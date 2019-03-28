Republicans in Congress Finally Went Wolverine on Schiff….

Great job team. This is exactly what’s needed. More of this trumpet… keep fighting back with the atomic sledgehammer of truth. HPSCI committee member Mike Conaway tells HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff he’s a corrupt, lying, disengenuous crapweasel.

The calls from Republicans for Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) to step down as head of the House Intelligence Committee have been loud following the release of the four-page Mueller report summary. On Thursday, the request for Schiff’s resignation was made right to the Chairman’s face. Crapweasel Schiff was triggered…

Additionally, and interestingly, Trey Gowdy appears on TV to give his impression of the HPSCI confrontation as well as the Mueller findings and John Brennan.

