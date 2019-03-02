President Trump CPAC Speech 2019 – Video

Posted on March 2, 2019

President Donald Trump delivered a two-hour speech today at CPAC.

Here’s the video, the transcript will follow later.

47 Responses to President Trump CPAC Speech 2019 – Video

  1. perpetuaofcarthage says:
    March 2, 2019 at 4:51 pm

    Thank you! I’ve been listening to it on the Washington Post youtube but feeling conflicted about that.

  2. smartyjones1 says:
    March 2, 2019 at 4:54 pm

    President Trump announces upcoming EO in support of the First Amendment on college campuses. Ties it to federal funding and the crowd went wild.

  4. Joemama says:
    March 2, 2019 at 5:02 pm

    For me, on the CTH home page, most videos that get posted are switched to the police press conference video where they talk about arresting Smollet. To get to the correct video, I have to open the CTH article in a separate window. This has been happening ever since that story came out.

    Is anyone else having this issue?

  5. Truthfilter says:
    March 2, 2019 at 5:06 pm

    I watched it on FAUX. He went long and off script. He was personable, funny, confident and genuine. It was great. Just like a rally in 2016–made me hopeful. We needed this.

    • tuskyou says:
      March 2, 2019 at 5:35 pm

      That’s how I watched too. Man, this speech was something else! He’s not the least bit concerned about Mueller, Cohen, etc. He’s thinking about the future/2020. There are too many gems to list here.

      I’m glad he highlighted how the dems always stick together and the repubs don’t. Also the part about the R’s who were a little bit shy about alignment with Trump not doing so well. Glad he touched on the Otto thing too. You can’t make a deal with someone by calling them a liar. GEEZ!

      My sister was watching with me and was curious about him swearing so often. I had to explain this is the red meat crowd so he adjusts his language accordingly. She hasn’t watched much over the last 3 years despite voting for him. It’s crazy how well I “know” the President. Treepers know what I mean 😜
      This is one of the things that makes our movement so special—we understand him, he understands us. He fights–we fight. Even when we’re not quite sure what he’s doing we trust him. Not blindly follow but trust because he’s proven himself to be trustworthy.

    • sickconservative says:
      March 2, 2019 at 6:00 pm

      We weren’t open today but two of my employees burst out laughing during the speech.
      Both did vote for him but one reluctantly, not anymore.

  6. StanH says:
    March 2, 2019 at 5:07 pm

    That my friends is a man in charge, just wow! This speech was not only a barn-burner but insightful. He see’s what we see, he knows he surrounded by lying self serving scoundrels. He is going to take the fight to the enemy, make them live up to their own rules, and remember to point and laugh when “they” say something stupid.

    KAG! …by following this great mans lead, as we move into the struggle for the USA.

  7. NJF says:
    March 2, 2019 at 5:09 pm

    Great speech. Relaxed & in control.

  9. WeThePeople2016 says:
    March 2, 2019 at 5:10 pm

  10. texastrumper says:
    March 2, 2019 at 5:12 pm

    I love God, my Family, and President Trump. In that order. God and Family have been constant in my life of 60 years. This man came along and swept me off my feet like I was back in high school or something. He is incredible and I believe sent to us from God himself. This man very well may be this country’s last chance to get back on moral, Christian ground. He makes me so proud. I love God, my Family, my Country and President Trump. I will not waiver from this position. God bless the United States of America!

  11. lizzieintexas says:
    March 2, 2019 at 5:12 pm

    Thank you for posting the video. Will be watching it again with hubby tonight after we get back from dinner.

    This was one of the best speeches I can remember him giving. I watched it by myself this morning and I was clapping, laughing and verbally agreeing throughout it. PDJT was relaxed, in his element and on fire (and off script for most of it).

    🇺🇸MAGA/KAG🇺🇸

  12. Car says:
    March 2, 2019 at 5:15 pm

    In today’s CPAC speech, was much fun to watch Trump. Glad he successfully explained the NK issue, knowing the world has much to learn.
    Also mentioned was a rally/festival in DC on July 4th. Did anyone catch that? Might be a great time for Treepers to congregate, sort of a CTH convention. Thoughts?

    • FofBW says:
      March 2, 2019 at 5:22 pm

      PT announced it on Feb 24.

    • montanamel says:
      March 2, 2019 at 5:27 pm

      I would think that an excellent idea…
      IF Congress is around, before/after, perhaps some could combine with festival visit?
      Maybe “make a statement” afterward….just sit down and stay for 24 hr?…or, longer?
      Bring a raincoat, thunder storms very possible then…
      Perhaps start some “matching events” out in the different states for those that can’t travel such distances?… ie: maybe one or more “per state”….
      Thank you for your suggestions. Now, make it so… Check-6

  13. everywhereguyy says:
    March 2, 2019 at 5:20 pm

    From The Hill:

    “Trump mocked his former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, imitating the Alabaman’s southern accent while berating him over his decision to recuse himself from the Justice Department’s probe into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

    “And the attorney general says ‘I’m gonna recuse myself,’” Trump said as the crowd booed.”

  14. Ozark says:
    March 2, 2019 at 5:28 pm

    Nolte from Breitbart nails the idiot S.E. Cupp,

  15. littleflower481 says:
    March 2, 2019 at 5:28 pm

    I can’t wait to watch this…have to wait until after dinner, although I’m starting it now.

  16. thelastbesthope says:
    March 2, 2019 at 5:31 pm

    A Force of Nature .. A Man In Full ..

    Where He Leads American Patriots Will Follow.

  17. andyocoregon says:
    March 2, 2019 at 5:32 pm

    There was one sour note at CPAC, however. IMO, she should not have been banned. She’s totally right about Oliver Darcy. He is a snake who gets conservatives banned from social media.

    https://www.thewrap.com/right-wing-activist-laura-loomer-loses-cpac-press-credential-after-heckling-cnn-reporter-exclusive/

  18. Dixie says:
    March 2, 2019 at 5:34 pm

    He might be tired but he looks wonderful! I love my President!

  19. Uncle Max says:
    March 2, 2019 at 5:38 pm

    Watched it live… and wow. I was laughing and knee slapping … and in awe. You can tell when he has had just about enough and his dander is up…. and he let go in that speech. Loved it. Absolutely. He teed it all up and crushed the drive.

    My only, and ONLY criticism is: his staff let him down badly. The press office or someone absolutely HAS to monitor his speeches, in real time on video, to ensure he is presented ok. Why no one on his staff got a hanky to him about a hour in is beyond me. His nose was running and he was fighting through it…. but he deserves better attention. An outstanding speech though. A tour de force. IMO.

  20. Tl Howard says:
    March 2, 2019 at 5:40 pm

    As the name Jeff Sessions came up, I’d again like to ask if anyone has read where he and his wife are?

  21. Eric says:
    March 2, 2019 at 5:52 pm

    I’m guessing President Trump needed to give this speech as much as we needed to hear it!

  22. Florida_Frank says:
    March 2, 2019 at 5:57 pm

    Two hours. I don’t know how he does it. I needed a nap when the speech was over. 🙂

  23. CorwinAmber says:
    March 2, 2019 at 5:58 pm

    simply the most unique and amazing individual I’ve ever seen in my 60+ years of following American politics! no one else is even close IMHO

  24. Robert Smith says:
    March 2, 2019 at 5:59 pm

    Oh, this is soo Great and I’m only 23 minutes in.

  25. Streak 264 says:
    March 2, 2019 at 6:05 pm

    Did he mention this article?
    HHS Extends Contract to Make ‘Humanized Mice’ With Aborted Baby Parts for Another 90 Days.

    https://www.cnsnews.com/news/article/terence-p-jeffrey/hhs-extends-contract-make-humanized-mice-aborted-baby-parts-another

    Winning!

