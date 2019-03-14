March 14th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #784

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
🦅 MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” 🌟
— Isaiah 41:10
——————
🙏 Pray:
— Today Senate is voting on House bill blocking Pres. Trump Nat’l emergency
— stymie any other hidden impeachment plots against President Trump
— for more of President Trump’s nominees to be confirmed
— AG Barr to do the right thing soon
— MAGA judges to stand firm on fair and just rulings
— expose more lies, deceptions, dishonesty & fraud
— House Bill allowing illegal aliens to vote to fail in Senate
— our American WALL
— for our American border WALL builders’ protection, health, and safe equipments
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea–against invaders
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards, ICE, LEOs, USSS, border dogs-Staying alert on the job, protection and health
— Victory Over Evil
—————————————————–
🦅 “Many emergency declarations have been used to protect people in other countries. Now, we are going to protect our own citizens, too.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
Thank you, Grandma! Praying! 🙏🏻
Psalm 58
Justice? You high and mighty politicians don’t even know the meaning of the word! Fairness? Which of you has any left? Not one! All your dealings are crooked: you give “justice” in exchange for bribes. These men are born sinners, lying from their earliest words! They are poisonous as deadly snakes, cobras that close their ears to the most expert of charmers.
O God, break off their fangs. Tear out the teeth of these young lions, Lord. Let them disappear like water into thirsty ground. Make their weapons useless in their hands. Let them be as snails that dissolve into slime and as those who die at birth, who never see the sun. God will sweep away both old and young. He will destroy them more quickly than a cooking pot can feel the blazing fire of thorns beneath it.
The godly shall rejoice in the triumph of right; they shall walk the bloodstained fields of slaughtered, wicked men. Then at last everyone will know that good is rewarded, and that there is a God who judges justly here on earth.
(Living Bible paraphrase)
A poll of the 737 stone cold killers showed they overwhelmingly agreed with Newsome. Honest, law abiding citizens, not so much.
Wait, I have a solution that I think Newsome will go for: Have the prison doctor consult with the killers’ mothers (while keeping the killers “comfortable”), then “abort” them in the interest of the mothers’ mental health and well-being.
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet:
