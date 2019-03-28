Thursday March 28th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
“THAT’S MY KING!” (view fullscreen)
How different . . .
It’s Cursday!
This was GREAT, citizen817! 😄
The Promise God Made To Himself
“In hope of eternal life, which God, who cannot lie, promised before the world [or, “ages”] began” (Tit. 1:2).
“The Cretians are always liars” (Ver. 12). “God… cannot lie” (Ver. 2). What a contrast! And how reassuring to know that our salvation depends upon the Word of God, who cannot lie!
Our opening passage, above, however, states that God made this promise “before the world [or, “ages”] began. How can this be? There is no indication that He made this promise to the angels, and there was no one else to whom He could have made it — except Himself, and this is exactly the truth of the matter. Have we not all made earnest promises to ourselves?
Before God ever made one promise to any man, He promised Himself that He would provide salvation and all the riches of His grace for sinners through Calvary’s finished work, and the promises later made to men were but progressive revelations of a firm purpose He had already made in His own heart of love. Paul, the apostle of “the mystery,” refers to this blessed fact again and again in his epistles:
“But we speak the wisdom of God in a mystery… the hidden… WHICH GOD HATH ORDAINED BEFORE THE WORLD UNTO OUR GLORY” (I Cor. 2:7).
“According as HE HATH CHOSEN US IN HIM [CHRIST] BEFORE THE FOUNDATION OF THE WORLD…” (Eph. 1:4).
“In whom also we have obtained an inheritance, BEING PREDESTINATED ACCORDING TO THE PURPOSE OF HIM WHO WORKETH ALL THINGS AFTER THE COUNSEL OF HIS OWN WILL” (Eph. 1:11).
“Who hath saved us, and called us with an holy calling, not according to our works, but according to HIS OWN PURPOSE AND [HIS OWN] GRACE, WHICH WAS GIVEN US IN CHRIST JESUS BEFORE THE WORLD BEGAN” (II Tim. 1:9).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-promise-god-made-to-himself/
Titus 1:12 One of themselves, even a prophet of their own, said, The Cretians are alway liars, evil beasts, slow bellies.
Titus 1:2 In hope of eternal life, which God, that cannot lie, promised before the world began;
1 Corinthians 2:7 But we speak the wisdom of God in a mystery, even the hidden wisdom, which God ordained before the world unto our glory:
Ephesians 1:4 According as he hath chosen us in him before the foundation of the world, that we should be holy and without blame before him in love:
Ephesians 1:11 In whom also we have obtained an inheritance, being predestinated according to the purpose of him who worketh all things after the counsel of his own will:
2 Timothy 1:9 Who hath saved us, and called us with an holy calling, not according to our works, but according to his own purpose and grace, which was given us in Christ Jesus before the world began,
Happy Cursday, Treepers!
About a year ago two friends ended up with a cast-off pit-bull. She’d apparently been kept, for awhile anyway, by a drug dealer and then, by the round about way that dogs are sometimes left unexpectedly with others, she came to live at their house. She’d obviously had a pretty tough life and was terrified of her strange new surroundings. She was especially, terrified of men. Whenever I approached her to pet her she cowered on her belly afraid I was going to hit or kick her. Over time my friends worked hard to restore her self-confidence and trust in people. It worked. I was visiting today and this transformed sweet dog ran up to me asking for a pat and tummy rub. Pit-bulls are often unfairly reviled by people who have fixed opinions about them being “dangerous breeds” that that have to be forever guarded against. Cities have passed “anti pit-bull laws making it illegal to own a pit-bull”. What people don’t understand is that it is the pit-bull’s love of “their” humans that makes them such fierce defenders of even the bad people they often find themselves with. I think this is both unfortunate and unfair. I also think my friends’ new dog is very, very fortunate to be so safe and loved by the people who took her in off the street.
All that poor baby needed was the kindness she was entitled to. I’m happy she is safe now and has blossomed, Garrison.
Yep. Me too. 🙂
Happy Cursday. What a magnificent creature. ❤️
Beautiful!
Terrific rendition of one of the best songs.
I can’t stop laughing……too funny!
Shades of Sophia. Beautiful.
It hurts to think how the slanted, envious press ignores (all facets of..) her and her accomplishments. It demonstrates hate which is such an ugly word I hesitated to write it.
wheeeeee 😲
Posted on the Press thread last night, enjoy!
No….nope….nunca!
