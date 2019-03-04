Prayers for Alabama – Multiple Deadly Tornadoes Devastate Communities…

A minimum of two, and possibly as many as five, tornadoes hit eastern Alabama (Lee County) near the Georgia border and devastated several small communities. Horribly, at least 23 people were killed and the death toll is expected to rise.

(Via Reuters) BEAUREGARD, Ala. – Alabama residents and rescue workers on Monday dug through the remnants of homes destroyed by a spate of tornadoes that killed at least 23 people, including two children, the deadliest U.S. twisters in almost six years. The tornadoes ripped through Lee County on Sunday with winds of at least 150 miles per hour (240 kph), at the midpoint of the six-step Enhanced Fujita scale, which meteorologists use to measure tornado strength.

Mobile homes were tossed on their sides and ripped open, their contents strewn on the ground, live television images showed. Pieces of homes hung from trees that were not flattened by the storm. More than 50 people were reported injured and the death toll is expected to rise, authorities said, which could make the storms deadlier than the tornado that tore through Moore, Oklahoma, in 2013, killing 24 people. “It looks almost as if someone took a giant knife and just scraped the ground. There are slabs where homes formerly stood, debris everywhere, trees are snapped,” Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones told a morning news conference. “I’ve not seen this level of destruction ever in my experience in Lee County.” At least two children died, including one as young as six, Jones said. Two of the injured were in critical condition and at least 20 people were missing, Lee County Coroner Bill Harris told CNN. (read more)

Psalm 34:18 – “The Lord is near to those who are broken-hearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” Lord, please bestow Your love and mercy upon those who are suffering through this tragedy in their lives. I pray for a special blessing upon them, Father, as they call upon You with broken hearts. ~ Amen

To the great people of Alabama and surrounding areas: Please be careful and safe. Tornadoes and storms were truly violent and more could be coming. To the families and friends of the victims, and to the injured, God bless you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2019

FEMA has been told directly by me to give the A Plus treatment to the Great State of Alabama and the wonderful people who have been so devastated by the Tornadoes. @GovernorKayIvey, one of the best in our Country, has been so informed. She is working closely with FEMA (and me!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2019

