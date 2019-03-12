Tucker Carlson Outlines Leftist Dependency on “The Mob” Mindset…

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is the latest target for the leftist horde.  In response to their ultimately predictable behavior, Carlson outlines their ‘bigger picture‘ objective.  Those who have followed the arc of leftist-advancement will note that within his counter-punch the remarks by Carlson are almost identical to those expressed by David Mamet.

Mamet famously stated, essentially: In order to advance their objectives, modern progressives, ie. ideological leftists, need to pretend not to know things; for it is only by pretense that leftists can avoid the inherent hypocrisy within their position.

[Recent Example: It is pearl-clutchingly immoral for Trump to call out (ie. ‘attack’) federal judges; meanwhile leftists currently attack the judge over the recent Manafort sentence.]

Ultimately the (im)moral and (non)virtuous professional leftist always accuses his opposition of what he, himself, is inherently guilty of doing.  Good segment:

.

It is worth noting that part of the leftist severity in reaction to President Trump, is because Trump punches back against their politically correct hypocrisy.  That unapologetic push-back triggers them every time. The continued segment with Tammy Bruce is below:

.

48 Responses to Tucker Carlson Outlines Leftist Dependency on “The Mob” Mindset…

  1. MaryfromMarin says:
    March 12, 2019 at 12:08 am

    “Ultimately the (im)moral and (non)virtuous professional leftist always accuses his opposition of what he, himself, is inherently guilty of doing.”

    IOW, “psychological projection.”

    • waltherppk says:
      March 12, 2019 at 1:07 am

      *Psychological Projection* is a “Freudian slip” of a false accuser who unwittingly confesses to what they hope is their own *dirty little secret* concealed and undiscovered by others. Particulars of the false accusation identify what is the false accusers own offense attempted to be camouflaged by a *misdirection* of others.

      Criminal Psychology 101 is what is being described.

      It is also one of the NAZI propaganda techniques utilized by Josef Goebbels who taught
      “accuse the other side of that which you are guilty”

      • Peoria Jones says:
        March 12, 2019 at 1:23 am

        What amazes me is that some of the DUMBEST people use this tactic (psychological projection) effectively. People who never even went to college or studied this in PSY101, and yet they do it almost instinctively. In my experience, they are always Democrats. Always.

  2. Carson Napier says:
    March 12, 2019 at 12:11 am

    DJT already found out how it felt to be Galileo Galilei and now Tucker is finding out too. Today’s so-called “Progressives” are actually throwbacks to the Dark Ages.

  3. livefreeordieguy says:
    March 12, 2019 at 12:18 am

    I never bought ‘Bow Tie Boy’ Tucker in the early CNN, etc days… Couldn’t stomach him… Now I see him as one of the smarter conservative voices in the media… He goes out of his way to say he is no “shill” for the the president… Okay… But, all the while, his common sense conservative commentary supports PDJT on the merits very well. And I admire Tucker’s courage… I believe him when he says he will never “bow to the mob”… and respect it.

  4. joeknuckles says:
    March 12, 2019 at 12:18 am

    Haha! By attacking Tucker, Media Matters gave him an even bigger platform. Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!

  5. Go Get em Pirro says:
    March 12, 2019 at 12:19 am

    I’m upset with the recent events of Judge Pirro and Fox after what happened Saturday in her describing accurately Ihlmar Ohman…

    What blows my mind is the Judge has a platform..did the right thing. Yet no military member has the brass to go out and say that she should be yanked off the foreign affairs committee! That’s appalling to me. Either way The judge rocks!!

  6. Julia Adams says:
    March 12, 2019 at 12:20 am

    On March 8th Sean Hannity said, “The Deep State House of Cards — Mark My Words — It’s About to Come Crumbling Down” He went on to say, “Everything We’ve Been Revealing about the Deep State in Two Years Will Soon Have Very Serious Ramifications.”

    Okay, Mr. Tick-Tock man, if you have something to report to end this insanity, put it out there because none of like what they are doing to Trump, Carlson and Pirro.

  7. Carson Napier says:
    March 12, 2019 at 12:21 am

    So the Dark Ages 2.0 Mob performed their latest inquisition, this time of Tucker Carlson, and again declared, “none may speak favorably of him by word of mouth, nor by writing, nor be under one roof with him.”

    • livefreeordieguy says:
      March 12, 2019 at 12:25 am

      And, this time, Tucker Carlson gave the Dark Ages 2.0 Mob the Big Fat Middle Finger… as well he should have… PDJT’s refusal to back down and “take it” (as most Republicans have done) rubs off on a few….

      • Carson Napier says:
        March 12, 2019 at 12:37 am

        Fragment found from the mostly destroyed library of Time Traveler H.G. Wells –

        Candidate and then President Donald J. Trump was condemned by royalist democrats and royalist GOPe because he believed that America’s government should return to of, by and for the people, rather than of, by and for the royalists and their special interest money men. . This belief was dangerous heresy to them, and their pocketbooks, so royalists, democrat and GOPe, and their lackeys in the Dark Ages 2.0 MSM and their Rosenstein designated Presidential assassin, Inquisitor Mueller, performed their inquisition and declared, “none may speak with him by word of mouth, nor by writing, nor show any favor to him, nor be under one roof with him.” Donald Trump responded by running for and winning a second term as the American People’s MAGA President.

      • stringplayer55 says:
        March 12, 2019 at 12:41 am

        I haven’t always agreed with the way that President Trump has stated his case before the American people. But to the extent that he has the cajones to keep the fight going against the DNC (and their propaganda arm which is most of the media), I admire Trump as a transformative president. In getting the media to out their rabid selves before the public and overplay their hands (think Covington Catholic), #45 is truly transformative and I thank God daily that he is our President.

  8. mj_inOC says:
    March 12, 2019 at 12:36 am

    Tammy Bruce came and spoke at our Tea Party pre-opening party for the Sarah Palin Documentary of ´The Undefeated,´ in Orange, CA.

    Tammy is fearless, just like Sarah!

    If she challenges Merkowski, [hopefully], let’s all get on Sarah’s Team… again!

  9. Peoria Jones says:
    March 12, 2019 at 12:37 am

    Moar Tammy Bruce, please.

  10. Streak 264 says:
    March 12, 2019 at 12:42 am

    This in retaliation for Tucker’s hit piece on Feinstein a few days back.
    He exposed her ties to fusion.

    • NJF says:
      March 12, 2019 at 12:53 am

      They’ve been gunning for him for a while now. I watch parts of his nightly broadcasts. As soon as he brings up one of his wacko guest I turn the channel, however.

      • Bubba Cow says:
        March 12, 2019 at 1:06 am

        yeah, that whole Tucker (Hannity) whupped a liberal thing with shouting over each other is just bad programming, in addition to stupid

  11. Carson Napier says:
    March 12, 2019 at 12:49 am

    It is virtually impossible for political correctness and virtue signalling not to go complete totalitarian (Socialist, Fascist, Islamic, 1984, whatever). It does not grow to a moderate level and then stop, as like cancer, that is not in it’s nature, nor in the nature of the inquisition conducting, self-appointed arbiters of proper speech and proper thought, who promote it. It is a bondage of the mind; a chaining of the intellect; a leash for those to be made mental slaves; a stifling, and ultimately a decapitation, of human liberty itself; a regression back to the Inquisitions of the Dark Ages.

    • NJF says:
      March 12, 2019 at 12:51 am

      Well said, and the way you stated it remind me of Kanye’s comments about slavery. And then they went after him.

    • tonyE says:
      March 12, 2019 at 12:59 am

      Totalitarians are in for pure and simple, POWER.

      This is clear in 1984.

      “The Party seeks power entirely for its own sake. We are not interested in the good of others; we are interested solely in power. Not wealth or luxury or long life or happiness: only power, pure power….”

  12. keeler says:
    March 12, 2019 at 12:53 am

    This is all about targeting Fox News’ pending advertising purchases and using the private sector to censor wrongthink. Media Matters, The New Yorker, et all are conducting coordinated and timed political operations to pressure advertisers to “opt out” of buying Fox ad time. The Judge Pirro “controversy” may have been an opportune coincidence but is being folded into the larger plan.

    Rule of Thumb: Whenever the insufferable Brian Stelter is “covering” a media “controversy” you can be sure it is part of a larger, coordinated operation. Although clownish and easy to mock, he is a clearing house for media talking points and narrative framing. As such, his shrill histrionics have unintended value. Note his framing and what he chooses to emphasize, especially starting around 4:10.

  13. alliwantissometruth says:
    March 12, 2019 at 1:01 am

    Leftist ideology can only operate and / or thrive by deception and manipulation

    If we had honest schools and an honest media, the left wouldn’t stand a chance, yet we have generations of our young coming out of school completely manipulated and brainwashed, and they’ve been turned into unthinking lemmings

    Many more are barraged daily with media propaganda and lies, and not armed with the knowledge of freedom and American ideals, they succumb to the propaganda

    The democrat party elects young “hip” morons who speak the language of these half wits, furthering their descent into the abyss of propaganda and lies

    Reality, the absolute truth and common sense is the weapon that could stop this scourge, but without a functional brain able to think critically and rationally, many people in our country are unarmed in this fight

    The rise of leftism as something cool and hip, when in reality the ideology is being used by the elites to destroy those that support it, and their intentions are completely opposite of what the ideology espouses, is truly a tragedy

  14. Bubba Cow says:
    March 12, 2019 at 1:03 am

    excellent Tucker expressions!!

  15. wendy forward says:
    March 12, 2019 at 1:09 am

    This segment was truly magnificent. Tucker can really shred and he did here, Actually saw it on the new Quodverum social media site, but thanks for posting SD!

  16. glissmeister says:
    March 12, 2019 at 1:16 am

    Democrats. Still living up to the 19th Century moniker “Carpetbaggers and Copperheads.”

    Sometimes political partisanship is but a cover for clinical distemper and incivility. Sometimes malignancies of personality, narcissism and disposition are the thing and politics, merely the masking behavior.

    Ye shall know them by their distortions without shame; by their lack of remorse; by their hubris, their envy, their malign supremacist predisposition and their proclivity for tyrancy.

    Carpetbaggers and Copperheads. Personality Disorders Gone Wild.

  17. Zorro says:
    March 12, 2019 at 1:21 am

    Bravo Tucker. As much as I liked the expose of the leftist mob I think I liked the beat down of the Uniparty Repugs better.

  18. fractionalexponent says:
    March 12, 2019 at 1:25 am

    The French found that the problem with guillotines is that they ran out of other people’s heads.

