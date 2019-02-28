President Trump Surprises Troops During Stop at Elmendorf AFB, Alaska…

En route to the White House from Hanoi, Vietnam, Air-Force One stopped in Alaska for refueling. During the stopover President Trump delivered remarks to U.S. troops stationed at Elmendorf AFB.
President Trump was greeted by Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy who accompanied the president to a base hangar where U.S. troops were gathered.
LOVE this most magnificent POTUSDJT! 🇺🇸
My wife said the same thing at the conclusion of this video. And to think so many in this country want to destroy this man. It’s incomprehensible to me.
President Trump loves the troops and they love him. We the people will stand with our president through thick or thin. Now the socialist democrats would be wise to give up their stupid dreams of impeachment because Americans will have none of it. Deplorables have been putting up with constant abuses from the Left, both verbal and physical, for 3 years now and will not abide by them attempting to overturn the lawful results of the 2016 Election.
TRUMP 2020
The troops love President Trump! Unlike Obama! They were told by their superior officers to attend any trips made by Obama!
No rent a troop necessary….
Yes, many of them do love POTUS. However, my brother in law has done work with many in the military and lives near 5 military installations and he can tell you that about half of the enlisted are not fans of President Trump. He tells me that about half are Obama lovers, just as many of the very top brass are, too. The lower and mid level officers are POTUS’s strongest supporters. POTUS has a big job dealing with so many in the military who are leftists. It was surprising to me to learn this. Our military need our prayers so that the leftists in there get weeded out.
Those are the political generals. The left has cultivated and promoted them.
Obama purged the military of leadership that refused to fire on American civilians. Trump needs to purge the military leadership of all the Obama appointees..
^^^This!^^^
Yup. The military upper echelon ambitious types are the same as all the other upper echelon ambitious types in other fields: the Left controls the gates to the world of the Elites. Your career will go nowhere if you support Trump or Sarah Palin. They consider that a sign of inferiority and evil. Sad but true. The rank and file may lean a little more right than the crowd on the street, but not much.
“The rank and file may lean a little more right than the crowd on the street, but not much.” ~ convert
Then it is time to encourage the upper echelon of leftist officers to retire.
According to a recent Gallup Poll conservatives outnumber progressives in 43 states.
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2019/02/why_does_gallup_hate_reporting_conservatives_overwhelming_national_majority.html
Thank you for an anecdote we must consider. When the time comes (and it is marching upon us, do not doubt), those who took the oath to defend against enemies foreign _and_ domestic will be faced with a Hobesian choice. Because they within the ranks, top to bottom, have the resources which may well decide outcomes, only then will we see who is who, what is what and perhaps glimpse the shape of our Republic’s future.
History will call in Civil War II. Regardless of who writes it.
President Trump NEVER misses an opportunity to thank the troops, even when he has jet-lag. Now the people of Alaska need to implore Sarah Palin to put Lisa Murkowsky into retirement.
It would be great to see Sarah Palin in the Senate, but somehow it seems like she is staying away from politics these days other than a periodic comment on social media. I’ve wondered if it’s because of some of the problems her kids have had. It’d be great to see her get back into office.
I’m serious when I say I don’t think she could beat her. Money talks in AK as much as it does everywhere.
Lisa is a democrat pretending to be a republican. The democrats are who got her in after Joe Miller primaried her, and she has sold out to them.
Would love to see how Sarah would handle the three, arrogant, freshmen big-mouths, we now find ourselves with.
Murkowski did lose in the primary 2 terms ago to Joe Miller – Tea Party. Mitch just supported her run as an Independent to defeat him in the general. A strong, pro-Trump candidate could primary her, but will they?? Palin could beat her, but at big personal expense for a seat as a junior senator.
Donald Trump’s telemere’s indicate a long, long life. He is running circles around people half his age. Me? I’m kinda glad he and I are on the same side.
What this POTUS could do w/out a “resistance” led by Big Media and its puppets in Congress. Today, Lamar Alexander, the old fart RINO.
Also, it appears the Israelis are pulling the same number on Bibi.
IMO, Soros and Obama started undermining Babi 2014, 24/7 to have him removed, retire, or go to jail. Appears there are several in Israel with mush for brains or AOC’s relatives.
Notice Trump flew East from Washington DC to Vietnam with a stopover in London. Trump also flew East from Vietnam to Anchorage with a stopover in Alaska. The reason being in the Northern Hemisphere the prevailing jet-stream and winds are west to east. Thus Trump had a tailwind the whole flight. At times,I have experienced jet-streams with winds in excess of 200mph……saves time and fuel if you are vectoring West to East.
I flew from Perth to Sydney with the jetstream tailwind was 450kmh and jet was doing 800kmh 1,250kmh over ground. The pilot was so excited he announced it over the PA that in 20 years he had never seen this with the dial off the clock.
LikeLiked by 6 people
We can see you are very exicted…
ha, ha, ha! I thought it was an echo! Smiling.
Can take an hour or more off a long haul flight.
He is so magnificent! I’m so proud of this man!
Thank you, Sundance, for showing us all of the things he does.
I was just thinking today that our President needs a rally……to see and hear how the people are with him. This is awesome 🙂
I have to wonder if it has anything to do with Murkowski and voting on the resolution regarding to national emergency…
Don’t you feel like President Trump is like the parent who went away for a night and the kids(congress) went crazy and now he has to come home and put things right? Lol
Yes!!!
Daddy’s home!
Woo…hoo…!
Is it just me, or is President Trump looking/growing more healthy and hale as the slings and arrows bounce off him?
Love our President!!!!
It was interesting to hear him talk about defense systems, saying they have about a 6 month window and we are constantly having to improve them because of this. I’ve often wondered about this. Also he dropped the bit about our missile defense being effective against any missiles regardless of its speed. And 54 F53s are being delivered.
YES!!!! EVAH!
This is a great recharge for POTUS’ soul and spirit after having to bail on Not-Ready-For-Prime-Time Kim and hearing the noxious sewage gurgling out of Cummings’ Cohen the Clown Show.
