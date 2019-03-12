AOC Research Staff Fail – Ocasio-Cortez Embarrasses Herself During Finance Committee Hearing…

Jumpin’ ju-ju bones. I’ve seen people say that Ms. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a hired actor without any cognitive intellect, and needs a script to avoid embarrassing herself… I thought those claims were overstated, until now.
Ms. AOC uses a set of talking points during a Finance Committee hearing to question the CEO of Wells Fargo Bank. The outcome is, well, rather stunning. The whole segment is just goofy. In the final question, reduced by poor research to framing a hypothetical, she asks: why the bank isn’t responsible for a pipeline clean-up they finance. WATCH:
.
Should the bank who holds your mortgage be responsible for cleaning your kitchen after a grease fire?
Should the lender of your auto-loan be responsible for rotating your car tires?
If an elephant walks through your front yard, how many pancakes does it take to fill a canoe?
Why are they called “apartments” if they all are stuck together?
Chokin..g…
Sorry, Ms Chairman, I only talk to Americans, not Un-American Commies. Next question?
Her and Maxine Waters, on the Financial Oversight Committee.
I can understand that Maxine had seniority and the Pelosi couldn’t fight that easily (note too that Maxine seems to have largely kept her mouth shut since she took the gavel), but AOC?
Why not put AOC on some backwater committee?
I think her job is to terrorize and extort the banks. Somebody is gonna have to get paid to keep AOC from biting the bank’s ankles.
This follows the socialist progressive movement ideology. They have tried to push for gun manufacturers to be liable for crimes commited by criminals with guns for years.
They have also put pressure on banks not to finance gun shops or other agenda items.
This idea on climate liability is an extension/continuation of this ideology.
Aren’t there some banks and credit card companies joining in with Youtube, facebook, and Twitter to demonetized & deplatform some conservatives or others whose speech “offends” our leftist “rulers”?
SD?
Where in the world did you come up with this:
“If an elephant walks through your front yard, how many pancakes does it take to fill a canoe?”
I LOVE IT!!
Rough translation of an ancient Chinese word problem. If you got it wrong they threw you in a pit with a wild boar.
SD-I’ll need the dimensions of the canoe and whether or not the front yard grass has been mowed in the last 3 days.
Thanking you in advance for this additional data,
Albert Einstein
12,586 pancakes.
I’m sorry, but I think you forgot to carry the 5, so the answer is actually ‘blue.’
LOL
Actually, you have to round up to six, because caterpillars and roller-coasters have more paper than windows.
LOL
But February always has 28 days, except when it doesn’t. Like the other months.
Darn that Common Core stuff!!!!
😉
SD, glad to see the SAT proctor/fixer missed you on your way to Harvard! :):):)
(you never fail to make me chuckle)
I must protest your assumption, because that can only be true if a pancake contains at least 1/1024 of officially certified berries of Cherokee origin!
Y’all are really in fire with this – I sort of hope she keeps getting re-elected but the party stops giving her anything to do…..
I.H.O.P ?
ha! llamamama
I actually LOLd, as the kids say
The answer doesn’t matter – show your process please.
Or 602 small Birthday cake candles.
How many pancakes? I have it on good authority that it take 25,245.5 pancakes. But that’s only before the elephant sits on the canoe.
Is she for real?
I would call her an azz or a dimwit but then I would have to apologize to azzes and dimwits.
I’d like to hear a witness ask her for a Long Island Iced Tea and a vodka press.
Or a Long Island press and a Vodka Iced Tea.
Bravo!
What an airhead.
The bank has risk department and requires liability coverages. The insurance carrier also has risk managers.
If the Pipeline files bankruptcy, then they would own the risk spill liabilities.
The Athabasca Sands are an actual oil spill. The only oil patch produced with scoops. Koch fibers uses refined crude products to make the spandex in her panties. She can protest and wear wool or cotton but they are also carbon based.
She could use leather but then she runs the risk of cow flatulence.
“Cut! Do it again. Don’t stumble through your lines, baby. One more time. Action!”
(She stumbles again.)
“Just give her the damn script! Read it out loud, baby, just READ it. You can do it.”
I just lost sixty IQ points listening to A-Yuck.
“A stupid person’s report of what a clever person says can never be accurate, because they unconsciously translates what they hear into something they can understand.”
― Bertrand Russell,
Stupid teachers can’t teach children what is smart, since they can’t share what they don’t know.
I hope the RINO’s get an idea of who they are in bed with. I don’t think it is going to turn out how the RINO sell outs thought it would.
I’ve said this privately. I’ll say it publicly now. OAC is the exact same thing as this young lass in the video. If the antics make you feel a sense of annoyance she has done what she hoped to do. Cash me outside girl is what nobody wants as a daughter in law but she’s just a naive teenager with a manipulative mother. This is all an act. OAC is the grownup equivalent to Cash me outside. There will be more like OAC in the future. The DNC can’t find enough candidates who naturally exemplify sensibly pragmatic “DNC ordained values” that have any hint of efficiency. The only way forward to portray diversity for the DNC is to hire females like OAC. How bout dat? 👇
Yes. And it obviously has worked, given the star power of the three new women they’ve hired.
No wonder part of the plan to reconstitute the government after the revolution includes a straight line personnel assessment exercise for all personnel selected to occupy elected, appointed, and contracted positions. Might well serve to filter out any AOC types.
I love the puzzled look of that guy to the right of the Wells CEO.
Sundance, I suspect that occasional stinko left that hearing thinking, “I showed that pig!” In other words, she doesn’t have sense enough to know she should be embarrassed.
You could tell when she got to the hypothetical bit, “I’ve got you know”. She’s an overgrown adolescent.
“I’ve got you
knownow”
Why shouldn’t you, Ms Cortez, be held responsible for a high school girl not getting into college because she flunked her English test because she was sad and couldn’t sleep because her dad came home drunk and belligerent because you served him too many boilermakers?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Meanwhile dark money bought her a post in the election!
A complaint has been filed with the Federal Election Commission alleging that Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign may have illegally funneled thousands of dollars through an allied PAC to her boyfriend Riley Roberts.
“It appears that they created some sort of scheme scheme to avoid claiming the money as a campaign expense,” said Dan Backer, a D.C.-based attorney who filed the complaint on behalf of the Coolidge Reagan Foundation.
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/payments-to-ocasio-cortez-boyfriend-spur-fec-complaint
I swear, these kids are going to have me waking up yelling SEAWALL!? SEAWALL!?
Sadly, she is a “creature” of the public school’s Socialist indoctrination .
….where fashion sits…..Puttin’ on the Ritz.
According to AOC’s webpage, she has one office in her home district…and it’s under construction! The folks of NY-14 have quite the sense of humor. Thanks for the laughs.
Your bank financed a car loan and driver lost control and mowed down 6 pedestrians. Why shouldn’t your bank be responsible for compensating the families of those victims, since your bank financed those deaths? Your bank financed a mortgage on a house that burned to the ground. Why shouldn’t your bank be responsible for building a new breakwall in New York since you financed the fire that contributed to climate changed that raised the sea level? Huh?
I wish the Wells CEO had used the Rachel Jeantel line: “because that’s retarded”.
I forgot about this one! HAHAHAHA!!
Question: If an elephant walks through your front yard, how many pancakes does it take to fill a canoe.
Answer: Zero, because elephants fart and no longer will exist due to the Dems killing them all as part of the New Green Deal.
WOW! That’s a lot of stupid. I actually felt sorry for until I realized she is the enemy.
So, after catching my breath…who is the doofus handler who actually supplied this moron with that script?
Probably her Harvard grad chief of staff who laundered all of that money for her. Not kidding.
Two people couldn’t have stumbled on their mirror images so brilliantly.
One word “manufactured”. All of it.
Hypothetically….she likes to use that term. So, hypothetically if AOC disappeared off the face of the earth, could we blame global warming or flat earth society!
Jeeez I want my tax dollars back that paid this idiots salary.
So hypothetically, if global warming even happens and if it increases crop yields and humanity thrives because of that, shouldn’t AOC have to pay a bonus to Wells Fargo for lending to the Dakota Access Pipeline?
I expected AOC to tell him “Don’t play dumb with me mister! I’m better at it than you are!”
We are all dumber watching that.
So everyone who thinks they couldn’t be in Congress…She is proof that anyone can be there.
Don’t ever let anyone say that they’re “Leaders”. Lol that video was like watching a dark comedy.
Here’s some more interesting info on Little Miss Fraud. This is a deep-dive series into the origination of the Green New Deal. The architect is not Little Miss Fraud. It was dreamt up by The Sunrise Movement with the help of the Sierra Club more than two years ago and it was handed to AOC, along with her script.
https://theresurgent.com/2019/02/23/sunrise-movement-children/
Her election was a farce. She was recruited very early on based on her activism with the pipeline. As more info has come to light, it has made me suspect the election of the other two insurgents who, along with AOC, are sucking up all of the oxygen in the room. This was manufactured from the beginning.
She’s the Green New Fool.
The bottom line is that the exec entertained her stupidity. While I give him kudos for maintaining composure, I genuinely think the time has passed to respond to these idiots and enemedia by denying their fake gravitas, their fake bases in assumptions, and basically telling them off. In this Q&A, the first, middle, and last response should’ve been something like, I cannot and will not respond to your question because it is nonsensical, stupid, and devoid of any basis in reality.
