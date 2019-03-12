AOC Research Staff Fail – Ocasio-Cortez Embarrasses Herself During Finance Committee Hearing…

Jumpin’ ju-ju bones. I’ve seen people say that Ms. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a hired actor without any cognitive intellect, and needs a script to avoid embarrassing herself…  I thought those claims were overstated, until now.

Ms. AOC uses a set of talking points during a Finance Committee hearing to question the CEO of Wells Fargo Bank.  The outcome is, well, rather stunning.  The whole segment is just goofy.  In the final question, reduced by poor research to framing a hypothetical, she asks: why the bank isn’t responsible for a pipeline clean-up they finance.  WATCH:

Should the bank who holds your mortgage be responsible for cleaning your kitchen after a grease fire?

Should the lender of your auto-loan be responsible for rotating your car tires?

If an elephant walks through your front yard, how many pancakes does it take to fill a canoe?

232 Responses to AOC Research Staff Fail – Ocasio-Cortez Embarrasses Herself During Finance Committee Hearing…

  2. Badabing says:
    March 12, 2019 at 11:44 pm

    Sorry, Ms Chairman, I only talk to Americans, not Un-American Commies. Next question?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. Revanent says:
    March 12, 2019 at 11:44 pm

    Her and Maxine Waters, on the Financial Oversight Committee.

    I can understand that Maxine had seniority and the Pelosi couldn’t fight that easily (note too that Maxine seems to have largely kept her mouth shut since she took the gavel), but AOC?

    Why not put AOC on some backwater committee?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Troublemaker10 says:
    March 12, 2019 at 11:46 pm

    This follows the socialist progressive movement ideology. They have tried to push for gun manufacturers to be liable for crimes commited by criminals with guns for years.

    They have also put pressure on banks not to finance gun shops or other agenda items.

    This idea on climate liability is an extension/continuation of this ideology.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • rozi814 says:
      March 13, 2019 at 12:22 am

      Aren’t there some banks and credit card companies joining in with Youtube, facebook, and Twitter to demonetized & deplatform some conservatives or others whose speech “offends” our leftist “rulers”?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  5. AZshooterLSR says:
    March 12, 2019 at 11:46 pm

    SD?

    Where in the world did you come up with this:

    “If an elephant walks through your front yard, how many pancakes does it take to fill a canoe?”

    I LOVE IT!!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      March 13, 2019 at 1:34 am

      Rough translation of an ancient Chinese word problem. If you got it wrong they threw you in a pit with a wild boar.

      Like

      Reply
    • Mr. G says:
      March 13, 2019 at 1:36 am

      SD-I’ll need the dimensions of the canoe and whether or not the front yard grass has been mowed in the last 3 days.

      Thanking you in advance for this additional data,

      Albert Einstein

      Like

      Reply
  6. TwoLaine says:
    March 12, 2019 at 11:48 pm

    12,586 pancakes.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. PrairieDog says:
    March 12, 2019 at 11:48 pm

    How many pancakes? I have it on good authority that it take 25,245.5 pancakes. But that’s only before the elephant sits on the canoe.

    Is she for real?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. CountryClassVulgarian says:
    March 12, 2019 at 11:49 pm

    I would call her an azz or a dimwit but then I would have to apologize to azzes and dimwits.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. Sentient says:
    March 12, 2019 at 11:56 pm

    I’d like to hear a witness ask her for a Long Island Iced Tea and a vodka press.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. Harvey Lipschitz says:
    March 12, 2019 at 11:57 pm

    What an airhead.

    The bank has risk department and requires liability coverages. The insurance carrier also has risk managers.

    If the Pipeline files bankruptcy, then they would own the risk spill liabilities.

    The Athabasca Sands are an actual oil spill. The only oil patch produced with scoops. Koch fibers uses refined crude products to make the spandex in her panties. She can protest and wear wool or cotton but they are also carbon based.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. Big Jake says:
    March 12, 2019 at 11:57 pm

    I just lost sixty IQ points listening to A-Yuck.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. 🍺Gunny66 says:
    March 13, 2019 at 12:05 am

    “A stupid person’s report of what a clever person says can never be accurate, because they unconsciously translates what they hear into something they can understand.”

    ― Bertrand Russell,

    Stupid teachers can’t teach children what is smart, since they can’t share what they don’t know.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. Toenail says:
    March 13, 2019 at 12:06 am

    I hope the RINO’s get an idea of who they are in bed with. I don’t think it is going to turn out how the RINO sell outs thought it would.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. BSR says:
    March 13, 2019 at 12:08 am

    I’ve said this privately. I’ll say it publicly now. OAC is the exact same thing as this young lass in the video. If the antics make you feel a sense of annoyance she has done what she hoped to do. Cash me outside girl is what nobody wants as a daughter in law but she’s just a naive teenager with a manipulative mother. This is all an act. OAC is the grownup equivalent to Cash me outside. There will be more like OAC in the future. The DNC can’t find enough candidates who naturally exemplify sensibly pragmatic “DNC ordained values” that have any hint of efficiency. The only way forward to portray diversity for the DNC is to hire females like OAC. How bout dat? 👇

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. Soldier/Cop/Grunt, Retired says:
    March 13, 2019 at 12:10 am

    No wonder part of the plan to reconstitute the government after the revolution includes a straight line personnel assessment exercise for all personnel selected to occupy elected, appointed, and contracted positions. Might well serve to filter out any AOC types.

    Like

    Reply
  16. Robert Smith says:
    March 13, 2019 at 12:18 am

    I love the puzzled look of that guy to the right of the Wells CEO.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. hoghead says:
    March 13, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Sundance, I suspect that occasional stinko left that hearing thinking, “I showed that pig!” In other words, she doesn’t have sense enough to know she should be embarrassed.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  18. Sentient says:
    March 13, 2019 at 12:30 am

    Why shouldn’t you, Ms Cortez, be held responsible for a high school girl not getting into college because she flunked her English test because she was sad and couldn’t sleep because her dad came home drunk and belligerent because you served him too many boilermakers?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • spoogels says:
      March 13, 2019 at 1:06 am

      Oh —the hypocrisy!
      Meanwhile dark money bought her a post in the election!

      Like

      Reply
  19. Tazio Nuvolari says:
    March 13, 2019 at 12:30 am

    I swear, these kids are going to have me waking up yelling SEAWALL!? SEAWALL!?

    Like

    Reply
  20. JoD says:
    March 13, 2019 at 12:32 am

    Sadly, she is a “creature” of the public school’s Socialist indoctrination .
    ….where fashion sits…..Puttin’ on the Ritz.

    Like

    Reply
  21. emeraldcoaster says:
    March 13, 2019 at 12:34 am

    According to AOC’s webpage, she has one office in her home district…and it’s under construction! The folks of NY-14 have quite the sense of humor. Thanks for the laughs.

    Like

    Reply
  22. Dee Paul Deje says:
    March 13, 2019 at 12:37 am

    Your bank financed a car loan and driver lost control and mowed down 6 pedestrians. Why shouldn’t your bank be responsible for compensating the families of those victims, since your bank financed those deaths? Your bank financed a mortgage on a house that burned to the ground. Why shouldn’t your bank be responsible for building a new breakwall in New York since you financed the fire that contributed to climate changed that raised the sea level? Huh?

    Like

    Reply
  23. Sentient says:
    March 13, 2019 at 12:52 am

    I wish the Wells CEO had used the Rachel Jeantel line: “because that’s retarded”.

    Like

    Reply
  24. Chimpy says:
    March 13, 2019 at 12:55 am

    Question: If an elephant walks through your front yard, how many pancakes does it take to fill a canoe.

    Answer: Zero, because elephants fart and no longer will exist due to the Dems killing them all as part of the New Green Deal.

    Like

    Reply
  25. philip faustman says:
    March 13, 2019 at 1:05 am

    WOW! That’s a lot of stupid. I actually felt sorry for until I realized she is the enemy.

    Like

    Reply
  26. WSB says:
    March 13, 2019 at 1:05 am

    So, after catching my breath…who is the doofus handler who actually supplied this moron with that script?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. McGuffin says:
    March 13, 2019 at 1:08 am

    Hypothetically….she likes to use that term. So, hypothetically if AOC disappeared off the face of the earth, could we blame global warming or flat earth society!
    Jeeez I want my tax dollars back that paid this idiots salary.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Sentient says:
      March 13, 2019 at 1:25 am

      So hypothetically, if global warming even happens and if it increases crop yields and humanity thrives because of that, shouldn’t AOC have to pay a bonus to Wells Fargo for lending to the Dakota Access Pipeline?

      Like

      Reply
  28. Tazio Nuvolari says:
    March 13, 2019 at 1:08 am

    I expected AOC to tell him “Don’t play dumb with me mister! I’m better at it than you are!”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. Piggy says:
    March 13, 2019 at 1:16 am

    We are all dumber watching that.

    So everyone who thinks they couldn’t be in Congress…She is proof that anyone can be there.

    Don’t ever let anyone say that they’re “Leaders”. Lol that video was like watching a dark comedy.

    Like

    Reply
  30. distracted2 says:
    March 13, 2019 at 1:22 am

    Here’s some more interesting info on Little Miss Fraud. This is a deep-dive series into the origination of the Green New Deal. The architect is not Little Miss Fraud. It was dreamt up by The Sunrise Movement with the help of the Sierra Club more than two years ago and it was handed to AOC, along with her script.

    https://theresurgent.com/2019/02/23/sunrise-movement-children/

    Her election was a farce. She was recruited very early on based on her activism with the pipeline. As more info has come to light, it has made me suspect the election of the other two insurgents who, along with AOC, are sucking up all of the oxygen in the room. This was manufactured from the beginning.

    Like

    Reply
  31. dayallaxeded says:
    March 13, 2019 at 1:29 am

    The bottom line is that the exec entertained her stupidity. While I give him kudos for maintaining composure, I genuinely think the time has passed to respond to these idiots and enemedia by denying their fake gravitas, their fake bases in assumptions, and basically telling them off. In this Q&A, the first, middle, and last response should’ve been something like, I cannot and will not respond to your question because it is nonsensical, stupid, and devoid of any basis in reality.

    Like

    Reply
