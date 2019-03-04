Whoopsie: AOC Chief of Staff Caught Using Sketchy PAC Activity for Dark Money Scheme…

Shocked, S.H.O.C.K.E.D,.. well, not really….. actually ‘predictable‘; I digress.

Mr. Saikat Chakrabarti, the chief-of-staff for Ms. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, has been caught using sketchy financial PAC constructs to construct dark money schemes.

Oh dear.

WASHINGTON DC – Two political action committees founded by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s top aide funneled over $1 million in political donations into two of his own private companies, according to a complaint filed with the Federal Election Commission on Monday.

The cash transfers from the PACs — overseen by Saikat Chakrabarti, the freshman socialist Democrat’s chief of staff — run counter to her pledges to increase transparency and reduce the influence of “dark money” in politics.

Chakrabarti’s companies appear to have been set up for the sole purpose of obscuring how the political donations were used. (read more)

To be fair, all of the best corrupt capitalists participate in this PAC scheme.  However, it does lend to a particular bit of irony for the freshman socialist to be advocating for her new system of wealth distribution while utilizing the sketchy financial benefits of an unlawful dark money scheme constructed for personal benefit.

But wait, it gets worse (or better), when you overlay AOC’s statements from a recent committee finance conversation about dark money and the exploitation of PAC’s.  No, seriously… you gotta take a minute to absorb this irony.  WATCH:

.

Too funny…

D’oh

 

 

81 Responses to Whoopsie: AOC Chief of Staff Caught Using Sketchy PAC Activity for Dark Money Scheme…

  1. Menotrite says:
    March 4, 2019 at 7:10 pm

    Shocked!! Shocked I tell you!!!

    • Grassleysgirl/Breitbartista says:
      March 4, 2019 at 8:34 pm

      PAC means exactly what it says, pack it up and haul it out the back door and then pack it into your backpack, Saikat.

  2. tominellay says:
    March 4, 2019 at 7:11 pm

    Well, whaddaya know…

  3. Mz Molly Anna says:
    March 4, 2019 at 7:11 pm

    “Do as I say, not as I do” by AOC.

    • David A says:
      March 4, 2019 at 8:30 pm

      I understand she made steps to equalise pay to her team, raising the pay of some, lower pay for others. AFAICT she did not lower her salary.

  4. bunkers says:
    March 4, 2019 at 7:12 pm

    That’s going to leave a mark!!

  5. Sporty says:
    March 4, 2019 at 7:12 pm

    You wanna bet someone”Pelosi” is behind this enlightening information!

  6. Seneca the Elder says:
    March 4, 2019 at 7:12 pm

    Brings to mind a great quote from C.S. Lewis:

    “…of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive.”

    Hypocrisy, where is thy sting?

  7. CNY3 says:
    March 4, 2019 at 7:12 pm

    You’re FIRED!! 😁👍🏻

  8. DJSnyder says:
    March 4, 2019 at 7:13 pm

    B U S T E D ! !

  9. Don McAro says:
    March 4, 2019 at 7:14 pm

    alexandria ocasio-cortez walks into a bar and shouts
    Free drinks to anyone thats buying!!!

  10. Justin Green says:
    March 4, 2019 at 7:14 pm

    Well, socialists are important people. We’re all expected to be poor and pledge our lives, income and assets to The State. But they matter more, and can’t be expected to serve The State so selfishly without lucrative incomes and stuffed bank accounts.

  11. booger71 says:
    March 4, 2019 at 7:18 pm

    Maybe Nadler can get to the bottom of it

  12. Blind no longer says:
    March 4, 2019 at 7:18 pm

    She’s not the brightest bulb in the box is she? They are always the loudest hypocrites!!!

    She’s going down and the Dems are the ones who will do it!

    • oldumb says:
      March 4, 2019 at 7:52 pm

      Her voters won’t care one bit. Got to be better than that. She spent $29K on uber and lyft, when the subway is near… so? Got to find her with a MAGA hat on, or saying the Pledge of Allegiance.

  13. Liberty Forge says:
    March 4, 2019 at 7:19 pm

    Always & forever — follow the money.

    Follow the money.

    I have yet to come across any controversy where this does not apply.

    Sometimes one needs to dig deep — but voila’ — there it is. Follow the money.

  14. The Devilbat says:
    March 4, 2019 at 7:20 pm

    That Indian dude curried out the money

  15. Greg1 says:
    March 4, 2019 at 7:27 pm

    A…nother
    O…rdinary
    C…ommunist

    ……….will now get her new buddies in congress to make this go away and her BFF’s in the media will try to not talk about it. If they DO talk about it they will say it’s a republican plot. And that republicans do it too, and that……..

    If she gets snarky on twitter I expect it to be BIG fun. Nah, even she is smart enough not to try to make this go away via twitter. Surely. Maybepossiblyperhaps………

    • Greg1 says:
      March 4, 2019 at 7:51 pm

      Just couldn’t stop myself………had to see what Another Ordinary Communist had to say about this story on twitter.

      Nothing. Not a thing………..yet. Lots of snark though. She has this little self descriptive gem:

      “Congresswoman for NY-14 (Bronx + Queens). In a modern, moral, + wealthy society, no American should be too poor to live. 💯% People-Funded, no corporate PAC $.”

      Funny she should mention “corporate PAC $”………….

      You know, you just GOTTA love liberals, there’s a Donna Brazille tweet retweeted by Alexandria:

      “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Retweeted

      Donna Brazile

      Verified account

      @donnabrazile
      Mar 1
      More Donna Brazile Retweeted The Hill
      This is unacceptable and wrong. We are better than this.

      The ppl of #Minnesota voted for @IlhanMN to represent them in Washington. Agree to disagree. That civility. Anything else is simply another form of hate.”

      And the people of AMERICA voted for DONALD TRUMP to represent them in Washington. Agree to disagree. That’s civility. Anything else is simply another form of hate.

      SEE?! The democrats KNOOOooooooow they are guilty of, in Brazille’s words as retweeted by Alexandria, another form of hate. But, when it comes to President Trump, that hatred is perfectly acceptable and right, and indeed, they are not better than that.

      I’m not gonna look at her tweets anymore if I can help it. They are too easy to pick apart.

      If Alexandria tries to defend her chief of staff in a snarky way on twitter, someone please point it out.

    • glissmeister says:
      March 4, 2019 at 8:06 pm

      Brilliant!! That description should stick like glue.

  16. kyblue says:
    March 4, 2019 at 7:28 pm

    Well, well. Chak is one of the co-founders of Justice Democrats, the group that recruited Cortez to run.

    Two of the other co-founders stepped down after sexual harrassment allegations.

    The plot thickens.

  17. CNN_sucks says:
    March 4, 2019 at 7:28 pm

    Someone who advocate income for person who are unwilling to work. What a shocker!

    • BobR says:
      March 4, 2019 at 7:38 pm

      Obama appointed judge will say just amend it, you didn’t intend to do it. And gimme those Trump financials, I will find a felony even if I make one up.

  18. Robert Smith says:
    March 4, 2019 at 7:30 pm

    I’m sure O-C is getting paid too.

  19. Marygrace Powers says:
    March 4, 2019 at 7:33 pm

    Hey, doncha know AOC & CO
    “Just living in the world”/ IT’S ALL GOOD!

  20. jx says:
    March 4, 2019 at 7:33 pm

    A complaint has been filed with the Federal Election Commission alleging that Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign may have illegally funneled thousands of dollars through an allied PAC to her boyfriend Riley Roberts.

    Brand New Congress PAC (BNC) — a political arm of Brand New Congress LLC, a company hired by Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., to run and support her campaign — paid boyfriend Riley Roberts for marketing services

    “It appears that they created some sort of scheme scheme to avoid claiming the money as a campaign expense,” said Dan Backer, a D.C.-based attorney who filed the complaint on behalf of the Coolidge Reagan Foundation.

    https://www.foxnews.com/politics/payments-to-ocasio-cortez-boyfriend-spur-fec-complaint

  21. James F says:
    March 4, 2019 at 7:36 pm

    He’s an authentic ruling class socialist.

  22. ParteaGirl says:
    March 4, 2019 at 7:47 pm

    Dark money, Sandy? That sounds rayciss.

  23. SmurfetteX says:
    March 4, 2019 at 7:49 pm

    Hmm..click on sundance’s PAC scheme hyperlink above and surprise! Don’t miss AOC’s tweet at bottom to find who is her Dom to the lobby group ………which is of course K-Street? Wow.

  24. Zorro says:
    March 4, 2019 at 7:50 pm

    The best Demosocialism that money can buy.

  25. LBB says:
    March 4, 2019 at 7:51 pm

    I seen part of AOC’s video of her dark money inquiry in congress. I thought if there is one common problem that she could put herself to combat that would be the one.

    Some of the summary

    “She started off by explaining that, in this game, she’s the bad guy and her goal is to get away with “as much bad things as possible, ideally to enrich myself and advance my interests, even if that means putting my interests ahead of the American people.” She then goes on to ask questions like…

    Can I run a campaign that’s entirely funded by corporate PAC money? (Yes.)
    Can I use that money to pay people off in order to get elected? (Yes.)
    Once I’m elected, are there any limits to which laws I can write or influence? (No.)
    Does all this mean an elected official can, for example, be funded by Big Pharma companies and then get into office and write laws benefitting Big Pharma with no limitations? (Yes.)
    Can I hold stocks in an industry, say oil and gas, and then write laws to deregulate that industry in a way that would cause the stock value to go up, causing me to get rich? (Yes.)”

    https://www.elle.com/culture/career-politics/a26250465/alexandria-ocasio-cortez-explain-campaign-finance-law-video/

  26. Zorro says:
    March 4, 2019 at 7:56 pm

    Run train on dat stack.

  27. freeyourmind says:
    March 4, 2019 at 7:57 pm

    Looks like you could open a can of tuna with those teeth.

  28. alonzo1956 says:
    March 4, 2019 at 7:57 pm

    Thanks Sundance. I’ve been a little down due to the constant crap from the Democrats going after POTUS. This one brought a smile to my face right before I started to laugh my behind off.

  29. massivedeplorable says:
    March 4, 2019 at 7:59 pm

    This looks a lot like a Demo hit job. Me thinks the dinosaur wing of the demos want her snotty self gone.

    • olderwiser21 says:
      March 4, 2019 at 8:06 pm

      massive – some guy on twitter that used to be with Green Peace called her a “pompous twitt”. I think that is pretty much the best description of her I have yet to hear. “snotty self” is good, too.:)

  30. GB Bari says:
    March 4, 2019 at 8:02 pm

    Just checking in. Let’s see…..

    PDJT doing a terrific job with the ND Bison team ceremony – check.
    PDJT handling DPRK expertly – check
    PDJT handling PRC expertly – check
    Pelosi Nadler Schiff et al displaying extralegal brazeness and unabashed hypocrisy – check.
    AOC caught being a corrupt hypocrite – check.

    CTH on top of it all – check.

  31. GSR says:
    March 4, 2019 at 8:07 pm

    Where corrupt money schemes are, Indians are often nearby. Just a word of caution from someone who has worked with Indians for many years.

  32. Robert Smith says:
    March 4, 2019 at 8:08 pm

    O-C hanging around in more fashionable places than her district..

  33. HB says:
    March 4, 2019 at 8:13 pm

    Damn kids don’t know how to not get caught.

    • MM says:
      March 4, 2019 at 8:20 pm

      She ran her mouth too much..
      Her list making of dems she was going to primary was most likely the straw that broke the camels back…..

      • Robert Smith says:
        March 4, 2019 at 8:27 pm

        Her Democrat comrades will get her back for helping push Amazon away. That’s a lot of money they can’t pocket and/or redistribute for votes and profit.

        • MM says:
          March 4, 2019 at 8:32 pm

          She has stepped into the big league politics by making herself so visible….
          Amazon and a host of others mistakes has made her a target of her own party….
          She talks too much!

  34. MAGAbear says:
    March 4, 2019 at 8:33 pm

    C’mon now, this might not have been legally or morally correct, but it was politically correct (as the left defines it), so let’s just move along and focus on those evil hambugers ya’ll are eating. 😉

  35. Troublemaker10 says:
    March 4, 2019 at 8:34 pm

  36. sundance says:
    March 4, 2019 at 8:42 pm

  37. David A says:
    March 4, 2019 at 8:43 pm

    I will let 100 of her go if we can indict and bring to trial the big 0, his top staff, and HRC.

