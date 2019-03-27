March 27th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #797

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
🎈 🎈 Rally Time !! > > > > 2 more days
until President Trump’s rally in Grand Rapids, MI at 7pm ET.
🦅 MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray……..
🌟 “But let all those rejoice who put their trust in You;
Let them ever shout for joy, because You defend them….” 🌟
— Psalm 5:11
———————-
**Praise: House failed to override President Trump’s veto regarding Nat’l Emerg for WALL
(Previous vote was Y-245 — N-182, yesterday vote was 248-181)
**Praise: Senate Procedural vote to start debate for Green New Deal, has failed
(N-57 — Y-0 — Present {all Dems}-43)
———————–
🙏 Pray:
— protection & USSS loyalty for President Trump, family and MAGA Team 24/7
— for investigations and arrests of where and who started/took part in fake claims of Trump/Russians collusion
— for AG Barr to follow our Rules of Law
— Fake Media be accountable for their part in spreading lies/obstructing President Trump’s MAGA/KAG agenda and slandering WeThePeople
— all illegal voting be exposed and corrected
— House Bill allowing illegal aliens to vote, to fail in Senate
— our American WALL…and for builders’ protection, health, and safe equipments
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea–against invaders
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, border dogs-protection, alertness, health
— for our Angel Families and victims of mass attacks, too
— Stay the Course
—————————————————–
🦅 “Let me tell you exactly what my message is: The Republican Party will soon be known as the Party of Healthcare. You watch”. (3-26-19)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
Donald Trump Retweet
Another True Patriot
And a foine figure of a man!
Your avatar accentuates your comment. 🙂
Now..that’s funny what you said to Beverly.
I am honored to be noticed and complimented by the equally lovable and venerable Grandma Covfefe. 🙂
Chicks dig real men.
Chicks dig real men.
There goes another Dem platform……poof……..down the tubes…
Reminder:
The names of House of Representatives Republican Traitors who voted with Dems to override President Trump’s veto (and I don’t care what their excuses are for voting ‘Yes’ with the Dems, they still are traitors):
Amash-MI
Fitzpatrick-PA
Gallagher-WI
Herrera Beutler-WA
Hurd-TX
Johnson-SD
Katko-NY
Massie-KY
McMorris Rodgers-WA
Rooney-FL
Sensenbrenner-WI
Stefanik-NY
Upton-MI
Walden-OR
————————-
Four non- Republican Senators who voted ‘No’ with the Republicans regarding the Green New Deal:
Angus King (I-ME),
Joe Manchin (D-WV),
Doug Jones (D-AL),
Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ)
Thank you for posting! Shared on FB!
Interesting. Sinema didn’t get the “Present” memo.
Interesting times, kids!!
She got the memo, then got the pass. She’s a Dem in AZ, and needs to pass as reasonable.
Upton-MI is Fred Upton, supermodel Kate Upton’s uncle. He’s also substantially responsible for banning incandescent light bulbs.
The talking, co-conspiring talking heads will be scourged unmercifully in the world-wide court of public opinion, as they should be. They have earned their places forevermore in the journalistic hall of shame.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just spent a few minutes on the Twitter feeds of Matt Taibbi and Glen Greenwald – two far left reporters/columnists who’ve mocked the media coverage of the Trump-Russia hoax. They’re still being pilloried by libs – who now theorize that Barr is mischaracterizing the Mueller report and who want the whole report released. It will be released, Barr’s summary will be validated and the Left will continue somehow in their insanity.
LikeLiked by 5 people
DHS Releases 24K Border Crossers, Illegal Aliens into U.S. in Two Weeks/
JOHN BINDER26 Mar 2019585
“The data obtained by Breitbart News reveals those 24,000 individuals were released through these areas:
2,500 border crossers released in San Diego, California
4,000 border crossers released in Phoenix, Arizona
7,500 border crossers released in El Paso, Texas
10,000 border crossers released in San Antonio, Texas
Overall, in the last three months, 108,500 border crossers and illegal aliens have been released by DHS into the interior of the country. Nearly 50,000 of these border crossers and illegal aliens, alone, were released in the San Antonia area since the beginning of the year.”
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/03/26/dhs-releases-24k-border-crossers-illegal-aliens-into-u-s-in-two-weeks/
NOT GOOD/…”released into the interior of our country”?
What is going on with DHS? Secretary Nielsen what’s up?
Why aren’t we catapulting their asses back over the border?
50,000 illegal invaders released in San Antonio, population 1.5 million, by Ms. Nelson in just the last three months. Think about that.
no way, imo, the R party can stay viable if this continues. Tom Fitton says tens of thousands of illegals voted in the last election.
Will Hurd (Texas 23) has lost his relevance as a Repub congressman. His only value was to be a Pro-Trump vote in crunch-time on the most serious issues. Now that the Dems own the House, he will be voting regularly with the Dems because they dominate the political demographic of his district.
Alas, poor Will, I knew him…
He represents a blue Dem majority district. I’ll take him over a democrat any day.
Nice team….matching ties…..
Matching Glocks underneath too.
That’s cool and all, but I’m waiting for a
“Proclamation on Recognizing the Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California borders as Part of the United States”
… waiting patiently but ever less so as time goes on
Romania is moving its embassy to Jerusalem.
https://news.yahoo.com/romania-move-embassy-jerusalem-premier-pledges-181532076.html
The main difference between CNN and MSNBC going forward.
At CNN they know less and less about more and more and will soon know nothing about everything whereas at MSNBC they know more and more about less and less and will soon know everything about nothing.
Nothing about everything …..and….everything about nothing….
That sounds just about right !
Tonight, I’m going to dream everything about God and nothing about Opposition.
🙂
Carson,
Wonderful piece of philosophy. How I wish we had something like the treehouse on this side of the festering pond.
Throughout Europe (and Australasia as far as I can tell) there is ONLY fake news.
It used to be known as the yellow press in my youth but I prefer fake news.
God bless you Carsen, Grandma and all the tireless contributors on here for sticking to their guns when all around is insanity.
Of course our wonderful host and hostess are invaluable.
To think that the fake news mongers got a Pulitzer is beyond belief. Then Mr O’ Bama got a Nobel so figure that.
#OANN
A little rough at first, but, the theme song seals the deal… /s
Please Mr. President… this network is a Tabula Rosa.
Help US make news great again 👍
What’s the theme song?
OANN employs Posobiec who has been outed over and over again as a divide and conquer embed in MAGA. To be effective he gains trust by providing truthful info about inconsequential things. Because people trust him they then uncritically accept the very consequential lies he tells. Hes in the same camp as Cernovich and AJ. When its pointed out to Posobiec that hes factually incorrect, rather than correcting his error, he doubles and triples down on the lie and demonizes the truth tellers. His gullible fans join in. Divide and conquer. Beware who you follow, especially PAYtriots. Final reminder, Trump uses Hannitys show to give us bread crumbs. That is our connection to Trump.
Perfect way to respond to actors impersonating as journalists….
LikeLiked by 5 people
They aren’t journalists either, they are propagadists. (Paraphrasing Glen Greenwald’s response to that declaration).
It’s obvious there is a central organization that spoon feeds them all with the exact same verbiage that they all regurgitate.
LikeLiked by 4 people
No doubt, Hume’s words were spoken while reclining in an Adirondack chair, sipping a Long Island Iced Tea on the porch of a mansion in the Hamptons.
He could have been reclining on a panda-skin rug sipping puréed bald eagle for all I care, as long as he said the words.
He lives in Florida.
He sees his other fellow reporters going down in flames…..he is saving himself…
Although, he is not the worst of them…..not bad actually…
Decepticon extraordinaire. Trying to save FRAUDNEWSNETWORK.
Brtitt Hume is PISSED & I get it. This is your profession, look what your “colleagues” have done to it… the contempt he must feel is deep
He self describes as “old school”. The journalism he learned at school is not the same as the journalism that is taught today. In his day, journalists did learn how to investigate facts; today they learn how to write “stories”.
An annoying thing about WordPress lately is that every time I post, my cursor automatically goes back to the top of the thread.
well, well, that worked like a charm; the cursor didn’t go to the top of the thread in this post.
Mr. Woods is correct.
Barack Hussein Obama: A case study of a a pyromaniac:
After drinking a potion of Saul Alinsky, Jeremiah Wright, Karl Marx, Bill Ayers, King George III, King Louis XVI, Benito Mussolini, Adolf Hitler, Joesph Stalin, the Queen of Hearts, Joe Isuzu and his own creation, Barack Obama was transformed into the cruel, remorseless, pathological, narcissistic, misanthropic, pyromaniac (clinical reference note #1) Herr Hussein, representing the hidden side of Obama’s dual nature brought to the fore. As Barry he had many supporters among sheeple and zoombies and, with great effort, was able to affect a somewhat pleasing personality, but as Herr Hussein he became more and more fanatical, more and more dictatorial, more and more scape goating, mades ever longer enemies lists, encouraged demonization and dehumanizing of political opponents and became ever more fascist like as time went by as Herr Hussein grew in dominance. After taking this potion repetitively, he no longer needed to rely upon it to unleash his worst inner fascist demons.
Clinical reference note #1: Such individuals who lack ulterior motive have traditionally been referred to in layman’s terms simply as a variation of a pyromaniac. Many such maniacs lack conscious motivation although they are fully aware of the acts they are failing to stop or they themselves are committing or encouraging. Typically they will feel intense pleasure, gratification, or relief when causing destruction or when witnessing or participating in the aftermath. Motivation is also classified as pathological and non-pathological. Some research suggests that feeling such joy at horrific situations is pathological. Other research suggests that some motivation for this comes from rational thought. Taking joy in horrific situations for envisioned gains in political power and/or the concealment of the imposition of devious plans are examples of supposed rational decision making in such pyromaniacs.
Kinda reminds me of the movie “Back Draft” When pyromaniac Donald Sutherland was forced to tell the truth on why he does what he does.
“I want it to burn…….I want the world to burn…….burn it all down”
Jug Ears Obama and the Trannie he lived with….What a pair…..
When America comes marching home again, Hurrah! Hurrah!
We’ll give the Donald a hearty welcome then, Hurrah! Hurrah!
CTH women will cheer and CTH men will shout
The DNC, GOPe and MSM will all pout and howl and stage a freak out
That joyful day when America comes marching home
Get ready for the Jubilee, Hurrah! Hurrah!
We’ll celebrate the American victory, Hurrah! Hurrah!
We’ll all join in the big parade
With the Donald leading the motorcade
That joyful day when America comes marching home
America, America, when you come marching home
America, America, when you come marching home
We’ll sound the horns and beat the drums
As we get ready to throw out the parasite cronies and beltway bums
That joyful day when America comes marching home
The old church bell will peal with joy, Hurrah! Hurrah!
To welcome back home our liberties and borders and jobs, Hurrah! Hurrah!
America will again become its best
And be that shinning light again for all the rest
That joyful day when America comes marching home
Love it!
It looks like it is getting stuck in my head like what “When Johnny Come Marching Home” does at times..
NOW, YOU ARE THE NEWS
If the Russia collusion hoax taught us one thing, it’s this: journalism is dead in this country.
We’ve long known that those on the left dominate journalism, but at least they occasionally maintained the façade of objectivity and fairness. Not any more. Trump exposed them for what they really are: partisan hacks and liars.
Some opinion makers such as comedian Bill Maher swallowed the Russia collusion Kool Aid so deeply that he now refuses to accept Mueller’s findings. Militantly ignorant, he remains convinced–without any evidence–that President Trump is a traitor.
Rachel Maddow spent countless episodes banging the Russia drum.
Keith Olbermann, the leader of the “resistance,” sounded like an insane man in one of his segments. He claimed we are no longer a free people, but instead we are ‘ruled by Russia.’
There are some reasonable progressives out there. Jimmy Dore has long realized the Russia collusion accusation was bunk, but unfortunately most on the left climbed aboard the reverse-McCarthyism witch hunt train. They all look like total fools now.
It’s now time to go after those who broke the law to illegally spy and dig dirt up on Trump. Hillary needs to be locked up. There must be consequences so this never happens again to future Presidents. I expect the fake news media to ignore, excuse, or cover up for Hillary and the Deep State crooks.
We must hold them accountable.
—Ben Garrison
These people demonized the Russians much as Hitler and the Nazis demonized the Jews. I don’t know how much they actually believed thief own propaganda, but they found it useful to scare the people into giving them more power. They have also demonized natural changes in the weather, that have been occurring long before man was on earth, for the same reason.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So I have to ask again. On what grounds are these people allowed to continue ranting their conspiracy theories on the airwaves while Infowars is banned? Heck, at least the latter gets it right sometimes!
Fake Media…or what’s left of them…. is nothing more than Freak Sideshows to be by passed.
Fake Media = Freak Sideshows
Drama…Drama…Drama
Genius at work.
This is fabulous. President Trump doing the Peshwa Warrior dance:
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s the funniest thing I have ever seen!:
Yep. 81 letters to the same people Mueller interviewed.
Maybe Jerry has some bamboo he plans to use under the fingernails?
I like KAGA – Keep America Great Always.
Always denotes permanence, a necessary requirement to emphasize.
MAGA and KAGA
MAGA and KAGA, the world goes on.
We will change it, brave friends.
We’ll keep America through our days
Free and brave to the end, to the end.
Our flag flying high in the skies,
With God as our Guide,
Filled with American pride.
See how it flies!
Searching the world with open eyes,
Seeing God’s hand all around,
Seeing God’s love here abounds.
Our spirits awaken and arise,
Opening our hearts to God’s prize.
MAGA and KAGA, the dreams we know,
Rolling on through our heads.
Let us enjoy them because we know
Come the dawn they will spread, they will spread.
Our flag flying high in the skies,
With God as our Guide,
Filled with American pride.
See how it flies!
Seeing life clearly with our eyes,
Searching all around,
Looking at all we found –
Our flag flying high in the skies
On God’s new day, at God’s sunrise.
Love it, Bakocarl.!
LIKE!!!
So proud of our President Trump!!!! He stands tall against all the opposition. Thank you Lord for such a blessing.
I heard on the news today that PDJT may be doing a rally in Los Angeles! I gotta go and wear my red “made You Look” hat 🤣🙌🏼🥰
LOLOLOL!!! 😀
Ad Rem- that’s the one! I get the most confused looks when I wear it 🤣😂
LikeLiked by 2 people
That will take some cahones. And PDJT has the cahones.
Los Angeles will be amazed when a sea of red hats mysteriously appear out of nowhere, showing Trump’s true support in California (something the left wants to keep hidden).
Ha……California huh……How about the red MAGA hats …..and……yellow vests!!!!
Freak the libs in CA out….yeah ….yellow vests also…
Breaking: Fired FBI Director Jim Comey Turns on Bob Mueller – Calls His Report “Confusing” After Trump is Found Innocent/
March 26, 2019, 9:31pm
“Fired FBI Director Jim Comey wandered out of woods tonight to deliver a speech at the Belk Theatre in Charlotte, North Carolina. (LOL)
Comey lashed out at his close friend Robert Mueller for failing to invent collusion against President Trump.Comey called the Mueller Report “confusing” and he “can’t quite understand what’s going on with the obstruction stuff.”
Former FBI chief James Comey said in a speech Tuesday evening that he is confused by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s reasoning on charging President Trump with obstruction of justice.
Mr. Comey told his audience that while he had “great faith” in Mr. Mueller, the special counsel essentially punted on the matter, neither recommending that Mr. Trump be charged nor exonerating him.
“The part that’s confusing is, I can’t quite understand what’s going on with the obstruction stuff,”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/03/breaking-fired-fbi-director-jim-comey-turns-on-bob-mueller/
HILARIOUS/ EVERYTHING IS CONFUSING TO COMEY/
SOUNDS LIKE HE IS GETTING HIGH IN THE WOODS…..
He said just days before he didn’t care. Now he cares. Sounds like he’s a little spooked or something ppl don’t just pull a 180 like that
Comey is a lawyer. He knows that Trump tweeting 16 angry democrats on a witch hunt did not impede or obstruct the investigation.
IDK Comey may have sincerely expected the Special Counsel to have found some action which constituted obstruction of justice. We ARE talking about Jim Comey who seems to live in his own universe. This guy doesn’t recognize the same boundaries of professional or personal conduct as others. He sassed Dick Cheney’s counsel, Addington, in front of a room full of ppl.
Trying to find obstruction in Trump’s tweet is probably the weakest case. There’s just so much there that even neutral observers w/ knowledge of the law like A McCarthy & Prof Turley kept saying, basically, “That kinda behavior just provokes a guy like Mueller…. it’s not obstruction but it could be” & it could’ve. If Trump had tweeted something revealing a corrupt intent, a mind bent on wrongdoing, thee’d be a cese. But he was really just tweeting his own thoughts so there was no criminality there, not even accidental
What’s becoming unclear to me is the difference b/w Independent & Special Counsels. B/c this didn’t go like the Starr investigation did.
Trump committed obstruction. He obstructed their coup by being innocent.
LikeLike
That’s their plan now. Completely dis-credit the Mueller investigation…..throw him under the bus……..
Then kiss Lindsey Graham’s butt on getting another Special Council.
With another Special Council no one will be charged until “IT” is finished.
The Dem’s will scream “collusion”at the Special Council for two years and then continue the cry for impeachment
Just let Nunes charge them all…. put em in jail…..we know what they did
“We don’t need no stinkin Special Council again
Lindsey Graham is a snake……He kissed Huma….
Oh dawg…….think about where that tongue has been…..
eeeeew…..
Holder stated that he was Obam’s “wingman” when he was AG. His words, not mine.
This is the corrupt b@*tch DA that dropped Smulett’s charges after a call from the OBAMAS! I think that’s called OBSTRUCTION of justice!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Affirmative action. Ugly & stupid & fat. Now a candidate for the Ana Navarro Trophy aka Giant Burrito of Lard Award.
Hitler Responds To Mueller Findings
These are always hilarious. The only name missing from this one is Glenn ‘Goebbels’ Simpson.
^ ^ ^ ^ ^ hey guys, this is so good! Sneak it into a Dimms breakfast ^ ^ ^ ^ ^ ^
This is very good…..really…….watch….
Above comments mention the emotional hate our leftists and Dimms have against Russia.
They used to love Russia.
Until the Communists fell and the ever-growing Soviet Empire crashed apart like rusty tin cans.
And then Putin set the Russian churches free after a hundred years of repression.
Did you know way back Manafort exposed a terrorist group that the FBI then put them away ?
He must have been undercover for the FBI, This made me laugh..
Manafort is probably somewhere in hiding with family being protected from the swamp not in prison.. Because I cannot find where he is serving his time and that should be a no brainer to find out .. Why hasn’t Flynn been sentenced ? Carter page was an informant so PapaD might be also .. Manafort also took down a couple of high level crooked Hud people undercover also .. See WikiLeaks for a ton of takedowns for the FBI
Association with Pakistani Inter-Service Intelligence Agency[edit]
Manafort received $700,000 from the Kashmiri American Council between 1990 and 1994, supposedly to promote the plight of the Kashmiri people. However, an FBI investigation revealed the money was actually from Pakistan’s Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) agency as part of a disinformation operation to divert attention from terrorism. A former Pakistani ISI official claimed Manafort was aware of the nature of the operationWhile producing a documentary as part of the deal, Manafort interviewed several Indian officials while pretending to be a CNN reporter.
Wonder if the HUD scam he took down was the factual basis for the fictional storyline in The Sopranos – which at one point mentions Trump.
Sebastian Gorka Retweet
I believe that Clinton Transferred 3 billion to Quatar from the foundation before the 2016 election
One of the many black conservatives who has a YouTube channel…
TRUMP JUST CALLED OUT OBAMA FOR HIS PART IN COLLUSION FICTION AND VOWS TO CORRECT THE INJUSTICE!
Black Conservative Patriot
Someone should tell Sean Hannity to shorten his monologue and throttle back the thespian intensity to an optimal level and let his best guests have some reasonable time to contribute if he wants to maintain the recent increase in Fox viewers and promote POTUS’s interests. His guests are paid or invited to be FNC Contributors—not Listeners.
Also, he shouldn’t repeat the same talking points every day. I can’t understand his incessant love of repetition when he’s talented enough to innovate.
Repetition using the same key phrases is a powerful way to embed vital information. There are many good books on persuasion that will help you understand what Hannity and Trump are consciously doing. Think nursery rhymes or song hooks, for instance. Theyre memorable. Its vital that key points ARE remembered in this sea of intentional disinformation we find ourselves in. These key points are our life perservers that keep us afloat.
Greta……Greta…….Don’t you understand………you are the one in the past and should be forgotten about…..
Go back to sleep……
Greta was one of the first casualties of the slow coup at FOX so I don’t think she’s “working” for anyone but whoever is her employer at the moment
I still think she’s wrong. Whether it’s Nunes’ referrals, Collins’ transcripts, or Graham’s Special Counsel or hearings, or all the above, it’s time to put “the other side” on blast & put the coutnry thru at least 6 mos of the other side of the story being so in their face they can’t ignore it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Greta Van Susteren in 2002 ?
Verified account @greta
I don’t think putting gasoline on a fire is smart. Regardless of what OBL did or did not do, he is out of that now and the nation needs to move forward not be stuck in the past.
LikeLike
LikeLike
The doctrine that Black Men and Women can think for themselves is dangerous heresy to the Democrat Plantation Overlords, and their MSM propagandists, so they performed their inquisition of them and declared, “none may speak favorably of them by word of mouth, nor by writing, nor be under one roof with them.” Defiant Liberated Black Men and Women responded by quadrupling their support for Donald J. Trump.
We have had a tumultuous 3 years with the attempted Coup d’état and the blatant 2 tier judicial system made, even more, evident from the debacle that is Gangstaesque (D) controlled Chicago.
So here is a video from a very funny dude who makes things that are pretty amazing BUTt it’s the comedy he provides throughout the video that makes it>!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!< Enjoi.
Even with the exit disaster by the UK government, The majority in UK still want BREXIT!!!
———-
Polls: Most Britons Think Parliament ‘Determined’ to Stop Brexit, Remainer Petition ‘Irrelevant’
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2019/03/26/polls-most-britons-think-parliament-trying-stop-brexit-remainer-petition-irrelevant/
The Russia collusion delusion is only one of many things about which leftists have lied about President Trump. With virtually no evidence many still believe him to be a racist – though that charge was never laid until he ran for President. Others actually believe he is a rapist, though again, not only no evidence to these conveniently timed allegations (during the campaign) but the alleged victims slunk away as soon as he won. Patently untrue things continue to be stated, hurtful, vindictive things (he bought his wife from Slovenia), and the standard for libel against a public figure is such that they can print known falsehoods, meant to diminish him in the public eye, with impunity. And they know it.
The very least this presidency should do is remove all of the lying liars from the WH press corps. The press corps needs to be moved back out of the WH. And any reporter who asks a question in a disrespectful manner or tone should just be ignored, even if they have been called on; no use rewarding their immature uncivil behavior.
Is there anything President Trump can do about seeing that this traitor is not released?
Daughter of man killed after speaking with John Walker Lindh calls his early release “a slap in the face”
March 26, 2019 by Robert Spencer
Indeed it is. John Walker Lindh has not reformed while in prison…
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2019/03/daughter-of-man-killed-after-speaking-with-john-walker-lindh-calls-his-early-release-a-slap-in-the-face
The more I think about it, Trump & the Republicans NEED to hit back & hit back hard so the Dems can’t “move on”…. the smarter ones among them – Pelosi & Schumer – want to put this behind them. They know it’s toxic for their party heading into 2020. Whatever it takes, drag this out
Happened to come across this….the very nasty and vile Beto on the City council lecturing a Catholic priest back in 2005 because the priest did not believe that same sex marriage to be the teachings of the Catholic Church,
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/video-surfaces-of-beto-orourke-berating-catholic-priest-for-defending-male-female-marriage
