Number Ten – Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper Announces Presidential Race…

These clubs (RNC & DNC) are so predictable, sometimes you just have to laugh. They follow an entirely predictable script. After #8 entered the race CTH shared how the governors (actual executive experience) would now enter the race. It is simply the same club sequence that is always followed: first congressional reps; then Senators, then Governors, then ‘outsiders’ and the club’s ‘chosen one’.
The congress critters are the noisy bunch, they set the lane perimeters (farthest left and farthest right). Once established, the high-brow step forward (the seasoned executives carrying the club platform), they set up the actual interior running lanes.
The goal of the governors is to use specific platform mandates (ie. the lanes or “specific interest groups”) to gain overall club registration. [Voter support for the race]
Governor Jay Inslee (#9) brought the progressive environmental platform book. He’s recruiting the climate change activists. Now Governor Hickenlooper (#10) brings the legalized dope platform book. He’s recruiting the national legalized marijuana coalition.
WaPo – John Hickenlooper, who served two terms as governor of Colorado, announced Monday that he is running for president, touting his accomplishments in a state that moved to the left during his time in office.
As governor, Hickenlooper presided over steady economic growth, the legalization of marijuana — which he initially opposed — and a surge that put Democrats in full control of a once-conservative state.
“I’m running for president because we need dreamers in Washington, but we also need to get things done,” Hickenlooper says in a video announcing his candidacy. “I’ve proven again and again I can bring people together to produce the progressive change Washington has failed to deliver.”
Aides said Hickenlooper plans a kickoff rally in Denver on Thursday before heading to Iowa, the first presidential nominating state, this weekend. (read more)
Once you see the stings on the marionettes you can never go back to the time when you watched the puppet performance and did not see them.
The unofficial ‘chosen one‘, the intended party donor candidate, will not likely surface until April or May 2019. The DNC is predictable; it’s a club. It’s still too early for the anointed candidate to surface. Governor Hickenlooper has a narrowly focused responsibility to highlight an important platform item, legal marijuana 2020.
Knowing it’s likely the ♦UniParty DNC is following a similar ♦UniParty RNC strategy, we can start to put the personal characteristics and political traits together and contrast them against 2016. Here’s the way it looks so far:
- Senator Ted Cruz was to 2016…. as Senator Elizabeth Warren is to 2020
- ♦Governor Jeb Bush was to 2016 as….
- Senator Marco Rubio was to 2016… as Senator Bernie Sanders is to 2020
- Governor John Kasich was to 2016… as Senator Cory Booker is to 2020
- Senator Lindsey Graham was to 2016 as… Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is to 2020
- Governor Mike Huckabee was to 2016 as….
- Senator Rand Paul was to 2016…. as Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is to 2020
- Dr. Ben Carson was to 2016 as…
- Governor Chris Christie was to 2016 as… Governor J. Hickenlooper is to 2020
- Governor Scott Walker was to 2016 as… Governor Jay Inslee is to 2020
- Senator Rick Santorum was to 2016…. as Senator Sherrod Brown is to 2020
- Governor George Pataki was to 2016 as….
- Governor Rick Perry was to 2016…. as Senator Kamala Harris is to 2020
- Governor Bobby Jindal was to 2016…. as Julian Castro is to 2020
- Carly Fiorina was to 2016 as…. Senator Amy Klobuchar is to 2020
- Governor Jim Gilmore was to 2016…
Reminder, anyone who is announcing their presidential bid ahead of Speaker Pelosi delivering the impeachment narrative is not part of the DNC plan. The “Chosen One” will surface during the April/May to June/July period when the legislative crew, the DNC crew and the media crew execute the impeachment plan.
We will be able to identify the “Chosen One” by the roll out that accompanies the announcement. [ex. remember the Greek columns, trumpets, pomp, etc.?]
Once we get a few more names (approx. 16) on the DNC side, we can start to have fun with the celebrity squares graphics.
What a name. Reminds me of Hitler’s dad’s name before he changed his surname, Alois Schicklgruber. One wonders how history may have changed had his father kept his original name.
Looks like they have all the niche corners covered. I am sticking with catch all MAGA.
Reminds me of a fav WWII movie where they talk about shipping “you piggies” (the solderis) off to “Schickgrubers Market (ie the battle front).
Always about the “Piggies”. Lol
Had the Weimar Republic enforced their immigration laws and deportrd the stateless Hitler, ww2 would likely have been averted.
I always see Hickenpooper – it is a terrible name for a politician.
Also called Chickenpooper by many here in CO. Locals call the brew pub he co-founded, Wynkoop Brewing Company, the Koop.. That’s where Ozero shot pool with Chicken and refused a toke offered by a bystander.
A cousin who works in downtown Denver often goes there with co-workers. He says no one sits in the seat used by Barry. He didn’t mention how they knew which one to avoid, maybe there’s a plaque or a warning sign.
I called this months ago. Look for him to break out at some point on healthcare with a twist. He is guided by my former boss and healthcare expert Jeff Margolis. Jeff Margolis resides here in Corona Del Mar California
“healthcare with a twist”
—————
vodka tonic w/ lime?
any idea of GOV + healthcare is a bad one, we need to go back to 100% open market insurance with zero interference or state coverage.
Hickenlooper is a disgusting piece of 💩 who has turned Colorado into a ZOO
Hinklepooper………hahaha looks weird too…like Time Kaine or Adam Shiftt
Hickenlooper looks like a mental patient. Remember when he had that photo op with Soetero shooting pool. All Barry needed was a tutu.
The Weed Leaf is a great reminder, the Doper Smoker contingent is a fairly large voting bloc and we can probably count on a few Romulan type RepubliCONS to put some form of new marijuana legislation on the ballot as an initiative to hurt Repubs by increasing the Doper turn out. This is one of the Club Repubs favorite tactics, win by LOSING so they can claim they are “trying” all the while ensuring a Donk majority.
Hickenlooper thinks he will be a unifier as the “WEED” candidate.
Pot is too good of a business to ignore for the states.
After all, each state that legalizes can:
a. Save a billion dollars in law enforcement expenses combating weed smoking
and
b. Collect a billion dollars in tax revenue for pot industry regulation.
The book money for Weed Control will be moved to something like “hate crimes” after all we have to get FEDERAL matching funds somehow! So they won’t lose much in tax expenditure forecasts, and at the same time have a new “market” to capitalize on using the same crony-capitalist tactics now in used for every other industry.
And spend a billion in extra psychiatric care for those with cannabis-induced psychosis, schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder.
so you don’t believe the “farce” that is medical marijuana either I see, the only plus side I can see is in it keeping the psychotic socialists that want more Bernie and She Guevera on the coach where they belong.
lol, should have said “sofa”…
The glitter of big money always trumps the “unintended consequences.”
The addicts and the victims of THC-hazed vehicle drivers aren’t the concern of the weed industry, just as the cancer victims weren’t the concern of big tobacco.
Don’t forget the bums all over Colorado cities pooping on sidewalks and having public sex.
But its a losing business!
This from the Centennial Institute via the firm Quantitative Research and Evaluation Measurement, The Gazette: Editorial, November 20, 2018:
Study finds marijuana is hurting Colorado
The world finally has an answer to the question: “Does legalized marijuana pay its own way?”
Answer: Not even close.
“For every dollar gained in tax revenue, Coloradans spent approximately $4.50 to mitigate the effects of legalization,” finds the study, mostly ignored by Colorado media.”
And the environmental costs to Colorado are staggering:
“The marijuana industry used enough electricity to power 32,355 homes in 2016.”
“In 2016, the marijuana industry was responsible for approximately 393,053 pounds of CO2 emissions.”
“Marijuana packaging yielded over 18.78 million pieces of plastic.”
And the black market here in Colorado is thriving, so there is no tangible reduction in enforcement costs either.
BIG NET LOSS!!!
not only that, but Oregon has grown so much pot they can’t give it away
He started a very, very successful Brewery and at least 2 restaurants. Denver is in control of the whole state.
I’ve seen the Rocky Mountain Oyster Stout somewhere but it never sounded that good, so didn’t try.
Annie – As a Colorado resident I almost agree, although I think it’s Denver & Boulder that control the whole state. Boulder has huge influence over Denver. And Denver has the votes to control the government. Even though Colorado Springs is the second largest city in Colorado, and is generally considered conservative Republican (it’s not, it’s actually more GOPe), Denver overpowers them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looked like Beauprez was going to win until Denver and Boulder finished counting their votes the morning after the election. Still very close, just managed to avoid the recount mandated by a 1/2% or less win. Fraud? No doubt — main campus of CU is in Boulder and they spewed 3 additional campuses across Denver.
I question what’s the financial motivation for many of these candidates?
What happens with un-spent campaign money?
Are they allowed to pay themselves a salary from campaign money? AOC?
Some of these candidates have absolutely no path, and still run?
ego? name recognition? future run?
Honest question… I don’t get it.
Yes all of the above.
“I question what’s the financial motivation for many of these candidates”
———–
see my post exactly above yours, the lobbyist don’t WAIT until you win office they start the heavy greasing kickback process up front, you can start the collection process as soon as you are “in” since you are promising to do business with the big money lobby you are supporting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Local opinion on the talk show here in Colorado is that Hickenlooper is really setting himself up for a senate run.
I am placing wagers on when the 3 “Bs” will step forward and declare for the race:
Biden, Bloomberg and Beto.
Biden is the D version of Jeb Bush,
Bloomberg is the D version of Huckabee
and regarding Beto…the only version of the R candidates this D may represent is Ptacki.
Yes I know Beto was never a governor but he served as a locally elected official with a statewide following, which somewhat mirrors Ptacki.
That leaves the “D” that might serve as the “R” Huckabee placeholder and I say its Governor Cuomo.
The only remaining wannabes are De Blasio– Won’t watching any of these loons run against Potus Trump be entertaining?
If Biden is the Jeb Bush candidate, then doesn’t that mean he will be the “chosen one”?
LikeLike
Nah. The chosen one rides a broom and drinks infant blood. She’s just biding her time right now.
“Biden is the D version of Jeb Bush”
———-
as much as I truly DESPISE ole pervy uncle Joe, he STILL isn’t the loser dweeb that is the younger booger eating Bush tardling. Talk about two of life’s LOSERS who were born into a path of success.
“Bloomberg is the D version of Huckabee”
—–
I don’t get that comparison at all, Huckabee is a pretty good guy by just about any standards, he doesn’t fit in well with the DC swamp scum, further proving my point.]
I see Beto as a sweaty little Marco, both seem nervous and out of place on the big stage and both don’t really seem to have what it takes either.
Sorry, error inflight 93 post above which should have read as follows:
That leaves the “D” that might serve as the GILMORE (not Huckabee) placeholder and I say its Governor Cuomo.
Gilmore ran for POTUS by positioning himself as the “Republican wing” of the Republican party and Cuomo keeps referencing himself as the most “progressive” leader of the most “progressive state” in the Union.
Put it like that and I now get a “Huckabee” analogy, Huckabee is a rock solid conservative and Cuomo is a rock solid globalist-communist anti-American. Makes sense! 😀
‘Looper’s big accomplishments –
He touted his work in Colorado on several key issues, saying he expanded access to health care, fought climate change and enacted gun control reforms.
https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/432424-hickenlooper-launches-2020-presidential-campaign
Isn’t there a category for thirtysomething mayors of small cities in Ohio with German last names? I’m thinking of Grinklemeister or Brunkhauer or whatever his name is from Ohio.
Pete Buttegieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana. (Sorry Ohio) That’s who I was thinking of. First openly gay democratic candidate for president. Openly.
LikeLike
Sentient, that’s quite disrespectful of Zero and Mike.
I continue to believe DJT will get his much deserved 2nd term via landslide. As long as something is done about the rampant Dem voter fraud.
Big Tech’s fascist control over social media content is looming as a larger factor than vote fraud. Don’t discount it. They can persuade tens of millions far more easily with information control than the risky effort used by the Dems to generate fraudulent votes.
That’s a factor as well, but ballet harvesting gave them the House so why wouldn’t they try that on a much larger scale in Nov 2020?
LikeLike
They may very well try that tactic again, but the Republicans and the public would be aware of it beforehand since it’ll still be fresh in everyone’s memory.
The information control is far larger in scale, more pervasive, and more difficult to stop.
Example: My wife uses Apple News app on her iPhone (it’s an app that comes with iOS for free) to “catch up” with daily news but I haven’t been able to persuade her that it forcibly excludes 99% of conservative sources. You can’t even set it to include the regular conservative websites. It’ll allow Fox News but that’s become an ~85% Leftwing MSM site. All of the news sources Apple News provides as the selection from which the user “tailors” their preferences are Leftwing sources.
https://www.redstate.com/erick/2015/07/16/apple-inc-has-little-interest-in-conservative-news-voices/
Biden wants to be the last Democrat to announce.
The chosen one will be Beto, will it not?
My bet is that they won’t coronate a straight white male. Will be someone with the opposite of at least one of those three traits.
LikeLike
Probably a black woman. Like Cory Booker.
Question about this strategy. Doesn’t this carry a higher risk of pissing off an interest group once their “lane” candidate gets knocked off?
For instance, if Bernie goes away, have to think that some of his supporters would be pissed off and not support the eventual Democrat nominee.
Also, why would the DNC use the same strategy that failed the RNC in 2016?
It would be poetic justice if he won the Democrat Party nomination and lost all the electoral votes for his state when President Trump wins the popular vote.
Colorado’s pretty far gone. Apparently it’s lousy with ex-Californians.
The irony is rich.
The party of environmentalism is the party that pollutes and corrupts everything and everyone it touches.
Another se of floppyshoes into the klown car..
Another Overton Window mover takes his position in the Make America Dopey lane.
Take one step forward if you’re M.A.D. for Hickenlooper, smoke’m if you got’em.
Hickenlooper is
another anti-American, open borders, globalist,
marxist who thinks the “people” are too stupid
to have rights and make their own decisions.
BRING BACK THE SMOKE-FILLED ROOM.
Having lived through Hickenlooper’s ‘Purple Haze” agenda, I believe him to be a wolf in sheep’s clothing, otherwise known as a Fabian Socialist.
The following information was sourced from the Colorado Springs newspaper, The Gazette, from November 9, 2017:
“Five years of retail pot coincide with five years of a homelessness growth rate that ranks among the highest rates in the country. Directors of homeless shelters, and people who live on the streets, tell us homeless substance abusers migrate here for easy access to pot.”
“Five years of Big Marijuana ushered in a doubling in the number of drivers involved in fatal crashes who tested positive for marijuana, based on research by the pro-legalization Denver Post.”
“An investigation by Education News Colorado, Solutions and the I-News Network shows drug violations reported by Colorado’s K-12 schools have increased 45 percent in the past four years, even as the combined number of all other violations has fallen”
“The investigation found an increase in high school drug violations of 71 percent since legalization. School suspensions for drugs increased 45 percent.”
And this from the Centennial Institute via the firm Quantitative Research and Evaluation Measurement, The Gazette: Editorial, November 20, 2018:
Study finds marijuana is hurting Colorado
The world finally has an answer to the question: “Does legalized marijuana pay its own way?”
Answer: Not even close.
“For every dollar gained in tax revenue, Coloradans spent approximately $4.50 to mitigate the effects of legalization,” finds the study, mostly ignored by Colorado media.”
Furthermore, “the costs associated with commercial marijuana are only going to go up as the long-term health consequences have not been fully determined. Like tobacco, commercial marijuana is likely to have health consequences that we won’t be able to determine for decades.”
“Researchers concluded Colorado should get serious about reducing increasing death rates associated with THC-related car crashes and suicides.”
“Calls to Poison Control related to marijuana increased dramatically since legalization of medical marijuana and legalization of recreational marijuana.”
“Research suggests long-term marijuana use leads to reduced cognitive ability, particularly in people who begin using it before they turn 18.”
And what about the environmental impact to Colorado:
“The marijuana industry used enough electricity to power 32,355 homes in 2016.”
“In 2016, the marijuana industry was responsible for approximately 393,053 pounds of CO2 emissions.”
“Marijuana packaging yielded over 18.78 million pieces of plastic.”
And most troubling, the state cannot ban the use or sales of marijuana because Hickenlooper and his ilk put legalization in the Colorado State Constitution!
Now try to imagine this nightmare on a national scale.
“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” ~ Edmund Burke
So why are we doing nothing?
Before you celebrate legalization of marijuana, just know: Nearly every state that has legalized it has also legislated that you lose your right to own a gun if you are prescribed it, or buy it recreationally.
Pot legalization is turning out to be a back-door way for the government to get you to voluntarily give up your gun rights
Word to the wise…
Court Rules That Medical Marijuana Card Holders Can’t Buy Firearms
http://fortune.com/2016/09/01/medical-marijuana-gun/?utm_source=facebook.com&fbclid=IwAR04-GHLyuM-_kgV8DgHPcNrWkog-OB-wyCfCXnHDulBUvqUCEgnJKTAicE
lets look at his record🤦♂️🤢and try not to laugh too hard. very shady and obscured past. but hey, so were the clintons and obamas…
former owner of a failed brewing concern, former owner of a failed bar and restaurant. former mayor of denver(can you say diane degette?),. former gov of colorado(smoke em if you got em),
and now this pearl of savvy political will wants to rule your country? good luck with that.
Bait and switch — he ran as a centrist moderate. Ineffective and indecisive. He was against legal pot before he was for it. He was for gun control before he was against it (told the Constitutional Sheriff’s group he didn’t know the consequences would be so far reaching, like Magpul leaving the state). Billed himself as an environmentalist but a proponent of fracking (oil and gas donors). Supported the 3 judge panel to decide death penalty cases, set aside the death penalty for Nathan Dunlop, the Chuckie Cheese shooter.
Since Moochelle bowed out over the weekend, does this mean the Chosen One will be Crooked?
Whatever they are doing, it is working. The economy is booming, walls are being built, the boys are coming home and President Trump has never been more popular.
Hmmmm. I didn’t know the evilcrat party had more than one almost white male left in it. Interesting.
I have no idea who the Democrats will select but I can’t imagine it will be a straight old, white guy (Bernie), a straight young, white guy (Hickenlooper) a straight old white gal (Warren) or an old white gal who may or may not be straight (Clinton). It won’t be a young, white gal either since there aren’t any young white gals left in the party are there? If so, can’t think of one right off the top of my head. A white may be on the ticket as VP for “balance” but like Uncle Joe, she or he will have to do some serious groveling to the superior person “of color” who is the head of the ticket. A female homosexual of color would be the logical choice if one is available, but if not a Kamala Harris or Michelle Obama might suffice. And since the Democrats have absolutely no respect for the Constitution, it is also possible they’ll declare for Barack Obama for a third term. I am NOT joking.
