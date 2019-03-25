President Trump Delivers Remarks on Mueller Report During Oval Office Meeting With Netanyahu (Video and Transcript)…

Following the bilateral meeting between President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu, both leaders held an Oval Office press availability. During the presser President Trump was asked his thoughts about the Mueller report. (Video and Transcript below):
[Transcript] -Oval Office- 12:23 P.M. EDT – PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well, thank you very much. It’s an honor to have Prime Minister Netanyahu in the Oval Office. We’ve had numerous great meetings, and we talk usually about trade and military and lots of things.
But today, I think we’re talking about — more than anything else, we’re celebrating the Golan Heights. It’s something that I’ve been hearing about for many years, from many people. I’ve been studying for years.
And this should have been done, I would say, numerous Presidents ago. But for some reason, they didn’t do it, and I’m very honored to have done it.
So I just want to say, Bibi, it’s an honor to have you at the Oval Office. Thank you.
PRIME MINISTER NETANYAHU: Thank you. May I say that I’ve been here many, many, many times. I’ve been around.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: You have.
PRIME MINISTER NETANYAHU: And I’ve met many friends of Israel in this office. But as I said in the other room, just now, in a day of history, we have never had a greater friend than President Trump.
And I think there is a unique bond between our countries, between our administrations, between the two of us. There has been no greater bond than that. It serves the interests of Israel in ways that I cannot begin to describe because not everything that the President and I talk about can be shared with the public.
And I think that, in many ways, the President knows and the United States knows that America has no better friend than Israel. We are willing to fight for our common values. We’re willing to fight. You have an ally that is willing to take up arms in defense of liberty, in defense of our land, our people, and our common values.
We admire America, and we’re grateful to you. Thank you, Mr. President.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you very much.
Q Mr. President, so did this turn out to not be a witch hunt after all? Do you think Robert Mueller did a fair investigation?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: It’s lasted a long time. We’re glad it’s over. It’s 100 percent the way it should have been. I wish it could have gone a lot sooner, a lot quicker. There are a lot of people out there that have done some very, very evil things, very bad things. I would say treasonous things against our country.
And hopefully people that have done such harm to our country — we’ve gone through a period of really bad things happening — those people will certainly be looked at. I have been looking at them for a long time. And I’m saying, “Why haven’t they been looked at?” They lied to Congress. Many of them — you know who they are — they’ve done so many evil things.
I will tell you, I love this country. I love this country as much as I can love anything: my family, my country, my God. But what they did, it was a false narrative. It was — it was a terrible thing.
We can never let this happen to another President again. I can tell you that. I say it very strongly. Very few people I know could have handled it. We can never, ever let this happen to another President again.
Thank you all very much. I appreciate it. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you very much. Thank you very much. Thank you very much.
Q Do you want the report to be completely released?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Up the Attorney General, but it wouldn’t bother me at all. Up to the Attorney General. Wouldn’t bother me at all.
Q Any news on pardons? Are you thinking about pardoning anyone, sir?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: No, I haven’t. I haven’t thought about it.
Mr. President – after the IG report comes out on FISA abuse, please release the Kraken!
He’s one pissed off dude. It’s not a good idea to piss off Superman!
Thank you, President Trump! You are saving America!
If Martha Stewart can go to jail so can Hillary. No body above the law. Comey put Martha in jail for lying to the FBI
I can see it now Hillary on infomercial selling trips to the White House, wink wink, nod nod.
“There are a lot of people out there that have done some very, very evil things, very bad things.
“I would say treasonous things against our country.
“We can never, ever let this happen to another President again.”
There’s only ONE way to get this done:
MAKE THEM DISAPPEAR!
… The PERPS
… The CO-CONSPIRATORS
… The ACCOMPLICES
… The FUNDERS
… The CONGRESSIONAL ENABLERS.
… The PROPAGANDISTS.
You forgot there mouthpiece(s) the sycophantic press. BTW black-knight, that wasn’t personal, love your post, you are always a great read! God Bless Israel, and all my Jewish friends & family!
I take one exception with those statements,
“We can never, ever let this happen to another President again.”
this isn’t about “the President” it is about what can happen TO ANY U.S. citizen who opposed the corrupt swamp-state. The POTUS NEEDS to understand that IT IS HIS duty to do something about this, beyond tweeting “witch hunt” of course. Perhaps he is now finally ready to rethink his original position on not draining the swamp and that the “Clintons are really good people” as he asserted post election.
President Trump doesn’t declare people evil unless he has the goods on their evil deeds and until he has the wherewithal to impose consequences.
The same level of “witch hunt” ostracization and attacks have been perpetrated by the US GOV Deep Staters against an individual, do you want to take a swag at figuring out who that individual is?
Justice Kavanaugh.
Justice Kavanaugh.
no, that was a purely partisan attack, though it was a particularly virulent cancer, the person who HAS suffered not just a similar attack but almost THE SAME attack as the POTUS….
Julian Assange
So what would DISAPPEAR look like …
• Death Penalty
• Jail for Life
• Pre-Trial Solitary Confinement under the Mueller Rule
• Announcement that they’ve decided to testify vs. Hillary 🤔
• Extradition for Crimes against Foreign Nations 😳
Hmmm …
• Saudi Arabia?
• Russia Perp Exchange?
• Libya … Syria …
Historic moment.
“I will bless those who bless you, And I will curse him who curses you; And in you all the families of the earth shall be blessed.”
God says what He means and means what He says.
After Christ died for us, the Church became Israel, not any state or political entity.
On, Nick, you’re so very wrong about this. In fact, when Jesus returns, He sets up the Millennial Kingdom in Jerusalem. Geographic Israel remains throughout the Millienium (the 1,000 years when Christ reigns on earth).
“Devin Nunes: Hero of the Republic”
https://spectator.us/devin-nunes-hero-republic/
What’s sad is how few heroes there are in this terrible affair.
I nominate Mike Rogers as one, though. Without him, maybe nobody ever knows what is going on.
LikeLiked by 6 people
You said it, BKR!
For those liberals who are hoping that President Trump will just move on, they must have missed the chapter in “Think Big and Kick Ass” on revenge. And it’s not revenge for revenge’s sake, it provides a lesson to teach others how to treat you in the future. In this case, Trump is very interested in how future presidents will be treated. And believe him, there’s going to be a yuge lesson coming up.
Where’s the script? Where’s the script? Oh crap trump has it. (MSM “reporting”)
A good sign! POTUS does one heck of a lot of steepling with his hands!
And the Dems and media are walking right into the trap,
re: “no American person”
sundance,
At first I thought they were talking about Carter Page with that weird locution. (Page must either be an FBI informant used corruptly to get a warrant or an innocent bystander misidentified by a grossly incompetent Bureau).
But now I think they were talking about Steele. Maybe Misfud. Also Veselnitskaya and the other Russians that were sent over to Trump Tower by Glen Simpson and Loretta Lynch, Perhaps other British and Australian spies. too.
In other words, the only actual Russian collusion was that sponsored by the CIA and DOJ.
“I love this country. I love this country as much I can love anything: my family, my country, my God.”
And “We” love you.
Wow. You simply cannot manufacture the wood behind the arrow of Bibi’s statement. Impossible. That was real.
Our President is awesome. Just plain awe inspiring. Changing the world. Motivating everyone, shattering global belief concepts (I am, the world is, we must accept things because…that’s the way it’s always been..) by showing what is truly possible.
When the Japanese bombed PH and It was over, One of the Japanese Commanders said ALL WE HAVE DONE IS WAKE A SLEEPING GIANT WELL THATS WHAT I THINK IS HAPPENING NOW they should have listened when he said when they punch me I punch back twice as hard. They will find out the hard way
God willing and the Creek don’t rise, These traitors will be in prison before its all finished
please tell Our President not to let these people talk him into turning the other cheek They will find some other reason to bring him down if he does, He should have realized the first time that when he gave Clinton a pass she would find a way to harm him. and along with the biggest traitor in this country Obama NO more passes for any of them.
He, Graham, and Guilliani are going to unleash some whoop ass I think. Will Barr stand in the way?
God Bless President Trump & the First Family! We love you and support you.
What a man. Can you imagine having that monkey on your back for two years and being able to fight and still succeed each day. Only President Trump could have survived the hate, lies and total disrespect of him, his office and our country. I hope every single person involved pays a huge price for attempting to unseat our President and destroy America. Hang em all.
Did you notice that his hands/fingers made a ❤ for the most of the meeting?
#We<3YouToo
PRESIDENT PROMISES PRESS HE WILL “LOOK AT” “EVIL” PEOPLE FOR TREASON IN WAKE OF MUELLER REPORT:
1. PDJT promising “lot of people out there that have done some very evil things, I would say treasonous things against our country” will “certainly be looked at.”
2. “I’ve been looking at them a long time,” Trump added, telling reporters “you know who they are…They’ve done so many evil things.”
3. Trump said he loves this country “as much as I can love anything: my family, my country, my god.”
4. “We can never let this happen to another president again,” he said, boasting “very few people I know could have handled it.”
PDJT has been consistent describing criminals acts for over 2-years; today he directly used the word “Treason”.
President Trump planned this moment for over 2-year to go nuclear with the criminal codes.
President Trump has a sworn duty as a result of the President’s direct knowledge and the America People having 50% of PTJT knowledge of criminal acts of Treason, Sedition, Subversion, Espionage, Racketeering, etc. backed-up by a Mountain of Paper/Digital Trails everywhere; to use his Constitutional Powers to insure proper investigative/prosecutorial policies and procedures are implemented.
These people should be VERY worried: Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, James Comey, James Clapper John Brennan, Adam Schiff, Peter Strzok, Bruce Ohr, Susan Rice, Andrew McCabe, Valerie Jarrett, Sally Yates, Lisa Page etc….
When PDJT presses the nuclear criminal codes; PDJT will be saved, PDJT family will be saved, the America People will be saved, the Constitution will be saved and the United States will be saved.
If you are a believer in the Bible. Then you will no that Israel will survive when all the other countries to include America are gone. If you have to go, then it’s nice to be in the winning side – I always say.
“There are a lot of people out there that have done some very, very evil things, very bad things. I would say treasonous things against our country.”
TREASONOUS THINGS
I never thought two words would sound SO GOOD Mr. President.
Go get them!!!
