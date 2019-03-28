Republicans in Congress Finally Went Wolverine on Schiff….

Great job team.  This is exactly what’s needed.  More of this trumpet… keep fighting back with the atomic sledgehammer of truth.  HPSCI committee member Mike Conaway tells HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff he’s a corrupt, lying, disengenuous crapweasel.

The calls from Republicans for Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) to step down as head of the House Intelligence Committee have been loud following the release of the four-page Mueller report summary. On Thursday, the request for Schiff’s resignation was made right to the Chairman’s face.  Crapweasel Schiff was triggered…

.

Additionally, and interestingly, Trey Gowdy appears on TV to give his impression of the HPSCI confrontation as well as the Mueller findings and John Brennan.

.

  1. 2013gti says:
    March 28, 2019 at 11:22 pm

    I pray this crapweasel gets a criminal referral next week.

  2. wisdomtravelletstalkconservative says:
    March 28, 2019 at 11:22 pm

    SD,
    Is that a nice “redo” of “The School of Athens” (last pic)?

    Awesome!

    Too fun to watch Schiff embarrassed (finally, since he has no shame at his own shenanigans). President Trump is helping the R’s regenerate their spines.

  3. Louisiana Tea Rose says:
    March 28, 2019 at 11:25 pm

    It is so strange to watch Schiff carry on as he does, regardless of the plethora of evidence that he needs to pivot away. Makes me wonder what leverage has been applied here, and from whence it has been exerted.

    • Robert Smith says:
      March 28, 2019 at 11:33 pm

      Schiff’s from California, the media ignores his idiocies as much as possible, the TDS-infected hang on his every word and, until now Schiff has never really had to face any heat. You could insert Swalwell for Schiff’s name although Swalwell has even less about him to recommend him having any airtime or being outside of a jail cell.

      • The Boss says:
        March 29, 2019 at 12:06 am

        Swalwell is in Congress for no other reason than to serve as Schiff’s leg-humping sidekick.

      • MelH says:
        March 29, 2019 at 12:20 am

        Swalwell’s district is mostly from India and newly settled in the area. They don’t know Swalwell from a laterine, keep to themselves and live in newly erected “pueblos”, and mostly keep quiet and uninvolved. ANYBODY could beat Swalwell in an election.

      • Remington..... says:
        March 29, 2019 at 12:39 am

        Two very obnoxious people. Loved it when PT called him pencil neck. That will stick. “Not a long ball hitter”. I think stairwell is next. Ridicule – no defense for it.

      • glissmeister says:
        March 29, 2019 at 12:56 am

        “Schifwell”

        The evil two-headed child of Eric Idle’s infamous character “Incontinentia Buttocks.”

    • CountryDoc says:
      March 28, 2019 at 11:35 pm

      He is either very stupid, deluded, or someone is twisting his arm with incredible leverage to be Baghdad Bob.

      • Incisor says:
        March 29, 2019 at 12:54 am

        Schiff is literally neck deep in swamp water. He has no choice but to continue with the narrative. The smart move would be to do a Brennan “maybe I had bad info” moment and hope that the 24 hour news cycle gives him cover but he’s not that bright and his TDS is in it’s terminal phase.
        I’ve been extremely skeptical of anyone ever going to jail for what has been done (I still am) but lately I am starting to see a few things that cause me to think…MAYBE???
        One thing I do know is that without people like Sundance we would have never known how deep the rot really went until it was too late. We need many more like him.

    • oldumb says:
      March 28, 2019 at 11:43 pm

      Shitf is from very old money and is in one of the “families that rule”. Not sure of his position but he isn’t a regular stooge.
      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jacob_Schiff

      Liked by 5 people

      • WSB says:
        March 29, 2019 at 12:08 am

        Jacob (Yacob) Schiff was a traitor to the human race.

        Liked by 2 people

        • oldumb says:
          March 29, 2019 at 12:09 am

          It runs in the family

        • Cyril Kurta says:
          March 29, 2019 at 12:25 am

          YACOB SCHIFF NY BANKSTER FINANCIALLY SUPPORTED LEON TROTSKY ORIG. LEV DAVIDOVICH BRONSTEIN-1879-1940 COMMUNIST RADICAL EVEN STALIN HATE HIM FOR HIS THEORY WORLD RED REVOLUTION(NWO ??)

        • Michael Todaro says:
          March 29, 2019 at 12:28 am

          Creeps such as Schiff stoke the furnace of anti-Semitism. Likewise Feinstein, Weinstein, Bernstein, Rosenstein, Nadler, Schumer, Blumenthal, Wasserman-Schultz, Wyden, Speir Weiner, Reiner, Rappaport, Silverman, Zucker, Zuckerberg, Ginsberg, Whoopi Goldberg, Julius & Ethel Rosenberg, Blitzer, Behar…soooo many ! MAGA/KAG !

  4. roddrepub says:
    March 28, 2019 at 11:29 pm

    I am happy that Republicans are finally starting to fight back! Let’s hope they continue to take the fight to the enemy!

  5. budmc says:
    March 28, 2019 at 11:29 pm

    • Little Berkeley Conservative says:
      March 29, 2019 at 12:46 am

      I’m driving to work tomorrow with pencil neck taped to the back window. If you hear about a giant pile up on highway 17 northbound, don’t worry I’m driving my Volvo.

      It’s funny but I’m seeing less and less hellary and Osama bumper stickers lately. These are my observations from dodging Sillycon psychos every day.

  6. CopperTop says:
    March 28, 2019 at 11:30 pm

    A lot in this country needs conservatives to control both houses. However if all we ever do for 30 years is retain the Senate where our electorate keeps ‘showin’ some’ like this then we can definitely KAG.

    45 knew what he was doing spending energy on the chamber that matters the most to hold this past cycle.

  7. codasouthtexas says:
    March 28, 2019 at 11:32 pm

    But it doesn’t look like he will step down! Pelosi is vouching for him!

  8. BlackKnightRides says:
    March 28, 2019 at 11:33 pm

    Georgia Rep. Collins’ drip-drip-drip releases of House Investigation Transcripts has both STIFFENED the spines of some peers and OUTED the gutless and complicit RINOs like Gowdy who knew what was going on behind the scenes and did absolutely NOTHING about it.

    • CountryDoc says:
      March 28, 2019 at 11:38 pm

      Makes me nauseated to see him crowing on Fox so confidently, when the votes that mattered, and the exposure that mattered didn’t happen. Maybe they were and are still operating toward a master plan that is unfolding that will be revealed, but I dont’ think so

    • BigMamaTEA says:
      March 28, 2019 at 11:50 pm

      screenshot of Shifty while Rep. Conaway was speaking…..

  9. keeler says:
    March 28, 2019 at 11:34 pm

    “You come at the king, you best not miss.”

  10. Piggy says:
    March 28, 2019 at 11:35 pm

    Tack on censure and take his clearance if he won’t step down.

  11. Summer says:
    March 28, 2019 at 11:36 pm

    The Ghost of Senator Byrd in the picture is a nice touch.

  12. Brian Baker says:
    March 28, 2019 at 11:40 pm

    What in the world is wrong with Andrew Napolitano?

    • Nigella says:
      March 28, 2019 at 11:42 pm

      I believe this is the real Him….

    • RedWave 2020 says:
      March 28, 2019 at 11:45 pm

      He was reprogrammed after he began to talk about Trump Tower being wiretapped.
      Judge Jeanine is returning on saturday let’s pray she doesn’t exhibit the same traits.

      • Revenant says:
        March 29, 2019 at 12:17 am

        What does it say for all these talking heads if they can be “re-programmed” seriatim?

        None of them have any original thoughts of their own. They’re essentially paid actors, playing the role of “analyst,” told to say certain things to appeal to a demographic.

        If he resigned instead, that would show integrity. But there doesn’t seem to be any of that anymore.

        • RedWave 2020 says:
          March 29, 2019 at 12:46 am

          Yep. Basically Tucker and Hannity are the only ones that are safe as if they fall than Fox’s whole company goes under. Dobb’s/ Ingraham for instance would be thrown under the bus in a heartbeat by the Rinos at Fox.

          A lot of pundits have been addicted to the wealthy lifestyle though OANN could offer them deals but they’d have to take a paycut.

          Nowadays Independant media is the only thing worth watching.

          We do need to stand up for our hosts though. I’d imagine if we donated to Judge Nap or Judge Jeanine (this one’s still up in the air, I think she may still hold strong but it wouldn’t surprise me if she caved (back when Judge Nap was reprogrammed it seemed hard to believe he would be so different now)) like the Lib’s did to poor old Andy McCabe and we started following their youtube channels per say than they may be more willing to leave Fox, go to OANN and host their own show on the side.

          Like

      • Michael Todaro says:
        March 29, 2019 at 12:38 am

        RedWave 2020 is 100% correct

    • lftpm says:
      March 29, 2019 at 12:40 am

      Judge Nap was the first talking head to disclose that 5 Eyes spying was done on Trump. There was silence afterward on the issue at Fox. He was taken off air for more than a year. When he came back he was totally changed.

      Liked by 1 person

    • beachbum31 says:
      March 29, 2019 at 12:45 am

    • Austin Holdout says:
      March 29, 2019 at 12:53 am

      Right?! I think Brennan has shown him the file he has been compiling on him. Seriously?! “There is definitely evidence of collusion in the report. It just didn’t rise to the level of a criminal offense”. And he knows what’s in the report how? And he’s assuming there’s evidence of collusion (not a crime, BTW) against the President why? He has surpassed Shep Smith as the first person who needs to go on Fox.

  13. RedWave 2020 says:
    March 28, 2019 at 11:42 pm

    We’ve got to make liddle Schitthead the new pelosi in terms of attack ads in 2020. A lot of the swing district Dem’s have been able to narrowly get elected in 2018 by promising not to vote for pelosi (and in some cases doing it anyways). However the freshman don’t get to decide whether Schiff is in charge of Intelligence Committee so they can’t do their whole dog and pony show of pretending to vote against pelosi with this guy. The more we make him the villain and associate him with treason than that should hopefully push the swing districts in our favor and the house to republican control.

  14. Rickster says:
    March 28, 2019 at 11:46 pm

    The Judge needs a loooong vacation!

  15. Krashman Von Stinkputin says:
    March 28, 2019 at 11:48 pm

    Boy….that
    Bitch got Schiff-slapped

  16. Jim Raclawski says:
    March 28, 2019 at 11:49 pm

    Schiff”s ongoing buffoonery is all the more disgusting since his access to the WHOLE $hitburger of this weak-brained delusion means he is consciously choosing to stand with the cast of treasonous deepstaters and can no longer hold the precious title of MY FELLOW COUNTRYMAN…….. remove yourself from those hallowed grounds…… you are truly of the evil one’s flock

  17. TreeClimber says:
    March 28, 2019 at 11:50 pm

    Oh, ew, that last picture – gurk!

  18. bambamtakethat says:
    March 28, 2019 at 11:50 pm

    I find it very interesting that Gowdy has reappeared on the scene. Please tell me there is no way
    that Lindsey Graham could help to have him installed as Special Counsel. I am hoping my thinking is way off base.

  19. JoD says:
    March 28, 2019 at 11:50 pm

    Do we detect some teeny tiny testicles?

  21. Dimbulbz says:
    March 28, 2019 at 11:52 pm

    I like what Newt suggested. Trump should send a letter to Piglosi to assure her that there will be no cooperation from the executive branch on anything until Schiff is out of leadership. No way we can trust that jackass for anything and we might as well let em know the Pres is not playing ball with a proven baldfaced liar.

    • Summer says:
      March 29, 2019 at 12:04 am

      As if Nadler or Waters or Cummings are less disgusting or less malicious. But yes, Schiff for brain is a good start.

      Isolate, marginalize, ridicule. We need to use their Alinsky tactics against them. One at a time. Put the scum on defensive.

      • RedWave 2020 says:
        March 29, 2019 at 12:13 am

        Waters is a good target afterwards. She actually apologized to Castro by sending him a letter for (wait for it) accidentally signing a resolution (unanimous one in congress) demanding that the cubans extradite a cop killer (Joanne Chesimard( who ran away from prison in NJ to cuba.
        So she apologizes to castro and supports cop killer’s running away from prison to cuba.
        https://townhall.com/columnists/humbertofontova/2018/06/30/maxine-waters-apologizesbut-to-fidel-castro-n2495849

        “Dear President (all italics mine) Castro,” she wrote on September 29, 1998, “I am writing to clarify my position on a resolution recently passed by the United States House of Representatives on September 14, 1998. I, and some of the Members of the Congressional Black Caucus, mistakenly voted for House Concurrent Resolution 254 which called on the Government of Cuba to extradite to the United States Joanne Chesimard and all other individuals who have fled the United States from political persecution and received political asylum in Cuba. Joanne Chesimard was the birth name of a political activist known to most Members of the Congressional Black Caucus as Assata Shakur. For the record, I am opposed to the resolution. I unequivocally stated that a mistake was made and I would have voted against the legislation.””

        Maxine is repulsive even by Democrat standards.

        This should have been blasted over the airwaves way back when she first signed the letter or atleast when she started screaming for peach mints.

  22. Zorro says:
    March 28, 2019 at 11:56 pm

    Crapweasel Hall of Fame.

    Crapweasel Carney – Obama Press Secretary

    Krapweasel Koskinnen – Arrogant IRS Boss

    Crapweasel Schiff – Schitty Socialist Deep Stater

  23. citizen817 says:
    March 28, 2019 at 11:56 pm

  24. citizen817 says:
    March 28, 2019 at 11:57 pm

  25. bakocarl says:
    March 28, 2019 at 11:59 pm

    “a corrupt, lying, disingenuous crapweasel” . . . and pencilneck Schitt thought it was a compliment.

  26. Texian says:
    March 29, 2019 at 12:10 am

    Where’s Bluto..?

  27. george says:
    March 29, 2019 at 12:19 am

    Something is wrong with Judge Nap. I can’t stand him. He is actually wrong. The Barr letter said that there was NO evidence of collusion with Russia. Judge Nap said that wasn’t ENOUGH evidence of collusion. He should be fired for being a simpleton.

  28. Zorro says:
    March 29, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Trey Gowdy hit on some good points.

    1) Only one campaign dug for dirt from Russia and paid for it. Schiff never mentions this fact. Schiff went to court to prevent info about Fusion GPS being revealed.

    2) Asking Mueller and Barr to just release the Mueller Report without time to redact is actually calling for them to break the law. They cannot disseminate classified and grand jury material.

    3) Gowdy doesn’t think report should be released because DOJ is a true/false agency. Indict of don’t indict. It’s function is not to produce opposition research and turn it over to someone like Shiffty for political purposes, 2020 election.

    4) Played video of Gowdy interrogating Brennan. Brennan said he got bad information. Gowdy says maybe he put out bad information, maybe he’s the reason dossier mentioned in IC Assessment (which is what Sundance is saying).
    IMO- Interesting body language by Brennan as he shaking his head “no” side to side, indicating he is internally conflicted with the words coming out of his mouth.

    5) In response to Judge kidNapped if you want to remove presumption of innocence from the process don’t release a report, take it to court.

  29. 4AM Knock says:
    March 29, 2019 at 12:28 am

    I’m not one for name calling but I’m okay in this case with Little Schitt over Pencil Neck…

    This guys sanctimonious and arrogant smugness needs every orifice examines starting with a 4 AM knock on his door by a 100 armed agents!

    Followed by Comey and Strok! Brennan Clapper and Hillary would have massive heart attacks at the near sight of a reckoning!

    #MAGA

  30. stats guy says:
    March 29, 2019 at 12:36 am

    This is an interesting article by York. To me it validates that Mueller was just a figurehead who was controlled by the Clinton/Obama goons on his team. It is a very tragic episode in our history, the socialists actually want a third world type government (as is their nature), lacking in transcendent rule of law (i.e. make it up as you go, ends justify means). This of course leads to an anarchistic thug rules system.

    Trump gave Mueller huge dumps of information…Mueller actually came back to ask for a interview wherein a perjury trap could be enacted. PT lawyers said no way. Mueller said Trump was just a witness. Right. This was a year ago. They had nothing, but kept it going past the mid-terms.

    In this sense the thugs and their media brethren won a victory in taking back the House…although every time I see their top goon Pelosi I really wonder how long they’ll be able to keep it (of course the election fraud will be their insurance policy)

    York:
    The bottom line is that Dowd is happy the investigation is over but unhappy it ever started. Despite the media frenzy, he said, the evidence showed there was simply nothing to the theory of Trump-Russia collusion. And yet the special counsel investigation went on for 674 days. Even now, the accusations of collusion and obstruction are still flying. “It’s probably the biggest fraud ever committed against the people of the United States,” said Dowd.

    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/columnists/byron-york-in-subpoena-fight-trump-lawyer-told-mueller-you-want-to-do-it-youve-got-yourself-a-war

    • Zorro says:
      March 29, 2019 at 12:48 am

      Trump-Russia is a really, really big fraud but the endless Uniparty wars, with thousands of lives shattered, probably come in first.

  31. California Joe says:
    March 29, 2019 at 12:53 am

    Schiff wants Feinstein’s senate seat that’s why he’s acting so insane. There’s no such thing as bad publicity when it comes to crazy Democrats!

  32. swampfox999 says:
    March 29, 2019 at 1:08 am

    This is what fighting for America looks like. VSGPDJT has shown the republicans how to do it and what it will take to save the Republic. Hit the Dems back twice as hard with the Truth.

