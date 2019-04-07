According to multiple media reports, with a growing crisis at the U.S-Mexico border, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has resigned and President Trump has just confirmed via tweet:
-
BREAKING: DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen Has Resigned…
Diana West Discusses The Red Thread – Why Did The Administrative State Target Donald Trump?…
Autism, Awareness, and Acceptance
Devin Nunes Announces Eight Criminal Referrals for Submission Next Week….
Sunday Talks: Mick Mulvaney Discusses Current DC Politics…
Politico's perspective... 👇 twitter.com/GabbyOrr_/stat… 22 minutes ago
BREAKING: DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen Has Resigned… theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/04/07/bre… 25 minutes ago
RT @realDonaldTrump: ....I am pleased to announce that Kevin McAleenan, the current U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner, will b… 30 minutes ago
RT @realDonaldTrump: Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen will be leaving her position, and I would like to thank her for her se… 31 minutes ago
Diana West Discusses The Red Thread – Why Did The Administrative State Target Donald Trump?… theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/04/07/dia… 40 minutes ago
-
This did not happen over night.
Part of his "get tough" direction perhaps
LikeLiked by 5 people
Agreed. I've read elsewhere that "Nielsen's expected departure is a part of a massive DHS overhaul engineered and directed by top Trump adviser Stephen Miller"
LikeLiked by 8 people
Stephen Miller? Love that guy! GREAT news!
LikeLiked by 4 people
THANK YOU, Stephen Miller!!!! My immigration hero!!! 👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 2 people
A few days ago Trump said DHS was "too nice", a clear signal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Politico (FWIW)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Already putting their spin on the narrative.
LikeLiked by 2 people
From Washington Times article…
"Ronald D. Vitiello, President Trump's pick to head ICE, lacks the spark to be the "change agent" embattled agency needs — and appears to have once posted a tweet comparing Mr. Trump to Dennis the Menace, agency labor union leaders said Wednesday"
LikeLike
Who is Kevin ??? Madly looking him up now …
LikeLike
MOTIVATED:
McAleenan practiced law in the private sector from 1998 until 2001, when terrorist attacks that September motivated him to apply to work for the FBI. He was recruited to help start up the new CBP Office of Antiterrorism, eventually becoming its executive director.
Wiki
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good riddance.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I read Stephen Miller is rolling out a plan to combat the border issues?!
If so, that’s very good news!
Time for moats and alligators!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Paging Kris Kobach. Kris Kobach, please report to DHS HQ.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kris’s 3 step plan that does NOT need Congress:
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/04/07/exclusive-kris-kobach-to-trump-you-do-not-need-congress-to-immediately-solve-immigration-crisis/
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like Kris Kobach's 3 point plan, except for Point #2 to use Fema trailers to house the illegals while they await their hearings. Those trailers would be totally trashed within day of them moving in. Remember, most of them despise the U.S. and have a goal of turning it into a Central American country.
LikeLike
Agree get Kris Kobach in there..
LikeLike
YAY!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I'm surprised that Trumps detractors who always say that he surrounds himself with pretty women never mentioned Nielsons good looks
LikeLiked by 1 person
While people say that it should have happened a while ago, I feel the Mueller SC findings gave afforded him freedom of action that didn't exist previously.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I bet I’m not the only female that thinks Stephen Miller is, um, super smart.
If he’s going to be helping clear out our illegal alien over-supply, it’s the best news I’ve heard all day. He’ll get the job done, with an added bonus of more Stephen-air time. Please.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I LOVE listening to him, but….I always think it is best to keep him in "stealth mode" and let him stay off of the MSM's radar! Mastermind behind the scrnes, he is.
LikeLike
Does this mean that we now have to try and get a hardliner past McConnell and the rest of the Globonauts in the Senate?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perhaps the "deal" some said was made a couple of days ago covers this?
LikeLike
As long as he is "just acting" he can be ACTUALLY ACTING on the crisis at the border while Turtle sleeps.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No. He has his Acting DHS Sec'y. He figured out that he can move "acting" people around at will. ("I love my actings" https://www.rollcall.com/news/whitehouse/frustrated-generals-trump-turns-actings )
LikeLike
That's a shame she "resigned". I always thought she was a good public speaker and didn't put up with B.S. from liberal MSM reporters. But, I suppose we the public never really know what goes on behind the scenes.
LikeLike
It is a difficult job that will garner you criticism no matter what. The state of the border now will allow a more aggressive approach which may have not been possible a year or two ago when immigration wasn't the top line issue it is now
LikeLike
Good news! Lou Dobbs was complaining about Nielsen this week. Something about her being in Europe. A change is definitely needed.
LikeLike
Not Surprised, knew this was coming
Love to see Sheriff David Clark as DHS
LikeLike
He'd be good. And he'd be tough on the invaders. We need that.
LikeLike
Kevin and Kris — a match made in heaven — fingers crossed that Congress WILL NOT BE NEEDED:
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/04/07/exclusive-kris-kobach-to-trump-you-do-not-need-congress-to-immediately-solve-immigration-crisis/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, I was thinking this had to be just a rumor – but apparently it is true. Hubby is napping and it is taking everything I have to stay quiet and not wake him. So….
YIPEEE!!!!!! YAY!!!!!! I AM SO GLAD THAT DITZY BLONDE IS GONE!!!!!! I COULD NOT STAND HER SHE WENT ON THE NEWS AND TOLD INVADERS EXACTLY WHAT TO SAY TO GET IN!!!! SHE DID THAT OVER AND OVER!!!!! I AM SO GLAD SHE IS GONE!!!!! WOOO HOOO WOOO HOOO WOOO HOOO!!!!
Wish POTUS had actually FIRED her back when she pulled that stunt, but at least she’s gone now.
WOO HOOOOOO!!!!!!
happy dance happy dance happy dance!!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mandy, if I could like a post 100 times it would be yours!
LikeLike
Bye bye Bushie. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.
Now let’s kick some butt. Bigly.
LikeLike
Yes! Time to get serious!!
LikeLike
At least Trump dudn't wait 2 years to dump this wrong-from day#1 kushner pick. PLEASE can we have an America First MAN.
LikeLike
Not really a surprise to me. Nielsen was a Kelly protege who was not as supportive on the wall as I would have liked and then his departure was less than gracious. Disappointing. I remember Trump was said to be frustrated with Nielsen a couple of months after her appointment so what surprised me was that she stayed in place for as long as she did.
LikeLike
Two words: Mueller investigation.
Now that that’s over with, and Trump has personally seen the situation at Ground Zero, it’s bye-bye Kirsten.
LikeLike
As I recall Kelly threatened to leave if she was terminated. PDJT wasn't ready to see that happen.
LikeLike
We were warned that she was CoC swamp from the get go.
Glad the time for change has arrived.
LikeLike
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6896821/Homeland-Security-Secretary-Kirstjen-Nielsen-offers-Trump-resignation-Sunday-evening-meeting.html
Nielsen came in with her former boss at DHS, John Kelly. In many ways she was his mini-me at DHS. She was always to be at best a #2 to someone.
LikeLike
Nielsen was asst at DoD and came HIGHLY recommended by her former boss there, the FORMER CoS John Kelly.
LikeLike