their presidential bid ahead of Speaker Pelosi and the DNC delivering the election narrative (impeachment or similar) is not part of the DNC plan.

Pelosi and Club leadership will not easily give up on an impeachment plan that took months of effort. They will work to modify it, shift angles of attack, adjust to Barr and yet still hope to retain the goal for as long as possible. They don’t give up on these schemes easily….. As we saw admitted this past weekend from Jerry Nadler, they are modifying their plans as each roadblock presents.

The “Chosen One” will likely surface during the April/May to June/July period when the legislative ‘impeachment‘ crew, the DNC crew and the media crew have been able to align the scheme for maximum political benefit.

We will most likely be able to identify the “Chosen One” by: (#1) the Pelosi narrative (when cemented) and everyone falls in line; and (#2) the “roll out” that accompanies the announcement. [ex. remember the Greek columns, trumpets, pomp, etc.?]

Once we get a few more names (approx. 16), and we discover the ‘Chosen Candidate’, we can start to have fun with the celebrity squares graphics and the top 16 contenders.

