BREAKING: DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen Has Resigned…

Posted on April 7, 2019 by

According to multiple media reports, with a growing crisis at the U.S-Mexico border, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has resigned and President Trump has just confirmed via tweet:

This entry was posted in Big Government, Decepticons, Deep State, DHS, Illegal Aliens, media bias, Mexico, President Trump. Bookmark the permalink.

43 Responses to BREAKING: DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen Has Resigned…

  1. FofBW says:
    April 7, 2019 at 6:20 pm

    This did not happen over night.

    Part of his “get tough” direction perhaps

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. sundance says:
    April 7, 2019 at 6:22 pm

    Politico (FWIW)

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • HerbyGal says:
      April 7, 2019 at 6:26 pm

      Already putting their spin on the narrative.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • scslayer says:
      April 7, 2019 at 6:28 pm

      From Washington Times article…

      “Ronald D. Vitiello, President Trump’s pick to head ICE, lacks the spark to be the “change agent” embattled agency needs — and appears to have once posted a tweet comparing Mr. Trump to Dennis the Menace, agency labor union leaders said Wednesday”

      Like

      Reply
  3. fred5678 says:
    April 7, 2019 at 6:22 pm

    Who is Kevin ??? Madly looking him up now …

    Like

    Reply
    • fred5678 says:
      April 7, 2019 at 6:26 pm

      MOTIVATED:

      McAleenan practiced law in the private sector from 1998 until 2001, when terrorist attacks that September motivated him to apply to work for the FBI. He was recruited to help start up the new CBP Office of Antiterrorism, eventually becoming its executive director.

      Wiki

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  4. wj2016 says:
    April 7, 2019 at 6:22 pm

    Good riddance.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. scslayer says:
    April 7, 2019 at 6:24 pm

    I read Stephen Miller is rolling out a plan to combat the border issues?!

    If so, that’s very good news!

    Time for moats and alligators!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. Joshua2415 says:
    April 7, 2019 at 6:24 pm

    Paging Kris Kobach. Kris Kobach, please report to DHS HQ.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. trishinsouthernillinois says:
    April 7, 2019 at 6:25 pm

    YAY!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Avi says:
    April 7, 2019 at 6:26 pm

    I’m surprised that Trumps detractors who always say that he surrounds himself with pretty women never mentioned Nielsons good looks

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      April 7, 2019 at 6:29 pm

      While people say that it should have happened a while ago, I feel the Mueller SC findings gave afforded him freedom of action that didn’t exist previously.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • merlintobie says:
      April 7, 2019 at 6:34 pm

      I bet I’m not the only female that thinks Stephen Miller is, um, super smart.

      If he’s going to be helping clear out our illegal alien over-supply, it’s the best news I’ve heard all day. He’ll get the job done, with an added bonus of more Stephen-air time. Please.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Landslide says:
        April 7, 2019 at 6:40 pm

        I LOVE listening to him, but….I always think it is best to keep him in “stealth mode” and let him stay off of the MSM’s radar! Mastermind behind the scrnes, he is.

        Like

        Reply
  9. Matt says:
    April 7, 2019 at 6:27 pm

    Does this mean that we now have to try and get a hardliner past McConnell and the rest of the Globonauts in the Senate?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. andyocoregon says:
    April 7, 2019 at 6:31 pm

    That’s a shame she “resigned”. I always thought she was a good public speaker and didn’t put up with B.S. from liberal MSM reporters. But, I suppose we the public never really know what goes on behind the scenes.

    Like

    Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      April 7, 2019 at 6:41 pm

      It is a difficult job that will garner you criticism no matter what. The state of the border now will allow a more aggressive approach which may have not been possible a year or two ago when immigration wasn’t the top line issue it is now

      Like

      Reply
  11. Lion2017 says:
    April 7, 2019 at 6:31 pm

    Good news! Lou Dobbs was complaining about Nielsen this week. Something about her being in Europe. A change is definitely needed.

    Like

    Reply
  12. TeaForAll says:
    April 7, 2019 at 6:32 pm

    Not Surprised, knew this was coming
    Love to see Sheriff David Clark as DHS

    Like

    Reply
  13. fred5678 says:
    April 7, 2019 at 6:32 pm

    Kevin and Kris — a match made in heaven — fingers crossed that Congress WILL NOT BE NEEDED:

    https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/04/07/exclusive-kris-kobach-to-trump-you-do-not-need-congress-to-immediately-solve-immigration-crisis/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Mandy says:
    April 7, 2019 at 6:36 pm

    Well, I was thinking this had to be just a rumor – but apparently it is true. Hubby is napping and it is taking everything I have to stay quiet and not wake him. So….

    YIPEEE!!!!!! YAY!!!!!! I AM SO GLAD THAT DITZY BLONDE IS GONE!!!!!! I COULD NOT STAND HER SHE WENT ON THE NEWS AND TOLD INVADERS EXACTLY WHAT TO SAY TO GET IN!!!! SHE DID THAT OVER AND OVER!!!!! I AM SO GLAD SHE IS GONE!!!!! WOOO HOOO WOOO HOOO WOOO HOOO!!!!

    Wish POTUS had actually FIRED her back when she pulled that stunt, but at least she’s gone now.

    WOO HOOOOOO!!!!!!

    happy dance happy dance happy dance!!!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. Chip Doctor says:
    April 7, 2019 at 6:36 pm

    Bye bye Bushie. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.
    Now let’s kick some butt. Bigly.

    Like

    Reply
  16. Bigly says:
    April 7, 2019 at 6:36 pm

    Yes! Time to get serious!!

    Like

    Reply
  17. Sue Fowler says:
    April 7, 2019 at 6:36 pm

    At least Trump dudn’t wait 2 years to dump this wrong-from day#1 kushner pick. PLEASE can we have an America First MAN.

    Like

    Reply
  18. swimeasy says:
    April 7, 2019 at 6:37 pm

    Not really a surprise to me. Nielsen was a Kelly protege who was not as supportive on the wall as I would have liked and then his departure was less than gracious. Disappointing. I remember Trump was said to be frustrated with Nielsen a couple of months after her appointment so what surprised me was that she stayed in place for as long as she did.

    Like

    Reply
    • DJSnyder says:
      April 7, 2019 at 6:42 pm

      Two words: Mueller investigation.
      Now that that’s over with, and Trump has personally seen the situation at Ground Zero, it’s bye-bye Kirsten.

      Like

      Reply
    • LULU says:
      April 7, 2019 at 6:43 pm

      As I recall Kelly threatened to leave if she was terminated. PDJT wasn’t ready to see that happen.

      Like

      Reply
  19. Cows and Guns (@BennettVermont) says:
    April 7, 2019 at 6:40 pm

    We were warned that she was CoC swamp from the get go.

    Glad the time for change has arrived.

    Like

    Reply
  20. LULU says:
    April 7, 2019 at 6:41 pm

    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6896821/Homeland-Security-Secretary-Kirstjen-Nielsen-offers-Trump-resignation-Sunday-evening-meeting.html

    Nielsen came in with her former boss at DHS, John Kelly. In many ways she was his mini-me at DHS. She was always to be at best a #2 to someone.

    Like

    Reply
  21. fred5678 says:
    April 7, 2019 at 6:43 pm

    Nielsen was asst at DoD and came HIGHLY recommended by her former boss there, the FORMER CoS John Kelly.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s