Tuesday April 2nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
A2 says: April 1, 2019 at 4:59 am
I really hate these crazies who photoshop, lie, all disinfo. America is not that far gone. It is just common sense. Ignore the internet numpties.
Humpty Numpty
Humpty Numpty sat at his desk
In his white tighties (Ewww, grotesque!),
Displaying his ignorance to all,
At his private wailing wall.
He likes to use his Photoshop,
Not for truth, but to show what’s not.
He uses his posts to spread his lies;
Just another troll, but in disguise.
He’ll lead you down a path, astray,
And claim we’re losing every day.
All he sees is a dull, gray morn,
Never looking at Trump’s new dawn.
The best advice is to scroll on by,
And never read his mournful cries.
Don’t consider his doubts and fears,
But live your days in hope and cheer.
Our lives are set by how we think:
Gloom and doom, depression and drink,
Or hope and joy every day . . .
It’s up to us. We choose our way.
For me, I choose the way of hope,
And of good cheer, never to mope.
Life’s too precious to waste our days
Lost in life’s confusing maze.
God didn’t give us spirits of fear,
But strength and love and thinking clear.
So let’s set our thoughts on things above,
And live lives of faith, hope and love.
Blessings to all from Beijing, China. May The Lord watch over us all.
And to you too. 🙂
I Love this. I find myself needing to listen several times a week.
Liar, Liar, Pants On Fire
As far as we know, the well-known expression found in our title wasn’t around in Bible days. But it certainly would have been an apt description of the inhabitants of Crete, where Paul had left Titus to minister (Tit. 1:5). Even one of their favorite sons had to admit this was true!
“One of themselves, even a prophet of their own, said, the Cretians are always liars…” (Titus 1:12).
But before we talk about this prophet’s assessment of his countrymen, I want to point out that Paul’s words here prove that there is nothing wrong with quoting unsaved men if what they say is true—and what this unbeliever said was true, as Paul hastened to add (v. 13). I say this because sometimes we here at Berean Bible Society are taken to task if we quote a non-dispensational pastor or teacher in our Two Minutes devotionals, or in our Berean Searchlight magazine. We know that the Apostle Paul would not have had a problem with this, however, for he quoted an unsaved man—and not just once (cf. Acts 17:28).
Now the reason Paul quoted this Cretian is that he had just finished warning Titus about “vain talkers…of the circumcision…who subvert whole houses, teaching things which they ought not” (Tit. 1:10,11). Since the Jews of the circumcision loved the Law of Moses, these “vain talkers” were probably teaching the Law, just like the men who had “turned aside unto vain jangling; desiring to be teachers of the law” (I Tim. 1:6,7). And they were probably saying something like, “The Cretians are always liars, and everybody knows that the only way to deal with a liar is by putting him under the Law that forbids lying (Lev.19:11).”
But the members of the Body of Christ found in the churches of Crete weren’t under the law, they were under grace (Rom. 6:15). To put them under the Law would be to put them under the curse of the law (Gal. 3:10), something that would subvert their very souls (Acts 15:24). Yet the vain talkers of the circumcision in Crete had been so active in this that Paul said that they had subervted “whole houses” (Tit. 1:11).
But you don’t have to put a sinner under the curse of the Law to help him overcome lying! Grace teaches us to reject lying, and all other forms of ungodliness (Tit. 2:11,12). The apostle of grace said that we should be “putting away lying” (Eph. 4:25). And when he added, “for we are members one of another” (Eph. 4:25), he was providing us with tremendous incentive not to lie. I mean, think it through. If we are “members one of another,” and we lie to one another, we’re actually lying to ourselves. And bad things happen when a body lies to itself.
When you are in pain, there are drugs you can take that will make your body lie to your brain about the pain you are feeling. But those lies can cause the body a lot of damage when the warning signal of pain is silenced. There are also drugs that will make a body lie to itself about being tired, but those drugs can also damage your health. There are still other drugs that will make your stomach lie to your brain about being hungry. But some of those drugs are so dangerous that they had to be taken off the market.
The point is, when you lie to another member of the Body of Christ, you can do a lot of damage to that Body as well. How much hurt could be avoided in the local church if every one of us were to heed Paul’s admonition to “speak every man truth with his neighbour” (Eph. 4:25). And with powerful incentive like knowing that we are members one of another, there’s no need to put a sinner under the curse of the Law to get him to stop lying.
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/liar-liar-pants-on-fire/
Titus 1:5 For this cause left I thee in Crete, that thou shouldest set in order the things that are wanting, and ordain elders in every city, as I had appointed thee:
Titus 1:12 One of themselves, even a prophet of their own, said, The Cretians are alway liars, evil beasts, slow bellies.
Titus 1:13 This witness is true. Wherefore rebuke them sharply, that they may be sound in the faith;
Acts 17:28 For in him we live, and move, and have our being; as certain also of your own poets have said, For we are also his offspring.
Titus 1:10 For there are many unruly and vain talkers and deceivers, specially they of the circumcision:
11 Whose mouths must be stopped, who subvert whole houses, teaching things which they ought not, for filthy lucre’s sake.
1 Timothy 1:6 From which some having swerved have turned aside unto vain jangling;
7 Desiring to be teachers of the law; understanding neither what they say, nor whereof they affirm.
Leviticus 19:11 Ye shall not steal, neither deal falsely, neither lie one to another.
Romans 6:15 What then? shall we sin, because we are not under the law, but under grace? God forbid.
Galatians 3:10 For as many as are of the works of the law are under the curse: for it is written, Cursed is every one that continueth not in all things which are written in the book of the law to do them.
Acts 15:24 Forasmuch as we have heard, that certain which went out from us have troubled you with words, subverting your souls, saying, Ye must be circumcised, and keep the law: to whom we gave no such commandment:
Titus 2:11 For the grace of God that bringeth salvation hath appeared to all men,
12 Teaching us that, denying ungodliness and worldly lusts, we should live soberly, righteously, and godly, in this present world;
Ephesians 4:25 Wherefore putting away lying, speak every man truth with his neighbour: for we are members one of another.
That’s where the high taxes in New York are going…… bureaucrat salaries.
She’s a Hollyork celeb, not a Nobel Laureate. She’s either off the leash or hired the Hookah Smoking Caterpillar to do her tweets.
Ohio Jew-hating Muslim Dr. Lara Kollab who was fired for deadly threats against Jews given residency in California
By Pamela Geller – on April 1, 2019
https://gellerreport.com/2019/04/kern-hires-genocidal-muslim-dr-death2jews.html/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter
Kern Medical has withdrawn it’s offer to Mengele-inspired Dr. Lara Kollab. They said she lied – shocka. When I called the hospital they were distanced themselves from ever having hired Kollab.
Nipsey Hussle candle light vigil turned violent tonight.
https://www.wusa9.com/article/news/nation-world/several-hurt-at-nipsey-hussle-vigil-after-possible-attack/65-8a05b708-b561-4347-b4f1-00ba8d233d0b
Oh, my.
Here is HeadsUp for legislation in the state of Georgia
and a long list from Alyssa Milano (4 some reason she has alot of irons in the political fires-dem activist) against the ban on abortion issue:
Wow! I even recognize a few of those names.
https://www.11alive.com/video/news/health/is-the-heartbeat-abortion-bill-bad-for-business-in-georgia/85-9f958dc1-0430-47dc-8e88-397da810a580?jwsource=cl
Here’s the legislation-has passed House and Senate, and now waiting for Governor’s signature (who supports it atm)
Outlaws abortion once a doctor can detect a heartbeat in the womb, which would effectively ban the procedure in Georgia.
Yet another whisleblower in the White House, this time saying that Congress must investigate President Trump’s overturned 25 security clearance denials for his appointees. Of course the irony of her, a cleared employee, divulging inside information to the press without WH approval escapes her.
The security clearances of WH appointees in handled by the Executive Office of the President Office of Security (EOP)…operant words ‘Executive Office’…NOT Congressional. The office is staffed with apolitical staff of career civil servants an d its job is to process those pesky appointee security clearances. The EOP forwards the clearance package to a special unit of the FBI that only deals with background investigations for WH appointees (starting to smell something?) which, after they finish the investigation, writes a report and sends it back to the EOP. Based on the Bureau’s narrative the EOP grants, denies or can ask for more information on/from the investigatee.
There are rumors in the air about the unusual amount of time he apolitical EOP has been taking to process WH appointee clearances, not just at the Top Secret but the ‘Everyone’s Got One’ Secret level too. Seems that Trump’s folks’ packages are ripening somewhere in the EOP like fine cheese, slowing down his Administration’s operations. They must be really, really bad boys and girls. One wonders if those investigative reports by the special (and apolitical) FBI office might be a bit…subjective too? In any event it’s taking an unusually long time for any package with ‘Trump’s White House’ on it to get processed.
Onward to the most important part! It’s an Executive function and there’s no law saying the POTUS can not grant temporary access indefinitely or even overturn a decision by the EOP. It’s his power as the Executive. If the WH asks for any negative information from the EOP that the Bureau turned up and there is none…or the POTUS believes the information doesn’t warrant denial to the information he can bloody well grant full access…it’s his information and it’s a Executive power and it’s his information. Back in the day it used to take a loooooong time to get a ‘renewal’ of a Top Secret done by the DIS. If the person’s 5 year period on the current TS clearance expired and full adjudication hadn’t been made I’d call DIS to see if any negative information had been developed. If none had I’d recommend to the Commander that the individual be granted a temporary access to whatever s/he needed to do the job and the CO could OK it. Imagine what a President can legally do. There’s also no law saying he can’t overturn an EOP denial – see previous reference to his being President.
Ignored here is the Clinton White House where the number of appointees (and heaven knows who else) were accessing classified information and Bill resisted putting a lot of their packages in for clearances, it was legendary. Then again he was the President and he could grant access. We knew these folks had access without adjudicated clearances but we also knew President Bill could do that.
The Deep State’s trying to bleed the Administration to death with a thousand bureaucratic paper cuts and this latest phony crisis is just one of them.
czar: ” Paperwork” is an old bureaucratic tactic TBS ! Given the manifold obstructionism, recalcitrance, and downright disobedience of so much of the bureaucracy I’m amazed our President has accomplished as much as he has ! The more I think upon it , the more I’m favoring a ” People’s Grand Jury ” convened from the R&F of voters across the nation to sit in judgement of everyone ( outside of Congress, I’d want a separate trial court for them ) at any managerial/policy bureaucratic level .
Kudos to Rep. O-C for publicly failing Civics and Amer. History ! ( And she can’t blame this one on her staff ! ) Per her: the GOP denied FDR another term in 1947 ! But FDR died in office in 1945 ! But WTH ! What’s a few facts when your heart’s in the “right place ” ? OTOH watching this bimbo spinning her way down the bowl is entertaining !
