Number Nine – Governor Jay Inslee Announces Presidential Bid…

Splitting the field with media-platform specificity. With the senators and congressional peeps out of the way now its time to start getting serious toward the 2020 platform, utilizing those with actual progressive executive experience; ie. the ‘Governors’.
Washington Governor Jay Inslee announces his presidential bid and outlines his appointed assignment, climate change. Just like the RNC club, the institution of the DNC club is far too predictable. Governor Inslee’s role is to moderate the GND issue, control the risk, and push the high-minded progressive climate change initiatives into the platform. He has ZERO chance of actually winning the nomination; he knows that; he knows his role.
WASHINGTON – […] Inslee acknowledged that, of the crowded field, he is an underdog, but underscored his stance on climate change saying he expects it to set him apart, arguing that no presidential candidate has launched a campaign as focused on climate change and environmental policy as he will. (read more)
The unofficial ‘chosen one‘, the intended party donor candidate, will not likely surface until April or May 2019. The DNC is predictable; it’s a club. It’s still too early for the anointed candidate to surface. Governor Inslee has a narrowly focused responsibility to highlight an important platform item, climate change for 2020.
Once you see the stings on the marionettes you can never go back to the time when you watched the puppet performance and not see them.
Knowing it’s likely the ♦UniParty DNC is following a similar ♦UniParty RNC strategy, we can start to put the personal characteristics and political traits together and contrast them against 2016. Here’s the way it looks so far:
- Senator Ted Cruz was to 2016…. as Senator Elizabeth Warren is to 2020
- ♦Governor Jeb Bush was to 2016 as….
- Senator Marco Rubio was to 2016… as Senator Bernie Sanders is to 2020
- Governor John Kasich was to 2016… as Senator Cory Booker is to 2020
- Senator Lindsey Graham was to 2016 as….
- Governor Mike Huckabee was to 2016 as….
- Senator Rand Paul was to 2016…. as Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is to 2020
- Dr. Ben Carson was to 2016 as…
- Governor Chris Christie was to 2016 as…
- Governor Scott Walker was to 2016 as… Governor Jay Inslee is to 2020
- Senator Rick Santorum was to 2016…. as Senator Sherrod Brown is to 2020
- Governor George Pataki was to 2016 as….
- Governor Rick Perry was to 2016…. as Senator Kamala Harris is to 2020
- Governor Bobby Jindal was to 2016…. as Julian Castro is to 2020
- Carly Fiorina was to 2016 as…. Senator Amy Klobuchar is to 2020
- Governor Jim Gilmore was to 2016… as Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is to 2020
Reminder, anyone who is announcing their presidential bid ahead of Pelosi delivering the impeachment narrative is not part of the DNC plan. The “Chosen One” will surface during the April/May to June/July period when the legislative crew, the DNC crew and the media crew execute the impeachment plan.
We will be able to identify the “Chosen One” by the roll out that accompanies the announcement. [ex. remember the Greek columns, trumpets, pomp, etc.?]
Once we get a few more names on the DNC side, we can start to have fun with the celebrity squares graphics.
I’m in eastern Washington. This man sucks. He wants Washington to be exactly like California. We’re about 10 minutes away from the ID border. We’re considering a move over the state line just because of this states stupidity.
I live in Pierce County. Growing up in the past, long, long ago, the adage was 38 counties can be wrong (King County — Seattle’s home — could outweigh the remaining 38 counties in the State in every election). Now due to the millennial spread, Snohomish, Pierce, Thurston and Kitsap have either turned “purple” or gone full blue. It’s crazy. And what’s worse, we can’t recruit anyone of quality to run against these knuckleheads (Pierce County keeps reelecting the good-for-nothing liberal Denny Heck “Give Congress Heck!” as our representative solely on the basis of his slogan: “Give Congress Heck” — ain’t that special?!). All we can really hope for is that Seattle will eventually collapse under its communist management.
I think Walter Mondale is still available.
Go ahead with the celebrity squares fun. You can add Hillary and Big Mike to the list. And since being from Kenya didn’t stop Obama, may as well add AOC to the candidate pool, too. Age shouldn’t matter when we only have 12 years to live.
What’s with the picture of AOC in the bullseye? She’s too young to run in 2020. 🙂
You’re assuming she has read the constitution and understands that.
I’m sure she can find the right birth certificate in time to run. I bet Hawaii has one for her.
Don’t forget ex Colorado Gov Chickenlooper…he announced today too
Wikipedia states “Announcement Pending March 7, 2019”
Whoopsi…didn’t see that when I read the Fox report
Mr. Inslee stated that the biggest threat to this country is climate change.
In fact, the biggest threat to this country is Mr. Inslee and his ilk.
The Democrats’ “chosen one” is entirely predictable too – they’re going to toss Joe Biden up there and run him as a populist ‘Joe sixpack’ kind of candidate.
At this point I really don’t feel too terribly threatened by the 2020 election, but Trump needs to close the China deal before then or they’ll have their thumb on the scale in 2020.
I keep on seeing ads when clicking on different you tube videos from Tom Steyer, the guy who openly endorses all things climate change and says he will only be donating to congressional and other candidates that will impeach President Trump.
My thought is always, he sure likes to throw his money around on losing tactics while never actually putting himself into the ring.
So is it possible he will be the chosen one? Thinking he’s all that and can do for the Dems what Pres. Trump did for the Republicans?
Per the idiots at Wikipedia there are others:
John Delaney – MD06
Marianne Williamson – CA33 candidate 2014 (I)
Andrew Yang – seems he started his campaign all the way back in Nov 2017
AND Gillibrand has apparently only formed an exploratory committee (I thought she officially announced?)
They list others, but those are the only ones listed as ‘Major candidates’
the glasses speak to me…says: Yes, I’m insane but thats only because I think Climate Change is real but should now be called Global Warming…Global Cooling is so uncool…
I am in western Washington and thoroughly concur with your opinion of Jay Inslee! He is the consummate political machine – a chameleon always on the look out for the “next” rung onto which he can climb. He jumped onto the “environmentalist” bandwagon several years ago and is a true believer in the same way as Al Gore…he “believes” that it will be his ticket to more power and more money!
And as for knowing that he has zero chance at winning, I actually think that he considers himself as a real contender. Having personally met him several times, I can tell you that he is one of that rare breed that somehow ends up in far too often in politics…a perfect combination of arrogance and ignorance! He really does think he is just that smart, when in actuality he has never had a job outside of government!
(Of course, our AG, Bob Ferguson, is chomping at the bit to take over the Governor’s mansion after Inslee and he could actually be worse because he doesn’t even try to hide his disdain for anyone who doesn’t share his far leftist beliefs!! Yep…might be time to leave the state altogether!)
You know that is exactly my opinion of this man….a political machine climber with no inner core beliefs except what he thinks will get him to the next rung. I don’t think he has any imagination or sincerity – he’s a stunt who the rat party promoted for being a good dog. And of course the braniacs in Seattle would never vote for the Republican.
There is much about our 2 party system that I have learned to hate. Unless you’re corrupt it’s almost impossible to get anywhere the parties don’t want you to get.
Bring in the clowns……..
1. Biden
2. Socialist Sanders, with a transgendered Latina running mate.
Are they insane? Think about shat happens with a New Green Deal – i.e., Obama on steroids.
Sequentially (roughly)
1. Investment money immediately starts leaving the country after the election.
2. Consumer & business confidence drops, anticipating new taxes & regs.
3. Stock market drops.
4. New job production ends.
5. Coal curtailed by EO.
6. Steel and aluminum plants slow down.
7. Auto plants slow, move.
8. Recession – within 6 months.
9. Home and business energy bills soar.
10. Larger businesses start moving abroad.
11. Business formation rates reverse.
12. Democrats reauthorize TENS OF THOUSANDS of regulations President Trump slashed.
13. The Midwest goes back into a free fall.
14. Democrats tear down portions of border barriers.
15. Oil production slows precipitously.
16. Democrats bend over to Canada and Mexico whining.
17. China eviscerates many trade wins.
18. Unemployment and food stamp roles soar.
19. Texas, Arizona, Florida flip Red.
Frightening. I believe we need at least 3 terms to have a chance of saving our Republic.
Turn me on, dead man….
The only thing Climate Change legislation will accomplish is raising taxes and energy costs dramatically. It won’t reduce carbon emissions but it will reduce our lifestyles. Inslee is just another radical tax & spend liberal.
