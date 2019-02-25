Hanoi Summit Update: Chairman Kim Arrives in Vietnam, POTUS Trump refuels in England…

Posted on February 25, 2019

Hanoi Vietnam is 12 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern Time.  Approximately an hour ago Chairman Kim Jong-un arrived via train in Dong Dang, Vietnam, and is en route to his Hanoi hotel.  At approximately the same time Air-Force One was completing a refueling in England (RAF base Mildenhall, just Northeast of London).  Next stop, Hanoi.

Chairman Kim Jong-un arrives in Vietnam

On Tuesday Evening (US EST) / Wednesday Morning (local), POTUS’ schedule looks to begin with the first event at 11 a.m. (local) 11 pm U.S. EST.

• Greeting with the president Nguyễn Phú Trọng, of Vietnam.
• Expanded bilateral talks with Vietnamese delegation.
• Commercial trade signing event.
• Photo op with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc of Vietnam
• Expanded bilateral meetings and working lunch with the prime minster of Vietnam

Then, Wednesday evening (local) / Wednesday morning (US EST), President Trump will take part in his first meetings with North Korea Leader Kim Jong Un.

  • Anticipate a one on one bilateral and greeting with Kim Jong-un
  • Then a social dinner (Trump, Kim + 2 officials from each delegation).  Reportedly President Trump will be joined by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.  Chairman Kim will reportedly bring Vice Premier Kim Yung Chol and a third, yet unknown, associate.

Happy Chairman Kim  aka “Little Rocketman”, aka “little panda”, aka “hostage”.

Video of Chairman Kim arriving in Dong Dang, Vietnam:

  1. Don McAro says:
    February 25, 2019 at 9:19 pm

    aka Hostage…LOL too funny

  2. Zaza says:
    February 25, 2019 at 9:23 pm

    WoW, what a busy day!

    Gaddamit our MAGANificent Orange Basstrd is one go getter!

    Salute to the greatest POTUS and Commander in Chief of our time!

  3. JustSomeInputFromAz says:
    February 25, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    Godspeed Mr. President!

  4. ms doodlebug says:
    February 25, 2019 at 9:28 pm

    I am really uncomfortable when President Trump is out of the country. I feel like he is too exposed.

  5. Mari in SC (thankfully no longer MD) says:
    February 25, 2019 at 9:30 pm

    I need to brush up on geography. I would have thought it quicker to go west, not east, to get to Hanoi.

  6. sundance says:
    February 25, 2019 at 9:30 pm

    Chairman Kim’s interpreter be like: “oh shit”….

  7. sundance says:
    February 25, 2019 at 9:32 pm

  8. ecmarsh says:
    February 25, 2019 at 9:32 pm

    Hit Faux News this evening and some dink stated a pole that 67% of the population thinks we should go to war with North Korea.
    You reckon they polled 67% of the people that never went to war?
    I don’t know why I even turn that crap on. Need to stick with Glutton TV.

  9. trapper says:
    February 25, 2019 at 9:33 pm

    Look closely just before he gets in the car. I don’t think that’s Kim. Anyone able to do facial recognition on this and an older photo?

    • yucki says:
      February 25, 2019 at 9:47 pm

      _Nobody_ does facial recognition[*] like the Chinese.
      If there are body-doubles – and of course there are – they won’t be easily parsed by casual observers watching mass-distributed media.

      [*] “Facial recognition” is an umbrella terms. Just about every feature is covered, from iris to gait. Scary technology, widely deployed domestically and exported to a host of nations. It’s useful for, among other things, extraordinary renditions.

      • trapper says:
        February 25, 2019 at 10:02 pm

        I may be a couple years behind the times, but last I read the best facial recognition system was still the human eye and brain, with FR software almost as accurate, at comparing two photos in determining if they are the same person. A vid capture from this and a photo from a year ago should be a piece of cake. I say it’s not him. Close, but not.

    • WSB says:
      February 25, 2019 at 10:11 pm

      Do you see the really red hand?

  10. yucki says:
    February 25, 2019 at 9:35 pm

    He’s back in his pajamas.
    Watch, this timely BOOST will perk him right up!

  11. Carson Napier says:
    February 25, 2019 at 9:38 pm

    Chairman Kim’s unofficial arrival –

  12. necsumadeoinformis says:
    February 25, 2019 at 9:41 pm

    Xi not having a good week haha. From BBC:

    “A Taiwanese games company has had its latest release pulled from mainland China, after players noticed subtle references mocking Chinese President Xi Jinping, including comparing him to Winnie the Pooh.

    Red Candle Games released Devotion, a first-person horror game set in 1980s Taiwan, on games platform Steam on 19 February.

    The game quickly went viral after players spotted so-called “easter eggs” and publicised them. However online discussion has since been censored.

    An “easter egg” is a hidden message or joke in a computer game, normally only picked up by some players paying close attention.

    Red Candle Games has apologised, saying it will refund offended users.”

    • Zaza says:
      February 25, 2019 at 10:25 pm

      ok here’s a computer gaming story for you, AND IT’S ALL TRUE.

      Recently a professional Korean(south) Starcraft player, and these guys(and girls) can make between 100k to 200k USD per annum in case you think it’s a joke, decided he would do his mandatory service. I was reminded of this because the talks of Korea and the fact that South Korea has mandatory military service for all males which is ONE OF THE REASONS I take supporting South Korea seriously,(because they take it serously too).

      Anyway the kid was about 18 or 19 and decided to take a break from Starcraft to put in his mandatory 2 years(iirc) and get it done, here is the kicker, after he finishes at the ripe old age of 21 HE MAY BE TOO OLD to competitively play in the top Starcraft league. Isn’t that something, over the hill at age 22 to compete in your sport, reminds you of female gymnasts somewhat I guess.

  13. TMonroe says:
    February 25, 2019 at 9:41 pm

    All I can think of is a latter-day exposé saying “at this point, the president’s arrival onto U.K. soil enabled secret surveillance by Pip Pip Branch…”

  14. flyboy51v says:
    February 25, 2019 at 9:41 pm

    He is definitely HIGH ENERGY and not a loser. LOL

  15. Perot Conservative says:
    February 25, 2019 at 9:42 pm

    And when is the new trade deal with Japan?

  16. grlangworth says:
    February 25, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    The people at risk here are the Vietnamese. They have so much to gain from a positive experience, it validates their history.

  17. ganesh says:
    February 25, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    I have a crazy take on this – was thinking too much obviously.

    What if Britain and France had intervened heavily instead of lightly on the side of the Confederacy in our Civil War? Landed troops and staved off the Union? And it had ended instead in a stalemate? Then for three generations, we had Jefferson Davis Juniors dictating events in the south, and exploiting slavery, building weapons, etc., etc., And there is a war going on for 75 years, at low volume, while the south and all its denizens suffer horribly.

    And then, after years of foreign meddling, suddenly there is a way out, a way to end this horror, someone who comes along and says enough, this is BS, there is no reason for this anymore! You both may prosper!

    I kinda think that is what the Koreans feel on both sides. Albeit the slave part of the metaphor is kinda weak what with some xenophobia and all, but still. All my Korean friends have family in the south and relatives they pray for in the in the North.

  18. Sparty says:
    February 25, 2019 at 10:09 pm

    Heck. This one is gonna be fun. Does anyone not see the magnitude of what is happening here with respect to what Trump has been able to accomplish with Vietnam, so quickly. And now he leveraged that accomplishment and the world will be a better place if it goes down.
    I guarantee the Vietnamese are loving Trump. The way we do. They are craving respect and now they get it. Hungry and resource rich-What a perfect partner to help launch Kim’s fledgling new economy. And Vietnam HATES China. It’s deep. They know the Panda is a mask as well. Trump is there to back it all. Kim can trust Trump. Because the motive is pure and the path for Kim creates a repackaging/rebranding opportunity he will never see again.

  19. Kristin says:
    February 25, 2019 at 10:10 pm

    Godspeed my President!

  20. sundance says:
    February 25, 2019 at 10:12 pm

  21. emet says:
    February 25, 2019 at 10:14 pm

    In addition to knowingly leaving behind hundreds of our POWs, a few of whom could still be alive in Vietnam or Laos, Nixon snd Kissenger also left behind a lot of ordnance. Vietnam tried to sell some, snd probably did, but much of it was .45 (e.g M-3 greasegun) or .30 and .50., calibers not used much execept by the US. When something is packed in cosmoline, it has a very long shelf life.

  22. MfM says:
    February 25, 2019 at 10:15 pm

    I’m someone who noticed things. The video of Trump leaving for this trip was different than I expected. First he appears to have driven to the airport, I know it was windy in parts of the East coast, but the other thing was odder.

    They didn’t use the external stairs, but the lower internal ones. That might have been done to save time, or for security since they could park anywhere. It just felt odd, sort of hurried, maybe because of the later time he left. I think staying was a great move, and shows how much he can pack in a day.

  23. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 25, 2019 at 10:24 pm

    Hoffman says it is all about ascertaining Kim Jong Un’s willingness to show tangible results and gives some specific examples.

  24. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 25, 2019 at 10:30 pm

    Shadowy ex-North Korean intelligence chief emerges as key to Hanoi summit
    Kim Yong Chol emerges as central player in nuclear drama
    http://amp.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/feb/24/kim-yong-chol-kim-jong-un-aide-aims-outwit-trump-n/?__twitter_impression=true

