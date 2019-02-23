North Korea Chairman Kim Jong-un Takes Train from Pyongyang to Hanoi Vietnam…

Multiple media outlets are reporting that North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un has departed Pyongyang en route to Hanoi Vietnam by train.  It’s approximately a two day train ride for the journey.  The summit with President Trump is scheduled for February 27th and 28th.

SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea on Sunday confirmed for the first time that its leader Kim Jong Un will hold a second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, days ahead of the high-stakes nuclear meeting set to take place in Vietnam’s capital of Hanoi.

Kim left Pyongyang by train on Saturday afternoon for the Feb. 27-28 summit accompanied by senior North Korean officials, North Korea’s official KCNA news agency said.

The delegation with Kim includes top North Korean officials who took part in last year’s expanded summit talks between Kim and Trump in Singapore, including top envoy to the U.S. Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of the central committee of North Korea’s Workers’ Party Ri Su Yong, and foreign minister Ri Yong Ho.

The North Korean leader’s sister Kim Yo Jong, who was also seen aiding him in Singapore, is traveling with Kim as well.

Other senior North Korean officials, such as his de facto chief of staff Kim Chang Son and Kim Hyok Chol, negotiations counterpart to U.S. envoy Stephen Biegun, were already in Hanoi to prepare for the summit.  (read more)

  1. HBD says:
    February 23, 2019 at 9:48 pm

    AOC done got to him

    • barnabusduke says:
      February 23, 2019 at 9:54 pm

      Forgive me, but my first thought after seeing trains mentioned and thinking of Peter Torks’ passing, was ” Last Train To Clarkesville”

      • Ready Steady Go says:
        February 23, 2019 at 10:30 pm

        North Korea is a province of China. They are never giving up those nukes. Too important. I think Trump knows it. But it doesn’t hurt to go through this 🐕 and pony show and ease tensions. We stay at a stalemate for years.

        • dfp21 says:
          February 23, 2019 at 10:37 pm

          The longer nukes remain in NoKo, the higher tariffs go on Chinese crap.

          • GB Bari says:
            February 23, 2019 at 10:54 pm

            POTUS has enough leverage over China to bring about fair trade and stop IP / Tech theft.

            I don’t think PDJT has as of yet tied China’s tariffs to NoKo’s denuclearization. That’s not the President’s style. NoKo’s sanctions are tied to NoKo’s de-nuking.

            I think POTUS wants to keep these two sets of negotiations separate despite knowing full-well the Panda Mask is “hiding” the Dragons control over Kim.

  2. WeMakeOurStandHere says:
    February 23, 2019 at 9:49 pm

    “I think I can, I think I can”…

  3. Carson Napier says:
    February 23, 2019 at 9:50 pm

    I sure hope that’s a Green Train as otherwise Occasional Cortex will be very angry.

  4. Bullseye says:
    February 23, 2019 at 9:52 pm

    Otto Warmbier

  5. Perot Conservative says:
    February 23, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    Expect an announcement to officially end the Korean War. Possibly more bodies returned.

    Can’t we send their starving people some old MREs, soybeans, and powered milk?

  6. Bogeyfree says:
    February 23, 2019 at 10:00 pm

    Think about this crazy what if scenario…….

    PT ends the 70 year old Korean War AND secures a denuclearization agreement with North Korean later this week but in the following week(s) after Cohen’s testimony and Mueller’s leaked report, 20 Rhino’s Senators are given enough obstruction cover to vote to impeach PT out of office.

    IMO the DS and the Globalist are moving all their marbles in as in their mind it is easier for 20 people to get PT Trump out than wait for a National election in 2020 where 325M people decide if he stays or goes.

  7. elguerorubio says:
    February 23, 2019 at 10:03 pm

    Let’s see. Four days before the conference he takes a train that runs through China but it will only take two days to reach Vietnam. Two days to enjoy the ambiance of Hanoi? Cue suspicious cat.

  8. jeff semda says:
    February 23, 2019 at 10:10 pm

    Wow, Kim is already doing the Green New Deal. No polluting jet airplanes and his country has already converted it’s population to the vegan diet. All very sustainable, nice job Kim.

  9. Sunshine says:
    February 23, 2019 at 10:44 pm

    The timing is very convenient. Trump team is in final trade talks with China.
    China going ‘Gulp, gulp… more gulp’.
    Does anyone really think Kim Jong Un is traveling by train?

    https://www.distancefromto.net/distance-from-north-korea-to-vietnam

    • piper567 says:
      February 24, 2019 at 12:35 am

      Sunshine…I think it was stated last time there was a Big Meeting, Kim does not like to fly.
      So, I think maybe he is talking the train, although I can see security concerns.
      maybe not THAT train.

  10. GB Bari says:
    February 23, 2019 at 10:47 pm

    It seems that the train trip / schedule is easier to conceal from western eyeballs than an air flight. Maybe because of a quick but unpublicized stopover with President Xi to get some stern “coaching” …..?

  11. MaineCoon says:
    February 23, 2019 at 10:48 pm

    This is a lenthy train trip plus some travel by car, possibly. I’m Looking forward to this summit and
    Am expecting ground breaking news. To quote our President, “I’ll never let you down.”

    FTA: For his rail trips, Kim travels on a heavily fortified train equipped with luxury carriages that plod along the tracks at slow speeds due to its weight and construction. The journey to Hanoi could take two days or more and include a lengthy car trip from the Vietnam-China border.

    The 35-year-old leader’s visit to Vietnam would be the first of a North Korean leader to the country in more than a half century. His grandfather and state founder, Kim Il Sung, last visited in 1964.

    https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-02-23/kim-jong-un-takes-train-to-vietnam-to-meet-trump-tass-reports

  12. namberak says:
    February 23, 2019 at 11:15 pm

    His father once took a train to visit Putin in Moscow, in ’01. As near as I can tell, it’s about 5500 miles– one way. I like a good train trip as much as the next guy but that exceeds even my patience. Pyongyang to Singapore is probably 4300 miles each way by train. PDJT wears him down by the expedient of flying. 🙂

    • jello333 says:
      February 23, 2019 at 11:19 pm

      Maybe that’s part of the incentives to getting a deal done right away. “Long trip, eh Un? If you want, after we’re done here, you can come along with me in AF1 and I’ll drop you off back home.”

  13. montanamel says:
    February 23, 2019 at 11:26 pm

    Stand tall and Stand-To….our Lion is going to need our voices and presence in the near future to drown out any Fake News/MSM crap they try to float while he’s gone over there…
    Does anyone have eyeballs on KneeCap acft??? Just wondering if it is making the trip over there as well??? … A full battle staff onboard it is a “stiffener” for anything PDJT decides is “needed” while he is overseas. Maybe a simple closing of our Southern border will get some attention… This vote on his Emergency declaration could be a cover for some amendment too…
    End the Korean War after 70 years…de nuke rocket boy… can anyone hear Xi whimpering like a baby?… maybe the invalidating some CUSIP numbers in the Chinese treasury will of interest to those commie’s too…
    It may just take a few months of Martial Law to clean out the swamp and congress.. Check-6

  14. emet says:
    February 23, 2019 at 11:53 pm

    China ruled Vietnam for 1000 years, and they would like to have it back. Chinese comprise about 1% of the population, but they are recovering their pre 1975 economic strength, when they contolled banks, import/export, etc.

  15. trapper says:
    February 24, 2019 at 12:08 am

    Nothing is an accident here. Look at the photo. Very Western looking office. And his suit could have been made by PDJT’s tailor. Looks a bit like a PDJT mini me. I bet he burned all his Mao jackets. Substitute an American flag and a portrait of PDJT and the setting could be Trump Tower. Nothing is an accident.

    • starfcker says:
      February 24, 2019 at 12:19 am

      Nice catch, Trapper. I’ll bet that video that President Trump made for him for the last summit plays in his head everyday. He wants to go down as a hero to his people. Not a bad goal. I think that’s part of what drives our President. It’s the best reason to serve your country

