Hanoi Summit Update: Chairman Kim Arrives in Vietnam, POTUS Trump refuels in England…

Hanoi Vietnam is 12 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern Time. Approximately an hour ago Chairman Kim Jong-un arrived via train in Dong Dang, Vietnam, and is en route to his Hanoi hotel. At approximately the same time Air-Force One was completing a refueling in England (RAF base Mildenhall, just Northeast of London). Next stop, Hanoi.

Chairman Kim Jong-un arrives in Vietnam

On Tuesday Evening (US EST) / Wednesday Morning (local), POTUS’ schedule looks to begin with the first event at 11 a.m. (local) 11 pm U.S. EST.

• Greeting with the president Nguyễn Phú Trọng, of Vietnam.

• Expanded bilateral talks with Vietnamese delegation.

• Commercial trade signing event.

• Photo op with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc of Vietnam

• Expanded bilateral meetings and working lunch with the prime minster of Vietnam

Then, Wednesday evening (local) / Wednesday morning (US EST), President Trump will take part in his first meetings with North Korea Leader Kim Jong Un.

Anticipate a one on one bilateral and greeting with Kim Jong-un

Then a social dinner (Trump, Kim + 2 officials from each delegation). Reportedly President Trump will be joined by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney. Chairman Kim will reportedly bring Vice Premier Kim Yung Chol and a third, yet unknown, associate.

Happy Chairman Kim aka “Little Rocketman”, aka “little panda”, aka “hostage”.

Video of Chairman Kim arriving in Dong Dang, Vietnam:

