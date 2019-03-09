Saturday March 9th – Open Thread

March 9, 2019

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

26 Responses to Saturday March 9th – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    March 9, 2019 at 12:17 am

    Happy Caturday!

  2. citizen817 says:
    March 9, 2019 at 12:17 am

    More Caturday..

  3. citizen817 says:
    March 9, 2019 at 12:18 am

  4. Garrison Hall says:
    March 9, 2019 at 12:18 am

  5. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    March 9, 2019 at 12:20 am

    So Very Rich (II Cor. 8:9)

    So rich, so very rich, was Christ
    Through past eternity!
    As God the Son, with God enthroned,
    The Heir of all was He.
    So poor, so very poor, did He
    As Son of man become!
    From manger birth to shameful death
    Rejected by His own.
    For us, ah yes, it was for us
    He bore such poverty.
    That we by His redeeming grace
    Might be as rich as He!

    – C.R.S.

    By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam

    https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/so-very-rich-ii-cor-89/

    2 Corinthians 8:9 For ye know the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, that, though he was rich, yet for your sakes he became poor, that ye through his poverty might be rich.

  6. Garrison Hall says:
    March 9, 2019 at 12:25 am

    C-a-t-e-r-d-a-y . . . It’s Caterday? IT”S CATERDAY!!!! Treepers!!

    This is a story of an old, feral cat falling in love with kittens.

  7. Grandma Covfefe says:
    March 9, 2019 at 12:31 am

  8. thegrandprognosticator says:
    March 9, 2019 at 12:41 am

    I have had a theory for years about oil and gas reserves that the loony left will not be happy about.

    Texas has been pumping oil and gas out of the ground at CRAZY rates since 2008. This mostly makes sense if the oil and gas tycoons in this country have came to find out that we have hundreds of years of recoverable oil and gas underground such that oil and gas prices will rise less than the rate of return of other investments over the next 50 years.

    According to this engineer, that may just be the case:

    https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/02/28/how-perception-of-fossil-fuel-futures-have-evolved/

  9. mj_inOC says:
    March 9, 2019 at 12:51 am

    Dear President Trump,
    Please keep signing Bibles for the local parishioners and patriots grieving in East Alabama with your gracious and beautiful wife, Melania… as you comfort those families so devastated in the recent tornadoes. [Huffington Post will never understand America.]
    God guide, protect, and bless you both.
    Gratefully yours,
    America the Beautiful

  16. Lucille says:
    March 9, 2019 at 1:13 am

    Here’s What It Really Means When Your Cat Curls Up With You For Cuddles

  17. The Devilbat says:
    March 9, 2019 at 1:34 am

    While I was away in the hospital for ten days, my wife said my favorite cat cried all the time. When I got home she made one Hell of a fuss of me. Cats do indeed love the people they live with. They are however much different than dogs. Dogs have owners while cats have staff.

  19. citizen817 says:
    March 9, 2019 at 2:03 am

  20. citizen817 says:
    March 9, 2019 at 2:11 am

