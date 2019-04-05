Tucker Carlson and Glenn Greenwald Discuss Mueller Team “Leak” Motives…

Tucker Carlson and Glenn Greenwald discuss leaked reports from inside the Mueller team, and the media’s ridiculous need to cling to orange-man-bad ‘resistance’ at all costs.
Ha! Was just asking on the Nunes thread if Greewald reads here. Glenn, please read here.
Oh my. GREENWALD! Tablet tar.
No obstruction
It takes a reported crime for there to be some investigation to obstruct. Obstructing a mentally constructed witch hunt The left wanted Comey fired by Hillary. Firing Comey didn’t obstruct the deepState
Disagree
Obstruction itself is, in my words, “to impede”.
One can impede an investigation, or anything, into anything.
The question is what is the investigation into.
The question is what is it to “obstruct justice”.
Obstructing and obstructing justice are not the same.
If you understand this you will understand the perversion of language, concepts, and understanding is almost full circle.
This elides the fact there was and is no known impediment.
But, towards a closure, the question(s) posed are off target, imo. Not in the semantic sense, but in the understanding of the meaning behind the words flung and the actual landscape which they betray.
It was always only ever an attempt at obstruction charges. The hiring of Dreeden was the tell. He argued a famous supreme court case where he lost a split decision with his novel legal theory of obstruction of justice without intent. No doubt that’s what they had in mind for President Trump. Until Barr. I’m not giving Barr a 2 thumbs up just yet, but so far he seems to have seriously disrupted their plans.
No doubt you are more legally informed than I am, and likely correct.
(I added more below before yours but it’s very appropriate what you say.)
This has nothing to do with “legality” or “justice” as you know them to mean any more.
It is literally how they perceive the system currently operates, what it means, what they can get away with. And they are by and large correct.
You might say well no we have judges for that and the people will know, and the (alt) free press and …
I ask which judges ?
Which people ?
Which press ?
Which servants ?
…
Your and my concepts of these things are in flux. This is not something one can easily re-constitute; and definitions of words, from any time or dictionary, certainly will not do it.
I’ll complete this thought. Pardon the indulgence.
If an entity that is aware of the concept of justice (think what is the concept of justice) is single or even narrow minded in scope, then “justice” is “will”.
There are a few lines missing but this is basically a proof of the tautology (meaning, at root level this says nothing).
To thwart is to impede.
To thwart will is to obstruct will.
…
Etc and so on.
Just do the substitution like algebra.
It’s no deeper.
I’m not saying this is a key component of the Grand Plan. I’m just saying this is why it is swallowed so easily with no gag whatsoever by so many.
Tl;dr:
If you appeal to them with words they own,
Y o u
W i l l
L o s e
.
(And you aren’t trying to appeal to your own side… are you?
Logical conclusion: again, pardon this break of …: tl;dr version; tempos effing fugit
Take ownership
Or
Use different words
You say… but they are written in law, how can we choose different ones ? … I say “gee, ikr, maybe one should take better care of important words even if they are used as a binary (SJ)… do you see how behind the game this is ? Can you copish this (tactic)?)
He came across as credible.. Interesting to hear from the left, and actually believe what they are saying,,, wr to journalism.. They had a good back and forth, Tucker usually ends up in an argument with his guests from the left.
Glenn is pretty aquare here. He sees the light.
HAHAHAHA! Found the glasses. Square!
Greenwald is very good. He is against the wrongdoing and the wrongdoers. He’s a left leaner but now that he’s written against the hoax, as he says, the US media hates him. He may see the light of day now.
I suspect Matt Taibbi is getting a taste of the same treatment. He’s had a few articles lately that express similar ideas to Greenwald’s here.
Now 1,000 libtards on Twitter will castigate Greenwald for appearing on Fox with Carlson – “proof” that he is a Russian agent.
There can be a decent Left–It’s not very big but it does exist. Chris Hitchens another example.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My own view is that the democrat party is being used as a lunatic asylum and dumping ground by a superior civilization, to get rid of the most undesirable and unfit. I can’t prove it, but no one can disprove it either and the circumstantial evidence is overwhelming.
And it has only gotten worse, far worse, since the late, great Christopher Hitchens said that several years ago now.
I was lucky enough to meet Chris H. on several occasions. He was completely the nicest in addition to everything else. Really down to earth. RIP. I also met Tucker C. at an event in the ’90s and he was great.
Have you ever read “The Rage Against God” by his brother Peter Hitchens? Fascinating book that explains many things about both of them. I miss having people on the Left with whom one could have a serious conversation, with both sides actually trying to understand the other’s point of view!
I don’t always agree with G Greenwald, but I will say, he does follow the facts. It must be very disappointing to see all your colleagues, and perhaps people you have previously respected, completely lose all credibility in what they are supposed to do: provide the facts and information for the American public.
The surest way to corrupt a youth (or “Journalist”) is to instruct him to hold in higher esteem those who think alike than those who think differently.
– Nietzsche
Political Correctness, aka Hive mentality, is the greatest force for stupidity, corruption, and fake news on the planet.
Saw that live. Love Tucker these days. I only watch him and Maria B anyone.
And of course if the FBI was not a co-conspirator in the collusion hoax ,they could have stopped the investigation at that point because it was the entire scope ,instead they went for obstruction because POTUS had dared to fire one of their own.
I see things a little differently.
The cool courage it took for Trump to see Comey for what he is and simply
fire him despite the threat that the FBI and its allies in the media and deep state would
try to destroy him, is impressive.
This is cold courage and realism of a type we seldom see, anywhere.
Most people would bend.
They have tried to put Trump’s children in jail.
They have casually destroyed the lives of people who had modest
connections to him in order to get at him,
The hatred that surfaces when the schemes of people like Brennen
are thwarted, show that there is monstrous evil embedded in our security institutions
and basically we are all at risk.
This can’t be litigated in court. There’s no legal basis.
It’s dust and smoke of the DS’s making being blown into the air to make people think there’s a fire of Trumpian origin…and to piss people off with generally dirty air. If/when enough people get right with the DS theme–including senators–then the final chapter begins. Objective is political trial of Trump in the senate with enough plebeian backing of the “get him!” variety that they will feel safe voting to remove him from office.
