Saturday March 16th – Open Thread

March 16, 2019

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

20 Responses to Saturday March 16th – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    March 16, 2019 at 12:18 am

    Happy Caturday!

  2. citizen817 says:
    March 16, 2019 at 12:18 am

    Another Caturday…

  3. citizen817 says:
    March 16, 2019 at 12:19 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    March 16, 2019 at 12:19 am

    Last Refuge Retweet

  5. Garrison Hall says:
    March 16, 2019 at 12:20 am

  6. Janie M. says:
    March 16, 2019 at 12:29 am

    Hope this video embeds. It’s from the NY Post. Smart kitty! 😘 😄

    https://nypost.com/video/genius-cat-rescues-owner-after-she-gets-locked-out-of-house/

  9. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    March 16, 2019 at 12:33 am

    Euthanasia

    Scripture Reading:

    “It is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment.”
    — Hebrews 9:27

    It is our firm conviction that every believer in Christ should strongly oppose euthanasia on the grounds that it runs contrary to the revealed will of God. Euthanasia is the deliberate act of prematurely terminating the life of someone who is hopelessly ill. This is normally achieved through the controlled inhalation of carbon monoxide, by a lethal injection of drugs or withholding nourishment. Those who are advocates of this unwholesome rationale believe that it is morally acceptable to end the pain and suffering of a loved one whose life would otherwise be meaningless. In the name of compassion Michigan’s infamous “Dr. Death” has assisted in many such suicides, proclaiming himself to be an angel of mercy.

    Thankfully most physicians still hold to the Hippocratic oath, which states that every effort should be made to preserve life. But even more importantly, man has no moral right to terminate a life that has been given by God. It has been appropriately said: “Suicide doesn’t end the pain, it only lays it on the broken shoulders of the survivors.” Many seem to have forgotten that it is God “in whose hand is the soul of every living thing, and the breath of all mankind” (Job 12:10). We sympathize, of course, with any family who has a loved one who is terminally ill. Nevertheless, to cut that life short may send them to a Christless eternity when they might have otherwise believed before their natural death. Also, we may never know how many souls in the medical profession have been saved because they were in the presence of a dying saint or family member who was faithful in sharing Christ. The Lord’s consolation at such times is “MY GRACE IS SUFFICIENT FOR THEE!”

    By Pastor Paul M. Sadler

    https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/euthanasia/

    Hebrews 9:27 And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment:

    Job 12:10 In whose hand is the soul of every living thing, and the breath of all mankind.

  12. citizen817 says:
    March 16, 2019 at 1:03 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    March 16, 2019 at 1:04 am

  14. Garrison Hall says:
    March 16, 2019 at 1:05 am

    Happy Caterday!!!

    Kitty welcomes her person home!

