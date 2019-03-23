The Geographic Caliphate of ISIS is Defeated – All Areas Within Syria and Iraq Liberated…

THE UNITED STATES AND OUR GLOBAL PARTNERS HAVE LIBERATED ALL ISIS-CONTROLLED TERRITORY
“American and coalition forces have had one military victory after another over the last two years against ISIS, including the retaking of both Mosul in Iraq and Raqqa in Syria. We’ve liberated more than 20,000 square miles of territory.” ~President Donald J. Trump
[White House] LIBERATING ALL ISIS-CONTROLLED TERRITORY: The territory once held by ISIS in Syria and Iraq is now 100 percent liberated.
Upon taking office, President Donald J. Trump empowered our commanders in the field and enabled our allies and partners on the ground to take the fight to ISIS.
The Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, including the United States, Iraqi Security Forces, and partners in the Syrian Democratic Forces, have liberated all of the territory previously held by ISIS in Iraq and Syria.
- The 79-member Coalition to Defeat ISIS is an unprecedented collection of nations and organizations aligned in a common cause to fight the evil of terrorism.
- Thousands of fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces, Iraq Security Forces, and 6 members of the Coalition have sacrificed their lives fighting against ISIS.
- Over the last two years, the United States and our Coalition partners have liberated more than 20,000 square miles of territory previously held by ISIS in Syria.
- Since January 2017, an estimated 5 million people have been freed from ISIS in Iraq and Syria.
- Sixty high-value targets, 100 ISIS officials, and tens of thousands of ISIS fighters have been killed.
- There are more than 1,000 foreign fighters from more than 40 countries in the custody of the Syrian Democratic Forces.
Thanks to the defeat of the “caliphate,” ISIS now lacks a territorial base to launch attacks overseas and recruit foreign fighters.
MOVING FORWARD: The United States has begun the process of withdrawing troops from Syria in a deliberate and coordinated manner, while maintaining a small force there.
- President Trump is realigning our force now that ISIS’s territorial “caliphate” has been defeated.
- The President wants to draw down our presence in a safe, deliberate, and coordinated manner and remains in constant contact with our allies.
- During this process, we will continue to inflict maximum damage on the remnants of ISIS.
- A small contingent of United States Armed Forces will remain in Syria.
ENSURING ISIS NEVER RETURNS: The United States is committed to ensuring the remnants of ISIS are destroyed and that it can never regain its “caliphate.”
- The United Sates is confident that together with the Coalition, we will ensure a lasting defeat of ISIS.
- Understanding the remaining threat from radical Islamist terrorism, the United States will continue to hunt down any remnants of ISIS.
- The United States remains committed to the Coalition and will continue to support its efforts.
- The President has been clear that our allies and partners should step up their contributions to stabilize Syria and help ensure that ISIS cannot return.
This is what happens when you have a Lion in the White House, not a Muslim man child. MAGA! KAG!
KEG….ummmmmm says Simpson.
Exactly what I was thinking. The difference between someone who recognizes a problem and deals with it decisively, and a nitwit who thought a medal for Courageous Restraint was a good idea.
AMEN Brother. Another failbama mess cleaned up.
You betcha.
I dunno. Seems Hillary and Obama are still running around loose, as well a 5th column of muz Dems in Congress. Drone them, and I'd call it good.
Daggone right, Doc. Finally a fighter and an alpha dog. God bless President Trump!
Which is true but you also know that Russia and Syria liberated a lot of ISIS territory?
LikeLiked by 6 people
And this is why Trump was respectful of Putin. He didn’t want the US and Russia stepping on each others Johnsons while killing ISIS.
A message that was reinforced by Mattis’s operation on the Ruussian mercs.
Indeed, but does anyone think that we would be here if Obama were still drawing red lines?
No big deal it was the JV team ,you know / sarc
exactly.
an, “understanding was reached”.
syria has been effectively partitioned,
the kurds have the makings of a state. East of the Euphrates.
assad survives, as a client of Russia,
Russia has a Mediterranean port.
Turkey secures it’s Southern flank, by taking the strip of north Syria that abuts the Turk border.
Don’t be surprised if the northern Syria Kurds wind up East of the Euphrates.
So with this news, can we assume that multiple nations and resettlement agencies will now joyfully, rapidly, and completely turn their efforts into resettling in their homelands those who came here and to Western Europe on an emergency basis?
I think we all know the answer to that, but it actually appears to be what many want. Through different educational interactions, I’ve worked with people over recent years who have advanced professional degrees — medicine, law, etc. — who would prefer to return rather than chase redundant certifications here. Additionally, some who were experiencing actual religious persecution want to return in some measure so that the presence of their faith doesn’t disappear from the region. They know it involves rebui,ding, but many can reclaim property and make improvements much easier than stating from scratch here.
All in all, it’s a glimpse at priorities, as the usual suspects are unlikely to point to the lessening crisis level (previously used as a reason to resettle) for the impetus to reverse course now.
Rebuilding
What’s preventing them from returning home now that ISIS is reportedly vanquished?
LikeLiked by 6 people
the UN and a bunch of NGO’s…. Big bucks in those poor souls….
Wonder how long it’s going to take for the neocon’s to wake up and realize they been rolled up on both flanks like a couple of flapjacks!
Well Done to all our brave men treading thru the valley of death….fearing no evil….
So, we have the ability to remove the illegal Mexican/south american caliphate from the USA? Lets get at it!
LikeLiked by 13 people
DJT has insulted McCain again! And Bush and Obama too. Along with Bill Kristol, Max Boot and Adam Kinsinger. Ending a war in the middle east totally violates their principle of Endless Wars, especially as their ‘rebel friends’, aka mostly ISIS, got wiped out..
LikeLiked by 19 people
EPIC: Tulsi Gabbard Calls Adam Kinzinger, John McCain and Evan McMullin Terrorist Enablers…

Posted on January 25, 2017 by sundance
Posted on January 25, 2017 by sundance
Thanks. I didnt doscover CTH until late 2017 so I missed this. Sundance did an awesome repoort on the connections of Evans, Kinzinge,r and McStain with the wrong side of the battle over there. No wonder they hated DJT – he wanted to end the fight and they saw only political and financial opportunity at the expense of many innocent lives.
Thank you VERY MUCH for mentioning this. Tulsi is right on this. Absolutely correct. Again, thanks!
Good– McCain is dead, Adam is neutralized and Evan Mullins is a absolute nut case
Why leave any force there at all? If you want to ensure ISIS never returns hammer our own deep state. McCain is dead. Kill the remaining traitors.
LikeLiked by 4 people
@ Night Raven
👍👍
ISIS is like a virus. You think you’ve killed it but it mutates and comes back in a different form with the same or worse lethality.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Different form, but same essence: Salafi Jihad. So, attack and annihilate the essence, not just the form.
There will likely still be suicide bombers and I.E.D.’s exploding for years in Syria. I wouldn’t want to be there.
I figure it’s for FAC duties and target designators….can’t let “unkn persons” be enabled to “pull the trigger” on US weapons for close air support…
(Not to say I wouldn’t like to cut a couple of tasking orders for the AC130’s….on their way home for some rebuilds down in GA….or, where ever they are fixing things these days.).
Woohoo!
You Know You’ve Been at War Too Long When…your former detainees are now serving in Congress!
Congratulations and Undying Gratitude to Our Troops!
ps: You shouldn’t have picked the JV for your brackets, Barry.
Barry and Hillary started ISIS. President Trump destroyed it. These are bad days for the commie left democrats.
Promise Made, Promise Kept! From the archives:
Which automatically meant being tough on McCain who supported ISIS, al Qaeda, al Nusra and their allies.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
This is a major defeat for Obama and John McCain. I don’t exactly know what they were thinking but I suspect that they were willing to trade the lives of a few (hundred thousand) civilians for one big, bad meanie-pants Putin-puppit dictator Assad. Although the US was essentially supporting Al-Qaeda in Syria, I also suspect that the rise of ISIS was likely seen by Obama, neocons and any other of the remove-Assad-at-all-costs crowd as an opportunity to sow such chaos in Syria that Assad could not recover and regain control of his nation.
Note that the UK and by extension Brussels deep state is in my opinion as strong as if not stronger than the US deep state and very more than likely the whole Syrian civil war/remove Assad plan was created to eventually make way for oil/gas pipelines to move through Syria and into Europe in order to break Russian energy dominance over Europe.
At any rate hopefully the trail of bodies left by the “spread Democracy” crowd is finished piling up now that they’re out of power.
Of course all of this is my opinion and I’m sure that there are more people around here who can speak more knowledgeably on this issue.
The Obama administration fostered the rise of ISIS. The Obama state department shipped heavy weapons to ISIS, from Benghazi (seized from Khadafi’s army).
The Obama admin was supporting a Saudi, Qatari Turkish enterprise to destrabilize, and ultimately overthrow Assad.
WHY?
The Saudis and Qataris wanted to run a natural gas pipeline THROUGH SYRIA, to Turkey. That nat. gas was to then be piped to the European market….which would have meant stiff competition to the Russian monopoly on selling gas to Europe.
Ergo, Russia had serious skin in the game, and intervened. Russia didn’t have any qualms about carpet bombing the HELL out of one town after another.
Why wouldn’t Assad allow the pipeline through Syria? I’m guessing that he could have charged them appropriately for the space.
As a Russian satrapy, Assad’s position was not to aid the Saudi’s & Qatari’s. The Assad puppet dances…
Thanks, I knew pipelines were at stake but not the specifics. This makes great sense. Not the entire raison de la guerre, of course, but very much of it.
Gazprom has two natural gas pipelines under the Black Sea that go thru Turkey, the South Stream going thru Turkey and Greece to Europe – talk about money making strange bedfellows. And oh, by the way, both the US AND Russia are backing separate NG pipelines that will carry the Pars Field NG thru Syria to Europe. Getting to see the sudden interests in both Russia and the US and Europe kicking ISIS’s ass and achieving a mutually acceptable stable regime in Syria????
Have we ever considered the possibility that the entire operation in Libya was less about getting rid of Khadaffi and instead about getting hands on Libya’s weapons so that rebels in Syria (ISIS) could be supplied?
Never underestimate the strength of righteousness, of telling the truth. Also, never underestimate the power of righteousness and truth to protect those who protect them.
I’d said that way back when the ISIS battle started to rip up Syria that the Russians would not let ISIS have Syria…I also said that the Russians would not let Assad fall. Yes, the US and with some help (small ‘h’) from some NATO partners that had a personal Russia-related stake in ISIS falling, took the brunt of the fight but both Russia and Iran had a large hand in the fight too.
Note that the US stayed away from Russian areas on interest in Syria during the battle, letting Russia and Iran work those areas. The US’s help went a long way towards limiting Russian military buildups there, had Russia had to do all of the heavy lifting it would have had to put much more boots-on-ground and that would have caused an imbalance in the area. Russia’s buildup as it is has caused some technology transfer issues but it’s nowhere as bad as it would have been had Russia needed to set up full military operations there. I do believe that somewhere Russian, US, EU and Mideast dealers got together and made a deal to keep Russia’s important assets that impact Europe there secure. It also seems to guarantee to the Russians that at least for now we’ll protect their expanding infrastructure there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. The Euphrates has been the line of deconfliction. Everybody with a brain saw this as a supreme opportunity to ally with Russia (and India) on more than deconflicting inside Syria. But the Trump admin, regrettably, has not reached that awareness and thereby exploited the opportunity to patently present, even now.
Kurds, bless their hearts, have moved into areas of Syria and Iraq that historically are not theirs. To include oil-bearing regions west of the Euphrates in Syria’s southeast. Several reasons for that.
But by doing that, Kurds, in all three of their sections (Western Syrians/Turks, Northern Syrians/Turks, Eastern Syrians/Iraqis/Iranians), have thrust themselves into the role of having to sit table with the big boys as a credible presence. Time will tell if they can pull that off, aka, be serious statesmen.
Sounds almost like the old Trucial States deal, eh?
Yet another piece of Obama’s legacy is gone. Good riddance.
Well, the ISIS thugs no longer have a ‘base’ to plot terror attacks on the West, but there are no doubt plenty of their followers scattered around, plotting to kill Christians as I write (and you are reading) this. America needs to keep up its vigilance, and continue to stamp these terrorists out, wherever they are lurking.
For that matter, what happened to their ‘Fearless Leader’, Al-what’s-his-name, other than that he safely bugged out and is hiding somewhere, plotting?
Massive success….and basically zero news coverage.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The only coverage has been disparaging POTUS’s predictions of a few days ago that ISIS would be defeated that night. “Trump lied again! ISIS still has 146 square feet of stronghold!”
More winning! Thank you Mr President.
I vote Trump President for life….
I take your point, but as I am sure you are aware, in its own terms it inflects irrational exuberance.
Booyah, Mr. President!! 👊🏻 Making America Safe Again!! 👍🏻🇺🇸
What’s sad is that the Global Elite and The Davos Crowd never ever ever intended on destroying Islamic Terror. It was always the boogie man needed to continue their war machine and manipulate the Free world into giving away personal liberty. These people are truly fn evil. I thank God everyday for PDJT…..the significance of what he has done will never be understood by most.
President Trump said he would bomb the hell out of them and that is EXACTLY what he did. Gotta give him credit for being the most transparent POTUS in my life and his promises mad, promises kept.
“Thanks to the defeat of the “caliphate,” ISIS now lacks a territorial base to launch attacks overseas and recruit foreign fighters.”
Actually, we have already seen the results of this for some time. Little noted is a significant fact: the last major jihadist terror attack in the West occurred nearly two years ago when a “homegrown” British-Libyan man bombed Manchester Arena in May 2017.
I do not overlook or dismiss the needless suffering, cruelty, or significance of more recent jihadi terrorist acts since. However, there is a measurable difference in the scale and intensity of such attacks before and after January 20th, 2017. The men who have run over Argentinian tourists in New York City, shot up German Christmas markets, and conducted various other atrocities since Manchester all lacked the funding, training, and weapons possessed by those who stormed the Bataclan Theater in Paris or bombed Brussels’ airport. This relative lack of sophistication speaks to ISIS’ rapid deterioration in power projection over the last two years.
The scale of ISIS-led or inspired attacks has shifted from military scale operations to street crimes. To be sure even this current status is intolerable, but a vast improvement over European capitals being besieged and humiliated as their citizens are slaughtered on a mass scale. It is subtle but significant development, one the world has almost completely overlooked.
Tomorrow’s events, of course, could prove me wrong. The odds of that are happening are now much smaller though, and that is due to the fact that we bombed the shit out of them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hooah – the caliphate is destroyed! And it is due to President Trump letting us take the gloves off and getting serious about defeating ISIS.
These rats have spread to several other countries – we must ensure their turn comes as well.
Thank you POTUS!!!!!!
I will never forget that summer where they beheaded a civilian hostage(s). and Obama did nothing!
Obama: “What’s the big deal? It was only the jayvee team.”
Promises kept. Thank you, PDJT.
The aftermath is predictable, in that swampers will find some way to make even this a problem. To wit; I listen to news radio in the morning (in the DC area – can you tell where this is going?), and Thursday morning, there was a guest on, talking about the 60K (!) ISIS fighters who were either captured or surrendered. The host and guest both were going on and on about what to do with them, how Guantonimo wasn’t big enough for all of them, and the headache of repatriation.
Not once was the phrase “summary execution” uttered. I wasn’t able to call in, but I wanted to, to ask either if they had actually read the accounts of the atrocities committed by the so-called fighters.
Unsung hero in this development: Vladimir Putin and Russia. They came to the aid of Assad when Brennan/ISIS/McCain/Obama/SecState and some defense contractors were fostering the Salafi Jihad in any and all of its forms inside Syria and elsewhere.
It was always my impression that Brennan/Obama droned Moslems they considered competitors to their own ambitions. Entirely personal, not business. Eight years of America turned upside down, culminating sixty eight years at least of academic battlespace preparation for just that extreme perversity.
Tulsi is a very brave lady. I had not noticed before the acne scaring on her face. She has heart and courage, at least in this particular, and brains. On some other matters I cannot follow her. Her religion seeps through her being, auspiciously. This I know something about.
I wouldn’t refer to Putin as a hero, but then again I wouldn’t refer to anyone (including the US) as a hero in this mess.
The Putin and Assad governments certainly deserve much more credit for eradicating ISIS then either gets, especially since they did much of the “dirty” work the Western governments pretend to be above, but they- like the Obama bunch- did so out of their own self interest.
Furthermore, as sundance has suggested here in the past, it is likely that Putin and Assad were comfortable with a persistent low level of ISIS activity/control within Syria and Iraq in order to advance their own agendas, and that President Trump ordered strikes on Syrian airbases and mercenaries to send a message: go after ISIS and stop focusing on Syrian rebel factions. Recall that Russian/Syrian progress increased significantly after these strikes.
But as I said, credit must be given where credit is due. Of the Eastern Front Churchill remarked that “It was the Red Army that tore the guts out of the Wehrmact.” His statement captured not only the substance, but the style, of the largest and most brutal war within World War II.
Much the same could be said of the Russian Armed Forces in Syria.
POTUS Trump : ISIS caliphate gone. Mueller nothingburger. Economy in overdrive while other countries’ economies are in near recession..
versus:
Trudeau in deep scandal doo doo,
Merkel has multiple terror arrests every week.
Macron hates the color yellow, brings out the military to stop protests.
May fails on BREXEIT a third time – EU shows UK no respect.
And liberals believe that America and POTUS Trump are not respected???
I think the phraseology, “geographic caliphate” is Very important and I like it. It is important because from now on, every muslim act of violence in the region will be greeted by Dems & media by, “I thought President Trump said they were defeated but here they are again…”. No, not all violent muslims have been defeated but ISIS no longer holds in physical territory. Important distinctions
Barry: “Lest not we get on our high horses”.
“The future shall not belong to those who slander the prophet”.
W: “islam is peace”.
Global communism is our goal.
Hammer some more in the ground over there like tent pegs…. They also make good road grade fill….
The sooner we fall back into orbit and nuke these 7th century hell-holes, the sooner we can reclaim our blue marble…
Michael Yon wrote a riveting piece about Mosul in 2005 as an embed. Totally riveting writing. But there’s one piece that I always remember…the lawyerly overlay of these wars:
The doctors rolled LTC Kurilla and the terrorist into OR and our surgeons operated on both at the same time. The terrorist turned out to be one Khalid Jasim Nohe, who had first been captured by US forces (2-8 FA) on 21 December, the same day a large bomb exploded in the dining facility on this base and killed 22 people.
That December day, Khalid Jasim Nohe and two compatriots tried to evade US soldiers from 2-8 FA, but the soldiers managed to stop the fleeing car. Then one of the suspects tried to wrestle a weapon from a soldier before all three were detained. They were armed with a sniper rifle, an AK, pistols, a silencer, explosives and other weapons, and had in their possession photographs of US bases, including a map of this base.
That was in December.
About two weeks ago, word came that Nohe’s case had been dismissed by a judge on 7 August. The Coalition was livid. According to American officers, solid cases are continually dismissed without apparent cause. Whatever the reason, the result was that less than two weeks after his release from Abu Ghraib, Nohe was back in Mosul shooting at American soldiers.
LTC Kurilla repeatedly told me of – and I repeatedly wrote about – terrorists who get released only to cause more trouble. Kurilla talked about it almost daily. Apparently, the vigor of his protests had made him an opponent of some in the Army’s Detention Facilities chain of command, but had otherwise not changed the policy. And now Kurilla lay shot and in surgery in the same operating room with one of the catch-and-release-terrorists he and other soldiers had been warning everyone about.
Me: catch and release….hmmm, rings a bell.
Anyway, I’d like to know what the current RoE are, and what the lawyers role is in Syria and elsewhere. And of course I’ll note that this was under the Bush dynasty
I actually had the link ready to past, but hit the wrong button
https://www.michaelyon-online.com/gates-of-fire.htm
