Communications Director Bill Shine Departs White House…

The White House could possibly be evolving from a dynamic of confronting political opposition, into a more necessarily aggressive war against all Swamp adversaries. Following grandma’s rule, well, I am not disappointed in this departure…
From the White House: “Assistant to the President and Communications Director, Bill Shine offered his resignation to the President yesterday evening, and the President accepted. Bill continues to support President Trump and his agenda and will serve as Senior Advisor to the 2020 re-election campaign.”
•From Bill Shine: “Serving President Trump and this country has been the most rewarding experience of my entire life. To be a small part of all this President has done for the American people has truly been an honor. I’m looking forward to working on President Trump’s reelection campaign and spending more time with my family.”
•From President Trump: ““Bill Shine has done an outstanding job working for me and the Administration. We will miss him in the White House, but look forward to working together on the 2020 Presidential Campaign, where he will be totally involved. Thank you to Bill and his wonderful family!”
•From Mick Mulvaney: “Bill has been an asset of invaluable importance to this West Wing. I have enjoyed working with him and witnessing firsthand his unmatched talent, expertise and, and skills. I am grateful that he will continue to be an important member of team trump. I look forward to all of his future contributions.”
•From Sarah Sanders: “Bill Shine has been a great leader on our team and someone we have all loved working with every day. He has brought a tremendous amount of talent and expertise to the Administration. Bill has become a real friend and his generosity and his passion for our country will be sorely missed. It is a big loss for the White House, but a huge gain for the President’s reelection campaign.”
From Sundance: OK, now lets get down to business…. FIREWORKS!
Sorry, I think he did a sh1tty job.
Ditto.
The 30 second Trump-explainer video snippets on current events was good. But other than that…. C-ya!
I like the team members, I just don’t think he did anything for communications. They miss so many opportunities it is CRAZY.
Communications doesn’t just mean talking. It should be visual too. That has never even been touched in this White House or on the campaign trail. VERY SAD!
I also never trusted him at the White House. He was one of the guys at Fox that looked the other way and did nothing while women were telling him they were being mistreated.
“Bill Shine offered his resignation to the President yesterday evening…”
Yep. Read: Hit the Bricks
“…but a huge gain for the President’s reelection campaign.”
Someone tell them Brad has the comms under control….They’re digging out email addresses you thought no one would ever find.
You do know that he is taking his sh1tty results to the campaign don’t you?
thats what I was saying…
If PT had a comms/info management team as aggressive and skilled as his econ team he’d be (pretty close) in the tall cotton. It’s ALL low hanging fruit for him. The Dems, DS, illegals, corruption, trade, ISIS, socialism, the resistance, globalism, fake news, mueller… nothing is hidden any longer. It’s in our faces and the contrast is painfully clear.
It’s been my opinion that about 50% of PT’s tweets are good, even funny sometimes and the other 50% fail to move the dial and bounce around like stray voltage. It’s been frustrating because the comms war is important.
It makes a difference, but it seems like the WH has adopted a spontaneous, non-strategic, catch as catch can approach. They could have a field day with the opposition but it seems like an afterthought to them.
I agree on the visual communication. Id like it if the video of the border where a Hamas supervisor is evident in the crowd as a hand grenade is thrown across the wall were to go viral. Or of some of the Antifa violence as shown at Quod Verum recently. The average American does not know this stuff is happening daily.
If these visuals went truly viral that would open a ton of eyes to what is actually going on in our nation.
President Trump has the greatestm most unique and revolutionary communications system in world history. It is jaw dropping. Our world will NEVER be the same due to Team Trumps genius. God has truly blessed us.
Whenever they say they resigned to “spend more time with my family”……we know what happened.
On The Five they said that his family was still in NYC (or thereabouts), and with his schedule he rarely had time to see them.
Mooch is coming back….
Well, into each life some rain must fall.
The guy the runs the Sean Spicer parody Twitter account will replace Bill Shine.
Oh please be true.
Any resignation that has any reference to “spending more time with my family” as a reason to leave is ALWAYS suspect.
“spending more time with my family” is code for forced retirement.
“health reasons” is code for wanting to stay alive.
Dont let the door hit you in the arse as you walk out.
BTW, I totally agree with sundance on the WH is “evolving…into a necessarily aggressive war against all Swamp adversaries.”
The evolution began in earnest right after the midterm elections.
“WH is “evolving…into a necessarily aggressive war against all Swamp adversaries.” that is exactly what’s needed. I hope the President has used the last couple years figuring out who he can trust. He has not been served well by many of his hires. I’m always nervous about him being re-elected. He thinks he has it in the bank. If he’s correct, we’ve only played the first quarter. Let’s hope he’s right.
I always thought it meant, “I just got a great paying job on K-Street”………………
Forced retirement from current job?
Your point about Kst is well taken.
Haha…that’s what they all say when they “resign”.
Don’t let the door hit you on the way out…
At first I Thought this was part of the “white clearance issue” reported on earlier.
I don’t have much of an opionion on Shine. The admin’s comma dept should be doing more.
I found a link to this article over at citizen free press; I think there is some truth in this. The Communication Dept just can’t seem to get ahead of all of the negative stories; always defensive and responding to an attack. Nothing seemed to change; I was hoping for a more aggressive offense.
https://theweek.com/speedreads/827973/trump-reportedly-soured-bill-shine-because-wasnt-able-improve-press-coverage
…Numerous sources report that the relationship between Shine and President Trump deteriorated because the president was frustrated that he was failing to improve his press coverage. The Daily Beast writes that Trump has been complaining about this for months, with one source saying, “Trump loves a yes-man, but he loves good press more.”
Similarly, The New York Times reports that Trump “frequently criticized” Shine to his advisers because “his own press coverage had not improved.” Trump also reportedly saw Shine as “ineffective” and “developing few ideas.” The Washington Post backs this report up and writes that Shine’s exit had to do with Trump being unhappy with his press coverage, and The Wall Street Journal says that Shine not being able to effectively deal with unfavorable news cycles led to Trump’s “simmering frustration.”
CNN, meanwhile, reports that some people in the White House didn’t even understand what it is that Shine did because “they did not believe that during his tenure in the White House that the communications strategy had changed all that much,” per Mediaite. New York Magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi writes that some feel Shine will be more influential from outside the White House, while another source told her there may have been something of a power struggle. “Bill’s a boss, and in that building, there’s only one boss,” the source reportedly told Nuzzi…..
I believe somebody with credibility should whisper in the president’s ear, “screw the press coverage, it’ll NEVER be fair and ethical, a frontal assault on them is not time or energy well spent.” Why play by their rules (again)?
Use the “press” against itself. Get OUTSIDE the box. Have a campaign plan(s), identify target audiences, use good humor, use alinsky. Do SOMETHING besides reacting.
Sometimes you accept the fact that you’re not going to change peoples minds by browbeating them and bludgeoning them with economic stats. Sometimes all it takes is to create doubt in the opposition’s mind. Cause them to pause and consider (as a first step) alternatives, and that perhaps their previous info sources have not been credible and objective… .
CNN, NYT, WaPo? The intentional LIARS who have zero access to or understanding of the WH? Whatever they say you can eliminate as the truth.
If there is any position more larded with gutless and glib zeros than political “communications directors”, I don’t know… maybe college president or corporate HR director.
How about we get an actual warrior in the position? I mean, since we’re in a war, it probably makes sense.
I agree. It’s called information warfare for a reason. The intention is to win.
Since 2017, Tump has been steadily building alternative ways to communicate and share info that side steps the #fakenews media. These efforts are a logical extension of hat he learned durin the 2016 and incorporate ideas found in Flynns book about information warfare and the rise of citizen journalists. Its amazing to watch how this organic, citizen based network has exploded world wide. As they say “We are the news now”. Naturally, the puppet masters recognize this threat to their #fakenews propogandists and have made and unprecedented and coordinated effort to destroy this rising network. They’ve failed, of course.
2/13/19:
https://www.thedailybeast.com/darla-shine-wife-of-top-trump-official-goes-on-pro-measles-anti-vaccine-rant
She’s not wrong on this. The MMR vaccine kills or injures more kids than getting Measles and Mumps combined.
Wouldn’t it have been great if Shine has developed a Trump News Network emanating from the White House while he was there? Videos, speeches, news, commentators all about what was going on around the world and especially what POTUS was doing? What exactly DID Shine do? Anything?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Best……great idea. They make sure to TM the name, that way he can take it with him in 2025……and poof……after he’s gone he and Kimberly and Don Jr. develop a whole network that puts CNN, Fox et al out of business
I don’t know much about Shine. From what I have read he is a good guy which is probably why Trump moved him to his campaign and didn’t just drop him.
I assume Trump has someone else lined up already? Who?
I don’t know if it is even possible to get better press coverage, but they definitely need to go more on the offense and create out of the box aggressive ideas.
Trump needs a young Roger Ailes. Someone bold, tough, outside the inner DC media circle yet professional in the field. Someone not schooled in the GOP way of doing things. Ailes took risks but was also disciplined. It’s a tall order. But he or she is out there. My greatest disappointment with Trump has been his communication team. Given his experience, I thought he’d be much more imaginative and ballsy.
I truly hope the President starts bringing the right people into his administration. For some reason he hires antiTrumpers and Swamp miscreants who purposely try to lead him astray, and I just don’t get it
Why isn’t Kobach in his administration? Ivanka and Jared can be helpful, but he certainly shouldn’t be discussing the immigration issue with them
Trump is too smart to allow any kind of sabotage, so a lot of this doesn’t make sense to me. I hope he see’s the light and starts getting devoted MAGA people by his side
allIwant – I totally agree. Seems like there are lots of really great people out there that are not being used and I have to wonder why.
I am grateful he is gone! Zero effort for truth. He added nothing. IMO, was a spy, same as McConnells wife.
Could his resignation have anything to do with the news this week that the DNC will not provide Fox coverage of the 2020 Dem candidate debates….is he seen as somehow culpable?
Moved to the 2020 campaign as a ‘senior advisor’. Lets see how long that lasts. IMO another 6 months. PDJT does not suffer fools or underperformance, but is not as hard as he could be—Omarosa example.
Playing what-a-mole is not a winning strategy.
The White House has been “confronting political opposition”?
Gee wiz. Well color me stupid. Other than Sarah Sanders and Pres Trump himself, have not ever seen it.
An “aggressive war against all Swamp adversaries” will be a most welcome and needed change.
Tar is warm, feathers are bagged, pitchfork is sharpened. Let’s have at it.
“Bill Barr, paging Bill Barr. Bill, please read up on the Andy McCabe file. DO SOMETHING!”
MAGA White House TV – All cabinet level communications and press spokes should be coordinated through WH Comm Director / Press Secretary. Create a consistent message (as they often overlap); however, all have same MAGA objective. Run this like a real network… PDT45 knows production ….16 years of The Apprentice… there must be somebody that can run this since MR Fox Shine couldn’t figger it out!
All Cabinet levels should produce short video reports at minimum 1 or 2 per week. These “reports” can be viewed at WH YT Channel… available to anyone who has internet access. MSMedia can use per copyright and a signed release stating they will not be edited and re-broadcast. (I know good luck there).
These reports should have the same look and feel and be fair and honest about the good and the bad! … Ex: like we are not getting are appointees approved with a gas gauge on senate approvals or here is the 25 miles of wall built the last two weeks… etc.
The day of the “Presidential” “press secretary briefings” is over… Good grief it is the 21 Century internetz age and BTW the younger folks don’t use Antenna or Cable TV…. they are all web based!!!!
MAGA TV / Computer / Tablet / Phone … seamless.
If you wanted to get creative use Diamond and Silk and Joe Don Froglegs for some “SPECIAL BREAKING NEWS”…. We’re Mad AS Hell and We aren’t Gonna take it Anymore
Humor and shaming go hand in hand!!!!
