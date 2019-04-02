Sarah Sanders Impromptu Presser With Combative Press Pool…

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds an impromptu press conference with an argumentative and combative press corps. Topics surround the possibility of closing the U.S-Mexico border to cope with the growing crisis, and the Democrat narrative du jour around security clearances.
.
Additionally, Ms. Sanders held a formal interview earlier today.
.
Sarah is fearless! Love to see our Press Secretary give it right back to jackals…
As I said earlier, give the jackals some red meat then close the zoo cage.
Lie-Stream Media (Yeah, MSM? Where? On Outer Uranus????)
CONFIRMS SHUTTING DOWN THE BORDER IS FANTASTIC!!!!!!!!!
By all their Tantrum Throwing and Screeching like the Witches in Macbeth!!!!!!
snarkybeach, however we do grow a lot of the same products brought in so I don’t see anyone starving due to closing down the poisonous border. I grew up in the MidWest where we only had a few veggies in wintertime like cabbage, etc. and purchased from a huckster, in summer a lot more produce but still no real fruit beyond apples. Many started growing gardens during WWII and we personally have a large garden of our own from which we freeze and can. If CA would stop taking water from the farmers and letting it off into the Pacific Ocean, they have always grown a large number of different fruits and veggies and nuts. Of course today, few actually are buying junk foods and beverages and not as much produce as others think. By the way CA has shipped and calls it The Food Basket of the World, so how that be? In recent years Mexico and other countries starving because they are growing the corn to be used badly in our gas affecting the car motors. So, again why be worried about the border closing because they have and will continue to bring in serious diseases like the return of measles again, scabies, TB, and so many other diseases from the way too many sending their detritus to invade our America, and note they come in clean nice clothes, cellphones, and watches, etc. So not suffering and I can still think many are being paid. Also, we no longer have immunity to these diseases which were common here before, so why are vaccinations being forced on children or adults which can lead to deaf, paralysis, and other physical conditions. Waste or money as do NOT have immunity any more. A good parent does NOT leave their child at any border and why should we be spending billions for detentions, food, clothes, medical care, etc. since they are not citizens here. Need to get what I call the illegal laws permitting this.
IMHO, closing the border would alarm the COC into applying pressure on their bought and paid for congress critters to fix the situation. BTW, I grew up in CA when you could get local avocados in the grocery stores.
Yes, I remember avacados and oranges as far as we could see. All lost to multinationals flooding the market with cheap mexican goods. All those farmers had to sell out and now all you see are homes and strip malls. California was beautiful 50 yrs ago.
Never “mess” with a Real Arkansas Razorback!
Unlike Fake Chicago born and bred Hillary, and Bill whatshisface………
snarky, being a mother I am certain Sarah is accustomed to dealing with petulant/sometimes rude children. Moreover, she has inherited her daddy’s common sense and I know he is, rightfully, very proud of her.
She’s sharp!
StanH, just like a good and real mother to the little ones or in this case to the big kids.
Sanders has proven herself again and again to be Trump’s best hire.
She and Kellyanne Conway are amazing assets to President Trump. They both know how to handle a hostile press corps.
amdupcpregon, never forget that Trump doesn’t like women and runs them down! Baloney, as that is what democrats do daily, and yet women vote for them and even some want to be in political seats for the DNC Party.
She is an amazing woman in many ways – professional accomplishments, as a wife, mother, Christian. And such grace under pressure!
If award shows honored real people of impact, they would honor her.
As always..you Rock, Sarah!
Thank you for doing this dirty job of handling these deceptive actors impersonating as The Media.
Sanders should shower in Lysol after every press conference. I once covered LBJ and nobody in the Press Corps then would socialize with the morons in today’s briefing room.
And these “journalists” wonder why 80% of the population don’t trust them and at least half consider them the enemy of the people. God Bless Sarah and her dad Mike Huckabee who was an early adopter of the Trump Philosophy . . . America First!
TRUMP 2020
Trump/Huckabee 2020 !!! … Huckabee/??? 2024 !!!
If ObamaCare is so great, why don’t all the CongressCritters have it?
OH RIGHT! They gave themselves an illegal pass on it. In essence a salary increase without approval, AND then lied about being small businesses to tap into business plans on the DC Exchange. ALL ILLEGAL. END IT!
#PutCongressOnObamaCare
Right. If Obamacare is so great then 1) why are so many people still uninsured and 2) why are so many states pushing Medicare expansion to cover more people????
lucker2, medicare for all is again a state taking you over, and not all can even afford some parts of them medicare. Note that CA gov. Newsom wants medicare free to all illegals. Well, as nephew to Pelosi, he has big bucks so why doesn’t he suggest he pays for all them getting medicare? This report is long but well worth reading and sharing and came out in March 2019: Medicare isn’t free.
“For the Medicare program to be viable in the future we’re going to need to think about ways to provide additional support for people at the lower end of the income scale. Medicare does not for the most part do that now.”
“We’ve got to provide some relief for people at the lower end of the income scale. Otherwise, what we’ll be doing is driving more and more seniors into poverty, which is the situation we were in before Medicare was enacted. And I don’t think we should be going backward on the progress that we’ve made over the last 50 years.”
Those comments came from Professor Gerald Kominski, Director of the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research, talking about the out of pocket costs for a senior on Medicare. The situation is far worse than most people think.
To many Americans the Medicare program provides government health care for free. Indeed, this perception fuels the frequent left wing talking point about replacing the language of “single payer” with “Medicare for all.” And, while this may or may not be sound policy, it is not our current reality. For people on it, Medicare can actually be very expensive.
In January the Kaiser Family Foundation released a study on the out of pocket expenses that seniors on Medicare face. The findings were daunting.
According to Kaiser’s data, in 2013, Medicare enrollees spent approximately 41% of a Social Security income on out of pocket health care expenses. Foundation researchers expect that number to rise past 50% by 2030, at which point health care expenses will consume most of a Social Security retiree’s assets.
Medicare out of pocket costs vary. Parts A, B, D and C can require an enrollee to pay either premiums, deductibles or both, depending on their specific plan. Further, the program rarely pays for long term, which many seniors come to rely on as they grow older.
This latter issue alone often pushes retirees into poverty, as they exhaust their savings paying for needed services care such as nursing home stays or in home health care aids.
Medicaid does provide supplemental coverage for seniors who can show sufficient need, but to reach that point a patient has to have spent all of their money and sold off any major assets. They have to have almost nothing left.
Many seniors receive Medicaid coverage, including more than two out of every five receiving long term care.
“They are not necessarily intended to work together because they target different populations,” said Kominski. “Having said that, about 10 percent of Medicare beneficiaries qualify for Medicaid because their income is low enough.”
“But you have to become medically impoverished. You have to pass what’s known as the asset test, and you have to spend all of your saving. If you’re single or widowed, you have to sell your homeY So they started off as middle class with savings and a home, but all of that money’s gone and now they qualify for Medicaid.”
Millions of Americans depend on Social Security to secure their retirements. According to the Social Security Administration, 23% of married couples and 43% of unmarried persons depend on it for all or almost all of their income. Yet this problem goes far beyond Social Security reliant seniors. Kaiser found that costs have become a major financial reality for all retirees, with more than half of those surveyed spending at least 14% of their total income on health care costs. Nationwide, the average plan enrollee spends almost $11,000 per year on health care.
And while for many seniors these costs may not present a problem, they are not the population that the Medicare statute was written for. This program exists to help seniors who could not otherwise afford care, the ones who either cannot find or cannot afford the private insurance that their wealthier counterparts often rely on. For these people, the program’s out of pocket costs have become an increasing burden on a relatively small amount of disposable income.
“There is tremendous disparity among seniors in their ability to pay for additional medical expenses above and beyond what’s already covered by Medicare,” Kominski said. “Half of Medicare beneficiaries have incomes below $26,000Y but five percent have incomes above 100,000. So it really depends on where you are on that income scale.”
“With 50 percent of seniors below $26,000 of annual income, medical expenses can take a pretty big bite out of that.”
The problem is compounded, he said, by the degree to which many Americans have struggled to save for retirement. One in five seniors, Kominski said, has less than $15,000 in the bank. One in 12 has no savings at all.
Medicare covers approximately 59 million people nationwide. They’re spending a lot more than most Americans realize.
Thank you, SD, to allow this information.
Carrie2, you have cited exactly why I don’t have Medicare coverage (expensive) and ultimately use the VA for my healthcare. When you live on a fixed income and no longer work, there aren’t many options available for seniors.
I guess they removed the cameras from the Acosta show WH press conferences since I have not seen on in months.
Sarah is amazing and I am grateful for her being out there in front. She has great Courage and Stamina she has shown that when something hurts she shows real emotion and love for this President and his family.
In 13 years she could be President! Her best job yet! Give the jackals some red meat and then close the zoo cage.
Wow!
Her impromptu presser was delivered with a double-barrel BAZINGA!!
When I glanced at the headline, my brain registered it as “impromptu presser with combative cess pool”
I think Sarah Sanders understand better than anyone that the WH press corpse is stocked with Democrat operatives and as a consequence, the dynamic between she and them is that of opposing political parties. There isn’t any reason to give them the ordinary respect a journalist might inherit just by being part of a news corporation.
I wonder what the press would do if Trump entertained a reversal which agrees with Democrat party views and agenda. Would they then attack him over the abuses women suffer while trying to cross the border illegally?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Daniel: “Would they then attack him over the abuses women suffer while trying to cross the border illegally?”
Yes. The YSM’s mandate is to attack. The attack doesn’t have to be logical or make one bit of sense so long as the bottom line is “Orange Man Bad.”
Why, yes, they would!
