President Trump Delivers Remarks on Mueller Report During Oval Office Meeting With Netanyahu (Video and Transcript)…

Following the bilateral meeting between President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu, both leaders held an Oval Office press availability. During the presser President Trump was asked his thoughts about the Mueller report. (Video and Transcript below):

.

[Transcript] -Oval Office- 12:23 P.M. EDT – PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well, thank you very much. It’s an honor to have Prime Minister Netanyahu in the Oval Office. We’ve had numerous great meetings, and we talk usually about trade and military and lots of things.

But today, I think we’re talking about — more than anything else, we’re celebrating the Golan Heights. It’s something that I’ve been hearing about for many years, from many people. I’ve been studying for years.

And this should have been done, I would say, numerous Presidents ago. But for some reason, they didn’t do it, and I’m very honored to have done it.

So I just want to say, Bibi, it’s an honor to have you at the Oval Office. Thank you.

PRIME MINISTER NETANYAHU: Thank you. May I say that I’ve been here many, many, many times. I’ve been around.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: You have.

PRIME MINISTER NETANYAHU: And I’ve met many friends of Israel in this office. But as I said in the other room, just now, in a day of history, we have never had a greater friend than President Trump.

And I think there is a unique bond between our countries, between our administrations, between the two of us. There has been no greater bond than that. It serves the interests of Israel in ways that I cannot begin to describe because not everything that the President and I talk about can be shared with the public.

And I think that, in many ways, the President knows and the United States knows that America has no better friend than Israel. We are willing to fight for our common values. We’re willing to fight. You have an ally that is willing to take up arms in defense of liberty, in defense of our land, our people, and our common values.

We admire America, and we’re grateful to you. Thank you, Mr. President.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you very much.

Q Mr. President, so did this turn out to not be a witch hunt after all? Do you think Robert Mueller did a fair investigation?

PRESIDENT TRUMP: It’s lasted a long time. We’re glad it’s over. It’s 100 percent the way it should have been. I wish it could have gone a lot sooner, a lot quicker. There are a lot of people out there that have done some very, very evil things, very bad things. I would say treasonous things against our country.

And hopefully people that have done such harm to our country — we’ve gone through a period of really bad things happening — those people will certainly be looked at. I have been looking at them for a long time. And I’m saying, “Why haven’t they been looked at?” They lied to Congress. Many of them — you know who they are — they’ve done so many evil things.

I will tell you, I love this country. I love this country as much as I can love anything: my family, my country, my God. But what they did, it was a false narrative. It was — it was a terrible thing.

We can never let this happen to another President again. I can tell you that. I say it very strongly. Very few people I know could have handled it. We can never, ever let this happen to another President again.

Thank you all very much. I appreciate it. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you very much. Thank you very much. Thank you very much.

Q Do you want the report to be completely released?

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Up the Attorney General, but it wouldn’t bother me at all. Up to the Attorney General. Wouldn’t bother me at all.

Q Any news on pardons? Are you thinking about pardoning anyone, sir?

PRESIDENT TRUMP: No, I haven’t. I haven’t thought about it.

END 12:28 P.M. EDT

Advertisements