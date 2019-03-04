Number Ten – Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper Announces Presidential Race…

March 4, 2019

These clubs (RNC & DNC) are so predictable, sometimes you just have to laugh. They follow an entirely predictable script.  After #8 entered the race CTH shared how the governors (actual executive experience) would now enter the race.  It is simply the same club sequence that is always followed: first congressional reps; then Senators, then Governors, then ‘outsiders’ and the club’s ‘chosen one’.

The congress critters are the noisy bunch, they set the lane perimeters (farthest left and farthest right). Once established, the high-brow step forward (the seasoned executives carrying the club platform), they set up the actual interior running lanes.

The goal of the governors is to use specific platform mandates (ie. the lanes or “specific interest groups”) to gain overall club registration.  [Voter support for the race]

Governor Jay Inslee (#9) brought the progressive environmental platform book. He’s recruiting the climate change activists.  Now Governor Hickenlooper (#10) brings the legalized dope platform book. He’s recruiting the national legalized marijuana coalition.

WaPo – John Hickenlooper, who served two terms as governor of Colorado, announced Monday that he is running for president, touting his accomplishments in a state that moved to the left during his time in office.

As governor, Hickenlooper presided over steady economic growth, the legalization of marijuana — which he initially opposed — and a surge that put Democrats in full control of a once-conservative state.

“I’m running for president because we need dreamers in Washington, but we also need to get things done,” Hickenlooper says in a video announcing his candidacy. “I’ve proven again and again I can bring people together to produce the progressive change Washington has failed to deliver.”

Aides said Hickenlooper plans a kickoff rally in Denver on Thursday before heading to Iowa, the first presidential nominating state, this weekend. (read more)

Once you see the stings on the marionettes you can never go back to the time when you watched the puppet performance and did not see them.

The unofficial ‘chosen one‘, the intended party donor candidate, will not likely surface until April or May 2019. The DNC is predictable; it’s a club. It’s still too early for the anointed candidate to surface. Governor Hickenlooper has a narrowly focused responsibility to highlight an important platform item, legal marijuana 2020.

Knowing it’s likely the ♦UniParty DNC is following a similar ♦UniParty RNC strategy, we can start to put the personal characteristics and political traits together and contrast them against 2016. Here’s the way it looks so far:

  • Senator Ted Cruz was to 2016…. as Senator Elizabeth Warren is to 2020
  • ♦Governor Jeb Bush was to 2016 as….
  • Senator Marco Rubio was to 2016… as Senator Bernie Sanders is to 2020
  • Governor John Kasich was to 2016… as Senator Cory Booker is to 2020
  • Senator Lindsey Graham was to 2016 as… Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is to 2020
  • Governor Mike Huckabee was to 2016 as….
  • Senator Rand Paul was to 2016…. as Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is to 2020
  • Dr. Ben Carson was to 2016 as…
  • Governor Chris Christie was to 2016 as… Governor J. Hickenlooper is to 2020
  • Governor Scott Walker was to 2016 as… Governor Jay Inslee is to 2020
  • Senator Rick Santorum was to 2016…. as Senator Sherrod Brown is to 2020
  • Governor George Pataki was to 2016 as….
  • Governor Rick Perry was to 2016…. as Senator Kamala Harris is to 2020
  • Governor Bobby Jindal was to 2016…. as Julian Castro is to 2020
  • Carly Fiorina was to 2016 as…. Senator Amy Klobuchar is to 2020
  • Governor Jim Gilmore was to 2016…

Reminder, anyone who is announcing their presidential bid ahead of Speaker Pelosi delivering the impeachment narrative is not part of the DNC plan. The “Chosen One” will surface during the April/May to June/July period when the legislative crew, the DNC crew and the media crew execute the impeachment plan.

We will be able to identify the “Chosen One” by the roll out that accompanies the announcement. [ex. remember the Greek columns, trumpets, pomp, etc.?]

Once we get a few more names (approx. 16) on the DNC side, we can start to have fun with the celebrity squares graphics.

64 Responses to Number Ten – Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper Announces Presidential Race…

  1. Eric says:
    March 4, 2019 at 1:21 pm

    What a name. Reminds me of Hitler’s dad’s name before he changed his surname, Alois Schicklgruber. One wonders how history may have changed had his father kept his original name.

    Like

    Reply
    • bertdilbert says:
      March 4, 2019 at 1:36 pm

      Looks like they have all the niche corners covered. I am sticking with catch all MAGA.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Zaza says:
      March 4, 2019 at 1:40 pm

      Reminds me of a fav WWII movie where they talk about shipping “you piggies” (the solderis) off to “Schickgrubers Market (ie the battle front).

      Like

      Reply
    • emet says:
      March 4, 2019 at 2:52 pm

      Had the Weimar Republic enforced their immigration laws and deportrd the stateless Hitler, ww2 would likely have been averted.

      Like

      Reply
    • Lulu says:
      March 4, 2019 at 3:30 pm

      I always see Hickenpooper – it is a terrible name for a politician.

      Like

      Reply
    • Lanna says:
      March 4, 2019 at 4:13 pm

      Also called Chickenpooper by many here in CO. Locals call the brew pub he co-founded, Wynkoop Brewing Company, the Koop.. That’s where Ozero shot pool with Chicken and refused a toke offered by a bystander.

      A cousin who works in downtown Denver often goes there with co-workers. He says no one sits in the seat used by Barry. He didn’t mention how they knew which one to avoid, maybe there’s a plaque or a warning sign.

      Like

      Reply
  2. redhotrugmama says:
    March 4, 2019 at 1:26 pm

    I called this months ago. Look for him to break out at some point on healthcare with a twist. He is guided by my former boss and healthcare expert Jeff Margolis. Jeff Margolis resides here in Corona Del Mar California

    Like

    Reply
    • Zaza says:
      March 4, 2019 at 2:48 pm

      “healthcare with a twist”
      —————
      vodka tonic w/ lime?

      any idea of GOV + healthcare is a bad one, we need to go back to 100% open market insurance with zero interference or state coverage.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  3. freepetta says:
    March 4, 2019 at 1:26 pm

    Hickenlooper is a disgusting piece of 💩 who has turned Colorado into a ZOO

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  4. Zaza says:
    March 4, 2019 at 1:33 pm

    The Weed Leaf is a great reminder, the Doper Smoker contingent is a fairly large voting bloc and we can probably count on a few Romulan type RepubliCONS to put some form of new marijuana legislation on the ballot as an initiative to hurt Repubs by increasing the Doper turn out. This is one of the Club Repubs favorite tactics, win by LOSING so they can claim they are “trying” all the while ensuring a Donk majority.

    Like

    Reply
  5. beth02 says:
    March 4, 2019 at 1:37 pm

    Hickenlooper thinks he will be a unifier as the “WEED” candidate.

    Like

    Reply
    • Zaza says:
      March 4, 2019 at 1:46 pm

      Pot is too good of a business to ignore for the states.

      After all, each state that legalizes can:

      a. Save a billion dollars in law enforcement expenses combating weed smoking
      and
      b. Collect a billion dollars in tax revenue for pot industry regulation.

      The book money for Weed Control will be moved to something like “hate crimes” after all we have to get FEDERAL matching funds somehow! So they won’t lose much in tax expenditure forecasts, and at the same time have a new “market” to capitalize on using the same crony-capitalist tactics now in used for every other industry.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Sentient says:
        March 4, 2019 at 1:55 pm

        And spend a billion in extra psychiatric care for those with cannabis-induced psychosis, schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
        • Zaza says:
          March 4, 2019 at 2:05 pm

          so you don’t believe the “farce” that is medical marijuana either I see, the only plus side I can see is in it keeping the psychotic socialists that want more Bernie and She Guevera on the coach where they belong.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
        • GB Bari says:
          March 4, 2019 at 2:07 pm

          The glitter of big money always trumps the “unintended consequences.”

          The addicts and the victims of THC-hazed vehicle drivers aren’t the concern of the weed industry, just as the cancer victims weren’t the concern of big tobacco.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
        • Lulu says:
          March 4, 2019 at 3:32 pm

          Don’t forget the bums all over Colorado cities pooping on sidewalks and having public sex.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • chancebarns says:
        March 4, 2019 at 3:13 pm

        But its a losing business!

        This from the Centennial Institute via the firm Quantitative Research and Evaluation Measurement, The Gazette: Editorial, November 20, 2018:

        Study finds marijuana is hurting Colorado

        The world finally has an answer to the question: “Does legalized marijuana pay its own way?”

        Answer: Not even close.

        “For every dollar gained in tax revenue, Coloradans spent approximately $4.50 to mitigate the effects of legalization,” finds the study, mostly ignored by Colorado media.”

        And the environmental costs to Colorado are staggering:

        “The marijuana industry used enough electricity to power 32,355 homes in 2016.”

        “In 2016, the marijuana industry was responsible for approximately 393,053 pounds of CO2 emissions.”

        “Marijuana packaging yielded over 18.78 million pieces of plastic.”

        And the black market here in Colorado is thriving, so there is no tangible reduction in enforcement costs either.

        BIG NET LOSS!!!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • annieoakley says:
      March 4, 2019 at 1:53 pm

      He started a very, very successful Brewery and at least 2 restaurants. Denver is in control of the whole state.

      Like

      Reply
      • Zaza says:
        March 4, 2019 at 2:27 pm

        I’ve seen the Rocky Mountain Oyster Stout somewhere but it never sounded that good, so didn’t try.

        Like

        Reply
      • Ken Lawson says:
        March 4, 2019 at 2:49 pm

        Annie – As a Colorado resident I almost agree, although I think it’s Denver & Boulder that control the whole state. Boulder has huge influence over Denver. And Denver has the votes to control the government. Even though Colorado Springs is the second largest city in Colorado, and is generally considered conservative Republican (it’s not, it’s actually more GOPe), Denver overpowers them.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Lanna says:
          March 4, 2019 at 4:19 pm

          Looked like Beauprez was going to win until Denver and Boulder finished counting their votes the morning after the election. Still very close, just managed to avoid the recount mandated by a 1/2% or less win. Fraud? No doubt — main campus of CU is in Boulder and they spewed 3 additional campuses across Denver.

          Like

          Reply
  6. dbdb says:
    March 4, 2019 at 1:42 pm

    I question what’s the financial motivation for many of these candidates?
    What happens with un-spent campaign money?
    Are they allowed to pay themselves a salary from campaign money? AOC?
    Some of these candidates have absolutely no path, and still run?
    ego? name recognition? future run?

    Honest question… I don’t get it.

    Like

    Reply
    • trialbytruth says:
      March 4, 2019 at 1:50 pm

      Yes all of the above.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Zaza says:
      March 4, 2019 at 1:51 pm

      “I question what’s the financial motivation for many of these candidates”
      ———–
      see my post exactly above yours, the lobbyist don’t WAIT until you win office they start the heavy greasing kickback process up front, you can start the collection process as soon as you are “in” since you are promising to do business with the big money lobby you are supporting.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • CO Gal says:
      March 4, 2019 at 1:51 pm

      Local opinion on the talk show here in Colorado is that Hickenlooper is really setting himself up for a senate run.

      Like

      Reply
  7. Flight93Gal says:
    March 4, 2019 at 1:46 pm

    I am placing wagers on when the 3 “Bs” will step forward and declare for the race:

    Biden, Bloomberg and Beto.

    Biden is the D version of Jeb Bush,
    Bloomberg is the D version of Huckabee
    and regarding Beto…the only version of the R candidates this D may represent is Ptacki.

    Yes I know Beto was never a governor but he served as a locally elected official with a statewide following, which somewhat mirrors Ptacki.

    That leaves the “D” that might serve as the “R” Huckabee placeholder and I say its Governor Cuomo.

    The only remaining wannabes are De Blasio– Won’t watching any of these loons run against Potus Trump be entertaining?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • perpetuaofcarthage says:
      March 4, 2019 at 1:53 pm

      If Biden is the Jeb Bush candidate, then doesn’t that mean he will be the “chosen one”?

      Like

      Reply
    • Zaza says:
      March 4, 2019 at 1:58 pm

      “Biden is the D version of Jeb Bush”
      ———-
      as much as I truly DESPISE ole pervy uncle Joe, he STILL isn’t the loser dweeb that is the younger booger eating Bush tardling. Talk about two of life’s LOSERS who were born into a path of success.

      “Bloomberg is the D version of Huckabee”
      —–
      I don’t get that comparison at all, Huckabee is a pretty good guy by just about any standards, he doesn’t fit in well with the DC swamp scum, further proving my point.]

      I see Beto as a sweaty little Marco, both seem nervous and out of place on the big stage and both don’t really seem to have what it takes either.

      Like

      Reply
    • Flight93Gal says:
      March 4, 2019 at 2:16 pm

      Sorry, error inflight 93 post above which should have read as follows:

      That leaves the “D” that might serve as the GILMORE (not Huckabee) placeholder and I say its Governor Cuomo.

      Gilmore ran for POTUS by positioning himself as the “Republican wing” of the Republican party and Cuomo keeps referencing himself as the most “progressive” leader of the most “progressive state” in the Union.

      Like

      Reply
      • Zaza says:
        March 4, 2019 at 2:53 pm

        Put it like that and I now get a “Huckabee” analogy, Huckabee is a rock solid conservative and Cuomo is a rock solid globalist-communist anti-American. Makes sense! 😀

        Like

        Reply
  8. decisiontime16 says:
    March 4, 2019 at 1:51 pm

    ‘Looper’s big accomplishments –

    He touted his work in Colorado on several key issues, saying he expanded access to health care, fought climate change and enacted gun control reforms.

    https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/432424-hickenlooper-launches-2020-presidential-campaign

    Like

    Reply
  9. Sentient says:
    March 4, 2019 at 1:51 pm

    Isn’t there a category for thirtysomething mayors of small cities in Ohio with German last names? I’m thinking of Grinklemeister or Brunkhauer or whatever his name is from Ohio.

    Like

    Reply
  10. Will says:
    March 4, 2019 at 1:52 pm

    I continue to believe DJT will get his much deserved 2nd term via landslide. As long as something is done about the rampant Dem voter fraud.

    Like

    Reply
    • GB Bari says:
      March 4, 2019 at 2:15 pm

      Big Tech’s fascist control over social media content is looming as a larger factor than vote fraud. Don’t discount it. They can persuade tens of millions far more easily with information control than the risky effort used by the Dems to generate fraudulent votes.

      Like

      Reply
      • Will says:
        March 4, 2019 at 2:21 pm

        That’s a factor as well, but ballet harvesting gave them the House so why wouldn’t they try that on a much larger scale in Nov 2020?

        Like

        Reply
        • GB Bari says:
          March 4, 2019 at 3:02 pm

          They may very well try that tactic again, but the Republicans and the public would be aware of it beforehand since it’ll still be fresh in everyone’s memory.

          The information control is far larger in scale, more pervasive, and more difficult to stop.

          Example: My wife uses Apple News app on her iPhone (it’s an app that comes with iOS for free) to “catch up” with daily news but I haven’t been able to persuade her that it forcibly excludes 99% of conservative sources. You can’t even set it to include the regular conservative websites. It’ll allow Fox News but that’s become an ~85% Leftwing MSM site. All of the news sources Apple News provides as the selection from which the user “tailors” their preferences are Leftwing sources.

          https://www.redstate.com/erick/2015/07/16/apple-inc-has-little-interest-in-conservative-news-voices/

          Like

          Reply
  11. Piper77 says:
    March 4, 2019 at 1:58 pm

    Biden wants to be the last Democrat to announce.

    Like

    Reply
  12. JustMe says:
    March 4, 2019 at 2:05 pm

    The chosen one will be Beto, will it not?

    Like

    Reply
  13. Revenant says:
    March 4, 2019 at 2:12 pm

    Question about this strategy. Doesn’t this carry a higher risk of pissing off an interest group once their “lane” candidate gets knocked off?

    For instance, if Bernie goes away, have to think that some of his supporters would be pissed off and not support the eventual Democrat nominee.

    Also, why would the DNC use the same strategy that failed the RNC in 2016?

    Like

    Reply
  14. Trumpmendous says:
    March 4, 2019 at 2:26 pm

    It would be poetic justice if he won the Democrat Party nomination and lost all the electoral votes for his state when President Trump wins the popular vote.

    Like

    Reply
  15. 4EDouglas says:
    March 4, 2019 at 2:42 pm

    Another se of floppyshoes into the klown car..

    Like

    Reply
  16. thebigharry says:
    March 4, 2019 at 2:44 pm

    Another Overton Window mover takes his position in the Make America Dopey lane.
    Take one step forward if you’re M.A.D. for Hickenlooper, smoke’m if you got’em.

    Like

    Reply
  17. 335blues says:
    March 4, 2019 at 2:48 pm

    Hickenlooper is
    another anti-American, open borders, globalist,
    marxist who thinks the “people” are too stupid
    to have rights and make their own decisions.

    Like

    Reply
  18. Nessie509 says:
    March 4, 2019 at 2:53 pm

    BRING BACK THE SMOKE-FILLED ROOM.

    Like

    Reply
  19. chancebarns says:
    March 4, 2019 at 3:02 pm

    Having lived through Hickenlooper’s ‘Purple Haze” agenda, I believe him to be a wolf in sheep’s clothing, otherwise known as a Fabian Socialist.

    The following information was sourced from the Colorado Springs newspaper, The Gazette, from November 9, 2017:

    “Five years of retail pot coincide with five years of a homelessness growth rate that ranks among the highest rates in the country. Directors of homeless shelters, and people who live on the streets, tell us homeless substance abusers migrate here for easy access to pot.”

    “Five years of Big Marijuana ushered in a doubling in the number of drivers involved in fatal crashes who tested positive for marijuana, based on research by the pro-legalization Denver Post.”

    “An investigation by Education News Colorado, Solutions and the I-News Network shows drug violations reported by Colorado’s K-12 schools have increased 45 percent in the past four years, even as the combined number of all other violations has fallen”

    “The investigation found an increase in high school drug violations of 71 percent since legalization. School suspensions for drugs increased 45 percent.”

    And this from the Centennial Institute via the firm Quantitative Research and Evaluation Measurement, The Gazette: Editorial, November 20, 2018:

    Study finds marijuana is hurting Colorado

    The world finally has an answer to the question: “Does legalized marijuana pay its own way?”

    Answer: Not even close.

    “For every dollar gained in tax revenue, Coloradans spent approximately $4.50 to mitigate the effects of legalization,” finds the study, mostly ignored by Colorado media.”

    Furthermore, “the costs associated with commercial marijuana are only going to go up as the long-term health consequences have not been fully determined. Like tobacco, commercial marijuana is likely to have health consequences that we won’t be able to determine for decades.”

    “Researchers concluded Colorado should get serious about reducing increasing death rates associated with THC-related car crashes and suicides.”

    “Calls to Poison Control related to marijuana increased dramatically since legalization of medical marijuana and legalization of recreational marijuana.”

    “Research suggests long-term marijuana use leads to reduced cognitive ability, particularly in people who begin using it before they turn 18.”

    And what about the environmental impact to Colorado:

    “The marijuana industry used enough electricity to power 32,355 homes in 2016.”

    “In 2016, the marijuana industry was responsible for approximately 393,053 pounds of CO2 emissions.”

    “Marijuana packaging yielded over 18.78 million pieces of plastic.”

    And most troubling, the state cannot ban the use or sales of marijuana because Hickenlooper and his ilk put legalization in the Colorado State Constitution!

    Now try to imagine this nightmare on a national scale.

    “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” ~ Edmund Burke

    So why are we doing nothing?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. cap'n fast says:
    March 4, 2019 at 3:20 pm

    lets look at his record🤦‍♂️🤢and try not to laugh too hard. very shady and obscured past. but hey, so were the clintons and obamas…
    former owner of a failed brewing concern, former owner of a failed bar and restaurant. former mayor of denver(can you say diane degette?),. former gov of colorado(smoke em if you got em),
    and now this pearl of savvy political will wants to rule your country? good luck with that.

    Like

    Reply
    • Lanna says:
      March 4, 2019 at 4:27 pm

      Bait and switch — he ran as a centrist moderate. Ineffective and indecisive. He was against legal pot before he was for it. He was for gun control before he was against it (told the Constitutional Sheriff’s group he didn’t know the consequences would be so far reaching, like Magpul leaving the state). Billed himself as an environmentalist but a proponent of fracking (oil and gas donors). Supported the 3 judge panel to decide death penalty cases, set aside the death penalty for Nathan Dunlop, the Chuckie Cheese shooter.

      Like

      Reply
  21. snarkybeach says:
    March 4, 2019 at 3:54 pm

    Since Moochelle bowed out over the weekend, does this mean the Chosen One will be Crooked?

    Like

    Reply
  22. Doug Amos says:
    March 4, 2019 at 4:00 pm

    Whatever they are doing, it is working. The economy is booming, walls are being built, the boys are coming home and President Trump has never been more popular.

    Like

    Reply
  23. CountryClassVulgarain says:
    March 4, 2019 at 4:09 pm

    Hmmmm. I didn’t know the evilcrat party had more than one almost white male left in it. Interesting.

    Like

    Reply
  24. yy4u says:
    March 4, 2019 at 4:29 pm

    I have no idea who the Democrats will select but I can’t imagine it will be a straight old, white guy (Bernie), a straight young, white guy (Hickenlooper) a straight old white gal (Warren) or an old white gal who may or may not be straight (Clinton). It won’t be a young, white gal either since there aren’t any young white gals left in the party are there? If so, can’t think of one right off the top of my head. A white may be on the ticket as VP for “balance” but like Uncle Joe, she or he will have to do some serious groveling to the superior person “of color” who is the head of the ticket. A female homosexual of color would be the logical choice if one is available, but if not a Kamala Harris or Michelle Obama might suffice. And since the Democrats have absolutely no respect for the Constitution, it is also possible they’ll declare for Barack Obama for a third term. I am NOT joking.

    Like

    Reply

