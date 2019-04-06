Number Twelve – Representative Tim Ryan Announces Presidential Bid….

Representative Tim Ryan from Ohio has stepped into the race and kicked off his campaign with a speech in Youngstown Ohio earlier today. “Flyover states are my states,” he proclaimed.

.

Ryan is not a viable candidate. The larger Club objective with Tim Ryan is to assemble more data from voters in specific ‘rust-belt’ regions if they are going to try and thwart the Trump blue-collar coalition.

Much like the Club’s design for Joe Biden, the board members know they must fracture the rust-belt Trump alliance if they are to have any success in 2020. Winning by one vote, or ten million votes in New York, Illinois or California doesn’t help win the electoral college.

This is the self-admitted weakness within the Bernie-Beto matrix. The club needs to win rust-belt states, not just more votes from coastal leftist areas. [We can expect a full frontal attack, something massive, from the DNC Club toward Florida. I suspect it involves fraud through Puerto Rico voter registration – where they had their meeting recently]

That said we are still not seeing the launch of the ‘chosen one‘, the intended party donor candidate; however, we have not entered the timeline most favorable for launch, April to May 2019.

The DNC is predictable; it’s a club. Inside the club the board members are debating viability within a select team of unannounced potential candidates. It appeared like Joe Biden held the most board member votes; however he’s having ‘creepy Joe’ trouble.

There is likely an elevated internal debate now. Again, planning and strategy is one of the key elements of the Democrat party. It might seem weird at first, but the DNC club is not chaotic; and, from my perspective, that is their weakness. It makes them predictable.

The chosen-one would generally come into play immediately after the democrats have set down a larger trumpeted baseline. The chosen-one roll out would be designed to flow from the club’s baseline narrative. The Democrats rarely, if ever, go off script….

Knowing it’s likely the ♦UniParty DNC is following a similar ♦UniParty RNC strategy, we can start to put the personal characteristics and political traits together and contrast them against 2016. Here’s the way it looks so far:

Senator Ted Cruz was to 2016…. as Senator Elizabeth Warren is to 2020

♦Governor Jeb Bush was to 2016 as….

Senator Marco Rubio was to 2016… as Senator Bernie Sanders is to 2020

Governor John Kasich was to 2016… as

Senator Lindsey Graham was to 2016 as… Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is to 2020

Governor Mike Huckabee was to 2016… as Senator Corey Booker is to 2020

Senator Rand Paul was to 2016…. as Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is to 2020

Dr. Ben Carson was to 2016… as Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke is to 2020

Governor Chris Christie was to 2016 as… Governor J. Hickenlooper is to 2020

Governor Scott Walker was to 2016 as… Governor Jay Inslee is to 2020

Senator Rick Santorum was to 2016…. as Senator Sherrod Brown is to 2020

Governor George Pataki was to 2016 as….

Governor Rick Perry was to 2016…. as Senator Kamala Harris is to 2020

Governor Bobby Jindal was to 2016…. as Julian Castro is to 2020

Carly Fiorina was to 2016 as…. Senator Amy Klobuchar is to 2020

Governor Jim Gilmore was to 2016 as… Rep. Tim Ryan is to 2020

Reminder, despite their current stumbling with their executive suite efforts, anyone who is announcing their presidential bid ahead of Speaker Pelosi and the DNC delivering the election narrative (impeachment or similar) is not part of the DNC plan. Pelosi and Club leadership will not easily give up on an impeachment plan that took months of effort. They will work to modify it, shift angles of attack, adjust to Barr and yet still hope to retain the goal for as long as possible. They don’t give up on these schemes easily.

The “Chosen One” will likely surface during the April/May to June/July period when the legislative crew, the DNC crew and the media crew have been able to align the scheme for maximum political benefit.

We will most likely be able to identify the “Chosen One” by: (#1) the Pelosi narrative (when cemented) and everyone falls in line; and (#2) the “roll out” that accompanies the announcement. [ex. remember the Greek columns, trumpets, pomp, etc.?]

Once we get a few more names (approx. 16) on the DNC side, we can start to have fun with the celebrity squares graphics.

