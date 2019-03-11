Failure to Launch – Pelosi and Schiff Announce They are Dropping Impeachment Plan…

Remember: “everyone has a plan until they get punched in he face.” ~ Mike Tyson

The exploitation of Michael Cohen toward the launch of Speaker Pelosi’s impeachment effort backfired bigly. Not enough people found Cohen credible; and because of the ridiculous way the entire staged performance was carried out by Democrats, and the their media allies, most people saw right through the politicization of it. The plan just failed.

Additionally, some politicians like Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows started calling out the blatant construct behind Pelosi’s impeachment plan. HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff sending his staff to New York four times to prep Michael Cohen before the hearings – was only made more ridiculous by Chairman Schiff trying to deny they coached Cohen. Schiff looks like a doofus. So today:

[Nancy Pelosi] “I’m not for impeachment. This is news. I’m going to give you some news right now because I haven’t said this to any press person before. But since you asked, and I’ve been thinking about this: Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country. And he’s just not worth it.” (link)

Schiff added: “I think given how polarized the country is right now and given how the Republican members of Congress have prostrated themselves right now in front of the president, in the absence of very graphic evidence, it would be difficult to get the support of” the Senate — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 11, 2019

Nadler added: “I’ve stated my position: It has to be enough evidence that you think you’ll get substantial support from opposition voters.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 11, 2019

One of the hurdles the Democrats cannot overcome is the strength of the support for President Trump. Despite the 24/7/365 attacks from their media allies President Trump still has an approval rating of 50%. And approval of handling the economy over 56%.

Consider this recent analysis CTH completed comparing the current approval rating of G7 Leaders: Justin Trudeau, Canada (35%); Emmanuel Macron, France (28%); Angela Merkel, Germany (29%); Theresa May, U.K. (28%); Giuseppe Conte, Italy (67%); and Shinzo Abe, Japan (44%).

It is not coincidental the “globalists” (Trudeau, Macron, Merkel and May) are not supported. Meanwhile the “nationalists” (Trump, Conte and Abe) are very much supported.

I guess we can call this truth: stuff we’ll never see in the media.

