Representative Doug Collins Explains The Reasoning and Sequencing of House Transcript Releases…

House Judiciary Committee ranking member Doug Collins appears with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the reasoning and sequencing of congressional transcript releases highlighting the FBI and DOJ officials who participated in the political weaponization of their offices.
According to Representative Collins there will be more releases of congressional transcripts timed and sequenced to tell the details behind a very complex story.
I hope Doug Collins is successful in his plan to lay out the factual events in a manner that people will be able to understand and comprehend. Unfortunately, I temper my optimism with knowledge of how Republicans tend to play too-cute-by-half when they are tasked with creating a digestible narrative. They’re just not good at it.
Honest and diligent politicians, not being as skilled in the dark arts as their UniParty adversaries; and suffering from decades of battered conservative syndrome; have a tendency to get lost in the weeds. This allows their opposition to cloud, obfuscate and Alinsky the righteous opposition.
Wash-Rinse-Repeat-Pound Desk-Eyeroll-Facepalm-Collapse in Frustration…
Say what you want about the rest of them – and it is probably true – but at the least, Representative Collins has stepped up to the plate albeit a bit late in doing so. I am grateful.
Maybe, like the rest of us, Collins wanted to believe the system would work as it should have.
Austin: The government system has worked perfectly! The guilty have successfully decriminalized themselves!/s
Austin, or Collins wants us to believe it.
I don’t think it’s an accident that Collins released these. He’s relatively unknown and not a prior target of the Dems..
He was chosen….
Gunny66: Yes and notice no outrage for leaking!
And our President can tell the story on Twitter.
What’s complex about it? The Obama Administration greased the skids for Hillary and tried to bring down Trump in any way they could, even after the election!
LikeLiked by 7 people
So many players. Collins doesn’t want to overwhelm us all at once. I think it’s good how he is handling it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
You must be new to this game.
Plus, these releases by Collins take some pressure off the president to immediately declassify and release other tranches of documents. Recall the president does not want what’s in the [wrongfully] classified documents to become ‘yesterday’s news’.
Things are fine folks. The Collins releases are unexpected wins. Enjoy them. We’ll build on them when the time is right. That I can tell you.
Within a month of the release of the Mueller Report it will be up to President Trump to give the public the full narrative with the Trump Report.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank You Mr Collins You have given some of us hope for the future and that maybe just maybe things can be better We know that with all that you have released already the liberals are ramping up their garbage on the President and if there is any doubt about what they are doing just go to BB
website Nothing but lies and believe me You don’t have to read the article to know its just more garbage,
They are so worried even [JEB] is coming out of his hole. They (the deep state/traitors/globalists – call the what you will) are going full in.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Starting to think that losing the house was/is a part of this.
When incumbents win their district 90% of the time, it’s a good bet 40 were told to stand down during the election cycle. If true it’s the end of Republicans.
I think it’s the rebirth of the Republicans following a cleansing of the worst offenders.
Yes, something like that.
Can only hope so and the cleansing should be deep, I really hadn’t heard of Collins before this but he is doing a good job.
Of course it is true. The RINO faction of the uniparty does it all the time. They will surrender are the most critical time just to keep that money train flowing.
What went on between Attorney General’s Office lawyers, FBI personnel, et al. was not “collusion”. It was was/is seditious conspiracy (a crime) in furtherance of overthrow of a legitimate POTUS (treason, the ultimate crime). It was espionage as to the foreign powers (UK and Australia) and individuals involved in the effort. Time for THE P A I N.
It’s time for the republicans to stop being boy scouts and start getting up into the trees like our revolutionary cohorts in 1776. The Brits wore red jackets and marched in a straight line…easy pickins for the shrewd ones who sniped from the trees and won a war for the ages.
LikeLiked by 6 people
You can’t fight the enemy on their terms, but even worse is fighting on decades old school bipartisanism as the D’s left that years ago.
Dem’s vote lock step against all appointment and judges today.
Rep. Collins is a hero in doing what he has, so much so IMO that I have donated to him having lamented my NC rep Mark Walker has turned out to be useless.
Could you please post Rep. Collins’ donation site? I’ve searched all afternoon for it, but couldn’t locate one, and I will NOT donate to the GOPe!!
Thanks, and much appreciated!!
Here you go:
https://www.collinsleads.com/
Thank you!!
Just donated; and the more he releases, the more donations will follow!
Here
https://www.collinsleads.com
Thank you, Smiley! Saw Sandra-VA’s response first, but I really appreciate the helpfulness of all Treepers! Just one of the things that make this site wonderfully unique!!
If the crooks like comey and mccabe and any others who put out a book are probably better off today financially than they would have been by staying in government. Book sales and gofundme has more than made up any financial losses incurred from being fired. Plus the left gushes over them as heros and they get cushy job and teaching offers.
They must be punished
Let them make fools of themselves – eventually, they will have to pay the piper! These are serious charges – do you really think BARR is going to let them get away with this, Bulls?
Duch, I can only hope you are correct. The crooks are far richer now than they ever were. They totally capitalized and monetized the event into their own pockets. It sux I so want these crooks to see a view from behind bars
LikeLiked by 2 people
Remember the EO – that will collect their assets – and what qualifies them for that collection – then, there is Treason, Sedition, and Subversive Activities – 18 USC – Chapter 115
These people are involved in all sorts of nefarious activities – personally – I do not want to see them behind bars – I want to see them eliminated for good – for what they have done – they deserve nothing less – imho
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/2384
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/part-I/chapter-115
Is this a case of bringing all this out, then saying ” There is nothing we can do, the Democrats are the majority”
Seems like Republicans talk a good game while in the minority, but crickets when in the majority.
Rick, we have the presidency and the senate, however, this has nothing to do with minority or majority, if the law has been broken do we have an attorney general who is willing to prosecute? As of now the jury is still out on that question.
Rick: Now that the guilty know they are safe, it is now safe to slowly release the details.!
Also notice these new details are not being covered at all by the msm!
They should “Alinsky” Stroyk, he was at the centre and his testimony looked evil. When he is done move to who empowered him. They need a poster child to keep it simple.
What Saul Alinsky learned from Frank Nitty, he put down in a book named “Rules for Radicals”. He always said he was non-violent, but those who knew him said differently.
How sad is it that absent the personal courage and determination of Doug Collins, the truth would still be buried. The GOPe is as bad as the DemoNcRats.
Months ago there was discussion here about a woman who acted as a conduit for Lynch for communication with Team Clinton. I’ll dig back in SD archive’s, but for now, I would love it if her name comes up in one of the new couple of transcripts Collin releases. The transcripts released to date have at least one theme, and it points right at Lynch. I hope Collins follows this theme with the new material.
Amanda Renteria
Lighten up Francis.
Huh? You mean Collins?
??? This would be an interesting person to hear from. No curiosity?
I’m grateful for Rep. Doug Collins, (R)-GA, and all that he’s doing to create a bit of transparency in places that have been opaque for much too long. I’ve already sent him a thank you email. I also intend to donate to his personal re-election PAC (NEVER to the corrupt GOPe!!), but after thoroughly searching his webpage, I cannot find ANY PLACE where he solicits donations– maybe something will show up closer to election time.
Additionally, one must use a zip code from his district if one wishes to contact him, via any format (e.g. fax, phone, email). A useful zip code in his 9th Congressional District of Georgia is for Elberton, Georgia, 30635.
Wish my Arizona Rep. had this sort of integrity; don’t even get me started on our Senators!!
The more the (R)s can roll out before the 2020 general election, the better.
I’ve given up hope on PDJT declassifying the documents that will shred the (D)s. He promised to declassify them if the (D)s go after his family. I guess that his kids are premier to him, while The Republic is lower than chopped liver.
Now, I’m actually rooting for Schiff, Nadler, and Cummings to go after Ivanka, Jerrod, Don Jr and Eric. Maybe then we Deplorables can get some declassification relief!
I’ll take our President in this fight.
>>”I’ve given up hope on PDJT declassifying the documents that will shred the (D)s.”
He cannot declassify them at present. That would be regarded as “obstruction of justice” by the Republicans in the Senate. if and when Mueller ever closes up shop, that’s when he’ll be in a position to order some docs declassified. Of course if the DOJ/FBI/CIA refuse to comply, he’ll still be limited in what he can do.
Long story short, he’s very limited in what he can absent any sort of support from the Republican in Congress.
Loved it when he invited them to go trout fishing in North Georgia instead of the halls of Congress!!
Sundance, Help!
When I load a CTH web page, sometimes one of your advertisers starts playing an inane little tune, and I can’t find where I can silence it to listen to the video you posted.
If I can figure out which one is the culprit, I will post my complaint again. Please eliminate this pest from CTH, or get them to stop spamming us with their stupid music!
Have you tried using an adblocker? Or Brave browser?
You can also set NO SCRIPT (could be called Turn off Scripts) in your browser which should stop it too, although can cause other issues.
Oh, and clearing history/cache then restarting usually fixes malware ads following you around from site to site if you are using iPhone.
I’m not Sundance but install Adblock Plus. No more annoying videos and popups. I just installed it on my iPhone my son gave me for my birthday (he is a good boy takes after his Mother)!
No one wants to talk about the putative African elephant in the room. All criminal actions in the U.S. since August 28, 2008, stem from putative POtuS Obama.
I view Rep Collins as a resource; it really matters what the rest of us do with what he releases.
I see no benefit to slow walking release. Republicans are engineering a soft landing to mitigate outrage, stringing us along with little tidbits to divert attention from no prosecutions.
Republicans have been sitting on this information for months. Were are the referrals?
They’re going to dribble out information to “tell a story” because “the American people have a right to know” then they’ll propose new laws so that “something like this doesn’t happen again”. But under no circumstances will there be any prosecutions.
You called that one right! Take that last sentence all the way to the bank while Hillary laughs her ass off just like the above picture.
JX,
The general public need a spoon full information to make the understanding go down.
They don’t have the benefit of Sundance to explain things that we have.
As the story is built the public will clamor for action.
Too fast and it will be glossed over and nothing will happen.
Prosecutions tell the story
JX: Just the Uniparty in action! No msm coverage either! So safe to release details!
Like the tree falling in Forest nobody sees nor hears!
Only covered on CTH!
Republicans are all show and no go.
I recall reading that the FBI recovered emails from Cheryl Mills and Huma Abedin during the time period when HRC was SS, where they BOTH referred to the Clinton’s server, it being “down again” or some other reference that makes it clear they knew about the server. Plus I recall reading Huma had an email account ON the Clinton server.
So here again in the IG report the”prosecutors” just accept what ever Mills, Huma said, even when there is prima facia evidence they lied to the FBI. The FBI/Justice people need to go to jail more than Huma and Mills do.
LikeLiked by 2 people
http://www.judicialwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/JW-v.-State-Abedin-email-006841.pdf?V=1#page=3
And they all got immunity???
In my first few months on CTH a sage retired Federal prosecutor or attorney said any criminal charges are likely to include Conspiracy, which I believe he said substantially expands the SOL window; and the clock only starts after the last criminal act? What makes sense …
No significant charges? … or …
Charges surrounding the fradulent FISA applications, and people start singing?
We also have Judicial Watch on our side!
Perot: Sadly the more likely scenario is the guilty have successfully decriminalized themselves.
Clinton served as Secretary of State January 21, 2009 – February 1, 2013.
The general statute of limitations is 18 U.S.C. § 3282 which states that, “except as otherwise expressly provided by law” a prosecution for a non-capital offense shall be instituted within five years after the offense was committed. Five years expired February 1, 2018.
Hopefully the SOL window is much wider.
Note well, Feb 1, 2018 is almost a year after Sessions became AG.
March Madness hasn’t even started yet.
Joe DiGenova had a field day with the Lisa Page release. I believe he hoped for criminal action regarding …
1. Civil rights
2. Unmasking
3. Leaking
And was livid regarding Goodlatts (sp) foot dragging. Sebastian Gorka radio program. And why can’t Gorka pronounce his name correctly?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Been confirmed by Priestap that McCain gave 33 page dossier to the FBI in 2016
