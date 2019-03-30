March 30th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #800

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
🦅 MAGA—KAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray……..
🌟 “I will praise the Lord according to His righteousness,
And will sing praise to the name of the Lord Most High.” 🌟
— Psalm 7:17
———————-
🙏 Pray:
— for President Trump
— for MAGA Linda McMahon and her new work for President Trump
— for success of 2020 election for President Trump
— for AG Barr to follow our Rules of Law
— all illegal voting be exposed and corrected
— House Bill allowing illegal aliens to vote, to fail in Senate
— stop the flow of invaders
— our American WALL…and for builders’ protection, health, and safe equipments
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea–against invaders
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, border dogs-protection, alertness, health
— Repeal ObamaCare
— for Sundance, AdRem, Menagerie and TCTH crew..they all are amazing in the Treehouse
— Four More Years
—————————————————–
🦅 “We are building the wall, and we are putting the jobs, safety, and security of Americans first!” (Mi Rally 3-28-19)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
God Bless You Grandma !
Praying !
🇺🇸 Thank You to all of our TreeHouse Vets for serving in Vietnam War.
🇺🇸 You all are Real Heroes as compared to “Thumbs Down No-Name”.
🇺🇸 America Honors you all, and that includes Vets of other wars.
Yes , America loves all her Vets !
Thank you for your service !
God Bless You All !
citizen817, I was hospitalized last year in a VA hospital during this anniversary and while lying in my bed someone, can’t remember who, came into my room and, surprisingly, presented me with a lovely VN Veteran lapel pin, pictured at the link (it’s a little over 3/4 of an inch wide). I had served in the Marines Corps from ’70-’72. The outer ring appears to be dark blue in the image but it is black:
https://www.vietnamwar50th.com/lapelpins/
Day 800, baby, and things are still heating up.
…..and 583 more days til 2020 election.
Time either bumps along or speeds.
We are in the midst of making history with President Trump at our side.
For those of you who listen to the Mark Levin radio program, you may have heard the following tune often used as bumper. It’s a great song, and perfectly, appropriately celebratory for this time in our Trumpian reality. “Born to Be Alive” by Patrick Hernandez.
Here’s the full song – feel free to dance! (Don’t get tired of winning – we’re not nearly done!)
Even more fun, if you care to watch, it’s probably the WORST video of all time, ha! 😀
When I was a kid, my sister and I put this record (in album form) on my parents’ stereo system, turned it up, and proceeded to do a music video, recorded by my Dad on a betamax video camera. Memories!
It’s a fantastic song! Levin used it quite a bit after the “no collusion” announcement. Perfect! I’m going to sleep, but hope you nightcrawlers will get the party started. 🙂
I don’t think anyone alive could possibly feel bad after listening to Katrina and the Waves, “Walking On Sunshine”. Prisoners on death row, minutes from the needle, reportedly tap their feet.
And don’t it feel GOOD !
Happy song !
Here’s a song Rush has in his rotation ,the name is
Prisencolinensinainciusol written and performed by Adriano Celetano .
It will change your world in a fun way !
OMG, thank you so much for that! Never knew what that was – another great song with a horrendously awful vid, LOL! (Seriously, I have to get up at 5 am – g’nite.)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-VsmF9m_Nt8
Let’s put this in perspective. Mr. Brennan was not a disinterested third-party with no direct knowledge of the facts of the Russia investigation. He was not a shoe salesman in Des Moines while all this was transpiring. He was not a florist, a cab driver or the manag…
http://andmagazine.com/talk/2019/03/29/what-did-brennan-know-when-did-he-know-it/
https://www.thecut.com/2019/03/an-awkward-kiss-changed-how-i-saw-joe-biden.html
LOL creepy Uncle Joe already stepped in it. And he’s not even in the race yet.
That article is more about some Latina broad in Vegas making a name for herself,using creepy biden as a prop.Here is another article from the rag website,Pick a better source of info.
“If the bill — known as HB481, or the Living Infants Fairness and Equality (LIFE) Act — becomes law, Georgia will join Kentucky and Mississippi in passing some of the most Draconian abortion restrictions in the country; both states have passed six-week bans of their own in recent weeks, though neither has taken effect yet, and both face judicial challenges from civil rights and reproductive-justice organizations.
Even more worryingly, this is far from an isolated incident: According to Yahoo! News, legislatures in more than a dozen states are considering similar provisions —a 63 percent increase from last year. This “gives you a sense of how this is ramping up,” Elizabeth Nash of the Guttmacher Institute said. “This is part of an unrelenting and sustained attack on abortion rights.”
Below, everything we know about the Georgia bill, and how it fits into a larger attack on reproductive rights in the United States.”
You should tell Drudge to be more careful with his headlines.
COLLUSION TRUTHERS REFUSE TO GIVE UP
The Democrats are after one thing, power at all costs. Now they will drum up the next outrageous Trump scandal just in time for 2020.
They need to be mocked and ridiculed. As Rush said, “pound them into the ground, and defeat them, there is no common ground with these people”.
Rush is right.
https://grrrgraphics.com/collusion-truthers-refuse-to-give-up/
It’s disappointing that 37% still believe the hoax was legit.
The poll was of all Americans, so I think those are pretty good numbers. I’d like to see the numbers for registered voters, and likely voters.
That said, there is a hard core of 35 to 40 percent that believe everything the Left says, no matter what. Or as someone once said, you can fool some people all the time.
LOL… Good… As creepy as Biden is he has the best chance, slim as it is, To beat Trump
Creepy Uncle Joe. To tell the truth Lucy, Joe tends to like the younger girls.
Ok, OthugoCare was written so HHS could write things however HHS choses, until we elected PT45…………Sigh.
What are the odds it would be the same judge in both the following instances (bold mine):
-snip-
A federal judge blocked Kentucky and Arkansas from requiring some Medicaid recipients to work, another setback for a Trump administration policy that other states are seeking to adopt.
In simultaneous rulings, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington decided on Wednesday that work rules in the two states shouldn’t stand.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-03-27/court-stops-trump-from-making-arkansas-medicaid-recipients-work?srnd=politics-vp
-snip-
(bold mine)
As noted by Fox News: “Washington District Court Judge James E. Boasberg — an Obama appointee who was also tapped by Chief Justice John Roberts for a seat on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court — issued an order Wednesday demanding the FBI hand over “clean and unredacted copies of the documents in dispute here,” apparently including the Comey memos and documents relating to the declarations.” (more)
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/03/29/corruption-junction-federal-judge-rules-on-comey-memos-release-for-review-clean-and-unredacted-by-april-1st/
The odds of the same Judge issuing both opinions on the same day?
An opinion and an order on the same day, to be accurate.
This has probably been posted on another thread, but this other caravan is 20K people. Those are not asylum seekers…as JE Dyer says, that’s a Division
https://libertyunyielding.com/2019/03/28/mother-of-all-caravans-forming-in-honduras-more-than-20000-expected/
The size of an (old-school doctrine) army infantry division. This doesn’t spontaneously happen because a class of people is feeling under-served at home.
We’ll see.
The Democrat Establishment couldn’t get a black face Governor from Virginia to step down, I don’t see them stopping Biden from running. They are not all powerful. The failure to block the Kavanaugh appoint to the Supreme Court told Mueller that the Democrats would not to get a conviction to Trump in the Senate if the Democrats had the chance to impeach him after the midterms. Mueller did the Democrats a favor by sparing them the embarrassment.
I am surprise that Mueller ended the investigation now. I have a feeling that Barr shut down the collusion side of the investigation and asked Mueller if there was evidence for obstruction. Mueller knew a Senate trail would fail on obstruction knowing that Comey is a known liar and so he yielded to Barr on the question.
When the Mueller report is released. It will make the case to the effect that he feels President Trump obstructed justice, but that the bar of evidence needed for conviction is too high for him to pursue the matter. Meaning if the Democrats are stupid enough to impeach the President, he wouldn’t get the blame when there is no conviction in the Senate.
The biggest fool to come out for this affair is Cohen. Lucky for him he will probably only get 6 months in prison. Michael Avenatti comes in a close second. The most tragic person is Manafort. Trump probably won’t pardon him till he leaves office. And even that won’t save him from the state charges in New York, though I feel most of that was pontificating by the New York State Attorney General.
Roseanne Roseannadanna
Lol. 😀
