Number Twelve – Representative Tim Ryan Announces Presidential Bid….

Representative Tim Ryan from Ohio has stepped into the race and kicked off his campaign with a speech in Youngstown Ohio earlier today. “Flyover states are my states,” he proclaimed.
Ryan is not a viable candidate. The larger Club objective with Tim Ryan is to assemble more data from voters in specific ‘rust-belt’ regions if they are going to try and thwart the Trump blue-collar coalition.
Much like the Club’s design for Joe Biden, the board members know they must fracture the rust-belt Trump alliance if they are to have any success in 2020. Winning by one vote, or ten million votes in New York, Illinois or California doesn’t help win the electoral college.
This is the self-admitted weakness within the Bernie-Beto matrix. The club needs to win rust-belt states, not just more votes from coastal leftist areas. [We can expect a full frontal attack, something massive, from the DNC Club toward Florida. I suspect it involves fraud through Puerto Rico voter registration – where they had their meeting recently]
That said we are still not seeing the launch of the ‘chosen one‘, the intended party donor candidate; however, we have not entered the timeline most favorable for launch, April to May 2019.
The DNC is predictable; it’s a club. Inside the club the board members are debating viability within a select team of unannounced potential candidates. It appeared like Joe Biden held the most board member votes; however he’s having ‘creepy Joe’ trouble.
There is likely an elevated internal debate now. Again, planning and strategy is one of the key elements of the Democrat party. It might seem weird at first, but the DNC club is not chaotic; and, from my perspective, that is their weakness. It makes them predictable.
The chosen-one would generally come into play immediately after the democrats have set down a larger trumpeted baseline. The chosen-one roll out would be designed to flow from the club’s baseline narrative. The Democrats rarely, if ever, go off script….
Knowing it’s likely the ♦UniParty DNC is following a similar ♦UniParty RNC strategy, we can start to put the personal characteristics and political traits together and contrast them against 2016. Here’s the way it looks so far:
- Senator Ted Cruz was to 2016…. as Senator Elizabeth Warren is to 2020
- ♦Governor Jeb Bush was to 2016 as….
- Senator Marco Rubio was to 2016… as Senator Bernie Sanders is to 2020
- Governor John Kasich was to 2016… as
- Senator Lindsey Graham was to 2016 as… Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is to 2020
- Governor Mike Huckabee was to 2016… as Senator Corey Booker is to 2020
- Senator Rand Paul was to 2016…. as Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is to 2020
- Dr. Ben Carson was to 2016… as Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke is to 2020
- Governor Chris Christie was to 2016 as… Governor J. Hickenlooper is to 2020
- Governor Scott Walker was to 2016 as… Governor Jay Inslee is to 2020
- Senator Rick Santorum was to 2016…. as Senator Sherrod Brown is to 2020
- Governor George Pataki was to 2016 as….
- Governor Rick Perry was to 2016…. as Senator Kamala Harris is to 2020
- Governor Bobby Jindal was to 2016…. as Julian Castro is to 2020
- Carly Fiorina was to 2016 as…. Senator Amy Klobuchar is to 2020
- Governor Jim Gilmore was to 2016 as… Rep. Tim Ryan is to 2020
Reminder, despite their current stumbling with their executive suite efforts, anyone who is announcing their presidential bid ahead of Speaker Pelosi and the DNC delivering the election narrative (impeachment or similar) is not part of the DNC plan. Pelosi and Club leadership will not easily give up on an impeachment plan that took months of effort. They will work to modify it, shift angles of attack, adjust to Barr and yet still hope to retain the goal for as long as possible. They don’t give up on these schemes easily.
The “Chosen One” will likely surface during the April/May to June/July period when the legislative crew, the DNC crew and the media crew have been able to align the scheme for maximum political benefit.
We will most likely be able to identify the “Chosen One” by: (#1) the Pelosi narrative (when cemented) and everyone falls in line; and (#2) the “roll out” that accompanies the announcement. [ex. remember the Greek columns, trumpets, pomp, etc.?]
Once we get a few more names (approx. 16) on the DNC side, we can start to have fun with the celebrity squares graphics.
It’s all about the data. Trump couldn’t have a better campaign manager than Brad Pascale. I saw him in an interview say that ALL Trump’s rally attendees must provide a verifiable cell number and from that, he is able to formulate a mountain of data, the most valuable being party affiliation. I was astounded to learn that the Michigan rally was comprised of 35% democrats. Imagine the horror when democrats learned of this fact.
Imagine the thousands and thousands of rally attendees since 2016 and the data Trump now has at his fingertips. Democrats can only dream of something as clever and valuable as this. It would be gold. Especially since their rallies are attended by dozens rather than thousands.
Yes, data is gold and Brad & Trump know it.
Parscale is the heat. Smart. Thorough. Good!
A lot of New Mexico dems ended up at Trump’s El Paso rally. Hence the news that New Mexico is in play.
@ The Boss:
I really hope you are right! That state is in such a mess! I have friends and family there.
Plus he is getting Data from his app.
https://www.bizpacreview.com/2019/04/06/donald-trumps-2020-campaign-teaser-video-is-giving-people-chills-741558?utm_source=spotim&utm_medium=spotim_recirculation
This a campaign teaser for Trump 2020. Skip the promo that tells you to sign up for tv etc, and enjoy
I absolutely agree with you, but it also brought something to my mind…remember the obamaphones? I wonder if that is what he was planning or actually doing back then in regards to data…ie ‘here have this free phone’ all while keeping track of what your interests are, who you are and what you do.
I had a cell phone many years ago, but as a retiree I am basically a homebody, so cancelled it and have no regrets about that (I think it was in 2006 that I cancelled it). I used to get calls from cell phone companies during the obumbler years, and they all wanted to send me a ‘free’ obamaphone back then. I would just hang up. I didn’t need them or want them, but I have always been curious about how they rounded up my information to contact me…perhaps from when I cancelled the old cell phone?
I think you’re on the money with thatsuggestion
the phone / data info is why the Dems tolerate Bernie. (he’s got data on his rabid fans.)
We still do not know what the actual numbers were in 2016, with illegal votes and other shenanigans. This has nothing to do the volume of fraud in Florida and Ohio, however the trends could be pretty remarkable.
If Ryan runs third party it would be an important vote split in the Trump coalition. Even 3 or 4 percent in midwest states could be decisive.
Watch and see if he goes third party (after sharing his data with Dems) and gets surprising levels of funding all attacking Trump.
Same with a Kasich-type candidate – watch how well funded they are.
You all may rest assured that Sundance is 100% correct on this one.
You see, Tim Ryan is my Rep. We, Ryan’s constituents, have been laughing at Ryan forever, never more so than now.
Ryan for President? roflmbo
The stories we could tell, all true…
Sadly, the DNC will hit a dry hole on this one. We’ve been lying to those pollsters for as long as memory can recall. The DNC may split off a few votes, but outside the corrupt Democrat-controlled cities the North Coast is still MAGA country.
We turned the Steel Valley into MAGA country in 2016 – very nearly won this haven of Democrat/union politics.
KAG
I saw the tail end of Ryan’s speech, and Imo he sounds exactly like the same politicians we tuned out in 2016. I doubt there is any interest in him.
Everything in this world is now about collecting information on us. They suck from every available resource.
When we go the way of China (aka NWO), with “Social Points, every job, every church affiliation, every part of your life will be rated.
China has already shown the way.
Not enough “Social Points”, no mortgage, no credit card, no job, no rental lease, no car loan or lease, no train tickets to be able to go anywhere.
If we aren’t cognizant of what’s going on in the world, one election and we’re there.
And no one could buy or sell with out the name of the Beast or the number of his name. Revelation
Your “Social Credit Score” report is now available.
Log in with your Personal Identification number and have your “Completed” Credential Documents ready to scan and upload to recieve your Confirmation # and work authorization permits. ………
Ryan is another lightweight who can pass for moderate. He a climate cultist and wants to claw back your tax cuts. the Dems are going to need a bigger stage for the debates.
That may be. But on the bright side, he’s a bit of a thorn in the Dem’s side, no? He openly challenged Pelosi’s Ascendance To The Throne That Is Rightly Hers. And he seems to be POSITIONING HIMSELF as a Centrist, friend of flyover blah blah blah.
And that’s a good thing! That means he will accordingly be a thorn in the collective side of the Assemblage Of Progressive Panderers running amok across the liberal MSM airwaves. Folks like Pocahontas proudly and enthusiastically declaring her “commitment” to “Reparations For All! Even the Fake Native Americans!”. Egads. The Starbucks guy is another one. The Clown Car now has two most unwelcome passengers, don’t they? The Clown Car is careening down Route 2020, no brakes, suspension pulling hard to The Left… and somebody just faahhhted in the Clown Car.
I think he will AT LEAST appeal to the swaths of Centrist Dems who absolutely must feel that the current Race To The Left is absolutely missing the mark and irrelevant to their needs. Missing the mark by like 1000 miles. Perhaps… HOPEFULLY… he will come right out and challenge head on the absurd Everything Is Free For Everybody Forever, We’re All Gonna Die In 12 Years!!!!! etc. etc. I mean, he must see the opportunity to appear as the lone sane voice in a Sea Of Moonbattery. I mean, these freaking Dems are off the Reservation at this point. Pocahontas says: “You betcha I am! I’ll be freaking Japanese, if that gets the job done! Dōmo arigatō, Mr. Roboto!”
At the end of the day… no… Ryan has a snowball’s chance in Hell of beating Trump. Of course. But in the meantime…
https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2019/4/4/18295333/tim-ryan-2020-nancy-pelosi-gm-ohio
“As such, his opening pitch to voters doesn’t contain calls for Medicare-for-all or tuition-free college. Instead, Ryan is casting himself as someone looking for sensible solutions to the problems America faces in rising health care and education costs and saving good-paying manufacturing jobs.
“As I travel through Ohio and the country, I’ve been inspired by the solutions that exist,” Ryan’s website reads. “On every issue, from manufacturing, to health care, to schools and education, to taking care of and healing our vets, I find brilliant Americans who are innovating and creating REAL solutions.””
Think of it this way: to have a HOPE of beating Trump, he knows he needs to separate and distinguish himself from the Moonbats. In a strange way, align himself with Trump in relentlessly and publicly attacking the Moonbats. The Enemy of my Enemy and all that. He won’t get the nomination, but again… in the meantime…
“I think he will AT LEAST appeal to the swaths of Centrist Dems who absolutely must feel that the current Race To The Left is absolutely missing the mark and irrelevant to their needs. Missing the mark by like 1000 miles. ”
Where would his supporters go after he bows out? I’d guess President Trump.
I find it interesting that he waited until Creepy Joe started to implode…
Long time reader since early 2016, I think first time commenter. Thanks for your excellent insight and posts. Absolutely the best the place to find solid, grounded information in a liberal media-biased world.
Who do you think will be the Chosen One? There are not many left. Michelle maybe? Or a popular Hollywood liberal?
It appears that MAGA folks make up a solid majority in this country right now. Only way the Dems win in 2020 is through election fraud…which is very possible.
Welcome to the Treehouse Alan!
Welcome aboard, Alan… And you got your first opinion right, in my view… Michelle… (and your voter fraud prediction ain’t bad either)… Female, black, 100% name recognition, liberal icon, WH veteran — and comes pre-loaded with a best-selling autobiography and an insurance policy for everything (and there is a lot) that she doesn’t know and can’t handle… BHO. The democrat’s fever dream realized.
I don’t have a name in mind, but I think the Dems will choose a Hispanic. I’m actually thinking a man instead of a woman.
I think that because PDJT not pull punches just because it is a woman, (Fiorina, Hillary, Liz, AOC). I think he actually has been tougher on women than some men. Previously, they may have thought ‘let him criticize our gal, it’ll just show that he’s a bully’. Well, that didn’t work in 2016!
I’m actually wondering if Biden is their pick. He hasn’t truly announced yet, so he still fits the rollout timeline. The fact that he hasn’t bowed out with the #metoo barrage is another indication. If Biden gets out, then I predict a Hispanic male (Beto does not qualify – he’s not Hispanic).
Unless, of course, Pres Trump goes full bore offensive and ties BHO to the Russiagate Conspiracy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Would thin out the down stream (from either… o) candidates, too.
Anyone in the o admin or connected to it… might just as well be o.
He’s the 1…
Dontcha know!
That dynamic will continue to evolve, IMO. Folks VERY close to Barry are already publicly associated with implicated in the scheme. Illegalities, FFS. It’s just that the associations and implications are not being reported on on CNN, and the rest. Hopefully, Horowitz will shed some real Light on the doin’s with regard to FISA abuse, and said Light points right into The Oval. There’s Fusion, and FBI contractors, and Mary Jacoby in the White House, and Rice, and Powell… etc. etc.
This may be her plan
https://www.washingtonpost.com/powerpost/pelosi-outlines-a-path-to-victory-for-house-democrats-in-2020–and-guarantees-it/2019/04/05/dc7f1ca4-575f-11e9-8ef3-fbd41a2ce4d5_story.html?utm_term=.e7459a9da222
I didn’t read the entire puff piece because Nancy is so dishonest, but I certainly didn’t see a plan. What did you see in that gawd awful article?
Welcome Alan. With Biden having a creepy run so far, I think Sundance is right in saying the Club is re-thinking rolling him out. This Dem circus will be entertaining that’s for sure.
I agree fraud is a concern. The Dems took every seats in question in ’18 and they don’t care who knows. In the liberal world fraud is an acceptable way of conducting business.
The 2020 democrat primary race is going to be the most entertaining political fuster cluck in US history.
Any relation to Paul Ryan? I have a sneaky suspicion about this one…call it spidery senses
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
My own view is that the democrat party is being used as a lunatic asylum and dumping ground by a superior civilization, to get rid of the most undesirable and unfit. I can’t prove it, but no one can disprove it either and the circumstantial evidence is overwhelming.
– Christopher Hitchens
I don’t know, AOC is winning the “popularity” contest by far right now or at least I know she is in my twitter feed. Of course someone would need to explain to her that the rust belt has nothing to do with fashion…🥴
Saw a couple of polls. Her popularity dropped to 25%. I think that was popularity among Dems, but can’t recall. The pollster said she was in freefall.
The DNC establishment’s first and foremost goal will be to find a candidate who can beat Bernie Sanders in the primaries. Bernie is not liked that much in the party’s upper echalons.
it would be funny if this guy didn’t bring in much data at all. 🙂
The “yoga vote” guy?
He started out years ago as a pro-life Democrat, but his understanding of abortion “evolved” and twisted into a perfect 100% NARAL rating. Twisted. Sad.
I honestly still think Michael-Michelle will be the chosen one. The media has quietly been pushing her behind the scenes in magazines, and Barry has been on the trail to keep the profile going. And today he mentioned in a speech “Michelle would leave me if I ever ran for office again”…which of course he wouldn’t have to do if Michelle won the WH. He still thinks he president and wants back in the White House.
I imagine old Bernie the commie will take another payout since he’s currently out front, and will get bumped once Barry’s “wife” is unveiled. Spastic Beto will find something else to run for.
Over Hillbags dead body.
I almost… ALMOST… want to see Michelle Obama be elected First Woman President Of The United States Of America. Almost…
Why? 4 years of Barry from Hawaii wasn’t enough?
Because Hillary. Mortal enemy of Team Obama. And Rightful Heir to the Presidency. Anyway, I don’t literally want it to happen. But it WOULD be hilariously ironic in a I Hate Hillary Clinton sorta way.
There is no support for Hillary, no money, no people. She is and will remain a 2 time looser. See things are good.
I know it seems right, but I just can’t imagine Michelle is “up to it”. She is lazy, snotty and doesn’t take direction very well. She cannot “hide” her emotions and seem stoic. Think every time you see her in a public ceremony she looks snotty. Like when POTUS45 & FLOTUS visited them in the whitehouse and GHWBush funeral. She is sloppy and not good at hiding like demoncraps need to be.
She may be the one, just a bad choice.
Why hasn’t Buttigieg not been added to the list here on CTH?
LikeLike
Mr Big Gulp
Biden said in a dresser the other day he should decide soon. Right after that he said he wants to be “the last one” to enter the race.
Why did the gaffe machine say that?
Maybe the party establishment told him he was to enter the race last and be the chosen one.
I still think it may hard for the “chosen one” to beat Bernie at the end of the day . The socialist feel empowered….this is their election.
*presser (not dresser). Lol.
