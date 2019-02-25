Hanoi Summit Update: Chairman Kim Arrives in Vietnam, POTUS Trump refuels in England…

Hanoi Vietnam is 12 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern Time. Approximately an hour ago Chairman Kim Jong-un arrived via train in Dong Dang, Vietnam, and is en route to his Hanoi hotel. At approximately the same time Air-Force One was completing a refueling in England (RAF base Mildenhall, just Northeast of London). Next stop, Hanoi.
Chairman Kim Jong-un arrives in Vietnam
On Tuesday Evening (US EST) / Wednesday Morning (local), POTUS’ schedule looks to begin with the first event at 11 a.m. (local) 11 pm U.S. EST.
• Greeting with the president Nguyễn Phú Trọng, of Vietnam.
• Expanded bilateral talks with Vietnamese delegation.
• Commercial trade signing event.
• Photo op with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc of Vietnam
• Expanded bilateral meetings and working lunch with the prime minster of Vietnam
Then, Wednesday evening (local) / Wednesday morning (US EST), President Trump will take part in his first meetings with North Korea Leader Kim Jong Un.
- Anticipate a one on one bilateral and greeting with Kim Jong-un
- Then a social dinner (Trump, Kim + 2 officials from each delegation). Reportedly President Trump will be joined by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney. Chairman Kim will reportedly bring Vice Premier Kim Yung Chol and a third, yet unknown, associate.
Happy Chairman Kim aka “Little Rocketman”, aka “little panda”, aka “hostage”.
Video of Chairman Kim arriving in Dong Dang, Vietnam:
aka Hostage…LOL too funny
I can smell those photos. There is a combination of diesel fuel, sesame wok oil, roasting chicken feet and horrible damp mold with humidity.
Anyone? Am I right?
I smell coal from the trump train. Choo-choo!
I would add rank smell of kimchi, Korean delagation and all, especially after spending 48 hours on a train without a bath…
Oh yuk, yes!
And old bad liquor breath from those who snared it last night.
Throw in copious amounts of garlic and ginger!
His Royal Fatness!
LikeLiked by 1 person
WoW, what a busy day!
Gaddamit our MAGANificent Orange Basstrd is one go getter!
Salute to the greatest POTUS and Commander in Chief of our time!
Just so…I can only hope PDJT remembered to bring DaNang Dick with him. NO ONE knows Vietman like little Rick.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Please speak polite English. Please and thank you.
Cmon man, let’s be an adult here.
Then I would be banned.
I’m SPELLabrating the POTUS for his incredible fortitude and optimism, what more do you want?(it’s all I got)
Didn’t disguise the grown up expressions well enough for the class monitor?
I don’t recognize your username, and hope I’m not misjudging your intent – but that seems a rude and snarky reply to someone who was VERY politely requesting that posters watch their language.
Please remove the corn cobs from your hind end. Please and thank you.
Ar U feeling rucky?
I could swear I saw Robert Kraft in the crowd holding up a sign saying “Rooking for ruve you wong time.”
Godspeed Mr. President!
I am really uncomfortable when President Trump is out of the country. I feel like he is too exposed.
I am nervous any time he is out of the White House, including his rallies. So far so good, though.
Yes I know what you mean, like the gump that jumped the stage during his one campaign rally, of course the SS took that goomer down but it coulda been much faster and harder, you know the way I WOULD have done it.. 😀
“oops did your nose get broken on the tarmac?” “well that’s why you don’t crash the future POTUS dais… 😀
How do you feel when President Trump is IN the White House?
like he needs an NSA grade bug detector…
Ha!
I need to brush up on geography. I would have thought it quicker to go west, not east, to get to Hanoi.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He probably wanted some scones… said no one ever.
I want scones! With clotted cream!
LikeLike
I agree, but wrong area.
I’d settle for crumpets.
><
Keep people guessing?
Actually, you go north. The great circle flight path, the shortest distance between two points on the globe, takes you from DC over the North Pole or thereabouts. England is just a little detour to the right.
Chairman Kim’s interpreter be like: “oh shit”….
LikeLiked by 6 people
Oh, that’s too funny. The comments are great!
lemme guess.. like Sum Ding Wong and Yu Sew Phuct
am I close?
He started off with 2 wingmen! did make it.
From the Lu.
Looks like he’s been working out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Seems very level headed… 😉
His workout looks like mine.
the ole “flat top” joke… a classic! 😀
Notice how MSM frames KJU as dictator but Xi Jin Ping is President. It’s all about the narrative! And you can tell who’s the darling of the MSM by such subtleties as this.
Why does Kim’s car now look like PT’s Beast?
Hit Faux News this evening and some dink stated a pole that 67% of the population thinks we should go to war with North Korea.
You reckon they polled 67% of the people that never went to war?
I don’t know why I even turn that crap on. Need to stick with Glutton TV.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yea, about FOX News…..owned by Murdoch among a roster of those who benefit in the Middle East from perpetual warfare.
Iraq oil is “owned by a company named Genie Energy, with major investors and advisors such as Lord Rothschild, former VP Dick Cheney and news mogul Rupert Murdoch, could be at the center of decade long play for [_____] energy dominance in the Middle East.
Other major players associated with Genie Energy include economist Larry Summers, Democratic Party veteran Bill Richardson, and former CIA director James Woolsey.
https://www.trunews.com/article/genie-oil-the-syria-goldman-sachs-israel-isis-connection
Said no man who has been to war.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nor a mother or lover of one.
Look closely just before he gets in the car. I don’t think that’s Kim. Anyone able to do facial recognition on this and an older photo?
_Nobody_ does facial recognition[*] like the Chinese.
If there are body-doubles – and of course there are – they won’t be easily parsed by casual observers watching mass-distributed media.
[*] “Facial recognition” is an umbrella terms. Just about every feature is covered, from iris to gait. Scary technology, widely deployed domestically and exported to a host of nations. It’s useful for, among other things, extraordinary renditions.
I may be a couple years behind the times, but last I read the best facial recognition system was still the human eye and brain, with FR software almost as accurate, at comparing two photos in determining if they are the same person. A vid capture from this and a photo from a year ago should be a piece of cake. I say it’s not him. Close, but not.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do you see the really red hand?
He’s back in his pajamas.
Watch, this timely BOOST will perk him right up!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chairman Kim’s unofficial arrival –
Xi not having a good week haha. From BBC:
“A Taiwanese games company has had its latest release pulled from mainland China, after players noticed subtle references mocking Chinese President Xi Jinping, including comparing him to Winnie the Pooh.
Red Candle Games released Devotion, a first-person horror game set in 1980s Taiwan, on games platform Steam on 19 February.
The game quickly went viral after players spotted so-called “easter eggs” and publicised them. However online discussion has since been censored.
An “easter egg” is a hidden message or joke in a computer game, normally only picked up by some players paying close attention.
Red Candle Games has apologised, saying it will refund offended users.”
ok here’s a computer gaming story for you, AND IT’S ALL TRUE.
Recently a professional Korean(south) Starcraft player, and these guys(and girls) can make between 100k to 200k USD per annum in case you think it’s a joke, decided he would do his mandatory service. I was reminded of this because the talks of Korea and the fact that South Korea has mandatory military service for all males which is ONE OF THE REASONS I take supporting South Korea seriously,(because they take it serously too).
Anyway the kid was about 18 or 19 and decided to take a break from Starcraft to put in his mandatory 2 years(iirc) and get it done, here is the kicker, after he finishes at the ripe old age of 21 HE MAY BE TOO OLD to competitively play in the top Starcraft league. Isn’t that something, over the hill at age 22 to compete in your sport, reminds you of female gymnasts somewhat I guess.
All I can think of is a latter-day exposé saying “at this point, the president’s arrival onto U.K. soil enabled secret surveillance by Pip Pip Branch…”
He is definitely HIGH ENERGY and not a loser. LOL
And when is the new trade deal with Japan?
The people at risk here are the Vietnamese. They have so much to gain from a positive experience, it validates their history.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have a crazy take on this – was thinking too much obviously.
What if Britain and France had intervened heavily instead of lightly on the side of the Confederacy in our Civil War? Landed troops and staved off the Union? And it had ended instead in a stalemate? Then for three generations, we had Jefferson Davis Juniors dictating events in the south, and exploiting slavery, building weapons, etc., etc., And there is a war going on for 75 years, at low volume, while the south and all its denizens suffer horribly.
And then, after years of foreign meddling, suddenly there is a way out, a way to end this horror, someone who comes along and says enough, this is BS, there is no reason for this anymore! You both may prosper!
I kinda think that is what the Koreans feel on both sides. Albeit the slave part of the metaphor is kinda weak what with some xenophobia and all, but still. All my Korean friends have family in the south and relatives they pray for in the in the North.
Heck. This one is gonna be fun. Does anyone not see the magnitude of what is happening here with respect to what Trump has been able to accomplish with Vietnam, so quickly. And now he leveraged that accomplishment and the world will be a better place if it goes down.
I guarantee the Vietnamese are loving Trump. The way we do. They are craving respect and now they get it. Hungry and resource rich-What a perfect partner to help launch Kim’s fledgling new economy. And Vietnam HATES China. It’s deep. They know the Panda is a mask as well. Trump is there to back it all. Kim can trust Trump. Because the motive is pure and the path for Kim creates a repackaging/rebranding opportunity he will never see again.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Millions has died during the sino-vietnam war after the americans left. Resentment is deep.
Godspeed my President!
In addition to knowingly leaving behind hundreds of our POWs, a few of whom could still be alive in Vietnam or Laos, Nixon snd Kissenger also left behind a lot of ordnance. Vietnam tried to sell some, snd probably did, but much of it was .45 (e.g M-3 greasegun) or .30 and .50., calibers not used much execept by the US. When something is packed in cosmoline, it has a very long shelf life.
I’m someone who noticed things. The video of Trump leaving for this trip was different than I expected. First he appears to have driven to the airport, I know it was windy in parts of the East coast, but the other thing was odder.
They didn’t use the external stairs, but the lower internal ones. That might have been done to save time, or for security since they could park anywhere. It just felt odd, sort of hurried, maybe because of the later time he left. I think staying was a great move, and shows how much he can pack in a day.
Hoffman says it is all about ascertaining Kim Jong Un’s willingness to show tangible results and gives some specific examples.
Shadowy ex-North Korean intelligence chief emerges as key to Hanoi summit
Kim Yong Chol emerges as central player in nuclear drama
http://amp.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/feb/24/kim-yong-chol-kim-jong-un-aide-aims-outwit-trump-n/?__twitter_impression=true
SS with K-9 sniffing out hotel grounds.
https://tuoitrenews.vn/news/society/20190226/k9-agents-spotted-in-action-near-hanoi-hotel-ahead-of-trumpkim-summit/49084.html
