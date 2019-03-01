Number Nine – Governor Jay Inslee Announces Presidential Bid…

Splitting the field with media-platform specificity. With the senators and congressional peeps out of the way now its time to start getting serious toward the 2020 platform, utilizing those with actual progressive executive experience; ie. the ‘Governors’.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee announces his presidential bid and outlines his appointed assignment, climate change. Just like the RNC club, the institution of the DNC club is far too predictable. Governor Inslee’s role is to moderate the GND issue, control the risk, and push the high-minded progressive climate change initiatives into the platform. He has ZERO chance of actually winning the nomination; he knows that; he knows his role.

WASHINGTON – […] Inslee acknowledged that, of the crowded field, he is an underdog, but underscored his stance on climate change saying he expects it to set him apart, arguing that no presidential candidate has launched a campaign as focused on climate change and environmental policy as he will. (read more)

The unofficial ‘chosen one‘, the intended party donor candidate, will not likely surface until April or May 2019. The DNC is predictable; it’s a club. It’s still too early for the anointed candidate to surface. Governor Inslee has a narrowly focused responsibility to highlight an important platform item, climate change for 2020.

Once you see the stings on the marionettes you can never go back to the time when you watched the puppet performance and not see them.

Knowing it’s likely the ♦UniParty DNC is following a similar ♦UniParty RNC strategy, we can start to put the personal characteristics and political traits together and contrast them against 2016. Here’s the way it looks so far:

Senator Ted Cruz was to 2016…. as Senator Elizabeth Warren is to 2020

♦Governor Jeb Bush was to 2016 as….

Senator Marco Rubio was to 2016… as Senator Bernie Sanders is to 2020

Governor John Kasich was to 2016… as Senator Cory Booker is to 2020

Senator Lindsey Graham was to 2016 as….

Governor Mike Huckabee was to 2016 as….

Senator Rand Paul was to 2016…. as Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is to 2020

Dr. Ben Carson was to 2016 as…

Governor Chris Christie was to 2016 as…

Governor Scott Walker was to 2016 as… Governor Jay Inslee is to 2020

Senator Rick Santorum was to 2016…. as Senator Sherrod Brown is to 2020

Governor George Pataki was to 2016 as….

Governor Rick Perry was to 2016…. as Senator Kamala Harris is to 2020

Governor Bobby Jindal was to 2016…. as Julian Castro is to 2020

Carly Fiorina was to 2016 as…. Senator Amy Klobuchar is to 2020

Governor Jim Gilmore was to 2016… as Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is to 2020

Reminder, anyone who is announcing their presidential bid ahead of Pelosi delivering the impeachment narrative is not part of the DNC plan. The “Chosen One” will surface during the April/May to June/July period when the legislative crew, the DNC crew and the media crew execute the impeachment plan.

We will be able to identify the “Chosen One” by the roll out that accompanies the announcement. [ex. remember the Greek columns, trumpets, pomp, etc.?]

Once we get a few more names on the DNC side, we can start to have fun with the celebrity squares graphics.

Advertisements