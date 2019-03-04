Former AAG Matt Whitaker Has Left Justice Department…

Interesting to note. Though it’s not really a surprise, many thought former AAG Matt Whitaker would be retained within the DOJ in some anti-corruption capacity/effort; that is not the case. It would appear AG William Barr did not make an effort to retain him.
WASHINGTON DC – Former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker has left the Justice Department. Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec says Whitaker’s last day was Saturday.
Whitaker was replaced last month when William Barr was confirmed as attorney general. He became a counselor in the associate attorney general’s office. (more)
Good. He did his job, place-holding; always a good sign when someone recognizes it’s time for them to move on.
Now Barr has a clear field, well, a clearer field in which to work since the world is waiting on RR’s lat day, then, let’s see what Barr does.
typo: should be “RR’s last day” (which can’t come soon enough)
I understand your references and I think you are right, bessie.
OMG – I’m afraid this is Barr not wanting anything to do with fact.
A good sign. Too many containers of three-day-old oatmeal and leftover meatloaf lurking in the back of the fridge. Just empty out the whole damned thing and start over. Maybe some good stuff gets tossed. So what? It’s Fresh Start Monday!
Remember at some point in time, we all placed our hopes on John Huber to clean up the swamp….yeah we’ve been misled before by the DOJ. It appears the DOJ is the only cabinet department Trump has not gotten a handle on. It’s one thing to have rogue HUD, Transportation or Agriculture departments, but none of these as important as the DOJ. There are still too many swamp characters at the DOJ for them to carry out Trump’s new policies.
This is verifiable data. There are over 82,000 sealed indictment. I have no legal experience, but this has to mean something.
Barr is a swamp rat. Remember Randy Weaver’s wife and baby and dog that were murdered by an FBI agent? Barr tried to shield that agent and not hold him accountable. He is part if the corrupt DOJ.
