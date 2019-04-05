Tone Deaf – Creepy Joe Jokes about Touching Children During Union Speech…

Former Vice-President Joe Biden isn’t just creepy with his inappropriate mannerisms, he’s also tone-deaf about it. During a speech today at a construction workers conference, Biden brings kids on stage and then makes jokes about touching them…. this guy is creepy.
Everything about this is stunningly wrong. Making a joke about touching a child, while the children are hoisted on stage as props for political benefit is jaw-droppingly tone deaf, and quite frankly, sick, to anyone with common sense watching this display.
.
Judging from the various comments left on social media platforms, it is not just critics from one side of the political continuum noticing this… everyone is noticing it. This “creepy Joe” disposition is not a position Biden can recover from; especially if this is the manner in which he attempts to diffuse it. Today’s ridiculous attempt at humor, with children as props therein, is just exponentially nuts.
As of this moment, and unless something rather drastic happens to change the direction, Joe Biden is definitely running for the office of President. However, that said, the Club is not stupid…. they too are watching this attempted pre-rollout.
Despite all of the traditional Club rules that align with supporting the former VP, there is a strong possibility Club leadership member will not be able to accept this behavior. They may be attempting to wedge Biden into position with a blue-collar lane, but if today is the precursor of what can be expected, there’s no way he will hold support from any coalition.
Yes, the Club is inherently ideological; but they are also not blind to antics that ultimately work against their interests. This is very interesting…
Well whuddya expect from the imbecilic doofus?!
His watched his former puppet-master, the Crimson Kenyan, head directly off to the 1st tee moments after his informal presser to make some really tough statement about ISIS cutting off the head of an American citizen!
Progressivism is a Mental Disorder!
Biden: How hard can it be to be president? I’ve been in Washington for thirty years and haven’t accomplished anything! What’s another four?
He was the ‘Chosen One’. And they have no other decent candidates except for Bloomberg. But Bloomberg is happy with the life he’s living and he is 77 years old. Biden is also 77 years-old (loads of cosmetic surgery).
Maybe Biden’s ticket would be Biden/Michelle Obama. In other words, Barry’s third term. I’m just thinking out of the box, one never knows.
Buttigieg/AOC would be a formidable ticket.
Dumb and Dumber 2020
It’s very difficult to find any basic info on the guy, except education.
No net worth available. He doesn’t seem to have any economic expertise.
I had to search and search for his height/weight. I finally found one link that states he is 5.75′ feet tall, weight unavailable.
Media is making him out as an opponent. But put Trump and Buttigieg side-by-side in a debate, and the rest is optics.
Sorry, Buttigieg is no opponent. And I don’t care about his sexual orientation. It’s all about ‘optics’. People want a strong leader.
And you think all that info “sealed” up was just my accident – as in Chicago last week?????
ALL three should be on
the LOCKED UP TICKET.
Marygrace- LOVE IT^^^^^^^^
Creepy Gropin’ Joe. The whole Dim Party is creepy.
Ole Uncle Joe has ALWAYS been a bit creepy. He’s also prone to major gaffes. Now that he’s on on his own, these proclivities are coming to the forefront. This is particularly difficult for him to overcome because the uber leftist wing of his own party doesn’t want him around to run for office.
There’s a new and powerful wing of the Democratic party that doesn’t see Uncle Joe as nearly enough of a Socialist for their tastes. Poor ole Uncle Joe just keeps stepping in it and gets criticism from both sides. He’s now in the Democrat dog house with the Clintons. “there’s more to come”….
Curt, Biden’s handlers are using this as nothing more than a distraction. Everyone is fully aware of his long groping history of women/children and inserting his foot in his mouth. They don’t want more questions to arise concerning his recent “business” visit with his son to China. It is my understanding the son is not a very bright bulb and lacks in business acumen. This trip was beneficial for Joe, his son will just be the public face.
Ol’ Groping Joe is as Crooked as a Dog’s Hind Leg.
Evidently all his sons are just as Crooked but they might have inherited a brain cell or two from somewhere.
As crooked as HILLARY’S hind leg…
Biden is the Democrats’ Chosen One.
The groping controversy was orchestrated by the Democrats—not to sink Biden—but to INOCULATE him.
There is method to Biden’s madness. The controversy—and Biden’s tasteless jokes about fondling children—are part of the process of NORMALIZING it.
“The controversy—and Biden’s tasteless jokes about fondling children—are part of the process of NORMALIZING it.”
Unfortunately, there is a lot of truth to that. Look at the sodomite “marriage” issue, etc.
Slippery slope, camel’s nose under the tent, etc.
Just look what is said on prime time television now, compared to 30 or 40 years ago.
E-gads, but I believe you’re right. The leftists are sick, no boundaries (Barbara Streisand’s comment about Michael Jackson’s victims comes to mind) It’s a whole different world now.
Same old world – they’re just bolder now – and that encourages more latent psychopaths to act out imo……..
If Biden IS the chosen one, this will be great! Now I know how the dems felt when we ran Romney and McCain!
Joe just finished himself spectacularly. up there with Fauxahontas’ tomahawk to left hoof. Beta’s next.
Bernie’s spoiling for a fight with the saner (relatively speaking) side of the party…
Popcorn is a must…
Biden’s not finished. Just like Northam, Fairfax, and Herring aren’t finished.
The rule for Democrata is, if they survive the firestorm, they are inoculated against it.
Timing is everything. As long as there isn’t an election for a certain amount of time—what used to be a year, then 6 months, and now about 6 weeks—the media will brand it a settled issue, and the politician will survive. They just need to wait out the calls to resign or drop out.
As for the rest of the Democrats running, may one or two are actually serious candidates. The rest are running to increase their visibility so they can get more guest spots on cable news and move up on the Democrat totem pole.
Harris and Booker want into Senate Democrat leadership.
Buttigieg wants to run for Senate or governor of Indiana.
The latest entry, Tim Ryan, wants to push Pelosi aside and become Speaker of The House.
See how that works?
Murphy’s Law of Holes – When in one, first stop digging.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“And, although Uncle Joe’s ticket was still showing that he is the Anointed Passenger, in reality, little did he know”:
Funny, most of the people on the tubes that I have seen said Biden had a good day. They saw nothing wrong, but then again, they all seem to feel sorry for him.
Who was that?
The pedophile channels?
Didn’t Biden say “I wish I could take Trump behind the gym and sniff his hair?”
Wow. He got really old, really fast. Not a lot of strength in his voice and seems like onset of dementia as well. One generation passes away….
I thought the same thing. He won’t survive the gauntlet that Trump will put him through.
If it was live then the Evil-Stream Press couldn’t photoshop him into something 50 years younger, as they do with Warren, Hillary, and Barry 0…..
Creepy? Well, yes.
Tone deaf? Yes.
Demented, filthy, disgusting, sick, delusional? Without question.
Washington as Hollywood. (Odd saying this as Reagan sprang from Hollywood, and Trump is best known for his successful reality show.) Biden thinks he can pull a Paul Reuben in character as PeeWee Herman at MTV Music Video awards, “Heard any good jokes lately?” To standing ovation.
Methinks God put Some in the very Belly of the Beast
for good reasons……….
Creepy perv…and it’s not about hugging, invading personal space…well it is, and if that was tube extent of it, he might survive this, but it’s the fondling of little girls that is NOT ok. And the fact that he used a boy as his prop today means he knows full well what he’s doing with little girls.
The first thing I thought of was that iconic photo of Saddam Hussein with that kid on his knee, scared to death.
Creepy perv…and it’s not about hugging, invading personal space…well it is, and if that was tube extent of it, he might survive this, but it’s the fondling of little girls that is NOT ok. And the fact that he used a boy as his prop today means he knows full well what he’s doing with little girls.
Every word of that was scripted.
77 years old man he’s brain is too old also,
Well he isn’t any creepier now than when he was vice president.
Democrats just finally noticed?
Not sure about Low I Q ever having any kind of an image other than stupid. The job is Michael’s! He too may have a problem, however. Judicial Watch went after the Obamas’ favorite ambassador, Victoria Nuland, today and it represents a serious problem for no less than 24 top level sewer rats.
When the LBGT thing started who would have thought so shortly after that same sex marriage would be accepted by main stream denominations. Talked about like being a homosexual is not a mental disorder as per medical journals but a few decades ago.
Now QIP are being added.
Q is questioning
I is incest
P is pedaphilia
He did not make any blunders, he is advancing an agenda.
Absolutely!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
When he didn’t take the opportunity to apologize for his previous actions it proved he doesn’t feel he was in the wrong, even though countless people have pointed this out to him for years. He’s not wrong. He cannot be wrong. He will not be able to take advice from others. He’s unfit to lead.
What Biden does is akin to Rape.
Rape is not about sex, the experts state. They say it is all about power.
That is what old Biden is doing – de-powering his victims with a “power” move.
For the last couple of days, we have been bombarded with numerous video montages of Joe Pedo Biden groping, fondling and sniffing women and little girls.
Just try to imagine for one second if they had a picture of Brett Kavanaugh doing something like that.
Furthermore- in most instances the parents were RIGHT THERE and allowed it to happen.
Talk about DEFINING DEVIANCY DOWN.
I’m sorry. I started to watch this fool, and he says “we gotta win; if we don’t, they [pointing at the kiddo’s] …”, insinuating great disaster for their world if the commies don’t take control.
Who is the lower form of life here, ol’ lunchbucket joe, or the hapless sheep that crowd the feeding trough to swill the tired old “for the workingman” bromides. (How will those “for the workingman” lines work after the day/night, black/white difference between sotero’s eight years and POTUS’ two years+ ?
I won’t even characterize the parents who would allow their children to be political props for this snake.
The parents were probably paid to bring their children.
Don’t you wish someone had shouted:
“Which of those children have been sex-trafficked Joe!?”
So at the end of the Fox clip the two reporters established that Biden was quite “comfortable” with the impromptu “gaggle” similar to PDJT. However the Reuters reporter noted that President Trump had made it into an “art form”, always in front of the running helicopter. Top that, Joe.
Creepy old Joe is “at ease” in front of the reporters with their cameras and microphones because he is apparently clueless about how poorly he is perceived by so many millions of decent people.
You take a liability…..you face it head on to turn it around……..then you BURN IT DOWN
THE
NEXT
F-IN
DAY?????
Hey Uncle Joe?
NOWWWWWWW you are done.
