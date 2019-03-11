Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez SXSW 2019…

Posted on March 11, 2019 by

Numerous requests to locate the full and unedited AOC segment from SXSW 2019.

Here it is:

96 Responses to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez SXSW 2019…

  1. john says:
    March 11, 2019 at 2:52 pm

    We’re approaching unlimite resources? Wow, didn’t know that. Cool. I guess the price of diamonds is about to drop precipitously. What a f*cking idiot!

    • SwampRatTerrier says:
      March 11, 2019 at 3:02 pm

      Sandy (please call her by her given name) or S.O.C. (as in SOCK PUPPET) was just thinking of Soros’ Billions of ill-gotten dollars???????????????????

    • PS says:
      March 11, 2019 at 3:30 pm

      Actually yes. “Synthetic diamonds”, the new name for lab-grown industrial diamonds, which apparently is about to blow up the Debeers natural “blood” diamond cartels. The perception of the value of a natural diamond is shifting in the new SJW generation.

      https://www.thediamondloupe.com/technology/2019-02-07/chinese-companies-poised-flood-synthetic-diamond-market

    • son of liberty says:
      March 11, 2019 at 3:41 pm

      Soros is ultimately behind Sandy – interesting video:

      • Seneca the Elder says:
        March 11, 2019 at 3:54 pm

        son of liberty- thanks for posting. I just came across the video awhile ago and was going to put it up. I hope people watch it and see where this little dipshit is coming from.

      • snellvillebob says:
        March 11, 2019 at 3:56 pm

        BTW, if you want to Bookmark this, click and bookmark it here, as Youtube is making it very hard to search for and when you can find one, it will start at the 8-minute mark

      • jackphatz says:
        March 11, 2019 at 4:00 pm

        I have found that so many of these ‘anti’s’ are from families outside of America originally. The other two newly elected females are another example.
        Just pointing things out.

      • Garrison Hall says:
        March 11, 2019 at 4:43 pm

        The Left, whether progressive, communist, fascist, socialist, or ***your name here*** is both naturally and historically conspiratorial. They never like working in the open, and always, always seem to dissemble and outright lie about what their real purposes are. Not surprisingly people who study leftest politics always conclude that their ultimate goals is power and control backed up by totalitarian methods.

        What impresses me about AOC is the same thing that impressed me about the sudden appearance of Parkland “kids” who almost instantly seemed to be very well versed in gun-control talking points and who, like AOC, a “naturals” when placed in front of a video camera. They were not just “kids” any more than AOC is just a local “activist”. They were and are, instead, carefully selected by media skilled “handlers” who are backed up by virtually unlimited funds from George Soros organizations. The one flaw in this kind of leftest “agitprop” is that it tends to be pathological. Once started, The Left tends to repeat the same strategy, the same lies, and fabrications over and over and over.

        • John Bosley says:
          March 11, 2019 at 4:57 pm

          Wasn’t Germany’s propaganda Minister of WW2 always fond of saying , ” if you repeat the same lies over and over it becomes truth. ”
          Rinse , recycle and repeat.

  2. Shiggz says:
    March 11, 2019 at 2:54 pm

    Why don’t leftist find those crazy eyes off putting?

  3. scrap1ron says:
    March 11, 2019 at 2:57 pm

    Occasionally Crazy is a fantastic advocate and recruiter for President Trump’s re-election.

  4. TheBullpen (@Cule_Breeze) says:
    March 11, 2019 at 3:03 pm

    So a Rep from NY is posturing in Austin TX. “Who” (rhetorical) paid for this? Did Mm Speaker approve this? I think not

  5. flatlandgoober says:
    March 11, 2019 at 3:09 pm

    I finally figured out who AOS reminds me of. A fine TV actor from my youth.

    • Carson Napier says:
      March 11, 2019 at 3:18 pm

      An insufferable ass is an insufferable ass, of course, of course
      And no one can talk sense to an insufferable ass, of course
      And especially, of course, if the insufferable ass is the famous Occasional Cortex

      Go right to the source and ask the insufferable ass
      She’ll give you the answer that deceivers will endorse
      She’s always on a dissemblers course
      Talk to Occasional Cortex

      Occasional Cortex just yakkity yaks a streak and wastes your time of day
      Does any sane person even believe anymore a thing she has to say?

      An insufferable ass is an insufferable ass, of course, of course
      And this one’ll talk in prevaricating circles til her voice is hoarse
      You never heard of a talking insufferable ass?

      Well listen to this

      She is Occasional Cortex

  6. dd_sc says:
    March 11, 2019 at 3:10 pm

    …excited by automation ….[snip]…more time going to space…

    Good to know rocket fuel will be exempt from the Green New Deal.

  7. Lawrence says:
    March 11, 2019 at 3:11 pm

    The winner of Socialist Idol acting like she earned this. Hilarious and irritating.

  8. Judith says:
    March 11, 2019 at 3:11 pm

    I can’t even bear to watch FAUX news, so this “news” clip was simply intolerable. I was forced to quickly abandon the effort and will rely on CTH’s astute observations, instead.

    The interviewer notes that this “news” site sprang up within the last 5 years. Another Soros baby. It’s not as if MARXIST voices haven’t cornered every other known forum in existence over the past five DECADES! Yet here’s one more..

  9. JonS says:
    March 11, 2019 at 3:16 pm

    Why do people watch her and fuel her feeling of self importance? Watching a YouTube video pays them money!

    • Publius2016 says:
      March 11, 2019 at 3:25 pm

      AOC is the future DNC! Globalists have put everything on the table…where the “people” decide is of course up to each one…howver, remember theyonly need 20% of true communists/sharia law/SJWs to make it happen…true haters!

    • Bigly says:
      March 11, 2019 at 3:25 pm

      Ignore her at our parral

      She must be defeated.

      • Sharon says:
        March 11, 2019 at 3:59 pm

        Exactly. All of her ilk must be defeated so soundly that their kind can never rise again.

        If we want to continue enjoying freedom in our Republic, that is.

        She’s nothing to laugh at. She has authority. She has Constitutionally-provided authority (which she will use to destroy the Constitution).

        Much of the voting base (even if we just count legal voters) is completely ignorant of both our Republic and actual history regarding nonsense like what she spews.

      • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
        March 11, 2019 at 4:30 pm

        Well, she was elected by 77% of the vote there in NYC. She is not the first democrat airhead elected to the US Congress. Remember the guy who thought that too many US troops might cause Guam to tip over into the sea and the woman who thought NASA had already sent men to Mars? Cortez is a flash in the pan and a fresh new face for the media to hype. Her novelty will wear off in due time and she will become yet another irrelevant voice of lunatic fringe democrat Left.

        • Judith says:
          March 11, 2019 at 5:12 pm

          I think we should infiltrate that Lefty DNC just like the RINOS have inserted themselves into the right. Give them a taste of their own medicine!

          These people would elect a hockey puck if it has a “D” on the ticket. AOC is a case in point. Many such districts no longer run Republican candidates, since they can never win.

          Imagine how fun it will be to win elections in Dimmie strongholds.. only to vote straight MAGA from that point forward!

          Let’s DO this!

    • keeler says:
      March 11, 2019 at 3:56 pm

      Adblock, Ublock, etc…

      It is also, in my opinion, better to learn what an opponent is thinking and saying rather than deny him or her the fractions of a penny and self-importance gained from a YouTube view.

  10. Maquis says:
    March 11, 2019 at 3:22 pm

    Apocalypse Barbie is Satan’s tool. The lies are too thick to chronicle.

  11. Bigly says:
    March 11, 2019 at 3:22 pm

    At 33:00 she defines her view of capitalism vs socialism

    Capital = it’s all about capital, money

    Democrat socialist= it’s all about democracy and people

    Capitalism is unsustainable cause like, money runs out or something.

    We need to fight this logically and fast. Millennials will eat this up – they have been taught to believe this – she is just saying it out loud.

    Someone ask her “how is the social contract working out when the capital runs out?”

  12. seabrznsun says:
    March 11, 2019 at 3:23 pm

    It’s my understanding her manager got her from a casting call as he is the brainchild of getting congress overtaken by the socialist democrats. Interestingly, he was also crazy Bernie’s manager. He’s gotten 3 of his selected people elected this year of the 80 something he put out there to run. About 1/3 of those made it to the primaries. It’s his plan. He’s the one behind the curtain. He may have some issues regarding funneling about a million dollars into shell companies he set up. She is nothing more than a dumb actress who is willing to be used. Of course, much of the playbook is from soros, rules for radicals, communism, and socialism.
    These people are very dangerous. Americans who value the American way of government must educate others so they fully understand the final outcome in the long run.

  13. Sherri Young says:
    March 11, 2019 at 3:25 pm

    AOC doing her bit to “Keep Austin Weird”.

  14. wtd says:
    March 11, 2019 at 3:27 pm

    ITV (Ireland) is promoting/marketing for AOC as well…but why?

  15. Og Oggilby says:
    March 11, 2019 at 3:28 pm

    • Og Oggilby says:
      March 11, 2019 at 3:35 pm

      “We recruited and helped Alexandria pull off one of the biggest upsets in American history. But the top of the Democratic Party is still disproportionately wealthier, whiter, and more male than the base.

      Now it’s time for more leaders in the Democratic Party who don’t just represent corporate donors, but the voters of the Democratic Party: women, people of color, young people, and working-class people of all backgrounds to help build our progressive movement….”

      https://www.justicedemocrats.com/home

  16. Mz Molly Anna says:
    March 11, 2019 at 3:35 pm

    Here’s an excellent video showing just WHO is behind the splash in the pan!

  17. decisiontime16 says:
    March 11, 2019 at 3:38 pm

    intercept.com…is extremely radical far left. They are to be taken seriously in my opinion. They are motivated to the hilt and ready to take over wherever they find an opportunity.

  18. Don McAro says:
    March 11, 2019 at 3:40 pm

    Sorry the Millionth rerun of I love lucy is on….
    I give up a half hour of my life on that

  19. auscitizenmom says:
    March 11, 2019 at 3:41 pm

    I’m afraid to listen too long. I feel like the intelligence is being sucked right out of my head. 🙄

  20. alexxxals says:
    March 11, 2019 at 3:46 pm

    ‘’SPOCK SAW THIS COMING’’. ‘’ IN AN INSANE SOCIETY THE SANE APPEAR INSANE’’

  21. MAGAbear says:
    March 11, 2019 at 3:47 pm

    This pompous little twit is getting far too much attention paid to her, even if it does do damage to the leftist cause. Occasional Cortex will be taken out by her own party in 2020.

  22. Carrie says:
    March 11, 2019 at 3:48 pm

    I come away from this absolutely in shock. She is profoundly stupid (mind you I could only bear 10-12 minutes). After the first puffball questions, the interviewer starts asking some more substantitive questions and AOC doesn’t just flounder, she literally flubs. She has no idea what she is talking about. It’s even more shocking than I thought possible. The interviewer asks about identity politics and tailoring monies to specific races and communities and literally in the next breath, AOC is saying there is no such thing as race because everyone is mixing with other races and that confuses things. She doesn’t answer the questions! She literally doesn’t understand them. She is truly a sock puppet for a group (which I’m assuming is the Soros group). On a side note, she refers to several inaccurate stories about historical events, but most telling is when she recounts that she thought Martin Luther King asked for equality and then he got it. She didn’t even know about his marches?!? On what moronic planet was she educated on??

    • TwoLaine says:
      March 11, 2019 at 3:54 pm

      Thanks for the cliff notes. I think I’ll stay on top of the cliff rather than jumping off, which is what I would have to do if I listened to any more of her dribble.

      Sher’s a shoe-in for a Seinfeld reboot. 😉

    • CountryClassVulgarian says:
      March 11, 2019 at 4:40 pm

      I know we should not ignore that idiot but I cannot listen her. For one, I think I will kill more than a few brain cells if I do. You are right. She is profoundly stupid. She is also extremely dangerous because an entire generation can/will fall prey to her nonsense. They will buy it hook, line and sinker.

  23. Thinker says:
    March 11, 2019 at 3:49 pm

    She has bravado, even though she is very misinformed and misguided. Much like a sports coach who can speak with conviction, she has wooed some initial followers. I describe her as “not often right, but always sure of herself.” She will be a one-term wonder.

  24. Michaela says:
    March 11, 2019 at 3:49 pm

    I watched 12 min. I just couldn’t and furthermore, most of the time, I have no flippin idea what she was saying. Hmmmm…Reminds of somebody that starts with an O.

  25. Cisco says:
    March 11, 2019 at 3:56 pm

    When AOC speaks, all I hear is jabberwocky.

  26. littleflower481 says:
    March 11, 2019 at 3:58 pm

    I wish people would stop listening to her, paying attention, it just feeds the monster. I am not wasting my time; I don’t click on links or read any article about her…I refuse to give her that attention. What you focus on is made real. Just ignore this person.

    • Bonitabaycane says:
      March 11, 2019 at 4:36 pm

      I understand and respect those who encourage others to ignore “She” Guevera.

      A person who is a “know it all” ditz, an ignorant idiot, and attention whor….err…attention seeker 🙂 should normally be ignored.

      But IMO her anti-American views, anti-MAGA policies are dangerous.

      And importantly, IMO she is now the face of the Democrat Party, especially in regards to domestic policy.

      “She” Guevera must be confronted and ridiculed, at every turn, not only because she is an ignorant fool, but because her ideas, if implemented, are so dangerous.

  27. Carrie says:
    March 11, 2019 at 4:00 pm

    I think this is pretty appropriate here. AOC apparently has a magic money tree for her fantasies and this interview here really highlighted that she is utterly devoid of any facts:

    View post on imgur.com

  28. susandyer1962 says:
    March 11, 2019 at 4:01 pm

    She makes no sense to me…..its like talking to a 3 year old!🤔😴🇺🇸

  29. Right to reply says:
    March 11, 2019 at 4:14 pm

    The ignorance of youth, is a dangerous thing. Remember “The hand that rocks the cradle, rules the world”.

    This woman is so stupid it really does beggar belief. Her interviewer doesn’t even call her out as she swings from Communism to Fascism in 2 easy steps. Saints preserve us!

  30. Furious says:
    March 11, 2019 at 4:18 pm

    Alexandria Dunning-Kruger-Cortez

  31. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    March 11, 2019 at 4:18 pm

    Airhead O-Cortez felt right at home in the sanctuary city of Austin. She is reminiscent of the typical college sophomore know-it-all navel gazer I knew back in 70s. (She was elected with 110K votes in New York City and now she thinks she’s “the Boss!”)
    The Austin City Council has it’s own little socialist illegal alien panderer, young Greg Casar. The council member he debated in this short video from 2017 was the final lone Republican on the city council as she was replaced by yet another socialist democrat last November.

    TRUMP 2020

  32. Furious says:
    March 11, 2019 at 4:20 pm

    It is a shame she can not run for President this next election. The debates would be glorious!

  33. Gunner says:
    March 11, 2019 at 4:26 pm

    Wouldn’t give this pathetic creature the time of day. Unfortunately, too many people are — and that’s downright scary.

  34. jackphatz says:
    March 11, 2019 at 4:30 pm

    Soooooo, Hillary’s pulling the rug from Bernie was a good thing!

  35. California Joe says:
    March 11, 2019 at 4:39 pm

    I think that “Chiquita Krushchev” is just about perfect!

  36. thebigharry says:
    March 11, 2019 at 4:47 pm

    I see AOC as life imitating art, in this case she is “That Girl” although not as attractive nor as intelligent as the original.

    • Ausonius says:
      March 11, 2019 at 4:59 pm

      And a good number of the lower two generations are plugged right into her gibberish, thanks to parents who coddled and protected them for their entire childhood, adolescence, and now early adulthood. A recent poll (Axios – Harris) shows that 1/2/ to 2/3 of that group think Socialism is just fine. When you had parents who removed every little obstacle and paid for everything without expecting much in return, why would NOT become a Socialist, and expect government and other people to take care of your education, health care, your marijuana desires, and even your income “if you are unwilling to work”?

      Plop class-warfare Leftist propaganda on top of that upbringing from “morally superior” :elitist Socialist teachers throughout the years and you reap a whirlwind like A.O.C.

      Do NOT underestimate her or her voters!

  38. Ausonius says:
    March 11, 2019 at 5:06 pm

    From an essay I wrote yesterday under the “First Sunday of Lent” topic concerning the Second Temptation in the desert:

    “…Control and power over other people must be limited, which is why the Leftist/Socialist/Communist mind-set for controlling us in ever more restrictive ways is so demonic.

    And this demonic temptation for control today is sold to us with the wide-eyed whispering of “fairness,” “equal rights,” “concern for the poor,” and “freedom for women/the disenfranchised/ the oppressed…” ad nauseam, when in fact this sales pitch leads to Mao’s and Stalin’s and Hitler’s and Pol Pot’s and Castro’s slave-labor-death camps, among those of other dictators.

    Closer to home: parents who do not give their children enough freedom and the ability to exercise their free will, and to suffer when their decisions are wrong, are stunting their children’s development, creating the indecisive cry-babies we see today.

    We note that Jesus wants nothing to do with political or social control: the entire thrust of the Gospels is that individuals must worry first about themselves, and change themselves, control themselves and their baser impulses. Nothing is legislated, mandated, coerced, or dictated….”

