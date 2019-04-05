President Trump Arrives in California for Border Review (livestream)….

President Donald Trump arrives in California today for a visit to the U.S-Mexico border region where he will review recently completed border wall construction.

11:40AM PDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at Naval Air Facility El Centro

11:50AM PDT THE PRESIDENT departs El Centro, CA, en route to Calexico, CA

12:10PM PDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at U.S. Border Patrol Calexico Station

12:15PM PDT THE PRESIDENT participates in a roundtable on immigration and border security, Calexico, CA

1:00PM PDT THE PRESIDENT departs U.S. Border Patrol Calexico Station en route to the New Border Wall, Calexico, CA

1:10PM PDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at the New Border Wall, Calexico, CA

1:15PM PDT THE PRESIDENT visits the New Border Wall, Calexico, CA

1:50PM PDT THE PRESIDENT departs Calexico, CA, en route to El Centro, CA

2:15PM PDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at Naval Air Facility El Centro, El Centro, CA

2:25PM PDT THE PRESIDENT departs El Centro, CA, en route to Los Angeles, CA

3:15PM PDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at Los Angeles International Airport, Los Angeles, CA

3:25PM PDT THE PRESIDENT departs Los Angeles International Airport en route to the Santa Monica Airport Landing Zone, Santa Monica, CA

3:35PM PDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at Santa Monica Airport Landing Zone, Santa Monica, CA

3:45PM PDT THE PRESIDENT departs Santa Monica Airport Landing Zone en route to a private residence, Santa Monica, CA

4:00PM PDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at a private residence, Beverly Hills, CA

4:45PM PDT THE PRESIDENT participates in a round-table with supporters, Beverly Hills, CA

5:45PM PDT THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks at a joint fundraising dinner, Beverly Hills, CA

6:20PM PDT THE PRESIDENT departs the private residence en route to Santa Monica Airport Landing Zone, Beverly Hills, CA

6:35PM PDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at Santa Monica Airport Landing Zone, Santa Monica, CA

9:10PM PDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at Los Angeles International Airport, Los Angeles, CA

9:20PM PDT THE PRESIDENT departs Los Angeles, CA, en route to Las Vegas, NV

10:25PM THE PRESIDENT arrives at McCarran International Airport, Las Vegas, NV

10:35PM THE PRESIDENT departs McCarran International Airport en route to the RON

10:50PM THE PRESIDENT arrives at the RON, Las Vegas, NV

