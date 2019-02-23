Saturday February 23rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
None of those media people give one iota about America. To peddle the vile propaganda 24/7 over the last two years and pit American against American is all the proof you need.
That said, God Bless Gary Sinise for his tireless work. A true patriot.
Gary Sinise is a true gift to all mankind, but especially to our vets.
Mark your calendars… March 2nd … Start date.
Oathkeepers org is going to the southern border for a long-term stay…
Human line to stop border invaders…remain in place, camped out…
South of Eagles Pass, TX.
ROI’s will be issued when you get there…
IF you can’t come yourself – consider a donation via their website…
Membership drive is on right now too… nice items in lottery for new members.
Level headed like-thinking US Citizens are invited to join…
You do NOT have to be LEO/MIL/1st Responder to join…
AND…it’s way warmer down there than up north!
Seventh Sunday after Epiphany
trapper, can you imagine what it must be like to just open your mouth and have that beautiful sound come out?
just marvelous.
Thank you so much for posting this.
I have to say I’m a bit smitten with Kat Edmonson. It doesn’t hurt at all that she like Lyle Lovett, but what really counts is that she likes the kind of music that transported me out of my small-town doldrums when I was a kid and introduced me to a wider and more sophisticated world. I was the kind of kid who’d sneak back into the living room at 1AM, long after my parents were asleep to watch “Playboy After Dark”. Kat would have fit right in there. Does anybody remember Playboy After Dark?
Did Christ Suffer in Hell?
The simple answer to this question is no.
The erroneous teaching goes like this: After His crucifixion, the Lord’s body was placed in a tomb, and His spirit went to hell. There He suffered all the torments of hell that we would have suffered. But Satan, death, and hell could not hold Him. Acts 2:24-27 is used to support this position: “Whom God hath raised up, having loosed the pains of death: because it was not possible that He should be holden of it. For David speaketh concerning Him…Therefore did My heart rejoice, and My tongue was glad…Because Thou wilt not leave My soul in hell, neither wilt Thou suffer Thine Holy One to see corruption.” It is taught that because Christ was not Himself deserving of punishment, the Lord was resurrected from hell and the grave by the power of God. Some will even go so far as to say that you have to believe that Christ suffered in hell to be saved.
This is a dangerous doctrine. It is actually an attack against the Cross of Christ. The word “hell” in Acts 2:27 is translated from the Greek word hades. Hades is in the center of the earth. At the time of Christ’s death, it had two compartments: Abraham’s bosom and torment. We see this in the account of the rich man and Lazarus in Luke 16:19-31. After they died, Lazarus was in paradise in Abraham’s bosom (v. 22). The rich man was “in hell [hades]…in torments” (v. 23).
Christ fully faced the judgment of God against our sins upon His Cross during the three hours of worldwide darkness (Luke 23:44). As He did, Christ experienced the realities of hell at the Cross: separation from the Father, darkness, torment, thirst, and the fire of God’s wrath against sin. He was our blessed Substitute at the Cross; He paid sin’s penalty for us and took God’s wrath in our place. When Christ cried out, “It is finished” (John 19:30), He meant that the payment for sin was complete and paid in full. To say that Christ also needed to suffer the penalty for sin in hell for three days and three nights is to teach otherwise.
For three days and three nights our Lord was in the center of the earth (Matt. 12:40). We learn where His soul went after He died when He told the believing thief on the cross beside Him, “Verily I say unto thee, To day shalt thou be with Me in paradise” (Luke 23:43). He did not go to hell when He died. He did not suffer in torment in hades. His spirit descended into the paradise section of hades where the spirit of the penitent thief went also. Three days later, He rose again from the dead, triumphant over sin and death!
By Pastor Kevin Sadler
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/did-christ-suffer-in-hell/
Acts 2:24 Whom God hath raised up, having loosed the pains of death: because it was not possible that he should be holden of it.
25 For David speaketh concerning him, I foresaw the Lord always before my face, for he is on my right hand, that I should not be moved:
26 Therefore did my heart rejoice, and my tongue was glad; moreover also my flesh shall rest in hope:
27 Because thou wilt not leave my soul in hell, neither wilt thou suffer thine Holy One to see corruption.
Luke 16:19 There was a certain rich man, which was clothed in purple and fine linen, and fared sumptuously every day:
20 And there was a certain beggar named Lazarus, which was laid at his gate, full of sores,
21 And desiring to be fed with the crumbs which fell from the rich man’s table: moreover the dogs came and licked his sores.
22 And it came to pass, that the beggar died, and was carried by the angels into Abraham’s bosom: the rich man also died, and was buried;
23 And in hell he lift up his eyes, being in torments, and seeth Abraham afar off, and Lazarus in his bosom.
24 And he cried and said, Father Abraham, have mercy on me, and send Lazarus, that he may dip the tip of his finger in water, and cool my tongue; for I am tormented in this flame.
25 But Abraham said, Son, remember that thou in thy lifetime receivedst thy good things, and likewise Lazarus evil things: but now he is comforted, and thou art tormented.
26 And beside all this, between us and you there is a great gulf fixed: so that they which would pass from hence to you cannot; neither can they pass to us, that would come from thence.
27 Then he said, I pray thee therefore, father, that thou wouldest send him to my father’s house:
28 For I have five brethren; that he may testify unto them, lest they also come into this place of torment.
29 Abraham saith unto him, They have Moses and the prophets; let them hear them.
30 And he said, Nay, father Abraham: but if one went unto them from the dead, they will repent.
31 And he said unto him, If they hear not Moses and the prophets, neither will they be persuaded, though one rose from the dead.
Luke 23:44 And it was about the sixth hour, and there was a darkness over all the earth until the ninth hour.
John 19:30 When Jesus therefore had received the vinegar, he said, It is finished: and he bowed his head, and gave up the ghost.
Matthew 12:40 For as Jonas was three days and three nights in the whale’s belly; so shall the Son of man be three days and three nights in the heart of the earth.
Luke 23:43 And Jesus said unto him, Verily I say unto thee, To day shalt thou be with me in paradise.
Larry King interviews Jussie Smollett on Not CNN. 🙂
Bunny Berigan & His Orchestra – I Can’t Get Started (1937)
I’ve flown around the world in a plane
I’ve settled revolutions in Spain
And the North Pole I have charted
Still I can’t get started with you
On the golf course, I’m under par
Metro Goldwyn have asked me to star
I’ve got a house, a showplace
Still I can’t get no place with you
‘Cause you’re so supreme
Lyrics I write of you, I dream
Dream day and night of you
And I scheme just for the sight of you
Baby, what good does it do?
I’ve been consulted by Franklin D
Greta Garbo has had me to tea
Still I’m broken-hearted
‘Cause I can’t get started with you
