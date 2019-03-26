President Trump Delivers Pointed Remarks About Mueller Report and Obama’s Involvement During Senate Luncheon (Video and Transcript)…

Whooo doggies…. President Trump attended a working policy luncheon today with Senate Republicans. Making brief remarks to the media, President Trump answered questions about the Mueller report and the manufactured false Russian narrative.
While avoiding the specifics, President Trump directly implied the involvement of former President Obama. [Video and Transcript below]
[Transcript] 1:05 P.M. EDT – Q Some Democrats, sir, are still talking about impeachment. What’s your response to that?
THE PRESIDENT: I don’t think they’re talking about impeachment. We have the greatest economy we’ve ever had. Our country is in incredible shape. They and others created a fraud on our country with this ridiculous witch hunt, where it was proven, very strongly, no collusion, no obstruction. No nothing.
We are doing so well. We’ve never probably had a time of prosperity like this. It’s been great.
Q Mr. President, you’re accusing the people who launched the investigation into your campaign of treasonous acts.
THE PRESIDENT: Yeah.
Q How high up do you think it went?
THE PRESIDENT: I think it went very high up. I think what happened is a disgrace. I don’t believe our country should allow this ever to happen again. This will never happen again. We cannot let it ever happen again. It went very high up, and it started fairly low, but with instructions from the high up. This should never happen to a President again. We can’t allow that to take place.
Q Mr. President, do you think it reached the West Wing of the Obama White House?
THE PRESIDENT: I don’t want to say that, but I think you know the answer.
Q Mr. President, the report says that while you did not commit a crime —
THE PRESIDENT: Who said what?
Q The Mueller report says — according to the Barr letter — while you —
THE PRESIDENT: The Mueller report was great. It could not have been better. It said, “No obstruction. No collusion.” It could not have been better.
Q On healthcare — on healthcare: Your administration is making very clear that you think the Affordable Care Act is invalid and should be struck down. What is your message to Americans who may be concerned about their healthcare?
THE PRESIDENT: Let me tell you exactly what my message is: The Republican Party will soon be known as the Party of Healthcare. You watch.
They really did not understand our President. Did not take the time to really look at his background.
They all thought he was some sort of spoiled “rich kid “ with a TV show.
He made most of his fortune in New York City for goodness sakes. “New York City.”
Think about that for just a moment. He dealt with Union bosses, the city bureaucrats, the crooked politicians, state politicians, and probably had to be at least on a neutral basis with the mob.
Everything anyone does in New York City is a “Negotiation”. Everything.
He has golf courses all over the world, He had dealt with foreign governments for years. A big percentage of the people who stay in his hotels are Chinese. You think he doesn’t know the Chinese? Do you think his grand daughter just started learning Chinese two years ago?…….
And he became a billionaire…from all of this……His children were taught at an early age to run the company…
He married a beautiful high fashion model who speaks 5 languages. Did they consider “she” was stupid or had bad judgement?
They made a huge error…..Most of them are just beginning to understand the Huge error that they have made.
Our President is from the streets of New York. Does anyone really think he is going to let this go? Pffft…
If the Hag and jug ears had a Smidgen of intelligence, they would take what money they have and get out of town…. now……
“ Tell everyone Hell is coming…..and our President is coming with it”
There is no hole they can crawl in that is deep enough to protect them…
Yes, Gunny, just… yes! Great post.
I think the negotiations are over.
Very well said!!!!
Excellent comment.
Excellent, Gunny!!!!!
Spot on, Gunny. Not only is President Trump a counter-puncher, he does not telegraph when or how he intends to strike. Do you remember how he carried out the MOAB strike that led to the complete annihilation of the ISIS to the media’s shock and bewilderment? Stealth, pure stealth. Trump doesn’t do revenge…he gets justice.
Excellent Analysis of the Greatest Man that we all will know in our Lifetimes!
President Donald J. Trump will go down in the history books as one of the Greatest Presidents in US History & will probably earn a place on Mount Rushmore!
And, maybe his Presidency will be the start of the Trump Dynasty in US Politics.
Boy, I’m going to be “popular” back home in Canada, if anyone reads this comment back home in Socialst Canada!
NY politicians and crooked politicians are the same thing. (I’m in western NY. We are trying to get rid of these creeps.)
Radcliffe said he was told the IG report would probably be coming out around June.
Should be much earlier.
I hope it is because everything, all information, is now open to Horowitz. Unless Stealth Huber is blocking it… 🙂
To prepare for Thursday’s Rally, I say it’s time once again to play The Trump Supporters Video:
Gotta get the Man to use THIS instead of that Rolling Stones song!
Ha!
I have loved PT ever since his first major news conference after he became president. He pushes back and is the first to do so.
By his comments the last few times I am confident he is planning some serious pushback on the corrupt people who started this.
Nice!
I loved President Trump when he bought the old Commodore Hotel. Piqued my interest in hotel and restaurant design, and I am still doing it since!
I wonder if Obama would have the nerve to call POTUS
you know as an ex POTUS and chat with him like
Gee Donald I had no idea what my people were doing
it is terrible…trying to make nice with Donald.?
When will we see Republicans doing that? Where are they going out on the shows and talking about how bad it is that Trumps 1st two years were under a cloud that was totally without merit?
Not in this lifetime
He would not have the nerve. Obama knows that Trump sees through him, and of course Obama knows that he himself is a complete phony. I have never totally figured judge to his puppet masters are, but he is just the biggest fraud.
My gosh the media is nuts,they are a bunch of spoiled liberals with no respect,We love President,Trump !!!
What do the 10y-3m US Treasury yield curve and the Atlanta Fed’s GDP NOW Q1 GDP forecast have in common? Both are showing the same thing: economic slowdown.
They make it up. Like the polls on Election Eve 2016 that showed HRC winning.
It’s because the Leftist dominated Fed sharply and unnecessarily increased the interest rate several times to deliberately destroy President Trump. It’s a self-inflicted and self-fulfilling indicator!
“The Republican Party will be known as the Party of Healthcare”. Checkmate to the Dems in advance. I can’t wait to see what’s up.
“ This will not happen again! “
Oh oh! Deep state beware! President Donald J Trump is coming!
Rofl
Left calling for the full report after the Barr “opinion”, as they call it. Why do I get the feeling this is like a bit of red meat on the end of a string being slowly pulled around the corner where the mighty lion sits in wait….. 🙂
Who cares? The Democrats are behaving like they are still in charge. Tell them to stuff it.
Sundance what did you feed suspicious cat?
You didn’t feed suspicious cat Dems did you?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Though the Mueller report was good for Trump, I have to agree with Rush it’s bad in that it should never have happened. As has been discussed here for over 2 years, Trump was a victim of an attempted coup. There should have been no Mueller investigation. The combined forces of the US Intel agencies were used to spy on and take down a duly elected President on false charges. Of course, the entire leftist Dem party and media friends plus assundry shadow groups kept the hysteria going. It should never happen again but will if we dont bring people to very public justice.
He is being to quiet and when he gets like that You know that Hell is about to break out and I
wouldn’t want to be in any of the Obama Goons shoes The media has already been warned and they better abide or suffer the bomb that is going to hit..
I heard one of the senators talking to the media this morning about the Mueller Investigation
Being a travesty, I believe that was the word he used and then he said, When we were out on the campaign trail we had to try to defend this President and the whole collusion thing
what a fool and I just learned that he was one that voted against the Presidents emergency order
The Veto was not overridden to day and so we are lucky because the Border wall will get built now
another win for our Wonderful President Trump.
