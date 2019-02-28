President Trump Surprises Troops During Stop at Elmendorf AFB, Alaska…

En route to the White House from Hanoi, Vietnam, Air-Force One stopped in Alaska for refueling.  During the stopover President Trump delivered remarks to U.S. troops stationed at Elmendorf AFB.

President Trump was greeted by Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy who accompanied the president to a base hangar where U.S. troops were gathered.

  1. delighteddeplorable says:
    February 28, 2019 at 6:29 pm

    LOVE this most magnificent POTUSDJT! 🇺🇸

    • Bill Hollinger says:
      February 28, 2019 at 8:08 pm

      My wife said the same thing at the conclusion of this video. And to think so many in this country want to destroy this man. It’s incomprehensible to me.

    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      February 28, 2019 at 8:44 pm

      President Trump loves the troops and they love him. We the people will stand with our president through thick or thin. Now the socialist democrats would be wise to give up their stupid dreams of impeachment because Americans will have none of it. Deplorables have been putting up with constant abuses from the Left, both verbal and physical, for 3 years now and will not abide by them attempting to overturn the lawful results of the 2016 Election.

      TRUMP 2020

  2. fanbeav says:
    February 28, 2019 at 6:29 pm

    The troops love President Trump! Unlike Obama! They were told by their superior officers to attend any trips made by Obama!

    • Midwest Mom says:
      February 28, 2019 at 7:03 pm

      No rent a troop necessary….

    • Dave Radetsky says:
      February 28, 2019 at 7:57 pm

      Yes, many of them do love POTUS. However, my brother in law has done work with many in the military and lives near 5 military installations and he can tell you that about half of the enlisted are not fans of President Trump. He tells me that about half are Obama lovers, just as many of the very top brass are, too. The lower and mid level officers are POTUS’s strongest supporters. POTUS has a big job dealing with so many in the military who are leftists. It was surprising to me to learn this. Our military need our prayers so that the leftists in there get weeded out.

  3. Clarioncaller says:
    February 28, 2019 at 6:39 pm

    President Trump NEVER misses an opportunity to thank the troops, even when he has jet-lag. Now the people of Alaska need to implore Sarah Palin to put Lisa Murkowsky into retirement.

    • Ken Lawson says:
      February 28, 2019 at 6:44 pm

      It would be great to see Sarah Palin in the Senate, but somehow it seems like she is staying away from politics these days other than a periodic comment on social media. I’ve wondered if it’s because of some of the problems her kids have had. It’d be great to see her get back into office.

    • Tl Howard says:
      February 28, 2019 at 6:48 pm

      I’m serious when I say I don’t think she could beat her. Money talks in AK as much as it does everywhere.

    • JG3 says:
      February 28, 2019 at 7:20 pm

      Would love to see how Sarah would handle the three, arrogant, freshmen big-mouths, we now find ourselves with.

    • tampafan says:
      February 28, 2019 at 8:02 pm

      Murkowski did lose in the primary 2 terms ago to Joe Miller – Tea Party. Mitch just supported her run as an Independent to defeat him in the general. A strong, pro-Trump candidate could primary her, but will they?? Palin could beat her, but at big personal expense for a seat as a junior senator.

    • James Carpenter says:
      February 28, 2019 at 9:21 pm

      Donald Trump’s telemere’s indicate a long, long life. He is running circles around people half his age. Me? I’m kinda glad he and I are on the same side.

  4. Tl Howard says:
    February 28, 2019 at 6:42 pm

    What this POTUS could do w/out a “resistance” led by Big Media and its puppets in Congress. Today, Lamar Alexander, the old fart RINO.

    Also, it appears the Israelis are pulling the same number on Bibi.

  5. White Apple says:
    February 28, 2019 at 6:52 pm

    Notice Trump flew East from Washington DC to Vietnam with a stopover in London. Trump also flew East from Vietnam to Anchorage with a stopover in Alaska. The reason being in the Northern Hemisphere the prevailing jet-stream and winds are west to east. Thus Trump had a tailwind the whole flight. At times,I have experienced jet-streams with winds in excess of 200mph……saves time and fuel if you are vectoring West to East.

  6. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    February 28, 2019 at 7:04 pm

    He is so magnificent! I’m so proud of this man!

    Thank you, Sundance, for showing us all of the things he does.

  7. Paul says:
    February 28, 2019 at 7:10 pm

    I have to wonder if it has anything to do with Murkowski and voting on the resolution regarding to national emergency…

  8. cliffaheadwolvesbehind says:
    February 28, 2019 at 7:22 pm

    Don’t you feel like President Trump is like the parent who went away for a night and the kids(congress) went crazy and now he has to come home and put things right? Lol

  9. fractionalexponent says:
    February 28, 2019 at 7:31 pm

    Woo…hoo…!

  10. clipe says:
    February 28, 2019 at 7:46 pm

    Is it just me, or is President Trump looking/growing more healthy and hale as the slings and arrows bounce off him?

  11. Serena says:
    February 28, 2019 at 7:54 pm

    Love our President!!!!

  12. Bill Hollinger says:
    February 28, 2019 at 8:17 pm

    It was interesting to hear him talk about defense systems, saying they have about a 6 month window and we are constantly having to improve them because of this. I’ve often wondered about this. Also he dropped the bit about our missile defense being effective against any missiles regardless of its speed. And 54 F53s are being delivered.

  14. GB Bari says:
    February 28, 2019 at 9:28 pm

    This is a great recharge for POTUS’ soul and spirit after having to bail on Not-Ready-For-Prime-Time Kim and hearing the noxious sewage gurgling out of Cummings’ Cohen the Clown Show.

