AOC Research Staff Fail – Ocasio-Cortez Embarrasses Herself During Finance Committee Hearing…

Jumpin’ ju-ju bones. I’ve seen people say that Ms. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a hired actor without any cognitive intellect, and needs a script to avoid embarrassing herself… I thought those claims were overstated, until now.

Ms. AOC uses a set of talking points during a Finance Committee hearing to question the CEO of Wells Fargo Bank. The outcome is, well, rather stunning. The whole segment is just goofy. In the final question, reduced by poor research to framing a hypothetical, she asks: why the bank isn’t responsible for a pipeline clean-up they finance. WATCH:

Should the bank who holds your mortgage be responsible for cleaning your kitchen after a grease fire?

Should the lender of your auto-loan be responsible for rotating your car tires?

If an elephant walks through your front yard, how many pancakes does it take to fill a canoe?

