Whoopsie: AOC Chief of Staff Caught Using Sketchy PAC Activity for Dark Money Scheme…

Mr. Saikat Chakrabarti, the chief-of-staff for Ms. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, has been caught using sketchy financial PAC constructs to construct dark money schemes.

WASHINGTON DC – Two political action committees founded by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s top aide funneled over $1 million in political donations into two of his own private companies, according to a complaint filed with the Federal Election Commission on Monday. The cash transfers from the PACs — overseen by Saikat Chakrabarti, the freshman socialist Democrat’s chief of staff — run counter to her pledges to increase transparency and reduce the influence of “dark money” in politics.

Chakrabarti’s companies appear to have been set up for the sole purpose of obscuring how the political donations were used. (read more)

To be fair, all of the best corrupt capitalists participate in this PAC scheme. However, it does lend to a particular bit of irony for the freshman socialist to be advocating for her new system of wealth distribution while utilizing the sketchy financial benefits of an unlawful dark money scheme constructed for personal benefit.

But wait, it gets worse (or better), when you overlay AOC’s statements from a recent committee finance conversation about dark money and the exploitation of PAC’s. No, seriously… you gotta take a minute to absorb this irony. WATCH:

