In Memoriam: Andrew Breitbart February 1, 1969 – March 1, 2012

Posted on March 1, 2019 by

A Warrior Missed, Never Forgotten…

Prescient…

62 Responses to In Memoriam: Andrew Breitbart February 1, 1969 – March 1, 2012

  1. Publius2016 says:
    March 1, 2019 at 2:49 pm

    Warrior!

  2. Joe C says:
    March 1, 2019 at 2:52 pm

    BIGly missed!

  3. Coldeadhands says:
    March 1, 2019 at 2:52 pm

    Your courage is missed. We are grateful for your example, Andrew Breitbart.

  4. Tad says:
    March 1, 2019 at 2:52 pm

    A warrior in every sense of the word. Glad I was around during his short life on this Earth.

  5. Right to reply says:
    March 1, 2019 at 2:53 pm

    RIP and thank you!

  6. listingstarboard says:
    March 1, 2019 at 2:54 pm

    Will never forget waking up that morning and reading he had died–he had such intensity and charisma–was so smart and courageous. Miss him terribly.

  7. Don Vucinich says:
    March 1, 2019 at 2:55 pm

    Call me what you will but I still think he was murdered by Bill Ayers.

  11. hezzy says:
    March 1, 2019 at 2:57 pm

    Thanks for that Sundance! I’ve been thinking of him all day………

  12. CNY3 says:
    March 1, 2019 at 3:07 pm

    He started the “Great Awakening” and we should finish his work.😇🇺🇸⭐️

  13. tonyE says:
    March 1, 2019 at 3:09 pm

    The circumstances of his death were very fishy….

  14. vikingmom says:
    March 1, 2019 at 3:09 pm

    “F*ck you! WAR!”

    Best line ever…

  15. nerveman says:
    March 1, 2019 at 3:13 pm

    AB red pilled me into a higher state of political awareness. I watched him fight and instantly understood what it takes to push back against Alinskyite tactics. He was a warrior. I suddenly understood the slipperyness of the left and everything came into focus for me.

  16. maga2004 says:
    March 1, 2019 at 3:15 pm

    I hope one of the crimes they hang on the deep state is the Murder of Andrew Breitbart. He. Was. FEARLESS.

  17. chiefillinicake says:
    March 1, 2019 at 3:22 pm

    I seem to recall he was sitting on something big that he planned to release prior to the 2012 election.

    I’m positive it’s what got him his fate.

    He’s red-pilled millions since, however. It was like striking down a Jedi Warrior. His influence has only grown.

    We salute you, friend.

  18. moe2004 says:
    March 1, 2019 at 3:25 pm

    https://dailycaller.com/2016/10/31/2011-flashback-watch-andrew-breitbart-take-over-anthony-weiners-press-conference/
    Remember when Andrew took over Weiner’s press conference, great fun! We miss you Andrew!

  19. ForGodandCountry says:
    March 1, 2019 at 3:28 pm

    You can tell how mighty and powerful warrior is by the number and types of enemies who fear him.

    By such a reckoning, Andrew Breitbart is legendary, and the influence of his might lives on in people like Sundance, Candice Owens, and millions more.

  20. Glenna McCormack says:
    March 1, 2019 at 3:29 pm

    Malkin at CPAC gave you a most missed shout out today. Miss you.

  21. jello333 says:
    March 1, 2019 at 3:32 pm

    One of my greatest regrets is not having yet been fully Red-pilled while Andrew was still alive. So because of that, and because I was still somewhat on “the left”, I of course was REQUIRED to dislike the man. But right around that time, I mean literally within a month of his death, I discovered the Treehouse, and among many other things I began to learn more about Andrew. Had I just arrived here even a few short months earlier, I might have been able to recognize his importance and courage while he was still around. So Andrew, if you’re watching… I’m sorry, dude.

  22. Sherry Higdon says:
    March 1, 2019 at 3:33 pm

    I’m still very new to all of this. How did he die?

  23. woohoowee says:
    March 1, 2019 at 3:36 pm

    …we’re not taking it anymore.

    Andrew Breitbart showed us the way 🙂

  24. porkchopsandwiches says:
    March 1, 2019 at 3:40 pm

    its crazy to think that andrew gave that speeh and 3 weeks later he was gone. to anyone who has not read his book “righteous indignation: excuse me while i save the world!”, i urge you to grab a copy and read it or even re-read it. its fantastic. imo he was the 1st person to recognize the “democrat-media complex” (his term) for what it is and begin to expose it to the masses. he is sorely missed and i today can’t help but imagine what he would think of the state we are now in.

  25. ParteaGirl says:
    March 1, 2019 at 3:40 pm

    When Andrew took over the microphone at Anthony Weiner’s press conference because Weiner was running late… omg. I laughed so hard.

  26. SmurfetteX says:
    March 1, 2019 at 3:40 pm

    It’s always the insiders who end up being whistleblowers because they see a lot more…
    Breitbart was one of the first to understand in his comment about university indoctrination and coming to face to face with Ayers, an exulted and committed Marxist professor, that even universities since the time of Weishaupt (founder of secret societies, and therefore the elitist sororities for lawbreaking congress and politicians) and later, Wilhelmwundt (Pavlov’s mentor the defacto founder of “common core” teaching using behaviour)…had been weaponized.

    Interesting how the Ayer crowd call us “useless eaters” while they famish themselves on fine dining while murdering fellow citizens.

    You were and are a fine soul, Andrew!

  28. Kenji says:
    March 1, 2019 at 3:47 pm

    His namesake media outlet is FEARED and reviled. A fitting memorial! Not to mention the Treehouse

  29. nats1mom says:
    March 1, 2019 at 3:49 pm

    Thank you Sundance for the “in-memoriam to Andrew” He is truly missed; balls of steel, articulated his thoughts, taught us to ask questions, taught us to ask WHY. Am a former Dem and he and this sight have opened my eyes, have made me think about what is truly happening in our Country and the world. Thank you Sundance for this site!

  30. Piggy says:
    March 1, 2019 at 3:52 pm

    #War

  31. Linus in W.PA. says:
    March 1, 2019 at 3:52 pm

    Cheers, Andrew!

    Here’e to you….

  32. decisiontime16 says:
    March 1, 2019 at 3:52 pm

    I love the spirit and courage of Andrew Breitbart. He knew the enemy we are up against. Our President does also.

  33. TMonroe says:
    March 1, 2019 at 3:55 pm

    Where he talks about his divergence with Hugh Hewitt about using actual examples of lib hypocrisy and intolerance to expose them is indeed prescient.

  34. Got243kids says:
    March 1, 2019 at 3:59 pm

    They got Andrew… We have Sundance because of it.

  35. Conversefive says:
    March 1, 2019 at 3:59 pm

    Boy do I miss him and do we ever need him now more than ever.

  36. Joe says:
    March 1, 2019 at 4:00 pm

    On rollerblades, at some protest or rally, AB taking it to the shltlibs and journalists alike, blading from one to another, debating everyone with a huge smile on his face.

    Never saw anything like it, and his “politics is downstream from culture” quote coalesced in my mind and, like others here, it changed how I viewed and framed my future political discourse.

  37. TMonroe says:
    March 1, 2019 at 4:08 pm

    When he talks in the video about lining up before your candidate and realizing it was Romney, it shows there can be no more punting of vetting or “it’s their turn” for the chief executive.

  38. frank field says:
    March 1, 2019 at 4:09 pm

    Am 59. Spent most of my career in a full haul a– mode taking care of family and business, assuming the “government” had my back.

    Naive. Even foolish.

    Thank God for this site. For Sundance. For the thinking commenting Treepers here who have helped me and mine wake up.

    Finally.

    I never knew of Brietbart. Thanks for honoring him. I pledge to defend my country. Even against domestic enemies.

    GOD. Help us

  39. Troublemaker10 says:
    March 1, 2019 at 4:10 pm

    Although older in years, my political mind is young. I didn’t start paying attention until about 19 years ago.

    So, Breitbart was the first warrior I had ever seen. I cried over his loss. He was taken from us too soon. I’ve missed him often since he died.

  41. GB Bari says:
    March 1, 2019 at 4:18 pm

    CTH / Sundance continues in honor of Andrew. I’ve no doubt he would very proud of what happens in here.

  42. GSparrow says:
    March 1, 2019 at 4:19 pm

    Excellent In Memoriam!

    Nobody is indispensable. The world goes on. But some like Andrew Breitbart are truly irreplaceable and their accomplishments live on in the minds of others.

  43. CountryClassVulgarian says:
    March 1, 2019 at 4:22 pm

    We definitely lost something big when Andrew left us.

  44. thelastbesthope says:
    March 1, 2019 at 4:26 pm

    Andrew died of a sudden heart attack when standing alone outside his house in the early morning hours. Then the Dr. who did the autopsy on Andrew died of a sudden heart attack shortly thereafter. There was also a comedian doing devastating impersonation parody of Obama who died of a heart attack around this same time frame.

    Look it up.

  45. StanH says:
    March 1, 2019 at 4:27 pm

    Gary Graham: Big-Hollywood
    6 Jan 2009
    I’m an American. This has always been my favorite label, but of late even that has seemed to mean less and less. Being called an American used to carry with it a certain pride and esprit de corps that now apparently is dated and passe. How else can one explain the rash of America-haters in our midst who only claim pride in America if a Leftist resides in the White House, and can only back a war effort if the decision to go to war was that of a Democrat.

    Pull up the article and read it. You can see the power in the first paragraph.

    This article was my introduction to Andrew Breitbart and Big Hollywood. For me it was the first time somebody went right at the Uni-party and I loved it. He put together with a few exceptions a stable of fire-breathers who did not waste time in semantic revisionism to achieve a result that suited the cabal. In my opinion that’s why they killed him, and I believe they killed him.He was too effective and had to be silenced. Looking at the coup attempt that we are witnessing in real time, tell me what they’d be willing to do to preserve their fiefdoms?

    He was a great guy, and had an ability to hit the target time after time. Though I never met Andrew, he would be loving what’s going on, and CTH. RIP Brother free America is fighting on.

    Andrew Breitbart! …just wow. What a stud.

