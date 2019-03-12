Tucker Carlson Outlines Leftist Dependency on “The Mob” Mindset…

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is the latest target for the leftist horde. In response to their ultimately predictable behavior, Carlson outlines their ‘bigger picture‘ objective. Those who have followed the arc of leftist-advancement will note that within his counter-punch the remarks by Carlson are almost identical to those expressed by David Mamet.

Mamet famously stated, essentially: In order to advance their objectives, modern progressives, ie. ideological leftists, need to pretend not to know things; for it is only by pretense that leftists can avoid the inherent hypocrisy within their position.

[Recent Example: It is pearl-clutchingly immoral for Trump to call out (ie. ‘attack’) federal judges; meanwhile leftists currently attack the judge over the recent Manafort sentence.]

Ultimately the (im)moral and (non)virtuous professional leftist always accuses his opposition of what he, himself, is inherently guilty of doing. Good segment:

.

It is worth noting that part of the leftist severity in reaction to President Trump, is because Trump punches back against their politically correct hypocrisy. That unapologetic push-back triggers them every time. The continued segment with Tammy Bruce is below:

.

