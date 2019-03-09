Saturday March 9th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Happy Caturday!
Me, neither…too cute.
More Caturday..
So Very Rich (II Cor. 8:9)
So rich, so very rich, was Christ
Through past eternity!
As God the Son, with God enthroned,
The Heir of all was He.
So poor, so very poor, did He
As Son of man become!
From manger birth to shameful death
Rejected by His own.
For us, ah yes, it was for us
He bore such poverty.
That we by His redeeming grace
Might be as rich as He!
– C.R.S.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/so-very-rich-ii-cor-89/
2 Corinthians 8:9 For ye know the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, that, though he was rich, yet for your sakes he became poor, that ye through his poverty might be rich.
C-a-t-e-r-d-a-y . . . It’s Caterday? IT”S CATERDAY!!!! Treepers!!
This is a story of an old, feral cat falling in love with kittens.
Priceless…..tears rolling down my eyes.
That’s was wonderful! I sent it to my cat friends.
We have two cats that came out of the woods as wild critters. We live in Nassau County Florida so we refer to them as our Nassau Cats. Spotty and Scratch now live the good life as indoor cats.They sleep on the bed with us and beg for human food at the table.
I have had a theory for years about oil and gas reserves that the loony left will not be happy about.
Texas has been pumping oil and gas out of the ground at CRAZY rates since 2008. This mostly makes sense if the oil and gas tycoons in this country have came to find out that we have hundreds of years of recoverable oil and gas underground such that oil and gas prices will rise less than the rate of return of other investments over the next 50 years.
According to this engineer, that may just be the case:
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/02/28/how-perception-of-fossil-fuel-futures-have-evolved/
Dear President Trump,
Please keep signing Bibles for the local parishioners and patriots grieving in East Alabama with your gracious and beautiful wife, Melania… as you comfort those families so devastated in the recent tornadoes. [Huffington Post will never understand America.]
God guide, protect, and bless you both.
Gratefully yours,
America the Beautiful
Here’s What It Really Means When Your Cat Curls Up With You For Cuddles
While I was away in the hospital for ten days, my wife said my favorite cat cried all the time. When I got home she made one Hell of a fuss of me. Cats do indeed love the people they live with. They are however much different than dogs. Dogs have owners while cats have staff.
