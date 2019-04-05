Tone Deaf – Creepy Joe Jokes about Touching Children During Union Speech…

Former Vice-President Joe Biden isn’t just creepy with his inappropriate mannerisms, he’s also tone-deaf about it. During a speech today at a construction workers conference, Biden brings kids on stage and then makes jokes about touching them…. this guy is creepy.

Everything about this is stunningly wrong. Making a joke about touching a child, while the children are hoisted on stage as props for political benefit is jaw-droppingly tone deaf, and quite frankly, sick, to anyone with common sense watching this display.

Judging from the various comments left on social media platforms, it is not just critics from one side of the political continuum noticing this… everyone is noticing it. This “creepy Joe” disposition is not a position Biden can recover from; especially if this is the manner in which he attempts to diffuse it. Today’s ridiculous attempt at humor, with children as props therein, is just exponentially nuts.

As of this moment, and unless something rather drastic happens to change the direction, Joe Biden is definitely running for the office of President. However, that said, the Club is not stupid…. they too are watching this attempted pre-rollout.

Despite all of the traditional Club rules that align with supporting the former VP, there is a strong possibility Club leadership member will not be able to accept this behavior. They may be attempting to wedge Biden into position with a blue-collar lane, but if today is the precursor of what can be expected, there’s no way he will hold support from any coalition.

Yes, the Club is inherently ideological; but they are also not blind to antics that ultimately work against their interests. This is very interesting…

