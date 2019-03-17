Representative Doug Collins Explains The Reasoning and Sequencing of House Transcript Releases…

House Judiciary Committee ranking member Doug Collins appears with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the reasoning and sequencing of congressional transcript releases highlighting the FBI and DOJ officials who participated in the political weaponization of their offices.

According to Representative Collins there will be more releases of congressional transcripts timed and sequenced to tell the details behind a very complex story.

(IG Report Link)

I hope Doug Collins is successful in his plan to lay out the factual events in a manner that people will be able to understand and comprehend.  Unfortunately, I temper my optimism with knowledge of how Republicans tend to play too-cute-by-half  when they are tasked with creating a digestible narrative.  They’re just not good at it.

Honest and diligent politicians, not being as skilled in the dark arts as their UniParty adversaries; and suffering from decades of battered conservative syndrome; have a tendency to get lost in the weeds.  This allows their opposition to cloud, obfuscate and Alinsky the righteous opposition.

Wash-Rinse-Repeat-Pound Desk-Eyeroll-Facepalm-Collapse in Frustration…

74 Responses to Representative Doug Collins Explains The Reasoning and Sequencing of House Transcript Releases…

  1. H&HC, 2nd - 16th says:
    March 17, 2019 at 6:16 pm

    Say what you want about the rest of them – and it is probably true – but at the least, Representative Collins has stepped up to the plate albeit a bit late in doing so. I am grateful.

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
  2. DJSnyder says:
    March 17, 2019 at 6:21 pm

    What’s complex about it? The Obama Administration greased the skids for Hillary and tried to bring down Trump in any way they could, even after the election!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • benifranlkin says:
      March 17, 2019 at 6:34 pm

      So many players. Collins doesn’t want to overwhelm us all at once. I think it’s good how he is handling it.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • NYSE says:
        March 17, 2019 at 7:29 pm

        You must be new to this game.

        Like

        Reply
      • The Boss says:
        March 17, 2019 at 7:38 pm

        Plus, these releases by Collins take some pressure off the president to immediately declassify and release other tranches of documents. Recall the president does not want what’s in the [wrongfully] classified documents to become ‘yesterday’s news’.

        Things are fine folks. The Collins releases are unexpected wins. Enjoy them. We’ll build on them when the time is right. That I can tell you.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  3. Cocamars says:
    March 17, 2019 at 6:29 pm

    Within a month of the release of the Mueller Report it will be up to President Trump to give the public the full narrative with the Trump Report.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. rustybritches says:
    March 17, 2019 at 6:30 pm

    Thank You Mr Collins You have given some of us hope for the future and that maybe just maybe things can be better We know that with all that you have released already the liberals are ramping up their garbage on the President and if there is any doubt about what they are doing just go to BB
    website Nothing but lies and believe me You don’t have to read the article to know its just more garbage,

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. Guyski says:
    March 17, 2019 at 6:35 pm

    Starting to think that losing the house was/is a part of this.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. Elizabeth Raynor Short says:
    March 17, 2019 at 6:36 pm

    What went on between Attorney General’s Office lawyers, FBI personnel, et al. was not “collusion”. It was was/is seditious conspiracy (a crime) in furtherance of overthrow of a legitimate POTUS (treason, the ultimate crime). It was espionage as to the foreign powers (UK and Australia) and individuals involved in the effort. Time for THE P A I N.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  7. Ivehadit says:
    March 17, 2019 at 6:38 pm

    It’s time for the republicans to stop being boy scouts and start getting up into the trees like our revolutionary cohorts in 1776. The Brits wore red jackets and marched in a straight line…easy pickins for the shrewd ones who sniped from the trees and won a war for the ages.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • sickconservative says:
      March 17, 2019 at 7:23 pm

      You can’t fight the enemy on their terms, but even worse is fighting on decades old school bipartisanism as the D’s left that years ago.
      Dem’s vote lock step against all appointment and judges today.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  8. OldSkool says:
    March 17, 2019 at 6:38 pm

    Rep. Collins is a hero in doing what he has, so much so IMO that I have donated to him having lamented my NC rep Mark Walker has turned out to be useless.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. Bullseye says:
    March 17, 2019 at 6:53 pm

    If the crooks like comey and mccabe and any others who put out a book are probably better off today financially than they would have been by staying in government. Book sales and gofundme has more than made up any financial losses incurred from being fired. Plus the left gushes over them as heros and they get cushy job and teaching offers.
    They must be punished

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. Rick says:
    March 17, 2019 at 6:53 pm

    Is this a case of bringing all this out, then saying ” There is nothing we can do, the Democrats are the majority”
    Seems like Republicans talk a good game while in the minority, but crickets when in the majority.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • butch cassidy says:
      March 17, 2019 at 7:45 pm

      Rick, we have the presidency and the senate, however, this has nothing to do with minority or majority, if the law has been broken do we have an attorney general who is willing to prosecute? As of now the jury is still out on that question.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • WES says:
      March 17, 2019 at 7:49 pm

      Rick: Now that the guilty know they are safe, it is now safe to slowly release the details.!

      Also notice these new details are not being covered at all by the msm!

      Like

      Reply
    • butch cassidy says:
      March 17, 2019 at 7:51 pm

      Rick, it has nothing to do with majority or minority. If laws were broken, do we have a attorney general who will prosecute? I guess the jury is still out on that question.

      Like

      Reply
  11. honestyoz says:
    March 17, 2019 at 6:57 pm

    They should “Alinsky” Stroyk, he was at the centre and his testimony looked evil. When he is done move to who empowered him. They need a poster child to keep it simple.

    Like

    Reply
    • snellvillebob says:
      March 17, 2019 at 8:29 pm

      What Saul Alinsky learned from Frank Nitty, he put down in a book named “Rules for Radicals”. He always said he was non-violent, but those who knew him said differently.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  12. RM says:
    March 17, 2019 at 7:00 pm

    How sad is it that absent the personal courage and determination of Doug Collins, the truth would still be buried. The GOPe is as bad as the DemoNcRats.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. All Too Much says:
    March 17, 2019 at 7:04 pm

    Months ago there was discussion here about a woman who acted as a conduit for Lynch for communication with Team Clinton. I’ll dig back in SD archive’s, but for now, I would love it if her name comes up in one of the new couple of transcripts Collin releases. The transcripts released to date have at least one theme, and it points right at Lynch. I hope Collins follows this theme with the new material.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. HelloGovernorDeSantis says:
    March 17, 2019 at 7:08 pm

    Lighten up Francis.

    Like

    Reply
  15. donaldjtrump2016blog says:
    March 17, 2019 at 7:08 pm

    I’m grateful for Rep. Doug Collins, (R)-GA, and all that he’s doing to create a bit of transparency in places that have been opaque for much too long. I’ve already sent him a thank you email. I also intend to donate to his personal re-election PAC (NEVER to the corrupt GOPe!!), but after thoroughly searching his webpage, I cannot find ANY PLACE where he solicits donations– maybe something will show up closer to election time.

    Additionally, one must use a zip code from his district if one wishes to contact him, via any format (e.g. fax, phone, email). A useful zip code in his 9th Congressional District of Georgia is for Elberton, Georgia, 30635.

    Wish my Arizona Rep. had this sort of integrity; don’t even get me started on our Senators!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. Newt Love says:
    March 17, 2019 at 7:10 pm

    The more the (R)s can roll out before the 2020 general election, the better.

    I’ve given up hope on PDJT declassifying the documents that will shred the (D)s. He promised to declassify them if the (D)s go after his family. I guess that his kids are premier to him, while The Republic is lower than chopped liver.

    Now, I’m actually rooting for Schiff, Nadler, and Cummings to go after Ivanka, Jerrod, Don Jr and Eric. Maybe then we Deplorables can get some declassification relief!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • sickconservative says:
      March 17, 2019 at 7:32 pm


      I’ll take our President in this fight.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • John55 says:
      March 17, 2019 at 8:14 pm

      >>”I’ve given up hope on PDJT declassifying the documents that will shred the (D)s.”

      He cannot declassify them at present. That would be regarded as “obstruction of justice” by the Republicans in the Senate. if and when Mueller ever closes up shop, that’s when he’ll be in a position to order some docs declassified. Of course if the DOJ/FBI/CIA refuse to comply, he’ll still be limited in what he can do.

      Long story short, he’s very limited in what he can absent any sort of support from the Republican in Congress.

      Like

      Reply
  17. littleanniefannie says:
    March 17, 2019 at 7:15 pm

    Loved it when he invited them to go trout fishing in North Georgia instead of the halls of Congress!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. Newt Love says:
    March 17, 2019 at 7:25 pm

    Sundance, Help!

    When I load a CTH web page, sometimes one of your advertisers starts playing an inane little tune, and I can’t find where I can silence it to listen to the video you posted.

    If I can figure out which one is the culprit, I will post my complaint again. Please eliminate this pest from CTH, or get them to stop spamming us with their stupid music!

    Like

    Reply
    • Sandra-VA says:
      March 17, 2019 at 8:02 pm

      Have you tried using an adblocker? Or Brave browser?

      You can also set NO SCRIPT (could be called Turn off Scripts) in your browser which should stop it too, although can cause other issues.

      Oh, and clearing history/cache then restarting usually fixes malware ads following you around from site to site if you are using iPhone.

      Like

      Reply
    • lokiscout says:
      March 17, 2019 at 8:09 pm

      I’m not Sundance but install Adblock Plus. No more annoying videos and popups. I just installed it on my iPhone my son gave me for my birthday (he is a good boy takes after his Mother)!

      Like

      Reply
  19. Bruce_Dern's_Finger says:
    March 17, 2019 at 7:27 pm

    No one wants to talk about the putative African elephant in the room. All criminal actions in the U.S. since August 28, 2008, stem from putative POtuS Obama.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. grlangworth says:
    March 17, 2019 at 7:34 pm

    I view Rep Collins as a resource; it really matters what the rest of us do with what he releases.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. jx says:
    March 17, 2019 at 7:45 pm

    I see no benefit to slow walking release. Republicans are engineering a soft landing to mitigate outrage, stringing us along with little tidbits to divert attention from no prosecutions.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • jx says:
      March 17, 2019 at 7:54 pm

      Republicans have been sitting on this information for months. Were are the referrals?

      They’re going to dribble out information to “tell a story” because “the American people have a right to know” then they’ll propose new laws so that “something like this doesn’t happen again”. But under no circumstances will there be any prosecutions.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Smiley says:
      March 17, 2019 at 8:06 pm

      JX,

      The general public need a spoon full information to make the understanding go down.

      They don’t have the benefit of Sundance to explain things that we have.

      As the story is built the public will clamor for action.

      Too fast and it will be glossed over and nothing will happen.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • WES says:
      March 17, 2019 at 8:07 pm

      JX: Just the Uniparty in action! No msm coverage either! So safe to release details!

      Like the tree falling in Forest nobody sees nor hears!

      Only covered on CTH!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  22. Mike says:
    March 17, 2019 at 7:55 pm

    I recall reading that the FBI recovered emails from Cheryl Mills and Huma Abedin during the time period when HRC was SS, where they BOTH referred to the Clinton’s server, it being “down again” or some other reference that makes it clear they knew about the server. Plus I recall reading Huma had an email account ON the Clinton server.

    So here again in the IG report the”prosecutors” just accept what ever Mills, Huma said, even when there is prima facia evidence they lied to the FBI. The FBI/Justice people need to go to jail more than Huma and Mills do.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Perot Conservative says:
      March 17, 2019 at 8:10 pm

      And they all got immunity???

      In my first few months on CTH a sage retired Federal prosecutor or attorney said any criminal charges are likely to include Conspiracy, which I believe he said substantially expands the SOL window; and the clock only starts after the last criminal act? What makes sense …

      No significant charges? … or …

      Charges surrounding the fradulent FISA applications, and people start singing?

      We also have Judicial Watch on our side!

      Like

      Reply
      • WES says:
        March 17, 2019 at 8:23 pm

        Perot: Sadly the more likely scenario is the guilty have successfully decriminalized themselves.

        Like

        Reply
      • jx says:
        March 17, 2019 at 8:54 pm

        Clinton served as Secretary of State January 21, 2009 – February 1, 2013.

        The general statute of limitations is 18 U.S.C. § 3282 which states that, “except as otherwise expressly provided by law” a prosecution for a non-capital offense shall be instituted within five years after the offense was committed. Five years expired February 1, 2018.

        Hopefully the SOL window is much wider.

        Note well, Feb 1, 2018 is almost a year after Sessions became AG.

        Like

        Reply
  23. Zorro says:
    March 17, 2019 at 7:59 pm

    March Madness hasn’t even started yet.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Perot Conservative says:
    March 17, 2019 at 8:04 pm

    Joe DiGenova had a field day with the Lisa Page release. I believe he hoped for criminal action regarding …

    1. Civil rights
    2. Unmasking
    3. Leaking

    And was livid regarding Goodlatts (sp) foot dragging. Sebastian Gorka radio program. And why can’t Gorka pronounce his name correctly?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. Right to reply says:
    March 17, 2019 at 8:42 pm

    Been confirmed by Priestap that McCain gave 33 page dossier to the FBI in 2016

    Like

    Reply

