Don’t Forget Spring Forward – Daylight Saving Time Begins today at 2:00am

Posted on March 10, 2019 by

Don’t forget to set your clock one hour ahead today.

Sunday March 10th, at 2:00am.

[Except for Arizona and Hawaii who do not use Daylight Saving Time]

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s