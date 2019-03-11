Failure to Launch – Pelosi and Schiff Announce They are Dropping Impeachment Plan…

Remember: “everyone has a plan until they get punched in he face.” ~ Mike Tyson
The exploitation of Michael Cohen toward the launch of Speaker Pelosi’s impeachment effort backfired bigly. Not enough people found Cohen credible; and because of the ridiculous way the entire staged performance was carried out by Democrats, and the their media allies, most people saw right through the politicization of it. The plan just failed.
Additionally, some politicians like Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows started calling out the blatant construct behind Pelosi’s impeachment plan. HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff sending his staff to New York four times to prep Michael Cohen before the hearings – was only made more ridiculous by Chairman Schiff trying to deny they coached Cohen. Schiff looks like a doofus. So today:
[Nancy Pelosi] “I’m not for impeachment. This is news. I’m going to give you some news right now because I haven’t said this to any press person before. But since you asked, and I’ve been thinking about this: Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country. And he’s just not worth it.” (link)
One of the hurdles the Democrats cannot overcome is the strength of the support for President Trump. Despite the 24/7/365 attacks from their media allies President Trump still has an approval rating of 50%. And approval of handling the economy over 56%.
Consider this recent analysis CTH completed comparing the current approval rating of G7 Leaders: Justin Trudeau, Canada (35%); Emmanuel Macron, France (28%); Angela Merkel, Germany (29%); Theresa May, U.K. (28%); Giuseppe Conte, Italy (67%); and Shinzo Abe, Japan (44%).
It is not coincidental the “globalists” (Trudeau, Macron, Merkel and May) are not supported. Meanwhile the “nationalists” (Trump, Conte and Abe) are very much supported.
I guess we can call this truth: stuff we’ll never see in the media.
So, when is it POTUS Trump’s and all of his tens of millions of American voters/supporters turn, at the bat of impeachments?
the Dimms lie…waiting for summer…Dimms still cant agree on 2020 candidate…
She probably left that truthy news conference and placed a cryptic classified ad in “Solder of Fortune”.
Meep, Meep….
Love the Smell of ACME Rocket fuel and burned coyote hair n the morning..
Pelosi has other problems to worry about.
That she does…
Notice how each has worded the statements? They will not/can not acknowledge that they’ve “got nuthin'” (e.g., absence of graphic evidence) after making all that noise for two+ years. Oh nooooo, it’s the “divided” & “polarized” country (i.e., you and me), and the Repubs who are blind to Trump’s criminality(ies), who have made it impossible for the Dems to move to impeach. Once again, it’s not us, it’s YOU, is their claim.
It’s OUR fault that this monster is going to go un-impeached. Got that?
At best this is just a retreat. Maybe Barr worked a fixer deal. Maybe Mueller report has something like the Dems have been hoping for. Maybe all this fisa and Pientka 302 stuff will hit the fan soon with the truth as we’ve all been hoping for.
If high up perpetrators of spygate aren’t held accountable we’ll be right back fighting this fight again.
Pelosi has a much bigger problem on her hands than Trump. It is AOC coming after her.
Jeb!
The Italian has high numbers because they finally put their Gucci down the invasion.
Expose the scheme, by outlining the sequence of events prior to their ability to trigger them, and the fraudulent House of sketchy cards collapses.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/02/27/michael-cohen-admits-to-coordinating-scripted-testimony-with-lanny-davis-adam-schiff-and-elijah-cummings/
It’s like a local guy planning on holding up the liquor store, an on his way out of the house, he sees a segment on the local news outlining just how it’s about to go down.
I wonder exactly who made the decision to pull the plug, and exactly wheN/
The only reason they aren’t trying to impeach is because they know there are no grounds for anything remotely like impeachment. But I did not hear an apology? to the country for wasting time, resources and energy when you assholes should have been about the people’s business. Where is the apology for “RESIST”?… where?… Hillary… Where are you?
As of today, if we could choose between:
1) Full execution of MAGA agenda: Border, Economy, Military, Judicial… but Spygaters skate.
or
2) Full prosecution of Spygaters: Cleaned out DOJ, indictments by Barr, justice for the 3-letter agencies (probably not for the political players)… but MAGA agenda gets tripped up
Which are we picking?
#2, without hesitation.
This Seditious Conspiracy cannot under ANY circumstance be allowed to “skate”.
The NO Vote on the Border in the Senate was a warning to President Trump.
The House has already passed legislation detrimental to the Constitution and is working on more that will silence the voice of the CITIZEN and remove the Right to Bear Arms by banning ownership of the majority of firearms offered for sale today.
To think that “it will never get to the Senate floor” is placing your life in the hands of those Mensheviks that for the past 2 years have done little to help President Trump and continue to assist the Bolsheviks in attempting to undermine his authority.
“Spygate” will bring any MAGA/KAG and/or any legislation meant to return this country to We The People to a screeching halt. Don’t believe me? Just ask Comrade Burr, Murkowski, Tillis, McConnel, Collins, et.al.
Their media allies were unable to drive his approval numbers low enough to support their impeachment efforts and bring squishy Republicans over to their side. The Nixon strategy. They made no impact at all. This is a surrender.
As for the investigations, they can move forward if they want to, which would be fruitless. But those investigations aren’t going to drive his approval numbers down either (which is their intent), and will only result in negative exposure for them if they continue.
Your move, Nancy.
“Schiff looks like a doofus.”
Beg to differ. He looks like a Thumb. And he is a Doofus.
Shifty Schiff and Shabby Nadler thought they could tamper with the witness and suborn perjury with impunity. Pride cometh.
Plan Z……Election Fraud
Wow, just, wow. They saw the handwriting in the polls. Impeach-don’t even bother to run anybody in 2020 AND we’ll lose the House. Know when to fold em (temporarily).
After 01/20/2020, they’re full on impeachment. They have to stop the movement he started. That’s Uniparty not Dems alone. He still holds declas in his pocket, so it is a toss up.
They are desperate to keep citizens sheep. Blexit, Walk Away, and many other movements scares the crap out of the Establishment. How dare we think for ourselves.
I have read “Panic in DC” about 100 times and always kind of thought of it as “out there”. OK, I’m a believer. There is panic in DC.
What we are witnessing is, quite literally, a Global Realignment. Quite impressive.
The Propaganda Corporate Media will never… ever… cover what’s happening. It’s the end of their World as they know it.
Monica Crowley has said on T.V., many times over the past couple of years: “Trump represents an existential threat to the media.” And that’s what we’re seeing.
Wheels comin’ off the Dems Clown Car. It’s mid-March and they’re down to three. At this pace, we will see full-on panic by the end of the calendar year. And that’s when Trump gets out of Neutral. Oh yeah.. he’s in Neutral right now, alright.
The Dems see the tide is turning in favor of the GOP with many now for Trump
The voters and the #DemScum thought they would punish Trump in 2018 and they voted and got a majority in Congress
And look what they got:
Quell Horreur!
They got the 3 radical witches
Those 3 witches ( Occasional Cortex, Tlaib and Omar) and their radical ideas did that
And as someone above commented–discovery looms if they impeach…
Doug Collins who released that Ohr testimony scared the crap out of them
Because there is more to come
I hope Nanzi asked permission from Mo-Fo, Bro-Fo and Ms Castro-on-the-Down-Low before making this announcement.
I do not believe them at all.
If they continue their hearings they are only postponing their original plans so they can pretend they have “something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan,”.
Would this be a leak? Reflected off one of those mirror things?
Plan B: Voter/Election Fraud
I hope Nancy, Adam and Jerry got a clearance from AOC to do this
But but… the thousands of CTH comments that stated President Trump would be impeached.
But but…the conservative twitter sleuths said so.
But but…the countless articles by conservative internet investigators insinuating the president is inept and impeachment was imminent.
Occam’s razor: The conservative internet sleuths are making grandiose predictions with 20 percent of the known facts…pure speculation and hubris.
The reality is: We don’t know what we don’t know
I think I hear Maxine Waters sobbing hysterically.
I do not trust them at all. They are vicious & desperate. Schiff has the audacity to investigate President Trump. What is going to happen to Schiff for coaching Cohen?
They had to do it, as Sundance said. The jig was up. Pelosi knew it, and went and waved the white flag publicly so the others could fall in line and end the charade. Sure, they’ll restart things if they get a miracle in the harassment investigations. But let’s be honest — if Mueller didn’t find something, the Dem House (with lesser resources) isn’t going to find it.
And I would imagine that SDNY (inauguration investigation) isn’t going to find it. I think Trump’s inauguration fund raised like 106 million. You don’t bribe a multi-billionaire with a donation of like 2 million. That’s common sense.
So…the Dems are in trouble now. Big trouble. They’ve held down Gulliver with ropes for two years and they’ve basically just said they’re taking off the ropes.
Will POTUS go wild with reprisals? Doubtful. And, some counter-investigations seem to be on the way already. But there is plenty of time for counter-investigations if POTUS (and the GOP in at least one chamber of Congress) wins in 2020.
The real trouble for Dems now is that they have not had to face a front-running, full-leverage Trump yet. No one is better at using leverage than Trump is, and now he’s getting back to that point. Sure, much damage has been done in the last two years plus to his polls and image, but I’m not sure that’s enough to get the job done for the left.
Taking the reins off Trump is like throwing Aquaman in the water as a foe. You’re going onto their turf. You better be ready.
Looking forward to where things go from here. Been a long, long road to get to this point, but we’re finally here and I think good times lay ahead.
