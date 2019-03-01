In Memoriam: Andrew Breitbart February 1, 1969 – March 1, 2012

A Warrior Missed, Never Forgotten…
Warrior!
We’re all here because of him .
Including our wonderful President !
BIGly missed!
Your courage is missed. We are grateful for your example, Andrew Breitbart.
A warrior in every sense of the word. Glad I was around during his short life on this Earth.
RIP and thank you!
Will never forget waking up that morning and reading he had died–he had such intensity and charisma–was so smart and courageous. Miss him terribly.
I didn’t believe it at first- kept hoping it was a joke Andrew was playing to prove a point.
Call me what you will but I still think he was murdered by Bill Ayers.
Sorry about the duplicate posts. First time posting by phone
Luckily your sentiment was worth repeating.
IMO, I don’t know by whom, but the deed is the same as for Seth Rich and from the same evil cartel. No Justice and Liberty continues to decay here in the USSA despite the presidency and efforts of DJT.
Indictments and Arrests and Declassification must happen or We will All be done for.
Thanks for that Sundance! I’ve been thinking of him all day………
2. Seven years….SMH
He started the “Great Awakening” and we should finish his work.😇🇺🇸⭐️
The circumstances of his death were very fishy….
“F*ck you! WAR!”
Best line ever…
AB red pilled me into a higher state of political awareness. I watched him fight and instantly understood what it takes to push back against Alinskyite tactics. He was a warrior. I suddenly understood the slipperyness of the left and everything came into focus for me.
I hope one of the crimes they hang on the deep state is the Murder of Andrew Breitbart. He. Was. FEARLESS.
“What’s in your closet, John Podesta?”
Pizza and Hot Dogs?
I hope we are finally told the truth about his death. But I believe with all my heart that God knew that without taking him from us, that we would not so boldly step up and in such massive numbers.
I seem to recall he was sitting on something big that he planned to release prior to the 2012 election.
I’m positive it’s what got him his fate.
He’s red-pilled millions since, however. It was like striking down a Jedi Warrior. His influence has only grown.
We salute you, friend.
They were probably spying on him as well.
“The Hammer” was/is the Obama Deep State surveillance net. Dave Janda has exposed it along with others.
They got the coroner too…
https://www.rt.com/usa/coroner-arsenic-death-breitbart-456/
https://dailycaller.com/2016/10/31/2011-flashback-watch-andrew-breitbart-take-over-anthony-weiners-press-conference/
Remember when Andrew took over Weiner’s press conference, great fun! We miss you Andrew!
You can tell how mighty and powerful warrior is by the number and types of enemies who fear him.
By such a reckoning, Andrew Breitbart is legendary, and the influence of his might lives on in people like Sundance, Candice Owens, and millions more.
Malkin at CPAC gave you a most missed shout out today. Miss you.
One of my greatest regrets is not having yet been fully Red-pilled while Andrew was still alive. So because of that, and because I was still somewhat on “the left”, I of course was REQUIRED to dislike the man. But right around that time, I mean literally within a month of his death, I discovered the Treehouse, and among many other things I began to learn more about Andrew. Had I just arrived here even a few short months earlier, I might have been able to recognize his importance and courage while he was still around. So Andrew, if you’re watching… I’m sorry, dude.
I’m still very new to all of this. How did he die?
43 years old, dropped dead on the sidewalk while walking home from a neighborhood bar. I still think his drink was spiked.
Sherry,
I believe cause of death (officially) was heart failure.
But unofficially many believe something sinister occurred.
Also, AB was one of the earliest outers of the sex trafficking rings that exists in DC and he named names.
The Official Version: Breitbart died of heart failure, had enlarged heart:
Seth Rich and Antonin Scalia also reportedly experienced similar Official deaths….
https://www.cnn.com/2012/05/16/politics/breitbart-autopsy/index.html
…we’re not taking it anymore.
Andrew Breitbart showed us the way 🙂
its crazy to think that andrew gave that speeh and 3 weeks later he was gone. to anyone who has not read his book “righteous indignation: excuse me while i save the world!”, i urge you to grab a copy and read it or even re-read it. its fantastic. imo he was the 1st person to recognize the “democrat-media complex” (his term) for what it is and begin to expose it to the masses. he is sorely missed and i today can’t help but imagine what he would think of the state we are now in.
When Andrew took over the microphone at Anthony Weiner’s press conference because Weiner was running late… omg. I laughed so hard.
The king is gone but he’s not forgotten!
It’s always the insiders who end up being whistleblowers because they see a lot more…
Breitbart was one of the first to understand in his comment about university indoctrination and coming to face to face with Ayers, an exulted and committed Marxist professor, that even universities since the time of Weishaupt (founder of secret societies, and therefore the elitist sororities for lawbreaking congress and politicians) and later, Wilhelmwundt (Pavlov’s mentor the defacto founder of “common core” teaching using behaviour)…had been weaponized.
Interesting how the Ayer crowd call us “useless eaters” while they famish themselves on fine dining while murdering fellow citizens.
You were and are a fine soul, Andrew!
His namesake media outlet is FEARED and reviled. A fitting memorial! Not to mention the Treehouse
I think if Andrew was still alive, he’d throw his support MUCH more behind Sundance and CTH than he would the sometimes good, sometimes sell-out Brietbart site.
Thank you Sundance for the “in-memoriam to Andrew” He is truly missed; balls of steel, articulated his thoughts, taught us to ask questions, taught us to ask WHY. Am a former Dem and he and this sight have opened my eyes, have made me think about what is truly happening in our Country and the world. Thank you Sundance for this site!
#War
Cheers, Andrew!
Here’e to you….
I love the spirit and courage of Andrew Breitbart. He knew the enemy we are up against. Our President does also.
Where he talks about his divergence with Hugh Hewitt about using actual examples of lib hypocrisy and intolerance to expose them is indeed prescient.
They got Andrew… We have Sundance because of it.
Boy do I miss him and do we ever need him now more than ever.
On rollerblades, at some protest or rally, AB taking it to the shltlibs and journalists alike, blading from one to another, debating everyone with a huge smile on his face.
Never saw anything like it, and his “politics is downstream from culture” quote coalesced in my mind and, like others here, it changed how I viewed and framed my future political discourse.
When he talks in the video about lining up before your candidate and realizing it was Romney, it shows there can be no more punting of vetting or “it’s their turn” for the chief executive.
Am 59. Spent most of my career in a full haul a– mode taking care of family and business, assuming the “government” had my back.
Naive. Even foolish.
Thank God for this site. For Sundance. For the thinking commenting Treepers here who have helped me and mine wake up.
Finally.
I never knew of Brietbart. Thanks for honoring him. I pledge to defend my country. Even against domestic enemies.
GOD. Help us
Although older in years, my political mind is young. I didn’t start paying attention until about 19 years ago.
So, Breitbart was the first warrior I had ever seen. I cried over his loss. He was taken from us too soon. I’ve missed him often since he died.
CTH / Sundance continues in honor of Andrew. I’ve no doubt he would very proud of what happens in here.
Excellent In Memoriam!
Nobody is indispensable. The world goes on. But some like Andrew Breitbart are truly irreplaceable and their accomplishments live on in the minds of others.
We definitely lost something big when Andrew left us.
Andrew died of a sudden heart attack when standing alone outside his house in the early morning hours. Then the Dr. who did the autopsy on Andrew died of a sudden heart attack shortly thereafter. There was also a comedian doing devastating impersonation parody of Obama who died of a heart attack around this same time frame.
Look it up.
Gary Graham: Big-Hollywood
6 Jan 2009
I’m an American. This has always been my favorite label, but of late even that has seemed to mean less and less. Being called an American used to carry with it a certain pride and esprit de corps that now apparently is dated and passe. How else can one explain the rash of America-haters in our midst who only claim pride in America if a Leftist resides in the White House, and can only back a war effort if the decision to go to war was that of a Democrat.
Pull up the article and read it. You can see the power in the first paragraph.
This article was my introduction to Andrew Breitbart and Big Hollywood. For me it was the first time somebody went right at the Uni-party and I loved it. He put together with a few exceptions a stable of fire-breathers who did not waste time in semantic revisionism to achieve a result that suited the cabal. In my opinion that’s why they killed him, and I believe they killed him.He was too effective and had to be silenced. Looking at the coup attempt that we are witnessing in real time, tell me what they’d be willing to do to preserve their fiefdoms?
He was a great guy, and had an ability to hit the target time after time. Though I never met Andrew, he would be loving what’s going on, and CTH. RIP Brother free America is fighting on.
Andrew Breitbart! …just wow. What a stud.
Treehouse Poet Laureate
