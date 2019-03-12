March 12th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #782

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
As if Tim had to be formally introduced because none of these business leaders knew who he was!
Joe: Up here in Canada we would say “Tim Bits” made from the holes in Tim Hortons donuts!
🦅 MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge, but fools despise wisdom and instruction.” 🌟
— Proverbs 1:7
——————
Praise: Impeachment Drama is been cancelled (source: Pelosi)
——————
🙏 Pray:
— for President Trump’s budget proposal
— for President Trump’s twitter-keep it safe and accessible for WeThePeople (Hands off, Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter)
— for more of President Trump’s nominees to be confirmed
— AG Barr to do the right thing soon
— against Dems/UniParty trying to undermine President Trump’s agenda
— House Bill allowing illegal aliens to vote to fail in Senate
— House bill blocking Nat’l Emerg to fail in Senate (they vote by/on March 14?)
— our American WALL to continue to move along and up, up, up
— for our American border WALL builders’ protection, health, and safe equipments
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea–against invaders
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards, ICE, LEOs, USSS, border dogs-Staying alert on the job, protection and health
— Build The Wall & Crime Will Fall
—————————————————–
🦅 “Moving forward as partners, we will achieve great prosperity and success for the American people and for the Vietnamese people.” (2-27-19 in Vietnam)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
Praying !
Ditto, Betsy!
Amen.
The demonrats won’t give PDJT that win either.
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
Today’s “big” happening was the Dems shifting their “impeach Trump” efforts from DC to NY State prosecutor!
I think it’s more than just a head fake, and not a clear retreat; the Democrats are regrouping and planning an ambush. I can feel it.
Julia: Remember the black NY prosecutor who ran on impeaching Trump? Well that is where the Dem’s new effort is starting. They are not backing down, just redoubling their efforts!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The leopard didn’t change its spots.
It just chose to run down a different path.
Sad that the unicorn of impeachment still occupies so many on the treehouse,
Was never going to happen and will never happen to this POTUS by any congress regardless of any efforts by political hacks in DC, NY or anywhere else.
Trump is tougher and smarter than all of these fools and he has God on his side.
Exactly. They finally realized their over the top approach wasn’t working. They will try to make it look more organic next time. Don’t worry, though. They will shoot themselves in the foot again. God will make sure of it. He’ll probably get as big of a laugh out of it as we do.
Joe: You know so far since January 2019 things have pretty much gone President Trump’s way. Yes a few nasty early bumps! But overall Trump’s “Sit back and enjoy the ride/show” has proven to be correct!
Having said that, I still have some concerns about how much trouble a politically driven state AG can create for President Trump.
It’s all falling apart on them. You don’t even hear the word Russia uttered from their lips anymore. It’s been a farce and lie since day one. They probably got a heads up that there’s nothing in Mueller’s report so it’s time to change gears. These people are all disgraces to this nation!
P’odwats: Yes the Dems are shifting emphasis but none-the-less they are still muttering Russia, Russia from time to time. They will never stop! Remember the majority of Americans firmly believe that Trump committed a crime! Don’t ask what crime because they don’t know!
Don’t think for one NY second they have had a change of heart and are altruistically concerned about the polarization of the nation over this matter.
The only thing they are changing is strategy…from one entity to another.
Only an ostrich with its head in the sand would take NP’s words about PDT not being worth it seriously. Are you kidding me?
I have a South China Sea Island that China gave me to sell to sheeple believers of that!
See my comment below about the leopard.
Make that…see my comment about the leopard “above.”
My comment immediately above this one was meant as a reply to WES as I clicked on the reply button to his comment and the box opened up under his comment, but it still didn’t place there. Don’t know why. O yes I do, WP is being cranky again! LOL
Okay, pardon my lapse and idiocy of order for the moment. I see that my second comment did actually place as a reply to WES’s first comment. There was just a bunch in between. Hey people, I’ll get it right, promise. LOL
Angel: The Dems just want to take credit for not putting the country through an impeachment! It hasn’t bothered them one bit about putting the country through hell over Russia, Russia! Due the Dems even have a heart?
WES:
Hammer in your hand hits nail on the head!
You’re absolutely spot on.
Answer to your question about heart:
A resounding no! They are not the kinder, gentler Dems. It’s a face show, optics!
Yep. She let it slip. Government taking over oil industry (kind of like how Venezuela started their socialism experiment).
I think this was from back in the Bush days when gas prices were high.
Illegals are the only ones who will vote for them – Free Welfare
The Mueller Witch Hunt was devised to coverup the illegal Dim interference
$30M to hide their illegal foreign interference – we want our money back!
The Dims will pay one way or another!
AOC is fully owned and operated by people who proudly named their media organization after a group that committed genocide, The Young Turks.
Whistleblower Nate Cain says he and his family were threatened suspiciously
POTUS can authorize Secret Service Protection by executive order.
In the old days, if a prominent man in public life was exposed as a weasal, grifter, etc, he shot himself, to cleanse himself of the dishonor. Today such men write a book or go to work for CNN.
If anything could potentially blow up the nation in short order, it would be the federal government giving illegals the right to vote.
There is no more rule of law, truth and justice to be enforced or respected after that.
What happens to the Constitution?
It dies right then and there.
Plug pulled in ICU.
End game.
Period.
Every person to themselves and their families after that.
Well, that’s the whole idea. Don’t you get it? These bastards want to destroy this country. They don’t merely believe in a different way. They know everything they say is BS, they want to bring about failure and chaos so they can start over at year zero.
Interview With FBI’s Gaeta, Central to Russiagate, Among 53 Transcripts Slated for Release
https://www.theepochtimes.com/interview-with-fbis-gaeta-core-to-russiagate-among-53-transcripts-slated-for-release_2674522.html
Idiocracy in full bloom
There’s that pic from last years g20 of the Mayor with a pile of sausages in front of him. I would bet they were not filled with tofu.
Yesterday in a Zero Hedge article I read that so far 111 miles of border wall has been built. President Trump has congressional funding to build another 93 miles of border wall for a total of 204 miles.
This does not include additional funding Trump could build using “emergency” funding. So it is entirely possible by election 2020 President Trump could have a lot more wall built!
Slowly but surely the wall is being built!
Trump Comedy Break…
Posted by Kane on March 11, 2019 11:29 pm
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-comedy-break/
