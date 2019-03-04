Prayers for Alabama – Multiple Deadly Tornadoes Devastate Communities…

A minimum of two, and possibly as many as five, tornadoes hit eastern Alabama (Lee County) near the Georgia border and devastated several small communities. Horribly, at least 23 people were killed and the death toll is expected to rise.
(Via Reuters) BEAUREGARD, Ala. – Alabama residents and rescue workers on Monday dug through the remnants of homes destroyed by a spate of tornadoes that killed at least 23 people, including two children, the deadliest U.S. twisters in almost six years.
The tornadoes ripped through Lee County on Sunday with winds of at least 150 miles per hour (240 kph), at the midpoint of the six-step Enhanced Fujita scale, which meteorologists use to measure tornado strength.
Mobile homes were tossed on their sides and ripped open, their contents strewn on the ground, live television images showed. Pieces of homes hung from trees that were not flattened by the storm.
More than 50 people were reported injured and the death toll is expected to rise, authorities said, which could make the storms deadlier than the tornado that tore through Moore, Oklahoma, in 2013, killing 24 people.
“It looks almost as if someone took a giant knife and just scraped the ground. There are slabs where homes formerly stood, debris everywhere, trees are snapped,” Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones told a morning news conference. “I’ve not seen this level of destruction ever in my experience in Lee County.”
At least two children died, including one as young as six, Jones said.
Two of the injured were in critical condition and at least 20 people were missing, Lee County Coroner Bill Harris told CNN. (read more)
Psalm 34:18 – “The Lord is near to those who are broken-hearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.”
Lord, please bestow Your love and mercy upon those who are suffering through this tragedy in their lives. I pray for a special blessing upon them, Father, as they call upon You with broken hearts. ~ Amen
May God Bless these poor people.
Sad to see. Real devastation. I will pray for them.
The roof is gone, but a beer bottle and can are still sitting upright on the counter…unreal.
Do we have any Treepers in the area, or anyone know of any Treepers who’ve been hit? If so, PLEASE report in……
🙏😥
Years ago, we happened to drive through an area in VA that had a similar tornado.. We were only a couple days after, passing through, and I can still see a valley below the interstate. It looked like some one had driven a steam roller right over the houses and trees, but the steam roller was 1/4 mile across. A STEAM ROLLER! It is like burned into my minds eye.
My heart is breaking for those who lost their dear family members…
Unfortunately, living in the South (proud Georgian here) tornadoes are a part of life, especially in the Spring.
But living in the South also means strength of community, support from neighbors, caring churches and a true helping spirit from proud Americans…always there to help their neighbors and community in need!!
Prayers for comfort and healing for those who lost family/friends and those who are injured!
I am so sorry to hear this. 😢
Back in the sixties, the city I grew up in was hit by a tornado later classified as an F5. It tore through the heart of the city, obliterating our local university and damaging the capitol building. It also destroyed neighborhoods. The tornado came during dinner time, thank God. Many people had their TV’s on and had some warning. We lost 16 people. If it had happened in the middle of the night . . . .
This happened before I was born, but an old boyfriend of mine was friends with the mayor’s granddaughter, and he told me she said her grandfather surveyed the damage from a helicopter. He cried when he saw how bad it was. I believe this tornado ranked in the nation’s top ten in terms of tornado damage.
Alabama, and especially the families and loved ones of the victims, you are in my prayers. God bless you all!
AMEN.
I’ve been praying for everyone since I heard this AM, and will continue to do so.
I live in Auburn, AL in Lee county. The tornadoes hit about 5 miles south of us. Years ago I was highly involved in tracking tornadoes and was closely watching this one. The cell that produced this tornado actually tracked directly over my daughter’s apartment near Montgomery before producing a tornado about 45 minutes later. I was on the phone with her during that time as she had proceeded to a safe place.
The NWS just tweeted this about the storm:
Preliminary EF-4 Tornado Damage has been found along County Road 39 just east of Cave Mill Road in southwestern Lee County. Winds have been estimated at 170mph. Single family homes were completely destroyed. Photos are from those survey locations.
Treeper from Alabama here;Thanks for the prayers
Thank you, Sundance!💓💓💓
Praying for the survivors.
Me and a buddy of mine for the first people into downtown Punta Gorda after Hurricane Charley in 2004. That strip of aluminum wrapped around the pine tree reminded me of that. Every stump ,every pole had that strip of aluminum around it, and it chilled you to the bone realizing that was all that was left of mobile homes.
