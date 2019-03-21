ISIS Geographic Caliphate Officially Ends – Insurgent ISIS Ideology Remains…

As of today the geographical ISIS caliphate, the open control over territory, has ended. There is no longer a geographic land mass under the control and ownership of the extremist ISIS group known as ISIS. All their territory has been removed.
An review of multiple DoD, State and Media reports essentially boils down to ISIS returning to an insurgency, a loosely connected ideological terror group without control over any specific area.
Interestingly, the foreign fighters who traveled to Syria to fight for ISIS were reported as the last ones to give up the caliphate fight. Presumably because they would be unable to assimilate into the local communities, those foreign fighters were the last to be eliminated.
BAGHOUZ, Syria — The caliphate has crumbled, and the final offensive is over. While the official announcement hasn’t yet been made – Fox News has been told that this village, the last ISIS stronghold, is liberated.
It’s the first time since we’ve been here in Syria for five days that the bombs have stopped dropping and the gunfire has disappeared. We have witnessed the end of the caliphate – the brutal empire that once ruled over 8 million people – is gone
The last five days, Fox News has witnessed the last major offensive up close -– with U.S.-backed SDF forces attacking ISIS from three sides, pushing the fighters back, house to house, then tent to tent, against the Euphrates River.
Inside Baghouz, it’s easy to see how they hid for so long – not just in tunnels but trenches and hundreds of cubby holes covered by tarpaulins, which blend in perfectly to the dirt.
In the end, the majority surrendered. In fact, since the start of the year about 60,000 have dripped into the desert, and most are now held in camps.
There is a major concern about what to do with the camps though. The SDF has asked for U.S. support in setting up a tribunal here to prosecute them. (read more)
President Trump took office with specific instructions to the U.S. military to use all options to eliminate the ISIS caliphate.
For four-and-a-half years, ISIS held this territory, ruling over it with an iron fist. It was the terrorist group’s heartland – and they were so dug in that the only way to push them back was to flatten whole villages. The devastation here goes on for miles – and craters like this are a reminder of the critical role played by U.S. airpower. Military jets still fly overhead.
SDF fighters are all so grateful to the U.S., not just for their help in the battle, but now for its decision to leave troops here when it’s done. (link)
Obama cried…
Big deal … so your Orange President defeated the JV Team … big whoop …
/sarc.
Well, McCain’s already dead, so who is gonna break the news to Barry that his “jv team” is out of the playoffs? Utter March Madness!!!
President Assad was interviewed a year ago about his “De-escalation Zone” program. Apparently Russia transported really tough, Sunni-Chechen forces to Syria and these made a point of finding and talking with foreign Sunni Jihadi from Pakistan, Indonesia, Morocco etc.
Turns out, most of these Sunni Jihadi were recruited to “defend threatened Sunni Syrians,” but they arrived and discovered Syrian Sunni / Shia / Alawiths living peacefully together, studying in grade school together, marketing together, serving as nurses and doctors in hospitals together and so on. Many of the recruits were now anxious to go home, but couldn’t say it openly.
So the Chechen troops hired buses — ostensibly to move encircled jihadi to a “De-escalation Zone” — but actually to separate out the homesick youths, who were given air-tickets and and pocket money to have something on their return to Pakistan, Indonesia, Morocco.
In other words, over the last three years, Syria and Russia have largely repatriated mislead-Jihadi, rather than kill them. What is there not to love about the Assad-Russia “De-escalation Zone” program?
Excuse me….but, before you criticize Russia & Syria…..
Well…..um, look in your own backyard first.
Our nation is loaded with it.
Great. Now, can we have this kind of resolute attitude towards our Immigration problem????
I think we could solve immigration just as quickly if our political class wanted to.
The difference is that president has control over military, but not over the entitled corrupt politicians!!
May all ISIS fighters rot in eternal Hell.
Amazing how fast ISIS was eliminated once Trump fired Mattis.
Amazing how fast ISIS was eliminated once America fired Obama.
Amazing how fast ISIS was defeated west of the Euphrates compared to east of the river.
In the west the Russians and Syrians showed no mercy, ISIS who were Syrians were allowed back, if they wanted to and recanted, otherwise they and foreigners were killed.
In the east the US and the Kurds allowed ISIS to be surrender (est 3000 at Raqqa) rather than killed them so now face the problem, well not the US its the other side of the Atlantic, of what to do with defeated but still fanatical ISIS.
As an aside, Russia would make a good ally for the USA, maybe why the Deep State NWO got in the way of a Putin Trump meeting.
Russia is a natural ally for the US and Europe. Just a shame that US policy, which us the vassals follow, has resulted in them becoming new best friends with China, the real enemy.
I’m no fan of Mattis, but I find that uncharitable.
Mattis was SoD when US and allied forces recaptured of much northern Iraq and Syria, including the cities of Jarabulus, Mosul and Raqqa. Furthermore, the operations which finished off the caliphate today began during his tenure.
Objectively, Mattis supervised the the vast majority of the operations which ultimately defeated ISIS. Any honest analysis of his performance as Secretary of Defense will take that into account.
So what is to be done with these veterans of butchery? As noted in the article, the native butchers, where possible, will blend back into the local populations. But what about the western butchers who went over there to help with the slaughter?
There won’t be any problem taking these bloodtubs back in certain western countries…you know, the ones who will call you racist if you aren’t fully welcoming to these creatures. It will be fascinating to watch, as these home delivery jihadis come back to what today counts as “civilized society”.
The globalists and socialists already have an answer! Import these parasitic spores d’Obama to formerly civilized nations…
It sounds like nearly 60.000 are being held as prisoners. They fought without uniforms and followed no rules of war. I say, turn them all over to Assad and look the other way.
The estimate is that ISIS at its peak was between 45000 and 60000. There are probably in the low thousands of ISIS fighters now in captivity, plus lots of families the women of whom are often also hardened killers and fanatics. Some children as well.
It is believed that many of the leaders were given their freedom by the US when they handed over the contents of their treasuries, estimated at $billions.
I agree with you wholeheartedly that they should be handed over to the legitimate authorities, in this case the Syrian Arab Army. Who incidently are still fighting isolated ISIS cells on their side of the river. The Euphrates being the dividing line. Also there are still many ISIS units still roaming over Syria east of the river and west Iraq basically operating as bandits in the deserts.
San Francisco will gladly take them. Assimilation into the existing populous should be very smooth.
Try not to give the Democrats ideas, please.
Especially the California Democrats, who are a special breed of crazy.
Good that Syria cluster f is over. Now let’s bring our troops home and place them on our southern border and start stacking razor wire 10 ft high, 20 ft wide in all open spaces. The real war is on our southern border. The middle east non-sense is imaginary.
Sadly, the Syria CF is not over.
We still have Assad (whatever you think of him), the remnants of the Syrian “rebels” (whatever you think of them), the Kurds (whatever you think of them), and Erdogan (whatever you think of him) all holding various areas within Syria.
You also have the Deep State, through McConnell, holding the impeachment cudgel in the Senate. We’ve already seen the globalist pushback on US troop withdrawal earlier this year channeled through the Turtle.
All of these stakeholders will keep us pinned in Syria for some time, sadly. Trump has removed a big piece off the board, but there is still a lot of factions left to deal with.
Getting rid of ISIS was my #1 item for a new president to accomplish back in 2015. (eminent danger) Getting rid of political correctness was #2. Everything else was tied for 3rd!!! THANK YOU, President Trump, for delivering!! Your leadership and backbone are an answered prayer for me!
Now, We need to cleanse/Wipeout,= (DEPORT) these Islamic enclaves that are in DearBornistan, MI & Lewistan Maine, & MinneapolisStan, Minn..
ISIS is now forced to admit (and then deny to themselves) that a relatively small handful of US forces ended their hopes and dreams. The only thing that really changed was the Commander of these US Forces.
There is no force on earth that can withstand the US Military. None. The fact that the whole world isn’t plunged into war at the hand of such a strong force is testament to our righteous resolve.
Freedom is our credo. Don’t tread on ours.
Sorry but that’s not really correct. Whilst there was indeed a relatively small US force in eastern Syria, estimated at between 2-5000 depending on whether the embedded contractors were counted in, they were also Special Forces, the best the US has. They were supported by many tens of thousands of US/Saudi armed Kurdish light infantry in hundreds of US supplied vehicles. In addition there was virtually unlimited air support from the USAF, USN and Marines plus the RAF and others in the Coalition.
Others outside the US probably don’t have your optimistic and patriotic view of the US military’s capabilities or your righteous resolve. I doubt the Russians and Chinese do for a start. Also the Taliban seem to have done a good job in fighting the US to a stalemate with hopefully a peace agreement on the way bit like the Vietnamese before them.
We Brits found out over 100 years ago the limits of our power and accepted them. The Russians the same in 1990. I pray for the world that the US, who as you say, has immense military power, is wise enough to do the same.
We could take out the Taliban in a month if we decided to actually fight, though I don’t know if it would be worth the efforts. The will to fight is all we lack. This is why Mattis was fired, he and other neo-cons fight to preserve the status quo instead of fighting to win.
Our nuclear arsenal alone would be enough to tyrannize the world. A less righteous nation who had access to the type of fire power we posses would begin conquering other nations. Make no mistake about it.
As thuggish and evil as the left thinks our military and our history are, they only have that opinion because they are ignorant of what true brutality has looked like throughout human history. ISIS was simply bringing back the tactics that had been used historically by every other caliphate.
SNL will twist that red and blue map in to a skit imitating the President with a map of how the whole USA (except for Alabama) will be blue in 2020. They will make their predictable joke of how the President is responsible for that. There will be no mention of Obama’s (the first black Clinton) “ISIS is JV” comment.
I believe that I just determined how to end ISIS terrorism.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern needs to ban all of the weapons in Syria and Iraq. It is working in NZ. The Police* are asking people to call ahead when turning in the weapons there is such a rush.
“The time for the easy availability of these weapons must end, and today it will. In short, every semi-automatic weapon used in the terrorist attack will be banned in this country. High-capacity magazines and attachments will also be banned along with the “military-style weapons.”
There! The problem is solved.
* http://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/AK1903/S00539/handing-in-firearms-to-police.htm
Yeah so far just 37 stupid people have turned in their guns!
Obviously the other millions of NZ are not as stupid! A good sign!
She got real tuff after John Podesta’s visit days before the massacre. NZ seems to have quite compliant sheep, they will disarm. What happens next in the USA is more important, be ready for it, another one is coming. Progs must disarm the people to get their way by government force. Repubs will offer very little objection. They are already rolling over on Red Flag gun confiscation laws.
They’ll have to kill us. I won’t disarm without a fight.
I guess this is a good thing and PT should consider it an achievement, as should our military. But I never feared isis, I never feared al-qaeda.
I fear my government spilling American blood and spending American treasure to bring peace to places that have hardly, if ever, known peace. I fear Islam in America and dollars to donuts the scum that fought for this anti-human ideology will find heir way back to the West.
I rather preferred the endless bloodletting. I pray not, but this victory will be a hollow one.
Be not afraid. But keep the cold anger burning.
“Insurgent Isis ideology remains”. Yeah, it’s called Islam, especially when they are a majority.
“…especially when they are a majority…”
Actually, they don’t have to be a majority. If the moslem population is large enough to challenge their host nation for control, they try to seize power.
Remember this folks: barry leftovers remain in the Pentagon and every agency. ISIS is far from dead. Jihadist cells are in America. We are on our own.
Defeat of ISIS proves the old monster saying:
“You can get more with a kind word and a Machine Gun, than you can with just a kind word.”
> the foreign fighters who traveled to Syria to fight for ISIS were reported as the last ones to give up the caliphate fight
They then returned to Minnesota. /s
Isis has been a major adversary. Even Obama acknowledges this – although he famously “underestimated” their threat with his “JV” quip.
Trump has drastically dealt with this huge international problem.
Progs CANNOT see any Trump accomplishment as Good, no matter how clear and obvious.
Here is how the Progs are dealing with the matter of U.S. foreign policy eliminating a MAJOR global problem..they ignore the success and ridicule the President…
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/trump-isis-map-photoshop_n_5c92ac91e4b0d952b222f523
🙂
Candidate Donald J. Trump45 re: ISIS: I would bomb the shit out of ’em.
And so it was… (And Hallelujah for that!)
Candidate Trump outlined his plan to destroy ISIS……………….and the media talking heads mocked him and said it can’t happen…………they always under estimate our VSG President Trump
3-pillars, easy peasy. Two years done and gone.
Promises Made/Promises Kept.
Been praying the Rosary in dedication to the destruction is ISIS at least weekly for over 2 years. God answers prayers.
https://ucatholic.leadpages.co/pray-the-rosary-to-defeat-isis/
In Canada, they are blaming President Trump for the N Z massacre because he did not abolish guns in America. They will probably take the ISIS prisoners with the proviso that they can’t buy any more guns. They will then cross the northern border and Dearborn will be very happy to have them. Criminals to the south, criminals to the north and Nancy Pelosi in the middle.
Another promise made and kept. More winamins. The election day/yesterday map is classic PDJT communication. Simple enough for everyone (even MSM), directly in your face New York style.
Trump saved that last little red dot for McCain, and then got McCain’s name back in the headlines again just before he ended it.
Clever.
I am very happy and proud of our president and our military. But all have to remember the land may be free but the ideology remains. We have a war of ideology much like a virus evil mutates into a simular but different form. We must stay vigilant and mindful evil never sleeps. We are being infiltrated from with in some members of congress scare the hell out of me. As Neil Young said rust never sleeps and there is a cancer in congress I pray it doesn’t spread. Beware!
That map was classified recently and with a swipe of a marker, BOOM It’s unclassified. The President is one of few people that have Original Classification Authority. His call.
I think the real reason they collapsed is President Trump cut off the money Obama had been sending them!
