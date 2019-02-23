Paul Manafort Sentencing Memo Released (full pdf below)….

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has released the sentencing memo for Paul Manafort (full pdf below). Opposition to President Trump had hoped the memo would outline nuggets of investigative material that would indicate risk to President Trump. However, the Manafort sentencing memo provides no additional insight beyond what was already known.
WASHINGTON – As part of his plea deal in September, Manafort, 69, acknowledged he was guilty of everything he was accused of both in Washington and Virginia: making millions as an unregistered lobbyist for Ukrainian politicians, hiding that money to avoid paying taxes, defrauding banks to pay his debts when his oligarch patrons fell out of power, and lying to cover up his crimes while trying to persuade witnesses to do the same. (link)
Under his prior plea agreement in Washington, prosecutors had agreed to ask Judge Amy Berman Jackson to give Manafort credit at sentencing for cooperation. But because she found he lied to investigators and breached that agreement, the prosecution is no longer bound by the plea.
Let the punishment fit the crime. How is it that Manafort is being locked away worse than El Chapo? So sick of our dual system of “Justice”. Let’s face it- this guy is screwed forever.
LikeLiked by 8 people
“War” Andrew Breitbart
LikeLiked by 2 people
What about Tony Posesta…same crime,
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree. But then, I think he must have done some terrible unknown things in his life that God punishes him this badly.
LikeLike
See the Book of Job for a refutation of this notion of trying to blame God.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I do not believe this… there are people that have done terrible things and are free never see a day of consequence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Somebody smarter than me provide Clift notes please. I get lost in a lot of legalese
LikeLiked by 1 person
#1 it’s Cliff notes
#2 Legalese? Not sure which terms are confusing you, but the short of it is they are lying about him lying and that they are claiming he broke the deal for leniency and this is yet more political abuse of the justice system.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope President Trump calls her out by name, directly stating “Obama judge and Clinton donor, the face of corruption”, when he issues the pardon.
LikeLiked by 4 people
In light of his many past transgressions, I’m not really sure that Manafort deserves a Pardon – but he should get equal treatment to that meted out to the Podestas etc.
This whole “Judge” fiasco looks more like a personal Clinton Revenge attack – not the exacting of justice.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Müllers Feld hure Berman and Rodentstein both deserve the Zimri treatment
LikeLike
Here’s a little primer on the “Honorable” Judge Amy Berman Jackson
“Judge Amy Berman Jackson linked to Mueller,CIA linked to FBI,Dept of Defense,Federal Reserve,IRS
LikeLike
Boring presentation with little documentation to substantiate the accusations againt Berman, et al.
LikeLike
I have no doubt that the humans who place other humans in solitary confinement in this life will be placed in solitary confinement themselves in the next life, which is the one that counts.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Manafort is a lying, conniving man who used fraud, schemes to get ahead. He will get what he deserves. Go back a couple weeks to the last transcript of interaction with the courts. It is laid out clearly by the judge what kind of person he is. President Trump should never pardon him.
LikeLike
Also that transcript explains the solitary confinement thing. Which was not what you imagine. Rather in the first jail, he was in a separate room with it’s own bathroom with a laptop and other things. He asked to be moved closer to DC. When the court agreed, he changed his mind. Court had already decided so he was moved. When the courts asked for proof of his supposed illness or hardships, he wouldn’t provide any. He says on thing, then changes constantly. Not a good character.
LikeLike
Rene you believe what you want BUT I don’t believe ANYTHING that comes from the Mueller inquisition or fed/gov in general!
Not so long ago I wouldn’t have believed an old man and his wife could be rousted by a swat team and there was Manafort.
When they went after Stone it was like meh just the new normal. CNN already on scene.
Think about that!
LikeLike
I was reading a sixty page transcript of a judicial proceeding. It was clear from that proceeding Manafort does not know how to tell the truth. He might have never been charged if not for being in the campaign, but that doesn’t excuse how he operated his whole life in deceit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rene, please take the red pill. The judicial system and Manafort’s prosecutors are infinitely more corrupt than he.
LikeLike
Do you want law and order? Where does law and order begin? I understand what everyone is saying. But don’t we have to want a crook to be punished for being a crook.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not when the crook is being punished by psycho crooks. Who knows if anything the crooks wrote is even real, fake news?
LikeLike
Law and order isn’t hammering 1 person and letting hundreds more go free for the exact same thing. Manafort didn’t commit any crime that many others didn’t also commit and no one is even investigating them. That isn’t law and order that is tribal justice. If others were ALSO arrested and tried in court then Manafort would not be so shameful. It is a blight on our criminal justice system. If you truly understood what everyone is saying the you wouldn’t support/defend selective enforcement of our laws. F Manafort, but F Weissman more.
LikeLike
I suggest everyone go and read the court documents. I also read the charges from the first court. He didn’t pay taxes, he laundered money, he concealed money. He constantly lies. In short, he is a conman. So much of our perception about Manafort comes from the news. Actually reading the documents helps. The whole Meuller thing is clouding our judgement. Yes, it has been a travesty in many respects. But Manafort has been a criminal for a good portion of his life.
LikeLike
I’ve been locked up (long story)…separate bathroom AND a laptop? That sounds like the Hilton. Did they leave a mint on his pillow too?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Please-Manafort is being roasted for doing the same thing most of Congress does on a daily basis-and Podesta and many others. I’m not defending Manafort’s actions, but it is not equal justice
LikeLiked by 2 people
None of these crimes would have ever been investigated but for the Mueller probe. Do you know how many of Clinton’s cohorts could stand up to a probe of the same degree? Not too many.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am numb to any of these so called crimes when the prosecutors are corrupt. IMO his only crime was helping Candidate Trump for a brief period during the election. It is so obvious that the democrats are retaliating over possible exposure of their own corruption and loss of presidential election. Intimidation is the nation wide motto from the dems right now. I hope he receives a pardon! Dems and Mueller can pound sand.
LikeLike
Is rotting in solitary confinement really enough?
Will “civil society” be satisfied if he doesn’t serve the full 25 years and just drops dead in prison?
How about the Electric Chair, the Guillotine or lethal injection?
We should demand justice!
S/.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The document comntains a lot of very serious charges against Manafort and describes very brazen behavior in violation of many laws. It all points to Manafort being a brazen criminal who they wantm to lock uo for a very long time because of his very elevated “risk of recidivism.”
But it sure took the DOJ a long time to decide to arrest and charge Manafort. Seems all of those “brazen” crimes described in the document weren’t enough to bother with until he became associated with Donald J. Trump’s presidential campaign,
OK. Got it.
But then I look at Andrew Weissmann being the signature on the document.
Anything he composes I would suspect is highly exaggerated in tone and describes crimes in their worst possible light for maximum salacious impact upon judges. I would bet that Manafort deserves some consequence for his actions but I would never take anything written by scumbag Andrew Weissmann at face value. YMMV.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The penalty should fit the crime and justice should be meted out equally. Agreed Weissman is a crook.
LikeLike
Exxxx-actly! Every word you just typed.
LikeLike
The DOJ passes on bringing charges against him in 2014. Now, with the same set of facts, they decided to go after him. The only thing that changed was…Trump won. Now while I wouldn’t agree with a pardon, I would agree with a commuted sentence. More as a protest of the double standard than of anything that Manafort deserves. And a boatload of presidential tweets as to exactly that being the only reason for the commutation. And proceed to then pardon everyone else for much stronger reasons. And then just to cause an uproar, pardon the Russian company that was charged with crimes before they were even a company. And compare that to the pardon of Marc Rich. With a side note of the sweetheart and illegal deal that the DOJ gave to a pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m sorry but I’ve been in this game for a long time. Specifically in the Chicago arena. I’ve seen far, far worse then what Manafort is accused of doing. I’ve yet to see something over the top that isn’t the norm. Either they all go down, or no one goes down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A lot of Demosocialists were foaming at the mouth because today ,was the day, Manafort was going to “flip”. A flip to them could mean Manafort has something valid against that can be used against Trump or Manafort could just be making something up. Being the virtuous Demosocialists they are, it doesn’t seem to matter to them if it’s the latter.
LikeLike