President Trump Arrives in California for Border Review (livestream)….

President Donald Trump arrives in California today for a visit to the U.S-Mexico border region where he will review recently completed border wall construction.
11:40AM PDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at Naval Air Facility El Centro
11:50AM PDT THE PRESIDENT departs El Centro, CA, en route to Calexico, CA
12:10PM PDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at U.S. Border Patrol Calexico Station
12:15PM PDT THE PRESIDENT participates in a roundtable on immigration and border security, Calexico, CA
1:00PM PDT THE PRESIDENT departs U.S. Border Patrol Calexico Station en route to the New Border Wall, Calexico, CA
1:10PM PDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at the New Border Wall, Calexico, CA
1:15PM PDT THE PRESIDENT visits the New Border Wall, Calexico, CA
1:50PM PDT THE PRESIDENT departs Calexico, CA, en route to El Centro, CA
2:15PM PDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at Naval Air Facility El Centro, El Centro, CA
2:25PM PDT THE PRESIDENT departs El Centro, CA, en route to Los Angeles, CA
3:15PM PDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at Los Angeles International Airport, Los Angeles, CA
3:25PM PDT THE PRESIDENT departs Los Angeles International Airport en route to the Santa Monica Airport Landing Zone, Santa Monica, CA
3:35PM PDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at Santa Monica Airport Landing Zone, Santa Monica, CA
3:45PM PDT THE PRESIDENT departs Santa Monica Airport Landing Zone en route to a private residence, Santa Monica, CA
4:00PM PDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at a private residence, Beverly Hills, CA
4:45PM PDT THE PRESIDENT participates in a round-table with supporters, Beverly Hills, CA
5:45PM PDT THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks at a joint fundraising dinner, Beverly Hills, CA
6:20PM PDT THE PRESIDENT departs the private residence en route to Santa Monica Airport Landing Zone, Beverly Hills, CA
6:35PM PDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at Santa Monica Airport Landing Zone, Santa Monica, CA
9:10PM PDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at Los Angeles International Airport, Los Angeles, CA
9:20PM PDT THE PRESIDENT departs Los Angeles, CA, en route to Las Vegas, NV
10:25PM THE PRESIDENT arrives at McCarran International Airport, Las Vegas, NV
10:35PM THE PRESIDENT departs McCarran International Airport en route to the RON
10:50PM THE PRESIDENT arrives at the RON, Las Vegas, NV
God be with you, Mr. President! God be with you.
Trump should register his signature. It is iconic and can be recognized from 20 feet away. Just saying, and it would drive the dems crazy!
I hear you can see Trump’s signature from space. 🙂
I want to see pictures of the wall. Someone should be down there giving us weekly reports on how the wall is going. Need to give his supporters some red meat to keep them satisfied.
God please keep President Trump safe!
On hell of an itinerary.
Hope he brought Nasty Pelosi a new bib to stop her drool from ruining her exquisite clothing.
This is, as usual, all show and no action. 2.5 years and a couple billion available and not one mile of border wall built. Not on executive order stopping catch and release nor toughening the E-Verify system! The highest amount of illegal aliens pouring across the border in 13 years. We are on track for 1.5 million in 2019. TALK,TALK, Pose for the camera and No action.
